These 13 States Have Multi-Billion Dollar Gun Economies Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images

The number of firearms circulating in the United States it difficult to accurately calculate, but the most common estimate from a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey estimated there were 393.3 million guns in civilian possession, or about 120 guns for every 100 people — making the U.S. the most armed civilian population on Earth — by a very long shot.



Considering that U.S. consumers purchased nearly 60 million guns between 2020 and 2022, according to The Trace, a nonprofit news organization covering U.S. gun violence, the number of firearms in the country today can safely be estimated to top 400 million, even accounting for the attrition of guns that are removed from the population. (These are every state’s grade on gun laws.)

Such an enormous U.S. market means lots of jobs — and a significant contribution to the economy. (These are the 22 most popular guns purchased online last year.)

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact report for 2023, the companies that manufacture, distribute, and sell firearms, ammunition, and hunting equipment, as well as their suppliers and ancillary industries, generated nearly 394,000 jobs across the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2022. Combined the industry’s direct and indirect economic output was nearly $81 billion.

To identify the states with multibillion dollar gun economies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the NSSF’s report. States and the District of Columbia were ranked by the total economic output from gun sales, which include direct contributions such as jobs, wages, and business taxes, contributions from suppliers, and indirect contributions. The federal gun business tax, total gun jobs, and total and average gun job wages all came from the report. For each state and D.C. we also added gross domestic product for 2022 in current U.S. dollars from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and population data from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

In 28 states, the gun economy has a total output of over $1 billion. In 16 states, firearms-related economies are more than $2 billion.



As one would expect, the country’s most populous states and largest economies have the most firearms-industry direct and indirect jobs, including states with stronger gun-control laws like California and New York. In these two states, the NSSF says the gun industry supports nearly 42,000 direct and indirect jobs and generates a combined direct and indirect economic output of about $9.1 billion.

One outlier on this list is New Hampshire. The state has only about 1.4 million residents but ranks ninth among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in economic output at $3 billion. It also ranks 14th in the number of jobs in the industry at nearly 11,000, while the average annual wage for a worker in the industry of more than $101,000 ranks second. Major firearms manufacturing plants from Sturm, Ruger and Company, and Sig Sauer have plants in New Hampshire, whose state motto is “Live Free or Die.”

Here are states with multi-billion-dollar firearm economies.

51. District of Columbia

Source: SKapl / iStock via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $24.28 million

$24.28 million State GDP, 2022: $165.1 billion — 17th lowest

$165.1 billion — 17th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $0.8 million — the lowest

$0.8 million — the lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 111 – the lowest

111 – the lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $8.9 million — the lowest

$8.9 million — the lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $79,792 — 7th highest

$79,792 — 7th highest Population, 2022: 671,803 — 3rd lowest

50. Hawaii

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $78.41 million

$78.41 million State GDP, 2022: $101.1 billion — 11th lowest

$101.1 billion — 11th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $5.6 million — 4th lowest

$5.6 million — 4th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 554 – 3rd lowest

554 – 3rd lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $27.4 million — 3rd lowest

$27.4 million — 3rd lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $49,506 — 11th lowest

$49,506 — 11th lowest Population, 2022: 1,440,196 — 12th lowest

49. Delaware

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $78.71 million

$78.71 million State GDP, 2022: $90.2 billion — 9th lowest

$90.2 billion — 9th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $2.8 million — 2nd lowest

$2.8 million — 2nd lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 460 – 2nd lowest

460 – 2nd lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $22.6 million — 2nd lowest

$22.6 million — 2nd lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $49,084 — 10th lowest

$49,084 — 10th lowest Population, 2022: 1,018,396 — 7th lowest

48. North Dakota

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $97.99 million

$97.99 million State GDP, 2022: $72.7 billion — 6th lowest

$72.7 billion — 6th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $5.5 million — 3rd lowest

$5.5 million — 3rd lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 674 – 4th lowest

674 – 4th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $32.1 million — 4th lowest

$32.1 million — 4th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $47,611 — 9th lowest

$47,611 — 9th lowest Population, 2022: 779,261 — 5th lowest

47. Alaska

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $117.61 million

$117.61 million State GDP, 2022: $65.7 billion — 3rd lowest

$65.7 billion — 3rd lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $7.3 million — 5th lowest

$7.3 million — 5th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,048 – 6th lowest

1,048 – 6th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $43.7 million — 5th lowest

$43.7 million — 5th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $41,706 — 3rd lowest

$41,706 — 3rd lowest Population, 2022: 733,583 — 4th lowest

46. Vermont

Source: Courtesy of Powderhorn Outdoor Sports Center via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $142.08 million

$142.08 million State GDP, 2022: $40.8 billion — the lowest

$40.8 billion — the lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $9.3 million — 6th lowest

$9.3 million — 6th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 786 – 5th lowest

786 – 5th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $45.8 million — 6th lowest

$45.8 million — 6th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $58,308 — 26th highest

$58,308 — 26th highest Population, 2022: 647,064 — 2nd lowest

45. New Mexico

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $191.79 million

$191.79 million State GDP, 2022: $125.5 billion — 14th lowest

$125.5 billion — 14th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $11.5 million — 7th lowest

$11.5 million — 7th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,463 – 8th lowest

1,463 – 8th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $55.6 million — 7th lowest

$55.6 million — 7th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $38,028 — the lowest

$38,028 — the lowest Population, 2022: 2,113,344 — 16th lowest

44. West Virginia

Source: jfbenning / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $254.77 million

$254.77 million State GDP, 2022: $97.4 billion — 10th lowest

$97.4 billion — 10th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $12.9 million — 9th lowest

$12.9 million — 9th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,695 – 9th lowest

1,695 – 9th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $69.9 million — 8th lowest

$69.9 million — 8th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $41,238 — 2nd lowest

$41,238 — 2nd lowest Population, 2022: 1,775,156 — 13th lowest

43. Rhode Island

Source: Courtesy of George Z. via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $320.23 million

$320.23 million State GDP, 2022: $72.8 billion — 7th lowest

$72.8 billion — 7th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $19.3 million — 10th lowest

$19.3 million — 10th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,325 – 7th lowest

1,325 – 7th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $100.8 million — 9th lowest

$100.8 million — 9th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $76,078 — 11th highest

$76,078 — 11th highest Population, 2022: 1,093,734 — 8th lowest

42. Montana

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $389.25 million

$389.25 million State GDP, 2022: $67.1 billion — 4th lowest

$67.1 billion — 4th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $25.9 million — 13th lowest

$25.9 million — 13th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,555 – 12th lowest

2,555 – 12th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $121.0 million — 11th lowest

$121.0 million — 11th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $47,365 — 7th lowest

$47,365 — 7th lowest Population, 2022: 1,122,867 — 9th lowest

41. South Dakota

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $400.43 million

$400.43 million State GDP, 2022: $68.8 billion — 5th lowest

$68.8 billion — 5th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $24.4 million — 12th lowest

$24.4 million — 12th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,810 – 10th lowest

1,810 – 10th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $117.1 million — 10th lowest

$117.1 million — 10th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $64,702 — 20th highest

$64,702 — 20th highest Population, 2022: 909,824 — 6th lowest

40. Oklahoma

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $461.49 million

$461.49 million State GDP, 2022: $242.7 billion — 22nd lowest

$242.7 billion — 22nd lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $22.9 million — 11th lowest

$22.9 million — 11th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,779 – 13th lowest

2,779 – 13th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $127.6 million — 12th lowest

$127.6 million — 12th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $45,917 — 6th lowest

$45,917 — 6th lowest Population, 2022: 4,019,800 — 24th lowest

39. Kansas

Source: ryanh / Flickr

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $503.08 million

$503.08 million State GDP, 2022: $209.3 billion — 19th lowest

$209.3 billion — 19th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $12.0 million — 8th lowest

$12.0 million — 8th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,039 – 11th lowest

2,039 – 11th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $143.3 million — 13th lowest

$143.3 million — 13th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $70,287 — 13th highest

$70,287 — 13th highest Population, 2022: 2,937,150 — 17th lowest

38. Iowa

Source: Courtesy of Marion Guns & Gold via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $577.59 million

$577.59 million State GDP, 2022: $238.3 billion — 21st lowest

$238.3 billion — 21st lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $27.4 million — 14th lowest

$27.4 million — 14th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,956 – 14th lowest

2,956 – 14th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $164.9 million — 15th lowest

$164.9 million — 15th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $55,780 — 19th lowest

$55,780 — 19th lowest Population, 2022: 3,200,517 — 21st lowest

37. Maine

Source: VistaVision / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $611.28 million

$611.28 million State GDP, 2022: $85.8 billion — 8th lowest

$85.8 billion — 8th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $46.0 million — 17th lowest

$46.0 million — 17th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,174 – 19th lowest

4,174 – 19th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $197.9 million — 17th lowest

$197.9 million — 17th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $47,407 — 8th lowest

$47,407 — 8th lowest Population, 2022: 1,385,340 — 10th lowest

36. Wyoming

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $616.97 million

$616.97 million State GDP, 2022: $49.1 billion — 2nd lowest

$49.1 billion — 2nd lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $35.8 million — 16th lowest

$35.8 million — 16th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,632 – 16th lowest

3,632 – 16th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $163.5 million — 14th lowest

$163.5 million — 14th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $45,012 — 4th lowest

$45,012 — 4th lowest Population, 2022: 581,381 — the lowest

35. Louisiana

Source: Courtesy of Bowie Outfitters via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $693.20 million

$693.20 million State GDP, 2022: $292.0 billion — 26th highest

$292.0 billion — 26th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $34.5 million — 15th lowest

$34.5 million — 15th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,758 – 17th lowest

3,758 – 17th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $186.7 million — 16th lowest

$186.7 million — 16th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $49,674 — 12th lowest

$49,674 — 12th lowest Population, 2022: 4,590,241 — 25th highest

34. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $802.31 million

$802.31 million State GDP, 2022: $222.9 billion — 20th lowest

$222.9 billion — 20th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $59.3 million — 23rd lowest

$59.3 million — 23rd lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,909 – 18th lowest

3,909 – 18th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $238.0 million — 19th lowest

$238.0 million — 19th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $60,888 — 22nd highest

$60,888 — 22nd highest Population, 2022: 3,177,772 — 20th lowest

33. Nebraska

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $849.07 million

$849.07 million State GDP, 2022: $164.9 billion — 16th lowest

$164.9 billion — 16th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $47.7 million — 19th lowest

$47.7 million — 19th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,252 – 15th lowest

3,252 – 15th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $216.8 million — 18th lowest

$216.8 million — 18th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $66,668 — 17th highest

$66,668 — 17th highest Population, 2022: 1,967,923 — 15th lowest

32. Alabama

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $875.75 million

$875.75 million State GDP, 2022: $281.6 billion — 25th lowest

$281.6 billion — 25th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $47.4 million — 18th lowest

$47.4 million — 18th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,395 – 25th lowest

5,395 – 25th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $244.5 million — 20th lowest

$244.5 million — 20th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $45,322 — 5th lowest

$45,322 — 5th lowest Population, 2022: 5,074,296 — 24th highest

31. New Jersey

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $958.90 million

$958.90 million State GDP, 2022: $754.9 billion — 9th highest

$754.9 billion — 9th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $73.6 million — 26th highest

$73.6 million — 26th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,382 – 21st lowest

4,382 – 21st lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $384.3 million — 26th highest

$384.3 million — 26th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $87,710 — 4th highest

$87,710 — 4th highest Population, 2022: 9,261,699 — 11th highest

30. Kentucky

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $972.08 million

$972.08 million State GDP, 2022: $259.0 billion — 24th lowest

$259.0 billion — 24th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $54.7 million — 20th lowest

$54.7 million — 20th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,384 – 24th lowest

5,384 – 24th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $287.0 million — 22nd lowest

$287.0 million — 22nd lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $53,314 — 16th lowest

$53,314 — 16th lowest Population, 2022: 4,512,310 — 26th highest

29. Maryland

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $997.52 million

$997.52 million State GDP, 2022: $480.1 billion — 17th highest

$480.1 billion — 17th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $68.7 million — 24th lowest

$68.7 million — 24th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,227 – 20th lowest

4,227 – 20th lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $334.1 million — 24th lowest

$334.1 million — 24th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $79,036 — 9th highest

$79,036 — 9th highest Population, 2022: 6,164,660 — 19th highest

28. Colorado

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.14 billion

$1.14 billion State GDP, 2022: $491.3 billion — 15th highest

$491.3 billion — 15th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $95.0 million — 25th highest

$95.0 million — 25th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 6,951 – 23rd highest

6,951 – 23rd highest Total gun wages, 2022: $410.8 million — 25th highest

$410.8 million — 25th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $59,094 — 24th highest

$59,094 — 24th highest Population, 2022: 5,839,926 — 21st highest

27. South Carolina

Source: Courtesy of Shooter's Choice via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.18 billion

$1.18 billion State GDP, 2022: $297.5 billion — 24th highest

$297.5 billion — 24th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $72.8 million — 25th lowest

$72.8 million — 25th lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 6,471 – 24th highest

6,471 – 24th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $346.3 million — 25th lowest

$346.3 million — 25th lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $53,520 — 17th lowest

$53,520 — 17th lowest Population, 2022: 5,282,634 — 23rd highest

26. Mississippi

Source: Courtesy of 144 Tactical Defense via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.19 billion

$1.19 billion State GDP, 2022: $140.0 billion — 15th lowest

$140.0 billion — 15th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $59.2 million — 22nd lowest

$59.2 million — 22nd lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,865 – 22nd lowest

4,865 – 22nd lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $284.0 million — 21st lowest

$284.0 million — 21st lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $58,386 — 25th highest

$58,386 — 25th highest Population, 2022: 2,940,057 — 18th lowest

25. Indiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.27 billion

$1.27 billion State GDP, 2022: $470.3 billion — 19th highest

$470.3 billion — 19th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $55.0 million — 21st lowest

$55.0 million — 21st lowest Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,944 – 25th highest

5,944 – 25th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $324.9 million — 23rd lowest

$324.9 million — 23rd lowest Average gun job wage, 2022: $54,657 — 18th lowest

$54,657 — 18th lowest Population, 2022: 6,833,037 — 17th highest

24. Massachusetts

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.32 billion

$1.32 billion State GDP, 2022: $691.5 billion — 12th highest

$691.5 billion — 12th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $96.4 million — 24th highest

$96.4 million — 24th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,704 – 26th highest

5,704 – 26th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $465.9 million — 22nd highest

$465.9 million — 22nd highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $81,684 — 6th highest

$81,684 — 6th highest Population, 2022: 6,981,974 — 16th highest

23. Utah

Source: GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.44 billion

$1.44 billion State GDP, 2022: $256.4 billion — 23rd lowest

$256.4 billion — 23rd lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $104.1 million — 22nd highest

$104.1 million — 22nd highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,999 – 16th highest

8,999 – 16th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $450.2 million — 24th highest

$450.2 million — 24th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $50,031 — 13th lowest

$50,031 — 13th lowest Population, 2022: 3,380,800 — 22nd lowest

22. Connecticut

Source: JOE KLAMAR / AFP via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.49 billion

$1.49 billion State GDP, 2022: $319.3 billion — 23rd highest

$319.3 billion — 23rd highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $118.5 million — 18th highest

$118.5 million — 18th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,163 – 23rd lowest

5,163 – 23rd lowest Total gun wages, 2022: $531.4 million — 19th highest

$531.4 million — 19th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $102,921 — the highest

$102,921 — the highest Population, 2022: 3,626,205 — 23rd lowest

21. Virginia

Source: AFP Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.52 billion

$1.52 billion State GDP, 2022: $663.1 billion — 13th highest

$663.1 billion — 13th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $105.2 million — 21st highest

$105.2 million — 21st highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 7,808 – 22nd highest

7,808 – 22nd highest Total gun wages, 2022: $452.6 million — 23rd highest

$452.6 million — 23rd highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $57,964 — 24th lowest

$57,964 — 24th lowest Population, 2022: 8,683,619 — 12th highest

20. Missouri

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.54 billion

$1.54 billion State GDP, 2022: $396.9 billion — 21st highest

$396.9 billion — 21st highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $102.2 million — 23rd highest

$102.2 million — 23rd highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,873 – 17th highest

8,873 – 17th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $495.9 million — 20th highest

$495.9 million — 20th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $55,892 — 20th lowest

$55,892 — 20th lowest Population, 2022: 6,177,957 — 18th highest

19. Oregon

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.66 billion

$1.66 billion State GDP, 2022: $297.3 billion — 25th highest

$297.3 billion — 25th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $137.2 million — 16th highest

$137.2 million — 16th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,540 – 18th highest

8,540 – 18th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $591.6 million — 16th highest

$591.6 million — 16th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $69,272 — 15th highest

$69,272 — 15th highest Population, 2022: 4,240,137 — 25th lowest

18. Wisconsin

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.78 billion

$1.78 billion State GDP, 2022: $396.2 billion — 22nd highest

$396.2 billion — 22nd highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $108.3 million — 20th highest

$108.3 million — 20th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,292 – 21st highest

8,292 – 21st highest Total gun wages, 2022: $532.6 million — 18th highest

$532.6 million — 18th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $64,230 — 21st highest

$64,230 — 21st highest Population, 2022: 5,892,539 — 20th highest

17. Washington

Source: Juan Jose Napuri / iStock via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.96 billion

$1.96 billion State GDP, 2022: $738.1 billion — 10th highest

$738.1 billion — 10th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $161.5 million — 12th highest

$161.5 million — 12th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 9,636 – 15th highest

9,636 – 15th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $639.7 million — 15th highest

$639.7 million — 15th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $66,386 — 18th highest

$66,386 — 18th highest Population, 2022: 7,785,786 — 13th highest

16. Arkansas

Source: rod_waddington / Flickr

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.13 billion

$2.13 billion State GDP, 2022: $166.0 billion — 18th lowest

$166.0 billion — 18th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $111.6 million — 19th highest

$111.6 million — 19th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,508 – 19th highest

8,508 – 19th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $476.4 million — 21st highest

$476.4 million — 21st highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $55,998 — 21st lowest

$55,998 — 21st lowest Population, 2022: 3,045,637 — 19th lowest

15. Michigan

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.13 billion

$2.13 billion State GDP, 2022: $622.6 billion — 14th highest

$622.6 billion — 14th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $150.2 million — 14th highest

$150.2 million — 14th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 12,254 – 10th highest

12,254 – 10th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $707.6 million — 14th highest

$707.6 million — 14th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $57,743 — 23rd lowest

$57,743 — 23rd lowest Population, 2022: 10,034,118 — 10th highest

14. Idaho

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.32 billion

$2.32 billion State GDP, 2022: $110.9 billion — 13th lowest

$110.9 billion — 13th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $131.9 million — 17th highest

$131.9 million — 17th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,374 – 20th highest

8,374 – 20th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $559.9 million — 17th highest

$559.9 million — 17th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $66,866 — 16th highest

$66,866 — 16th highest Population, 2022: 1,939,033 — 14th lowest

13. Georgia

Source: Courtesy of Georgia Gun Store via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.42 billion

$2.42 billion State GDP, 2022: $767.4 billion — 8th highest

$767.4 billion — 8th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $146.9 million — 15th highest

$146.9 million — 15th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 10,859 – 13th highest

10,859 – 13th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $710.7 million — 13th highest

$710.7 million — 13th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $65,452 — 19th highest

$65,452 — 19th highest Population, 2022: 10,912,876 — 8th highest

12. Arizona

Source: Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.42 billion

$2.42 billion State GDP, 2022: $475.7 billion — 18th highest

$475.7 billion — 18th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $195.7 million — 10th highest

$195.7 million — 10th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 11,867 – 11th highest

11,867 – 11th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $828.4 million — 10th highest

$828.4 million — 10th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $69,808 — 14th highest

$69,808 — 14th highest Population, 2022: 7,359,197 — 14th highest

11. Ohio

Source: hiramtom / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.53 billion

$2.53 billion State GDP, 2022: $826.0 billion — 7th highest

$826.0 billion — 7th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $160.2 million — 13th highest

$160.2 million — 13th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 15,506 – 5th highest

15,506 – 5th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $797.1 million — 11th highest

$797.1 million — 11th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $51,405 — 14th lowest

$51,405 — 14th lowest Population, 2022: 11,756,058 — 7th highest

10. North Carolina

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.66 billion

$2.66 billion State GDP, 2022: $716.0 billion — 11th highest

$716.0 billion — 11th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $166.1 million — 11th highest

$166.1 million — 11th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 12,452 – 9th highest

12,452 – 9th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $749.9 million — 12th highest

$749.9 million — 12th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $60,227 — 23rd highest

$60,227 — 23rd highest Population, 2022: 10,698,973 — 9th highest

9. New Hampshire

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.04 billion

$3.04 billion State GDP, 2022: $105.0 billion — 12th lowest

$105.0 billion — 12th lowest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $246.6 million — 5th highest

$246.6 million — 5th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 10,733 – 14th highest

10,733 – 14th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,090.1 million — 8th highest

$1,090.1 million — 8th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $101,561 — 2nd highest

$101,561 — 2nd highest Population, 2022: 1,395,231 — 11th lowest

8. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.10 billion

$3.10 billion State GDP, 2022: $911.8 billion — 6th highest

$911.8 billion — 6th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $234.1 million — 7th highest

$234.1 million — 7th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 19,660 – 4th highest

19,660 – 4th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,116.7 million — 6th highest

$1,116.7 million — 6th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $56,802 — 22nd lowest

$56,802 — 22nd lowest Population, 2022: 12,972,008 — 5th highest

7. New York

Source: Dmitro2009 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.19 billion

$3.19 billion State GDP, 2022: $2,048.4 billion — 3rd highest

$2,048.4 billion — 3rd highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $215.1 million — 9th highest

$215.1 million — 9th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 11,812 – 12th highest

11,812 – 12th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,120.0 million — 5th highest

$1,120.0 million — 5th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $94,821 — 3rd highest

$94,821 — 3rd highest Population, 2022: 19,677,151 — 4th highest

6. Tennessee

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.27 billion

$3.27 billion State GDP, 2022: $485.7 billion — 16th highest

$485.7 billion — 16th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $223.9 million — 8th highest

$223.9 million — 8th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 13,231 – 8th highest

13,231 – 8th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,051.9 million — 9th highest

$1,051.9 million — 9th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $79,501 — 8th highest

$79,501 — 8th highest Population, 2022: 7,051,339 — 15th highest

5. Minnesota

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.66 billion

$3.66 billion State GDP, 2022: $448.0 billion — 20th highest

$448.0 billion — 20th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $262.2 million — 4th highest

$262.2 million — 4th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 13,261 – 7th highest

13,261 – 7th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,152.5 million — 4th highest

$1,152.5 million — 4th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $86,908 — 5th highest

$86,908 — 5th highest Population, 2022: 5,717,184 — 22nd highest

4. Illinois

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.69 billion

$3.69 billion State GDP, 2022: $1,025.7 billion — 5th highest

$1,025.7 billion — 5th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $241.4 million — 6th highest

$241.4 million — 6th highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 14,257 – 6th highest

14,257 – 6th highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,094.9 million — 7th highest

$1,094.9 million — 7th highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $76,799 — 10th highest

$76,799 — 10th highest Population, 2022: 12,582,032 — 6th highest

3. Florida

Source: Courtesy of AHW American Handheld Weaponry via Yelp

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.79 billion

$3.79 billion State GDP, 2022: $1,439.1 billion — 4th highest

$1,439.1 billion — 4th highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $310.2 million — 3rd highest

$310.2 million — 3rd highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 23,045 – 3rd highest

23,045 – 3rd highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,216.8 million — 3rd highest

$1,216.8 million — 3rd highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $52,799 — 15th lowest

$52,799 — 15th lowest Population, 2022: 22,244,823 — 3rd highest

2. Texas

Source: Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $5.88 billion

$5.88 billion State GDP, 2022: $2,402.1 billion — 2nd highest

$2,402.1 billion — 2nd highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $380.1 million — 2nd highest

$380.1 million — 2nd highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 32,130 – the highest

32,130 – the highest Total gun wages, 2022: $1,867.1 million — 2nd highest

$1,867.1 million — 2nd highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $58,112 — 25th lowest

$58,112 — 25th lowest Population, 2022: 30,029,572 — 2nd highest

1. California

Source: Ted Soqui / Getty Images

Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $5.99 billion

$5.99 billion State GDP, 2022: $3,641.6 billion — the highest

$3,641.6 billion — the highest Federal gun business tax, 2022: $483.8 million — the highest

$483.8 million — the highest Total gun jobs, 2022: 30,133 – 2nd highest

30,133 – 2nd highest Total gun wages, 2022: $2,187.5 million — the highest

$2,187.5 million — the highest Average gun job wage, 2022: $72,595 — 12th highest

$72,595 — 12th highest Population, 2022: 39,029,342 — the highest

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.