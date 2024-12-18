These Are the Most-Searched Ammo Brands in America SKapl / iStock via Getty Images

Ammunition is often an overlooked aspect of the firearm industry. However, whenever someone buys or uses a firearm, they also need to purchase ammunition. Over time, the cost of ammunition can sometimes exceed the price of the firearm itself. This highlights the significance of ammunition as a substantial industry in its own right.

The most searched-for brands aren’t always the best, but they are a good place to start!

Many hunters, target shooters, and self-defense advocates have a favorite ammo brand that’s earned their loyalty.

Gun owners are always looking for the most reliable and effective ammo brand. But which brands dominate the conversation? We used Google and Bing trends to determine which ammo brands were the most popular in search. Then, we organized the results countdown-style.

Why We’re Covering This

infospeed / iStock via Getty Images

Ammunition is a sizable industry by itself. Everyone who purchases guns buys ammo, often multiple times. Over the lifetime of a firearm, it could easily shoot thousands worth in ammo. For this reason, we keep a close eye on the ammo industry, especially considering that some ammunition companies are publicly traded. We’ve also covered topics like ammunition types and their cost.

10. Browning

artas / iStock via Getty Images

Browning may be more known for its firearms, but searches for its ammo were surprisingly high over the last year. Their ammunition line appears to be growing in popularity. In particular, people were searching for their BXR and BXC hunting ammo, which caters to big-game hunters looking for very reliable performance.

9. PMC (Precision Made Cartridges)

TPAP8228 / iStock via Getty Images

PMC is beloved for its budget-friendly yet reliable ammo, especially for training and target shooting. They make a huge range of ammo, too, which helps with their popularity. Their Bronze line is particularly popular for handgun and rifle shooters, for instance.

8. Sellier & Bellow

LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images

This European brand is slowly becoming more popular in America and has enjoyed some popularity in search over this past year. It’s a go-to option for shooters looking for bulk ammo that’s still high quality.

7. Fiocchi

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fiocchi may be an international brand, but it’s made a big impact in the U.S. market. They offer a huge selection of ammo, including shotgun shells and pistol cartridges. With so many different options to choose from, it really isn’t surprising that they receive so many searches.

6. Speer

Photo Spirit / Shutterstock.com

Speer is known best for its Gold Dot ammunition, which receives a lot of searches by itself. Speer itself is a leader in law enforcement and personal defense ammo. Their bonded-core bullets are designed for maximum stopping power and reliability. We aren’t surprised that this brand is higher on our list.

5. CCI (Cascade Cartridge Inc.)

MidwestWilderness / iStock via Getty Images

CCI is exceptionally popular amongst rimfire enthusiasts. Its .22LR ammunition has a reputation for being accurate and reliable. Their products also include things like high-quality primers for reloaders.

4. Remington

Lex0083, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Remington ammunition has been a go-to for shooters for decades, offering affordable and dependable rounds. This company has a long-lasting reputation and tends to be widely available, which makes it even more popular. Its Core-Lokt line is stable for hunters, and it remains one of the most trusted choices for big game.

3. Hornady

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

Hornady is known for its precision, particularly in the hunting and long-range shooting community. This company has developed several innovations over the years, such as its Critical Defense and ELD-X lines.

2. Winchester

lisazins / Flickr

Even if you aren’t that familiar with guns, you’ve probably heard of the name Winchester. This company stretches back over 150 years. It’s a name that’s synonymous with American firearms history. Its ammunition is very popular, too. For instance, the Winchester white-box range ammo is a budget-friendly choice for target shooting. That said, they also sell high-quality hunting loads and similar types of ammo.

1. Federal Premium

LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images

Federal Premium barely scraped into the top spot this year. It’s a household name that’s known for its quality and reliability, so it’s no surprise that so many people search for it. This company sells a huge range of different rounds, too, including self-defense cartridges. Based on the search results, they’re easily one of the top brands across the board.

Why These Brands Dominate

Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Why do some brands perform well in search and others don’t? Based on the search data we gathered, brands with a long-established reputation are much more likely to be searched for because more people know they exist. Brands in this category include things like Federal, Winchester, and Remington.

However, there are also some very popular niche brands that get a lot of branded searches (that is, searches for their brand name, specifically).

