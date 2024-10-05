Guns and Hunting

These Inventions Made It Possible To Settle the West

View of a Restored, Antique Steam Freight Train Approaching in Early Morning, on old Narrow Gauge Tracks on a Winter Day, Blowing Smoke
Greg Kelton / Shutterstock.com
24/7 Insights

  • The movement westward helped expand America to California. 
  • Steam engines were able to cut travel time by months. 
  • The introduction of the Colt revolver helped settlers protect their land.
  • 

One of the most important periods in American history was the movement to settle out west. With the invention of the transcontinental railroad, the opportunity to move westward and find new life became a reality for many. Of course, it wasn’t just the transcontinental railroad that made settling in the West possible, as other inventions played a significant role during this historic era of US history. 

11. Sharps Rifle

Sharps Rifle
AliveFreeHappy / Wikimedia Commons
The 1874 Sharps Rifle is believed to have killed more buffaloes than any other weapon.

While other weapons were focused on defending land and close combat, the 1874 Sharps Rifle could fire .40, .45, and .50 caliber, depending on what you were hunting. As a result, it was great for taking down buffalo and could be used at great distances. 

10. Seed Drill 

An old-fashioned green and red seed drill resting on grass, with a rustic wooden building in the background. The seed drill features large wooden wheels and a metal mechanism for planting seeds.
Acarus / Shutterstock.com
Seed drills made planting crops a much easier process for farmers.

While the seed drill was initially invented in the 1700s, it became a significant tool for westward expansion. This invention enabled farmers to plant seeds at the correct depth and spacing, which meant better crop yield and more food for families to sell and eat. 

9. Rotary Printing Press

Old printing press - rotary machine - polygraphic equipment - big cog wheel
Trompinex / Shutterstock.com
The printing press changed how news was delivered across the country.

The rotary printing press, designed for faster newspaper printing, helped inform the country about new land opportunities out west and provided settlers with information about land claims. 

8. Canned Food

Various canned fruits, vegetables, fish and meat in tin cans on old tray. On a wooden background
Chatham172 / Shutterstock.com
Canned foods helped preserve food for longer than ever before.

Until food production grew in the West through farming, canned food significantly contributed to westward expansion. This invention allowed settlers to preserve food longer, especially in newly populated areas with scarce fresh food. 

7. Bessemer Steel Process

Hand driven old Bessemer converter that was used in an old steel mill in Fagersta, Sweden
Magnus Binnerstam / Shutterstock.com
The Bessemer steel process changed how quickly steel could be produced.

As railroad expansion grew in the West, producing steel became vital to the growing population of new settlers. The Bessemer steel process helped lower the cost of steel production, making it less expensive to build railroads, farming equipment, and bridges. 

6. Windmills

The best photo is earned / iStock via Getty Images
Windmills were an easy way to access hidden water sources.

While much of the West had an arid climate during westward expansion, the invention of the windmill became a significant part of everyday life. These wind-powered inventions enabled access to groundwater where surface water was difficult to come by and allowed for irrigating crops and drinking water. 

5. Steel Plow

Vintage plow made from wood and steel on the farm ground
mejnak / Shutterstock.com
The availability of the steel plow made farming in the West easier.

John Deere invented the steel plow in 1837, helping revolutionize farming in the Midwest. Previously, iron and even wooden plows were prone to breaking, but steel plows had no issues with the thicker soil of the Midwest, making planting crops much more efficient. 

4. Barbed Wire

Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images
Using barbed wire provided a new way to keep cattle safe.

One of the more unique inventions that helped settle the West was barbed wire. This type of fencing was a revolutionary advancement that helped raise cattle. While fencing wasn’t new in general, the idea of wiring that protected livestock and kept out predators was a major invention. 

3. The Colt Revolver

Michael E. Cumpston, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The colt six-shooter gave settlers a big advantage over the native population.

As the movement westward grew more popular, battling Indian tribes became a reality. The result was a need for more advanced guns and one of the most popular was the Colt revolver. Capable of holding six shots, the “Texas pistol” came about in the 1830s and undoubtedly helped win the West. 

2. Telegraph

telegraph key of the telegraph machine
Wlad74 / Shutterstock.com
Using a telegraph enabled instant communication across the country.

The invention of the telegraph unquestionably helped popularize moving out west. While Pony Express delivery could take weeks, telegraph messages could be delivered across the country in a fraction of a second, starting in 1861 when Wester Union completed the first transcontinental telegraph line. 

1. Steam Engine

Greg Kelton / iStock via Getty Images
The steam engine made it easy to travel cross country in just a few days.

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that the steam engine and the transcontinental railroad were the biggest inventions that helped westward expansion. Before railroads, going from east to west meant riding months in a horse-drawn wagon. Instead, the steam engine allowed you to go coast to coast in approximately 80 hours.

 
