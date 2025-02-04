Even With Price Tags Over $2000, Americans Still Love Buying These Shotguns

Double barrel shotguns have been around for hundreds of years. As far back as the 18th century, shotguns with two barrels, arranged side-by-side, were carried by hunters and settlers across Europe and North America. By the mid-20th century, however, double barrel shotguns with the barrels arranged one on top of the other, were gaining commercial traction – and today, these over-under shotguns are far more popular than the more traditional side-by-side alternative.
24/7 Wall St. Key Points:
- Over-under, double-barrel shotguns have several distinct advantages over pump-action and semi-automatics.
- These advantages have garnered over-under shotguns a loyal following in the United States, and certain models stand out as clear favorites among American shotgunners.
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
Like all shotguns, over-unders are highly versatile firearms — and like their side-by-side predecessors, over-unders are also exceptionally reliable, benefitting from the mechanical simplicity and fully enclosed firing components afforded by their break-action design.
Over-unders also have some distinct advantages over side-by-sides. With barrels stacked on top of each other, the over-under offers shooters a single sight plane. Additionally, the follow up shot from an over-under tends to be more accurate, as recoil from the first shot does not twist the gun in the shooter’s hands as it can with a side-by-side.
While over-unders may not be as popular as semi-automatic or pump-action shotguns, for many shotgun owners — particularly upland hunters and competitive sport shooters — over-unders are the preferred firearm.
Using a report from Gun Genius, which analyzed sales data from GunBroker.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 10 most popular over-under shotguns in America. Shotguns are ranked on sales volume in the 2024 calendar year, though exact sales figures were not provided. Supplemental data on the approximate base price for each make and model are from online retailers, including GunBroker.
The 10 shotguns on this list are manufactured by seven brands, including Browning, a company behind three of the best-selling over-unders. Other brands include Beretta, CZ-USA, Franchi, and Stoeger.
Double barrel shotguns have the distinct advantage of having two separate chokes. This allows shooters to have a denser shot pattern on their follow up shot, potentially allowing for greater efficacy with moving targets. As the prices of some of these firearms indicate, however, a second barrel can also add considerably to the retail price.
While some companies have incorporated over-under shotguns into their lineup at a budget-friendly price point, half of the shotguns on this list sell for over $1,000 new – including two that cost more than $2,000. For comparison, nearly every one of the 10 best-selling pump-action shotguns in 2024 sell for $500 or less. (Here is a look at the most popular pump-action shotguns in America.)
It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to your door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their gun shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer which will run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer.
These are the most popular over-under shotguns in America.
Why It Matters
Compared to side-by-sides, pump-actions, and even semi-automatics, over-under shotguns are a relatively new option for American sports men and women. The features that distinguish over-unders from other types of shotguns — break-action, with barrels arranged one on top of the other — also afford them many unique advantages. And Americans who prefer the over-under design to other shotguns also have some clear preferences for certain makes and models.
10. Stoeger Double Defense
- Approx. base price: $470
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge
- Manufacturer: Stoeger
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group
9. Franchi Instinct Series
- Approx. base price: $1,300
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore
- Manufacturer: Franchi
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group
8. Browning Cynergy
- Approx. base price: $1,730
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore
- Manufacturer: Browning
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah
- Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal
7. American Tactical (ATI) Cavalry
- Approx. base price: $450
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore
- Manufacturer: American Tactical (ATI)
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Summerville, South Carolina
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
6. CZ-USA Drake
- Approx. base price: $720
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore
- Manufacturer: CZ-USA
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Kansas City, Kansas
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Colt CZ Group
5. Gforce Arms GF5
- Approx. base price: $440
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore
- Manufacturer: GForce Arms
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Reno, Nevada
- Manufacturer’s parent company: None
4. Stoeger Condor
- Approx. base price: $320
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 28 gauge, .410 bore
- Manufacturer: Stoeger
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group
3. Browning Citori 725
- Approx. base price: $2,380
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 28 gauge
- Manufacturer: Browning
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah
- Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal
2. Beretta Model 680 series shotguns
- Approx. base price: $2,500
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 28 gauge
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Accokeek, Maryland
- Manufacturer’s parent company: Beretta Holding Group
1. Browning Citori
- Approx. base price: $1,790
- Available chamberings include: 12 gauge, 20 gauge, .410 bore, 10 gauge, 28 gauge
- Manufacturer: Browning
- Manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters: Morgan, Utah
- Manufacturer’s parent company: FN Herstal
Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s made it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.