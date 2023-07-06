America's Most Popular Double-Barrel Shotguns, and How Much they Cost

From waterfowl and upland hunting grounds to trap and skeet ranges across the United States, for much of the last 100 years, semi-automatic and pump-action shotguns have been a favorite among American shooters. Since their introduction, repeaters like the Remington 870, Remington 1100, and Mossberg 500 have each sold in the millions. While such shotguns are likely not going away any time soon, many shooters today, from top-level competitors to hunting traditionalists, choose to carry a double-barrel, break action shotgun.

Double-barrel shotguns come in two distinct barrel configurations: side-by-side and over-under. Gaining popularity with bird hunters in the late 18th century, and carried by American pioneers and farmers in the era of Westward expansion, side-by-side shotguns are the more antiquated configuration. Meanwhile, the patent for the world’s first commercially successful over-under shotgun was filed by John Browning just 100 years ago.

While there is some debate among which configuration is optimal, the over-under design has some clear advantages. With barrels stacked on top of each other, the over-under offers shooters a single sight plane. Additionally, the followup shot from an over-under tends to be more accurate, as recoil from the first shot does not twist the gun in the shooter’s hands as it does with a side-by-side.

Still, many sports men and women prefer the side-by-side. While you are not likely to see a side-by-side competing against an over-under in high-level trap and skeet matches, many prefer the more traditional, and now iconic, look and feel of a side-by-side. While side-by-side guns have historically been prohibitively expensive for most budgets, in recent years, several companies have started incorporating new side-by-side shotguns into their lineups at an affordable price. (Here is a look at America’s top shotgun companies.)

Using a report from Gungenius, which compiled sales data from Gunbroker.com, an online firearm marketplace, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 16 most popular double-barrel shotguns in America. Our list includes six side-by-side shotguns and 10 over-under shotguns. Online sales of both new and used guns in 2022 were considered. Because exact sales numbers were not available, shotgun models are listed in alphabetical order.

A testament to the overwhelming popularity of pump-action and semi-automatic shotguns, the Browning Citori is the only shotgun on this list to rank among the most popular shotguns of any type. (Here is a look at the 10 shotguns people bought most online last year.)

It is important to note that this list was compiled using online gun sales only. Unlike most items purchased online, firearms are generally not shipped directly to the buyer’s door. Typically, the process requires buyers to have their firearm shipped to a Federally Licensed Firearm dealer – usually a local gun store – which will then run a background check before transferring the gun to the customer. Still, as is the case with online shopping in general, the convenience and inventory offered by online retailers is a major draw for gun buyers.

