Americans Go Crazy For These Old School Bolt-Action Rifles

Bolt-action rifles have largely been supplanted by semi-automatic rifles in professional circles. Bolt-action repeaters have not been standard issue in the U.S. military since the World War I era, when American expeditionary forces were issued Model 1917 Enfields and Springfield Model 1903s. Today, bolt-action rifles have limited military applications, and are primarily used by highly specialized units engaging targets at long range. (Here is a look at the sniper rifles used by the U.S. military.)

Notable for their precision and accuracy, bolt-action rifles are among the most popular firearms for hunting.

While there are many bolt-action rifle calibers and configurations available on the market, Americans have some clear preferences for certain makes and models.

In the civilian world, bolt-action rifles have long been the firearm of choice for many hunters — and in a recent reversal of a long-trend, hunting is regaining popularity in the United States. The number of licensed hunters in the U.S. fell by 13% between 1980 and 2005, from 16.7 million, to 14.6 million, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In both 2021 and 2022, however, the number of American hunters topped 15.9 million for the first time since 1987.

While not all hunters use bolt-action rifles — or rifles at all — bolt-action repeaters are commonly used for taking deer, the most widely hunted game in the United States. But for many types of game, large or small, American sports men and women — as well as target and recreational shooters — have some clear preferences in bolt-action rifles.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling bolt-action rifles in the United States. Rifles are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 rifles are manufactured by eight brands, including Ruger and Savage, companies that each have two models on this list. Approximate base prices for these models range from only a few hundred dollars to nearly a thousand — though variations in each of these models can come with far higher prices.

These rifles are available in a wide range of calibers, many of which are popular for hunting deer and larger game. The ballistic characteristics of these different calibers are nuanced, and while some are better suited for certain types of game, variations also cater to a shooter’s personal preference. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling bolt-action rifles in the United States.

While rifles are no longer the most popular type of firearm in the United States, they remain in high demand among hunters, plinkers, and recreational target shooters. While those in the market for a bolt-action rifle have countless brands, configurations, and calibers to choose from, certain models have emerged as clear favorites among American gun owners.

10. Weatherby Vanguard

Approx. base price: $460

$460 Available chamberings include: .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .257 Wby. Mag., .270 Win., .30-06, .300 Win. Mag., .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Rem. Mag.

.22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .257 Wby. Mag., .270 Win., .30-06, .300 Win. Mag., .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Rem. Mag. Manufacturer: Weatherby

Weatherby Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Sheridan, Wyoming

Sheridan, Wyoming Manufacturer’s parent company: None

9. Howa M1500

TPAP8228 / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $510

$510 Available chamberings include: 7mm Rem. Mag., .270 Win., .223 Rem., .308 Win., .30-06, .375 Ruger

7mm Rem. Mag., .270 Win., .223 Rem., .308 Win., .30-06, .375 Ruger Manufacturer: Howa

Howa Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Manufacturer’s parent company: Legacy Sports International

8. Ruger Hawkeye

Eduardo Olaechea GM / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $960

$960 Available chamberings include: .204 Ruger, .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win., .30-06, .300 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .375 Ruger, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm-08 Rem.

.204 Ruger, .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win., .30-06, .300 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .375 Ruger, 6.5 Creedmoor, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm-08 Rem. Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

7. Tikka T3

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Approx. base price: $690

$690 Available chamberings include: 7mm Rem. Mag., .260 Rem., .223 Rem., .308 Win., .243 Win., .30-06

7mm Rem. Mag., .260 Rem., .223 Rem., .308 Win., .243 Win., .30-06 Manufacturer: Tikka

Tikka Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Rancho Cucamonga, California Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

6. Savage Axis

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Approx. base price: $280

$280 Available chamberings include: 223 Rem., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, .30-06

223 Rem., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, .30-06 Manufacturer: Savage

Savage Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

5. Savage 10/110 series rifles

Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $480

$480 Available chamberings include: .338 Lapua, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC

.338 Lapua, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC Manufacturer: Savage

Savage Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

4. CZ-USA Model 457 series rifles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $560

$560 Available chamberings include: .22 LR, .22 WMR, .17 HMR

.22 LR, .22 WMR, .17 HMR Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

3. Remington Model 700 series rifles

Remington Model 700 with Scope by huntingmark / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Approx. base price: $580

$580 Available chamberings include: 7mm-08 Rem., 7mm Rem. Mag., .338 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .300 Rem. Ultra Mag., .30-06, .270 Win.

7mm-08 Rem., 7mm Rem. Mag., .338 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .300 Rem. Ultra Mag., .30-06, .270 Win. Manufacturer: Remington

Remington Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

2. Browning X-Bolt

Approx. base price: $660

$660 Available chamberings include: .280 Rem., .300 WSM, .308 Win., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win.

.280 Rem., .300 WSM, .308 Win., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win. Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

1. Ruger American series rifles

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firearms / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $400

$400 Available chamberings include: .204 Ruger, .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .30-06, .308 Win.

.204 Ruger, .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .30-06, .308 Win. Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

