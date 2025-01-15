Americans Can't Get Enough of These Best-Selling Rifles 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Once the best-selling type of firearm in the United States, rifles have lost considerable market share to handguns — specifically semi-automatic pistols — in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, more rifles were manufactured in the U.S. than any other firearm between 2000 and 2009. Nearly every year since, however, consumer demand for pistols, as reflected in manufacturing volume, has exceeded that of rifles.

The shift away from rifles in favor of smaller, more easily concealed firearms was precipitated, in part, by changes in the reasons Americans choose to buy firearms. Rifles, particularly bolt- and lever-action repeaters, are commonly used for hunting. Pistols, meanwhile, are better suited for personal protection. According to survey data from the Pew Research Center, the share of American gun owners who cite hunting as the primary reason for having a firearm fell from 49% in 1999, to 32% in 2023. Over the same period, the share of gun owners who keep a firearm mostly for personal protection surged from 26% to 72%.

While rifles may no longer be the most popular type of firearm, they remain hugely popular in the United States. ATF data shows that nearly 3.6 million rifles were manufactured domestically in 2022 alone, more than double the combined number of revolvers and shotguns manufactured that year.

Whether for hunting, plinking, target shooting, or home defense, those in the market for a rifle have countless options. But annual sales data shows that certain models are especially popular with American gun owners. (Here is a look at the most powerful hunting rifles.)

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from the online firearm marketplace GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 best-selling rifles in the United States. Guns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

These 10 rifles are manufactured by seven brands, including Henry Repeating Arms, Ruger, and Savage, companies that each have two models on this list. Of the 10 rifles on this list, two are chambered for .22 caliber ammunition, a popular cartridge for new shooters due to its low cost and low recoil. These rifles are commonly used for varmint and small game hunting, as well as plinking and target shooting.

The remaining rifles on this list are available in a wide range of calibers, many of which are popular for hunting deer and larger game. The ballistic characteristics of these different calibers are nuanced, and while some are better suited for certain types of game, variations also cater to a shooter’s personal preference. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting cartridges.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer — usually a local gun store — which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the best-selling rifles in the United States.

Why It Matters

Orbitallens / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

While rifles are no longer the most popular type of firearm in the United States, they remain in high demand among hunters, plinkers, and recreational target shooters. While those in the market for a rifle have countless brands, configurations, and calibers to choose from, certain models have emerged as clear favorites among American gun owners.

10. Savage Axis

Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $280

$280 Rifle type: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Available chamberings include: .223 Rem., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, .30-06

.223 Rem., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor, .30-06 Manufacturer: Savage

Savage Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

9. Savage 10/110 series rifles

Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $480

$480 Rifle type: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Available chamberings include: .338 Lapua, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC

.338 Lapua, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC Manufacturer: Savage

Savage Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Westfield, Massachusetts

Westfield, Massachusetts Manufacturer’s parent company: Long Range Acquisition LLC

8. CZ-USA Model 457 series rifles

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $560

$560 Rifle type: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Available chamberings include: .22 LR, .22 WMR, .17 HMR

.22 LR, .22 WMR, .17 HMR Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

7. Henry Big Boy series rifles

Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $770

$770 Rifle type: Lever-action

Lever-action Available chamberings include: .41 Rem. Mag., .357 Mag., .327 Federal Magnum, .45 Colt

.41 Rem. Mag., .357 Mag., .327 Federal Magnum, .45 Colt Manufacturer: Henry

Henry Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

6. Remington Model 700 series rifles

Remington Model 700 with Scope by huntingmark / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Approx. base price: $580

$580 Rifle type: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Available chamberings include: 7mm-08 Rem., 7mm Rem. Mag., .338 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .300 Rem. Ultra Mag., .30-06, .270 Win.

7mm-08 Rem., 7mm Rem. Mag., .338 Win. Mag., .308 Win., .300 Rem. Ultra Mag., .30-06, .270 Win. Manufacturer: Remington

Remington Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Roundhill Group

5. Henry Side Gate Lever Actions

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $860

$860 Rifle type: Lever-action

Lever-action Available chamberings include: .38-55 Win., .30-30 Win., .45-70 Govt., .35 Rem., .360 Buckhammer

.38-55 Win., .30-30 Win., .45-70 Govt., .35 Rem., .360 Buckhammer Manufacturer: Henry

Henry Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Rice Lake, Wisconsin Manufacturer’s parent company: None

4. Browning X-Bolt

Approx. base price: $660

$660 Rifle type: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Available chamberings include: .280 Rem., .300 WSM, .308 Win., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win.

.280 Rem., .300 WSM, .308 Win., 7mm-08 Rem., .243 Win., .270 Win. Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

3. Marlin Model 1895 series rifles

Wirestock/Getty Images

Approx. base price: $1,400

$1,400 Rifle type: Lever-action

Lever-action Available chamberings include: .45-70 Govt.

.45-70 Govt. Manufacturer: Marlin

Marlin Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Madison, North Carolina

Madison, North Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: Sturm, Ruger & Co.

2. Ruger American series rifles

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Firearms / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $400

$400 Rifle type: Bolt-action

Bolt-action Available chamberings include: .204 Ruger, .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .30-06, .308 Win.

.204 Ruger, .22-250 Rem., .223 Rem., .243 Win., .30-06, .308 Win. Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

1. Ruger 10/22

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $260

$260 Rifle type: Semi-automatic

Semi-automatic Available chamberings include: .22 LR

.22 LR Manufacturer: Ruger

Ruger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Southport, Connecticut

Southport, Connecticut Manufacturer’s parent company: None

