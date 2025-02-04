Even With Price Tags Over $2000, Americans Still Love Buying These Shotguns IndiaUniform / iStock via Getty Images

Double barrel shotguns have been around for hundreds of years. As far back as the 18th century, shotguns with two barrels, arranged side-by-side, were carried by hunters and settlers across Europe and North America. By the mid-20th century, however, double barrel shotguns with the barrels arranged one on top of the other, were gaining commercial traction – and today, these over-under shotguns are far more popular than the more traditional side-by-side alternative.

Over-under, double-barrel shotguns have several distinct advantages over pump-action and semi-automatics.

These advantages have garnered over-under shotguns a loyal following in the United States, and certain models stand out as clear favorites among American shotgunners.

Like all shotguns, over-unders are highly versatile firearms — and like their side-by-side predecessors, over-unders are also exceptionally reliable, benefitting from the mechanical simplicity and fully enclosed firing components afforded by their break-action design.

Over-unders also have some distinct advantages over side-by-sides. With barrels stacked on top of each other, the over-under offers shooters a single sight plane. Additionally, the follow up shot from an over-under tends to be more accurate, as recoil from the first shot does not twist the gun in the shooter’s hands as it can with a side-by-side.

While over-unders may not be as popular as semi-automatic or pump-action shotguns, for many shotgun owners — particularly upland hunters and competitive sport shooters — over-unders are the preferred firearm.

Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular over-under shotguns in America. Shotguns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.

The 10 shotguns on this list are manufactured by seven brands, including Browning, a company behind three of the best-selling over-unders. Other brands include Beretta, CZ-USA, Franchi, and Stoeger.

Double barrel shotguns have the distinct advantage of having two separate chokes. This allows shooters to have a denser shot pattern on their follow up shot, potentially allowing for greater efficacy with moving targets. As the prices of some of these firearms indicate, however, a second barrel can also add considerably to the retail price.

While some companies have incorporated over-under shotguns into their lineup at a budget-friendly price point, half of the shotguns on this list sell for over $1,000 new – including two that cost more than $2,000. For comparison, nearly every one of the 10 best-selling pump-action shotguns in 2024 sell for $500 or less. (Here is a look at the most popular pump-action shotguns in America.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.

These are the most popular over-under shotguns in America.

Compared to side-by-sides, pump-actions, and even semi-automatics, over-under shotguns are a relatively new option for American sports men and women. The features that distinguish over-unders from other types of shotguns — break-action, with barrels arranged one on top of the other — also afford them many unique advantages. And Americans who prefer the over-under design to other shotguns also have some clear preferences for certain makes and models.

10. Stoeger Double Defense

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $470

$470 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge Manufacturer: Stoeger

Stoeger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

9. Franchi Instinct Series

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $1,300

$1,300 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: Franchi

Franchi Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

8. Browning Cynergy

Approx. base price: $1,730

$1,730 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

7. American Tactical (ATI) Cavalry

splendens / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $450

$450 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: American Tactical (ATI)

American Tactical (ATI) Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Summerville, South Carolina

Summerville, South Carolina Manufacturer’s parent company: None

6. CZ-USA Drake

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $720

$720 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: CZ-USA

CZ-USA Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group

5. Gforce Arms GF5

clumpner / Getty Images

Approx. base price: $440

$440 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: GForce Arms

GForce Arms Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Manufacturer’s parent company: None

4. Stoeger Condor

Arthit Pornpikanet / iStock via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $320

$320 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore

12 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore Manufacturer: Stoeger

Stoeger Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

3. Browning Citori 725

Approx. base price: $2,380

$2,380 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 28 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 28 gauge Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

2. Beretta Model 680 series shotguns

FISH&HUNT NOW s.r.o. / Wikimedia Commons

Approx. base price: $2,500

$2,500 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 28 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 28 gauge Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland

Accokeek, Maryland Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group

1. Browning Citori

visualspace / E+ via Getty Images

Approx. base price: $1,790

$1,790 Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 28 gauge

12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 28 gauge Manufacturer: Browning

Browning Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah

Morgan, Utah Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal

