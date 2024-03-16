America's 10 Favorite Hunting Rifles dlewis33 / E+ via Getty Images

Accuracy. Power. Reliability. These are the hallmarks of America’s favorite hunting rifles.

Success in the American hunting landscape hinges on the marriage between hunter and rifle. A clean shot, ethically placed, can mean the difference between a full freezer and an empty tag. That’s why so many place their trust in a tried-and-true rifle.

While countless firearms jostle for the top spot, select groups regularly rise to the top as “America’s Favorites.” Surprisingly, these favorites haven’t changed much despite new firearms being released every day.

Their enduring popularity comes from a mix of performance and loyalty. Often, when someone asks for hunting rifle recommendations, the same couple of recommendations tend to pop up.

Let’s take a deeper look at the most popular hunting rifles in America, in no particular order. Many of these rifles are also some of the most powerful hunting rifles.

1. Nolster Model 21

The high-end custom rifle has a sizable following but has very limited production. It falls into an exclusive category that isn’t widely available to most hunters. Of course, those who do own it love that it isn’t your average production rifle. It’s meticulously crafted for each owner.

Owning one of these rifles is a statement, and it’s built for serious hunters only.

2. Bergara B-14

This Bergara rifle is relatively new and has been very slow to gain recognition. It hasn’t reached much of the mainstream population. Originally introduced in 2011, it focuses on providing exceptional quality for a competitive price point.

It’s mostly designed for long-range hunting or target shooting. One of its most surprising features is its adjustable trigger, allowing hunters to fine-tune the pull weight.

3. Weatherby Mark V

The Weatherby Mark V is a trusted companion for hunters chasing big game at extended ranges. Introduced in 1954, it still enjoys considerable popularity today.

While it isn’t as versatile as many other rifles, it’s still one of the top choices for hunters specializing in big game.

The Mark V action features a nine-lug rotary bolt for exceptional strength and smooth operation under heavy recoil. The signature feature of the Weatherby Mark V is its unique double-square bedding system. This design cradles the barrel for improved accuracy and stability, a critical factor when reaching long distances.

4. Marlin Model 366

The Marlin Model 366 is a lever-action rifle with a special place in many hunters’ hearts. It’s particularly popular in areas with thick brush and medium-sized game. Originally introduced in 1936, this firearm is still popular today. It’s considered a “tried-and-true” option for various hunting niches.

However, its popularity has declined somewhat over the past few years.

5. Tikka T3x

While it may not be as popular as other firearms on this list, this European firearm has won a place in American hunting culture. It’s a lightweight, bolt-action rifle that’s known for its accuracy out of the box, thanks to its hammer-forged barrel.

It’s also a very durable rifle despite being inexpensive. Therefore, it’s a great choice for hunters who really want to use their hunting rifle like the tool it’s supposed to be.

6. Browning X-Bolt

The Browning X-Bolt is a modern take on classical hunting rifles. Introduced in 2008, the X-Bold features a unique breech, allowing for a shorter bolt throw and faster cycling. This feature allows for faster follow-up shots as needed.

This rifle doesn’t have the historical pedigree of some other guns on this list, but it is growing in popularity.

7. Savage Model 110

The Savage Model 110 is a very old gun, originally introduced in 1958. It’s carved a niche for budget-minded hunters who still want top-notch performance. This rifle’s AccuTrigger system set it apart from other firearms, providing a clean trigger pull.

Plus, this rifle is available in tons of calibers and configurations.

8. Ruger 10/22

The Ruger 10/22 is a departure from the bolt-action rifles on this list. It’s a semi-automatic rimfire rifle that’s affordable and reliable. The simple design has led to legendary durability, which is one reason this rifle is so popular. Many use it for small game hunting.

Because this rifle is so popular, there are tons of aftermarket products available. It allows for some degree of popularity.

9. Winchester 70

The Winchester 70 is easily one of the most popular hunting rifles around. It’s quickly gained a reputation for being exceptionally easy to shoot and dependable in the woods. You don’t have to treat it gently, and it will still work.

Because it’s so popular, this rifle has seen tons of iterations over the years. However, its smooth operation and durable design have become essential.

10. Remington Model 700

The Remington Model 700 is easily an American icon. It has a long history stretching back to 1962 and has become a favorite for long-range hunters. This rifle is available in a range of calibers, allowing hunters to use it for just about any purpose. They’re even suitable for big-game hunting.

You can’t get much more affordable than this hunting rifle, especially for its quality.

