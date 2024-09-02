Guns and Hunting

Over 50,000 Americans Descend on Vegas for This Giant Gun Show

National Shooting Sports Foundation Hosts Annual Trade Show In Las Vegas
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

The SHOT show in Las Vegas is the world’s premier event for shooting, hunting, and outdoor industries. It’s a huge deal, drawing tens of thousands of attendees from all over the world. We’ll cover what exactly happens at the SHOT show and why it’s so popular below.

We scrounged through the SHOT show’s website and read reviews from professionals who go every year to bring you a look into what this giant event is really about. 

Let’s get started:

Why We’re Covering This

Business Woman putting a coin on a pile of coins. Placing coins in a row from low to high is comparable to saving money to grow more. The concept of growing savings and saving by investing in a stock.
Pickadook / Shutterstock.com
This trade show drives several industries.

SHOT show is an event. It’s massive and draws in thousands of attendees each year. It’s a driving force in the gun and outdoor industry, which has a significant economy impact. Several states have multi-billion dollar gun economies, and this trade show only drives that further. 

What is the SHOT Show?

Las Vegas, Nevada | Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada
f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
The SHOT Show is always in Las Vegas.

The SHOT Show is the largest trade show in the world for the shooting, hunting, and outdoor industries, held annually in Las Vegas. “SHOT” stands for “Shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade show.”

Who Goes to the Shot Show?

National Shooting Sports Foundation Hosts Annual Trade Show In Las Vegas
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
This trade show is popular with law enforcement and the military.

The SHOT Show isn’t a gun show. It’s a trade show for industry professionals, including law enforcement and military personnel.

Exhibitor Presence

National Shooting Sports Foundation Hosts Annual Trade Show In Las Vegas
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
This trade show is easily one of the largest for these industries.

There are over 2,000 exhibitors showcasing their latest products, which range from firearms to outdoor gear. 

Spotlight on Innovation

Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images
Law enforcement professionals often look at the newest firearms and tactical gear at the SHOT Show.

The SHOT Show is a hub for product launches, with many companies unveiling their newest technology and designs at this show. 

Networking Opportunities

AUSA Annual Meeting And Exposition Held In Washington, D.C.
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
This trade show allows professionals to meet with each other.

Attendees can connect with key players in their industry, allowing them to form new partnerships and expand their professional network. 

Educational Seminars

miniseries / E+ via Getty Images
Educational classes are another thing the SHOT Show offers.

The event also offers education sessions, which cover everything from industry trends to business strategies. 

Law Enforcement Focus

Adonis page / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Many companies focus on law enforcement and military professionals at this show.

A significant portion of the show is dedicated to law enforcement and tactical gear. Many companies cater to the needs of police, military, and security professionals. 

Media Coverage

NRA Gathers In Houston For 2013 Annual Meeting
2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Even if you can’t attend, there is often media at the trade show to provide some coverage.

The SHOT Show also garners extensive media coverage, with journalists and content creators from around the world coming to cover the latest industry developments. 

Exclusive Access

big-ashb / Flickr
You must be an industry expert to attend the SHOT show.

You can’t just walk into the SHOT Show. You must be invited and considered an industry professional to go. 

Economic Impact

Money
ElenaR/Shutterstock.com
This trade show has a significant impact on the economy.

As you might guess, so many people in the same place at the same time have a huge economic impact on Las Vegas. Plus, there is also a wider impact within the outdoor and dun industries. 

Safety

big-ashb / Flickr
Because so many firearms are around, there are serious safety steps everyone is required to take.

The SHOT Show has strict regulations and compliance measures to keep everyone who is attending safe. With so many guns around, this is especially important. 

ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now  (Sponsored)

Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Take the retirement quiz right here.
Read more: Guns and Hunting, Can anyone go to the SHOT Show?, Can I go to the SHOT Show, SHOT Show, What does the acronym SHOT Show stand for?, What is the SHOT Show, Where is the SHOT Show in 2025?

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Nearly 83% of Illegal Guns Recovered in This State Are Trafficked from Outside...

If You Love Gun Shows, These States Are for You