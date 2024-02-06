America's Most Popular Bolt-Action Rifles

Designed by a German inventor and arms-maker in the 1830s, the bolt-action rifle marked a significant breakthrough in firearm technology. Until that point, muzzleloaders — which must be reloaded by hand after each shot — were the standard bearer for both military and civilian applications. Repeating bolt-action rifles, meanwhile, could achieve a much higher rate of fire, and by World War I, they were carried by U.S. forces and virtually every army in Europe.

Since World War II, however, semi-automatic and select-fire rifles have been standard issue in the U.S. military. Civilian versions of modern military assault-style rifles have also surged in popularity in recent years among American gun owners. (Here is a look at every U.S. military standard issue rifle since the American Revolution.)

While slower firing than semi-automatics, bolt-action rifles have some distinct advantages. With fewer moving parts, bolt-actions are less prone to malfunction and have greater inherent accuracy potential than semi-automatics. As a result, military sniper teams still use bolt-action rifles, particularly in operations requiring maximum precision. Additionally, bolt-actions remain the preferred rifle for hunting and recreational shooting for millions of American civilians.

Using a report from Gungenius, which compiled sales data from GunBroker.com, an online firearms marketplace, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular bolt-action rifles in America. Guns are ranked based on 2023 online sales, though exact sales figures were not provided.

The 10 rifles on this list are manufactured by eight different companies, under nine brand names. These companies include some of the largest American gun makers. Ruger, for example, accounted for nearly 19% of domestic rifle manufacturing in 2021, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Other major brands on this list, like Browning and Winchester, manufacture virtually all rifles overseas.

Most rifle models on this list include variants available in a wide range of different calibers that are tailored to specific uses, including long-range precision and hunting anything from the smallest game to the largest. (Here is a look at the 14 most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer – usually a local gun store – which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Additionally, while the estimated base price of many of these firearms can be as low as a few hundred dollars, higher-end variations can sell for many times that amount.

These are America’s most popular bolt-action rifles.