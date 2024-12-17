ThisAre the Most-Searched Hunting Rifles in America Yves Adams / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Hunting is still incredibly popular in the United States, which leads to hunting gear becoming pretty popular, too! For instance, hunting rifles are very popular search topics. Hunters all across America regularly look for information on the best hunting rifles. But which ones are searched for the most?

Robb Reece / The Image Bank via Getty Images

These rifles are some of the most popular options around, based on search volume.

These models vary highly, too. Some are for beginners, while others are classics.

We used Google and Bing Trends to determine which rifles were the most popular and which were not! We’ve made the list below countdown style, so the most popular gun is at the bottom.

10. Mossberg Patriot

Carrastock / Moment via Getty Images

The Mossberg Patriot is a bolt-action rifle that’s known for its versatility. It also offers excellent value, which is one reason it might be more popular. It’s very reliable and durable, making it a solid option for hunting. It’s most popular among hunters targeting big game, like deer and elk.

9. Henry Repeating Arms Big Boy

Ashley Cooper / Corbis via Getty Images

This traditional lever-action rifle also has some eye-catching aesthetics. It’s a tremendous mid-range hunting rifle for those who want a classic American rifle.

8. Weatherby Vanguard

Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

The Weatherby Vanguard is known for delivering precision at an affordable price. It’s been a well-loved companion of big game hunters for a long time. It’s incredibly durable and accurate in the field.

7. Marlin 336

Raphye Alexius / Image Source via Getty Images

The Marlin 336 is perfect for navigating dense woods, as it’s a classic lever-action rifle. It’s fast cycling and manages recoil well, making it an excellent choice for deer hunting in close quarters.

6. Browning X-Bolt

DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images

The Browning X-Bolt is designed for long-range hunting. It has a very ergonomic design and a crisp trigger. It’s also very accurate, making it a premium choice for hunters looking for high performance.

5. Tikka T3x

Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

The Tikka T3x has a lightweight design and is engineered very carefully. This bolt-action rifle is preferred by hunters who prioritize accuracy. They work well, even in challenging conditions.

4. Winchester Model 70

Tom Reichner / Shutterstock.com

The Winchester Model 70 is often called the “Rifleman’s Rifle.” It has a long history of precision and reliability. Plus, its robust design and smooth action make it an excellent choice for big-game hunting.

3. Savage Axis II XP

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Savage Axis II XP provides value and performance for hunters. This bolt-action rifle has a factory-mounted scope, making it accurate right out of the box. It’s an excellent choice for those new to hunting and want something ready out of the box.

2. Ruger 10/22

Jake Lange / iStock via Getty Images

This semi-automatic rifle is a go-to for small-game hunters. It’s easily upgradeable, reliable, and affordable. Therefore, it’s an excellent choice for beginners, though many shooters enjoy it.

1. Remington 700

LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

The Remington 700 is easily a legend in the hunting world. Its bolt-action design provides great accuracy, making it an excellent choice for big-game hunters. With a wide range of calibers and tons of aftermarket parts available, it’s versatile and exceptionally customizable. hunting

