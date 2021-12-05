This Town Is Located At The Middle Of America

The 2020 U.S. Census is in the books. Among the data already releases are state population, city population, and statistics on poverty and income.

“Census Bureau Announces Hartville, Missouri, as “Center of Population” for the United States” is a document just issued. Based on the “2020 Census Redistricting Data” used to set Congressional and state legislation boundaries. The actual location is 15 miles from the town.

The Census also calculates the population center by state, county, census tract and census block group. The report says:

The center of population is officially marked with a survey monument by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Geodetic Survey (NGS), the U.S. government’s authoritative source for precise latitude, longitude and elevation measurements.

The practice started in 1790 when the location was Kent County, Maryland near Baltimore. Since then, the center has moved West. And, since 1980, the location has been somewhere in Missouri.

According to the Census Reporter, Hartville has a population of 547. It covers .7 square miles.

Almost the entire population of the town is White at 96%. The town is extremely poor, with a poverty rate of 30.5%, against a U.S. figure of about 11%. Median household income is $22,000, compared to the national figure of over $68,000.

This poverty level is just below that of the worst level among America’s cities. Based on a 24/7 Wall St. study: “Across the 385 metro areas the census measures, the poverty rate varies from 27.3% to 5.2%. At the top of that range is McCallen, Texas. Its population grew 13% from 2010 to 2020 and hit 875,200. This is among the fastest paces across all metros for the same period.”

