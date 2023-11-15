These 13 States Have Multi-Billion Dollar Gun Economies

The number of firearms circulating in the United States it difficult to accurately calculate, but the most common estimate from a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey estimated there were 393.3 million guns in civilian possession, or about 120 guns for every 100 people — making the U.S. the most armed civilian population on Earth — by a very long shot.
Considering that U.S. consumers purchased nearly 60 million guns between 2020 and 2022, according to The Trace, a nonprofit news organization covering U.S. gun violence, the number of firearms in the country today can safely be estimated to top 400 million, even accounting for the attrition of guns that are removed from the population. (These are every state’s grade on gun laws.)
Such an enormous U.S. market means lots of jobs — and a significant contribution to the economy. (These are the 22 most popular guns purchased online last year.)
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact report for 2023, the companies that manufacture, distribute, and sell firearms, ammunition, and hunting equipment, as well as their suppliers and ancillary industries, generated nearly 394,000 jobs across the 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2022. Combined the industry’s direct and indirect economic output was nearly $81 billion.
To identify the states with multibillion dollar gun economies, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the NSSF’s report. States and the District of Columbia were ranked by the total economic output from gun sales, which include direct contributions such as jobs, wages, and business taxes, contributions from suppliers, and indirect contributions. The federal gun business tax, total gun jobs, and total and average gun job wages all came from the report. For each state and D.C. we also added gross domestic product for 2022 in current U.S. dollars from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and population data from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
In 28 states, the gun economy has a total output of over $1 billion. In 16 states, firearms-related economies are more than $2 billion.
As one would expect, the country’s most populous states and largest economies have the most firearms-industry direct and indirect jobs, including states with stronger gun-control laws like California and New York. In these two states, the NSSF says the gun industry supports nearly 42,000 direct and indirect jobs and generates a combined direct and indirect economic output of about $9.1 billion.
One outlier on this list is New Hampshire. The state has only about 1.4 million residents but ranks ninth among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in economic output at $3 billion. It also ranks 14th in the number of jobs in the industry at nearly 11,000, while the average annual wage for a worker in the industry of more than $101,000 ranks second. Major firearms manufacturing plants from Sturm, Ruger and Company, and Sig Sauer have plants in New Hampshire, whose state motto is “Live Free or Die.”
Here are states with multi-billion-dollar firearm economies.
51. District of Columbia
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $24.28 million
- State GDP, 2022: $165.1 billion — 17th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $0.8 million — the lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 111 – the lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $8.9 million — the lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $79,792 — 7th highest
- Population, 2022: 671,803 — 3rd lowest
50. Hawaii
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $78.41 million
- State GDP, 2022: $101.1 billion — 11th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $5.6 million — 4th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 554 – 3rd lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $27.4 million — 3rd lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $49,506 — 11th lowest
- Population, 2022: 1,440,196 — 12th lowest
49. Delaware
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $78.71 million
- State GDP, 2022: $90.2 billion — 9th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $2.8 million — 2nd lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 460 – 2nd lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $22.6 million — 2nd lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $49,084 — 10th lowest
- Population, 2022: 1,018,396 — 7th lowest
48. North Dakota
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $97.99 million
- State GDP, 2022: $72.7 billion — 6th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $5.5 million — 3rd lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 674 – 4th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $32.1 million — 4th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $47,611 — 9th lowest
- Population, 2022: 779,261 — 5th lowest
47. Alaska
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $117.61 million
- State GDP, 2022: $65.7 billion — 3rd lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $7.3 million — 5th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,048 – 6th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $43.7 million — 5th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $41,706 — 3rd lowest
- Population, 2022: 733,583 — 4th lowest
46. Vermont
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $142.08 million
- State GDP, 2022: $40.8 billion — the lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $9.3 million — 6th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 786 – 5th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $45.8 million — 6th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $58,308 — 26th highest
- Population, 2022: 647,064 — 2nd lowest
45. New Mexico
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $191.79 million
- State GDP, 2022: $125.5 billion — 14th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $11.5 million — 7th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,463 – 8th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $55.6 million — 7th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $38,028 — the lowest
- Population, 2022: 2,113,344 — 16th lowest
44. West Virginia
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $254.77 million
- State GDP, 2022: $97.4 billion — 10th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $12.9 million — 9th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,695 – 9th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $69.9 million — 8th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $41,238 — 2nd lowest
- Population, 2022: 1,775,156 — 13th lowest
43. Rhode Island
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $320.23 million
- State GDP, 2022: $72.8 billion — 7th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $19.3 million — 10th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,325 – 7th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $100.8 million — 9th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $76,078 — 11th highest
- Population, 2022: 1,093,734 — 8th lowest
42. Montana
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $389.25 million
- State GDP, 2022: $67.1 billion — 4th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $25.9 million — 13th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,555 – 12th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $121.0 million — 11th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $47,365 — 7th lowest
- Population, 2022: 1,122,867 — 9th lowest
41. South Dakota
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $400.43 million
- State GDP, 2022: $68.8 billion — 5th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $24.4 million — 12th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 1,810 – 10th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $117.1 million — 10th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $64,702 — 20th highest
- Population, 2022: 909,824 — 6th lowest
40. Oklahoma
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $461.49 million
- State GDP, 2022: $242.7 billion — 22nd lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $22.9 million — 11th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,779 – 13th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $127.6 million — 12th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $45,917 — 6th lowest
- Population, 2022: 4,019,800 — 24th lowest
39. Kansas
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $503.08 million
- State GDP, 2022: $209.3 billion — 19th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $12.0 million — 8th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,039 – 11th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $143.3 million — 13th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $70,287 — 13th highest
- Population, 2022: 2,937,150 — 17th lowest
38. Iowa
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $577.59 million
- State GDP, 2022: $238.3 billion — 21st lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $27.4 million — 14th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 2,956 – 14th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $164.9 million — 15th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $55,780 — 19th lowest
- Population, 2022: 3,200,517 — 21st lowest
37. Maine
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $611.28 million
- State GDP, 2022: $85.8 billion — 8th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $46.0 million — 17th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,174 – 19th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $197.9 million — 17th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $47,407 — 8th lowest
- Population, 2022: 1,385,340 — 10th lowest
36. Wyoming
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $616.97 million
- State GDP, 2022: $49.1 billion — 2nd lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $35.8 million — 16th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,632 – 16th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $163.5 million — 14th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $45,012 — 4th lowest
- Population, 2022: 581,381 — the lowest
35. Louisiana
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $693.20 million
- State GDP, 2022: $292.0 billion — 26th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $34.5 million — 15th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,758 – 17th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $186.7 million — 16th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $49,674 — 12th lowest
- Population, 2022: 4,590,241 — 25th highest
34. Nevada
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $802.31 million
- State GDP, 2022: $222.9 billion — 20th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $59.3 million — 23rd lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,909 – 18th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $238.0 million — 19th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $60,888 — 22nd highest
- Population, 2022: 3,177,772 — 20th lowest
33. Nebraska
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $849.07 million
- State GDP, 2022: $164.9 billion — 16th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $47.7 million — 19th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 3,252 – 15th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $216.8 million — 18th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $66,668 — 17th highest
- Population, 2022: 1,967,923 — 15th lowest
32. Alabama
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $875.75 million
- State GDP, 2022: $281.6 billion — 25th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $47.4 million — 18th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,395 – 25th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $244.5 million — 20th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $45,322 — 5th lowest
- Population, 2022: 5,074,296 — 24th highest
31. New Jersey
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $958.90 million
- State GDP, 2022: $754.9 billion — 9th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $73.6 million — 26th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,382 – 21st lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $384.3 million — 26th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $87,710 — 4th highest
- Population, 2022: 9,261,699 — 11th highest
30. Kentucky
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $972.08 million
- State GDP, 2022: $259.0 billion — 24th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $54.7 million — 20th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,384 – 24th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $287.0 million — 22nd lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $53,314 — 16th lowest
- Population, 2022: 4,512,310 — 26th highest
29. Maryland
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $997.52 million
- State GDP, 2022: $480.1 billion — 17th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $68.7 million — 24th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,227 – 20th lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $334.1 million — 24th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $79,036 — 9th highest
- Population, 2022: 6,164,660 — 19th highest
28. Colorado
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.14 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $491.3 billion — 15th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $95.0 million — 25th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 6,951 – 23rd highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $410.8 million — 25th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $59,094 — 24th highest
- Population, 2022: 5,839,926 — 21st highest
27. South Carolina
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.18 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $297.5 billion — 24th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $72.8 million — 25th lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 6,471 – 24th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $346.3 million — 25th lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $53,520 — 17th lowest
- Population, 2022: 5,282,634 — 23rd highest
26. Mississippi
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.19 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $140.0 billion — 15th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $59.2 million — 22nd lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 4,865 – 22nd lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $284.0 million — 21st lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $58,386 — 25th highest
- Population, 2022: 2,940,057 — 18th lowest
25. Indiana
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.27 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $470.3 billion — 19th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $55.0 million — 21st lowest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,944 – 25th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $324.9 million — 23rd lowest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $54,657 — 18th lowest
- Population, 2022: 6,833,037 — 17th highest
24. Massachusetts
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.32 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $691.5 billion — 12th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $96.4 million — 24th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,704 – 26th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $465.9 million — 22nd highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $81,684 — 6th highest
- Population, 2022: 6,981,974 — 16th highest
23. Utah
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.44 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $256.4 billion — 23rd lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $104.1 million — 22nd highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,999 – 16th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $450.2 million — 24th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $50,031 — 13th lowest
- Population, 2022: 3,380,800 — 22nd lowest
22. Connecticut
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.49 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $319.3 billion — 23rd highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $118.5 million — 18th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 5,163 – 23rd lowest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $531.4 million — 19th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $102,921 — the highest
- Population, 2022: 3,626,205 — 23rd lowest
21. Virginia
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.52 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $663.1 billion — 13th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $105.2 million — 21st highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 7,808 – 22nd highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $452.6 million — 23rd highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $57,964 — 24th lowest
- Population, 2022: 8,683,619 — 12th highest
20. Missouri
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.54 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $396.9 billion — 21st highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $102.2 million — 23rd highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,873 – 17th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $495.9 million — 20th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $55,892 — 20th lowest
- Population, 2022: 6,177,957 — 18th highest
19. Oregon
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.66 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $297.3 billion — 25th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $137.2 million — 16th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,540 – 18th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $591.6 million — 16th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $69,272 — 15th highest
- Population, 2022: 4,240,137 — 25th lowest
18. Wisconsin
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.78 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $396.2 billion — 22nd highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $108.3 million — 20th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,292 – 21st highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $532.6 million — 18th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $64,230 — 21st highest
- Population, 2022: 5,892,539 — 20th highest
17. Washington
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $1.96 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $738.1 billion — 10th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $161.5 million — 12th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 9,636 – 15th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $639.7 million — 15th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $66,386 — 18th highest
- Population, 2022: 7,785,786 — 13th highest
16. Arkansas
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.13 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $166.0 billion — 18th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $111.6 million — 19th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,508 – 19th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $476.4 million — 21st highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $55,998 — 21st lowest
- Population, 2022: 3,045,637 — 19th lowest
15. Michigan
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.13 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $622.6 billion — 14th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $150.2 million — 14th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 12,254 – 10th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $707.6 million — 14th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $57,743 — 23rd lowest
- Population, 2022: 10,034,118 — 10th highest
14. Idaho
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.32 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $110.9 billion — 13th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $131.9 million — 17th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 8,374 – 20th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $559.9 million — 17th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $66,866 — 16th highest
- Population, 2022: 1,939,033 — 14th lowest
13. Georgia
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.42 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $767.4 billion — 8th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $146.9 million — 15th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 10,859 – 13th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $710.7 million — 13th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $65,452 — 19th highest
- Population, 2022: 10,912,876 — 8th highest
12. Arizona
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.42 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $475.7 billion — 18th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $195.7 million — 10th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 11,867 – 11th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $828.4 million — 10th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $69,808 — 14th highest
- Population, 2022: 7,359,197 — 14th highest
11. Ohio
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.53 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $826.0 billion — 7th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $160.2 million — 13th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 15,506 – 5th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $797.1 million — 11th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $51,405 — 14th lowest
- Population, 2022: 11,756,058 — 7th highest
10. North Carolina
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $2.66 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $716.0 billion — 11th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $166.1 million — 11th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 12,452 – 9th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $749.9 million — 12th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $60,227 — 23rd highest
- Population, 2022: 10,698,973 — 9th highest
9. New Hampshire
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.04 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $105.0 billion — 12th lowest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $246.6 million — 5th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 10,733 – 14th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,090.1 million — 8th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $101,561 — 2nd highest
- Population, 2022: 1,395,231 — 11th lowest
8. Pennsylvania
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.10 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $911.8 billion — 6th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $234.1 million — 7th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 19,660 – 4th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,116.7 million — 6th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $56,802 — 22nd lowest
- Population, 2022: 12,972,008 — 5th highest
7. New York
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.19 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $2,048.4 billion — 3rd highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $215.1 million — 9th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 11,812 – 12th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,120.0 million — 5th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $94,821 — 3rd highest
- Population, 2022: 19,677,151 — 4th highest
6. Tennessee
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.27 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $485.7 billion — 16th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $223.9 million — 8th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 13,231 – 8th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,051.9 million — 9th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $79,501 — 8th highest
- Population, 2022: 7,051,339 — 15th highest
5. Minnesota
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.66 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $448.0 billion — 20th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $262.2 million — 4th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 13,261 – 7th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,152.5 million — 4th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $86,908 — 5th highest
- Population, 2022: 5,717,184 — 22nd highest
4. Illinois
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.69 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $1,025.7 billion — 5th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $241.4 million — 6th highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 14,257 – 6th highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,094.9 million — 7th highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $76,799 — 10th highest
- Population, 2022: 12,582,032 — 6th highest
3. Florida
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $3.79 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $1,439.1 billion — 4th highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $310.2 million — 3rd highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 23,045 – 3rd highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,216.8 million — 3rd highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $52,799 — 15th lowest
- Population, 2022: 22,244,823 — 3rd highest
2. Texas
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $5.88 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $2,402.1 billion — 2nd highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $380.1 million — 2nd highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 32,130 – the highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $1,867.1 million — 2nd highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $58,112 — 25th lowest
- Population, 2022: 30,029,572 — 2nd highest
1. California
- Gun industry economic output (direct & indirect), 2022: $5.99 billion
- State GDP, 2022: $3,641.6 billion — the highest
- Federal gun business tax, 2022: $483.8 million — the highest
- Total gun jobs, 2022: 30,133 – 2nd highest
- Total gun wages, 2022: $2,187.5 million — the highest
- Average gun job wage, 2022: $72,595 — 12th highest
- Population, 2022: 39,029,342 — the highest
Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE
Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.