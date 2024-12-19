The Most-Searched Guns in America 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In America, firearm ownership is a point of pride for millions of households. Whether it’s collecting firearms or hitting up the range with buddies, there’s a whole world of firearm owners looking to get their hands on the most popular issues in the market. As such, interest around which guns are the most-searched options in 2024 remains high.

To be fair, the list of popular firearms available to consumers is quite long, so I’ve fiddled this list down to some of the most-searched guns I’ve found using data from multiple sources. Whether a buyer is looking for a firearm for sport, self-defense or the love of collecting, most of these guns will meet at least two of the three criteria.

Let’s dive into five of the most-searched guns in 2024 and some of their benefits and drawbacks for potential gun buyers.

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The universe of firearms available for sale in the United States is massive, but many gun aficionados appear to keep coming back to the same models.

Here are five of the most-searched guns in 2024, and what prospective gun owners may want to know about this particular issues.

AK-47

Courtesy of Riley Defense

Officially known as the Avtomat Kalashnikova, the AK-47 is a Soviet-designed assault rifle that’s perhaps one of the best-known brands in the world. Thus, it should be no surprise to most readers that the AK-47 blesses this list as the top most-searched gun in 2024.

AK-47 (Cont.)

MSRPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Originally designed in the late-1940s, this gun has historical relevance and many older models are often now considered to be collectors items. But given the reliability and balance of firepower and controllability, this is a firearm that’s still very effective in combat situations, and is used around the world as such. With a simple design focused on reliability, this gun can perform well in harsh conditions, making it a top choice for certain combat zones around the world in which jamming can often occur.

With around 100 million AK-47 firearms produced over time, this is a relatively easy-to-find and cost-effective option for those seeking to own an assault rifle. Firing around 600 rounds per minute in fully automatic mode, this gun is generally perceived to be best-utilized in situations involving combat within 300 yards.

Ruger 10/22 Rifle

Mitch Barrie / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

The Ruger 10/22 is a renowned series of semi-automatic rifles manufactured by Sturm, Ruger & Co. This gun is designed to fire the .22 Long Rifle rimfire cartridge, meaning it’s a rifle that’s mostly used by sport shooters and small game hunters in North America.

Ruger 10/22 Rifle (Cont.)

capcase / Flickr

This firearm has gained popularity for its reliability and versatility, as well as its accuracy. In the hunting world, that’s a very important trait. And with relatively low recoil and a lightweight design (each gun weighs approximately five pounds), the range of shooting applications this gun serves is vast.

While upgrades exist, the standard Ruger 10/22 rifle has an effective range up to 300 yards, though buyers are able to customize the barrel length and a number of features to suit their preferences. Notably, this is a gun that’s also used by the military and law enforcement agencies around the world, with Israeli and Canadian defense forces currently utilizing this weapon.

Glock Pistols

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Austria-made Glock pistols are a renowned line of polymer-framed, striker-fired, semi-automatic handguns designed by Glock Ges.m.b.H. The first model (the Glock 17) was introduced in 1982 and quickly gained acclaim for its reliability, safety, and innovative design. One of the more compelling attributes about the Glock pistol is this firearm’s prevalent external safety, which allows users to focus on tactical operations without worrying that the safety may disengage under stress. Thus, these pistols are widely used by law enforcement and militaries globally, currently in use in this capacity in nearly 50 countries.

Glock Pistols (Cont.)

Wikimedia Commons

Using advanced materials and manufacturing technologies, Glock pistols are often viewed as some of the best sidearms in the world. This is a durable gun featuring a short recoil-operated mechanism with a modified Browning cam-lock system. These features ensure improved reliability, but also give space for various upgrades and come in a range of models which can be tailored to the gun owner’s needs.

Glock pistols are also available in a number of calibers, with the most widely-used 9mm Luger the most popular option. A gun that can be used by both civilian shooters and professionals, the Glock is a gun most have heard of, for good reason.

AR-15

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

The ArmaLite AR-15 is a lightweight, gas-operated semi-automatic rifle that was developed in the mid-1950s by the American firearms manufacturer ArmaLite. The name “AR” stands for “ArmaLite Rifle,” not “assault rifle,” as is commonly misconceived.

The AR-15 is a firearm that was specifically designed for use in the military, under situations which require high-velocity firepower and reliability. And while the AR-15 is typically sold in stock form, there are a range of variants available to gun buyers with specific needs. Lightweight cartridges and a rifle that weighs only 6 pounds provides very lightweight firepower, a factor which has made this rifle one of the most-used among militaries worldwide. For hungers and gun enthusiasts, the range of attachments and configurations also makes this gun a top-searched option for these reasons.

AR-15 (Cont.)

simonov / Flickr

The rifle’s design incorporates features such as an adjustable stock and a flash suppressor, enhancing its usability and effectiveness. Its versatility allows it to be chambered in various calibers, including .223 Remington and 5.56 NATO, making it suitable for different shooting applications from sport shooting to hunting. The AR-15 remains one of the most popular firearms in the United States today, and I don’t expect that will change anytime soon.

1911 Models

RonBailey / E+ via Getty Images

The 1911 model is a highly-regarded semi-automatic pistol many outside the gun community may not have heard of. However, this is a gun that’s become iconic among gun owners over time, often called a Browning pistol as it was initially designed by John Browning in 1911.

1911 Models (Cont.)

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

First produced for the U.S. Armed Forces and adopted as its standard-issue sidearm, this pistol retains its status as a top-owned gun by many current armed forces and ex-military personnel in the U.S. The single-action gun is primarily chambered in .45 ACP (Automatic Cold Pistol), which provides plenty of power and effectiveness when needed. With a 7-round magazine and a steel frame, this gun is durable and efficient – key factors many gun owners look for first.

Additionally, the 1911 features a distinctive grip safety, which prevents accidental discharge if the grim isn’t firmly held. So, from a safety standpoint, many gun owners cite this feature as a key reason to choose this particular weapon.

