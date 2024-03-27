The Most Expensive Pistols You Can Buy 2013 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Pistols can be incredibly expensive. They can range from a few hundred dollars to millions. Typically, the most expensive pistols are either historic firearms or custom-made luxury pistols.

Due to their historical significance, historic firearms can be incredibly expensive. They are more than just guns. For example, a pair of pistols George Washington once owned sold for $1.98 million.

However, readily available pistols do not typically cost this much. That said, there are still some very expensive pistols out there, including new military firearms. We got all of our data from online firearms stores, like Palmetto State Armory.

We’ve included the original price with each pistol. This is the price listed on popular online retailers, not counting any sales.

Here’s our list of the 20 most expensive pistols you can buy:

1. RK Brno FKFIELD75

Original Price: $11,901

The RK Brno FKFIELD75 is designed for experienced shooters and newcomers. It offers tons of power, precision, and reliability. However, it does take a special 7.5 FK cartridge. Its design reduces recoil, allowing improved accuracy. However, it is incredibly expensive, which is why it’s included on this list.

2. Tanfoglio Domina 9mm Pistol

Original Price: $4974

This firearm is the “XTREME” version of the Domina model. It has a renewed appearance, but it functions very similarly. It’s designed to be a “champion” pistol with reduced recoil and extra accuracy. It also has an ambidextrous safety, which is helpful for left-handed shooters.

3. HK 9mm SP5K Pistol

Original Price: $3,999

Hecker & Koch designed the SP5K as a semiautomatic, civilian sporting pistol that matches the look and feel of a real MP5K submachine gun. Of course, because machine guns are not legal for civilians, there are several differences. Still, the price is exceptionally high, as it maintains the same quality as the original gun.

4. Taylors & Company Schofield Top Break Cold Revolver

Original Price: $4,636

This firearm is expensive largely because of its engraving. You can purchase a more “original” version at a cheaper price. It also features a pearl grip that enhances it’s appearance and makes it very comfortable to handle. These firearms are also produced in limited numbers.

5. Manurhin MR73 Sport Magnum Revolved

Original Price: $3,999

The Manurhin MR73 was originally designed for the French police and military. The pistol has tons of accuracy and proven reliable. It was extensively tested during the development phase, and it has been used in the field for years.

6. Wilson Combat 9mm 1911 Pistol

Original Price: $5,060

This full-sized pistol is the Wilson Combat CQB pistol. It remains one of their most popular models despite the high price tag. It’s very modernized, but it is based on the original 1911 design that has become exceptionally famous.

7. ED Brown King Cobra .45 ACP Pistol

Original Price: $4,640

This firearm is very similar to the 1911, but it’s much smaller. The slide has been reduced as much as possible without impairing the reliability of the gun. It also has a modified housing to prevent printing when concealed carried.

8. B&T .223 Remington AR Pistol with 10.5″ Barrel

Original Price: $3,400

The APC223 has a hydraulic buffer system to reduce recoil and prevent the muzzle from rising. These features make the firearm more accurate and considerably reduce recoil. It’s also optimized to a smaller size for more discrete deployment.

9. FN Scar 15P 5.56 Pistol

Original Price: $3,299

This firearm is one of the most durable and reliable out there. It’s made for incredibly light recoil and is ultra-compact, allowing it to be carried more easily.

10. FN Scar 15P Semi-Auto Tactical Pistol

Original Price: $3,699

This firearm is very similar to the previous one on this list. However, it is semi-automatic. It has the same reliability and other features as other FN Scar firearms. It also features a one-piece machined aluminum upper for accuracy.

11. B&T AAC Blackout AR Pistol

Original Price: $3,300

This AR pistol is designed for.300 Blackout cartridges, providing reliability and accuracy. It also features all the other advanced B&T features, which is one reason it is so expensive.

12. B&T .223 Remington AR Pistol

Original Price: $3,296

This semiautomatic pistol is chambered in .223 Remington. Otherwise, it shares the same traits with other AR-15 platforms, such as an ambidextrous safety switch and great ergonomics. If you’ve used an AR-15, this pistol won’t have many surprises.

13. Wilson Combat 1911 CQB 5″

Original Price: $3,704

Wilson Combat’s 1911 line is notoriously expensive, and this one is no different. It’s very similar to the other CQB pistols on this list. However, it has a 5″ barrel and a capacity of 10 rounds.

14. Wilson Combat 1911 EDC X9L 9mm Pistol

Original Price: $3,095

This firearm is based on your standard 1911. However, it’s made for everyday use, so there are a few differences. For instance, it’s a bit more reliable and has a higher capacity than many similar pistols.

15. Smith & Wesson Texas Ranger 200th Anniversary Magnum

Original Price: $2,999

As you probably guessed, this pistol was designed for the Texas Ranger anniversary. It is a limited-time pistol with very few made, so it is more expensive than many others. However, beyond that, it’s very similar to other magnums.

16. Q LLC Honey Badger.300 Blackout Semi-Automatic AR Pistol

Original Price: $3,499

Despite looking like the Honey Badger, this isn’t the same as the original. It’s been redesigned to feel and shoot differently. However, like the original Honey Badger, it’s also very expensive.

17. Heckler & Koch SP5 9mm Pistol

Original Price: $3,499

The HK MP5 is easily one of the most popular pistol-caliber carbines in the world. However, it is extremely expensive. Many cheaper imitations are made, but you only get a real HK from HK.

18. Tanfoglio Limited .40 S&W Pistol

Original Price: $2,975

This firearm is designed for competition. Therefore, it’s tuned and has a custom trigger. This limited model is very expensive, but you’re paying for the craftsmanship.

19. Q LLC .300 AAC Blackout AR Pistol

Original Price: $4,096

The original Honey Badger was made by AAC. However, Q LLC has taken over the torch with this new, improved platform. It was developed in conjunction with the .300 AAC Blackout. Despite its newness, it looks very similar to the original.

20. Tanfoglio Gold Match 9mm Pistol

Original Price: $3,133

Several Tanfoglio guns are on this list, and they are all pretty expensive. However, this Gold Match is one of the cheaper options, though you’ll still pay thousands for it! They have several more expensive guns, which are also on this list!

