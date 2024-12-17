Guns and Hunting

ThisAre the Most-Searched Hunting Rifles in America

Silhouette of a hunter aiming his shotgun
Yves Adams / DigitalVision via Getty Images
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Hunting is still incredibly popular in the United States, which leads to hunting gear becoming pretty popular, too! For instance, hunting rifles are very popular search topics. Hunters all across America regularly look for information on the best hunting rifles. But which ones are searched for the most?

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

Upland bird hunter in field with his dog
Robb Reece / The Image Bank via Getty Images
Hunting rifles are still a common searched-for topic.

We used Google and Bing Trends to determine which rifles were the most popular and which were not! We’ve made the list below countdown style, so the most popular gun is at the bottom.

Why We’re Covering This

The National Rifle Association Holds Annual Convention in Indianapolis
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
In the United States, firearms are a huge industry.

Firearms are a sizable industry, and we’ve covered them a lot here at 24/7 Wall St. For instance, we’ve also covered the largest gunmarkets in Tennessee.

10. Mossberg Patriot

Hunter man on the mountain carrying the rifle with bullets
Carrastock / Moment via Getty Images
This rifle is a classic.

The Mossberg Patriot is a bolt-action rifle that’s known for its versatility. It also offers excellent value, which is one reason it might be more popular. It’s very reliable and durable, making it a solid option for hunting. It’s most popular among hunters targeting big game, like deer and elk.

9. Henry Repeating Arms Big Boy

J J Weyouanna hunting Caribou on the tundra at the mouth of the sepentine river near Shishmaref a tiny island between alaska and siberia in the Chukchi sea.
Ashley Cooper / Corbis via Getty Images
This rifle is best for hunters targeting deer and similar animals.

This traditional lever-action rifle also has some eye-catching aesthetics. It’s a tremendous mid-range hunting rifle for those who want a classic American rifle.

8. Weatherby Vanguard

gun Alabama | Blond Mother with Rifle Walking in Field with Child Running Ahead
Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images
This affordable rifle is liked by hunters targeting large game.

The Weatherby Vanguard is known for delivering precision at an affordable price. It’s been a well-loved companion of big game hunters for a long time. It’s incredibly durable and accurate in the field.

7. Marlin 336

gun Michigan | Mid adult man and teenage son hunting in Petersburg State Game Area, Michigan, USA
Raphye Alexius / Image Source via Getty Images
This rifle is perfect for hunting deer or other similarly sized animals

The Marlin 336 is perfect for navigating dense woods, as it’s a classic lever-action rifle. It’s fast cycling and manages recoil well, making it an excellent choice for deer hunting in close quarters.

6. Browning X-Bolt

gun Idaho | Bird Hunting Series
DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images
This rifle is preferable for long-range hunting.

The Browning X-Bolt is designed for long-range hunting. It has a very ergonomic design and a crisp trigger. It’s also very accurate, making it a premium choice for hunters looking for high performance.

5. Tikka T3x

A Hunter Relaxing During Hunting Trip Drinking Coffee From His Metal Made Mug
Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
This rifle is a lightweight, bolt-action gun known for its smooth action and consistent accuracy.

The Tikka T3x has a lightweight design and is engineered very carefully. This bolt-action rifle is preferred by hunters who prioritize accuracy. They work well, even in challenging conditions.

4. Winchester Model 70

Whitetail Buck Deer close up portrait of large trophy class stag during hunting season
Tom Reichner / Shutterstock.com
This rifle is legendary for its precision and is popular in deer hunting.

The Winchester Model 70 is often called the “Rifleman’s Rifle.” It has a long history of precision and reliability. Plus, its robust design and smooth action make it an excellent choice for big-game hunting.

3. Savage Axis II XP

National Shooting Sports Foundation Hosts Annual Trade Show In Las Vegas
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
This rifle comes with a factory-installed scope, which is great for beginners.

The Savage Axis II XP provides value and performance for hunters. This bolt-action rifle has a factory-mounted scope, making it accurate right out of the box. It’s an excellent choice for those new to hunting and want something ready out of the box.

2. Ruger 10/22

Jake Lange / iStock via Getty Images
The ruger 10/22 is great for small game and target shooting.

This semi-automatic rifle is a go-to for small-game hunters. It’s easily upgradeable, reliable, and affordable. Therefore, it’s an excellent choice for beginners, though many shooters enjoy it.

1. Remington 700

forest in Minnesota | White tailed deer in a forest landscape
LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images
Deer hunters love this rifle for big game like deer.

The Remington 700 is easily a legend in the hunting world. Its bolt-action design provides great accuracy, making it an excellent choice for big-game hunters. With a wide range of calibers and tons of aftermarket parts available, it’s versatile and exceptionally customizable. hunting

The Average American Is Losing Their Savings Every Day (Sponsor)

If you’re like many Americans and keep your money ‘safe’ in a checking or savings account, think again. The average yield on a savings account is a paltry .4% today, and inflation is much higher. Checking accounts are even worse.

Every day you don’t move to a high-yield savings account that beats inflation, you lose more and more value.

But there is good news. To win qualified customers, some accounts are paying 9-10x this national average. That’s an incredible way to keep your money safe, and get paid at the same time. Our top pick for high yield savings accounts includes other one time cash bonuses, and is FDIC insured.

Click here to see how much more you could be earning on your savings today. It takes just a few minutes and your money could be working for you.

 
Read more: Guns and Hunting, Accurate hunting rifles for long-range shooting, best hunting rifles, Best rifles for small game hunting, most popular hunting rifles, top hunting rifles, top hunting rifles for deer hunting

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.