America's Top Hunting Destinations

Since hitting a multi-decade high of 15.9 million in 2021, the number of licensed hunters in the United States has ticked down slightly. As of 2023, the latest year of available data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, only about 15.6 million Americans were licensed hunters. But while this data suggests that fewer Americans are hunting now than two years ago, it also indicates that a growing number of sports men and women are willing to travel to enjoy their hobby.

Key Points Hunting has long been a popular pastime in the United States, and as of 2023, there were over 15.6 million licensed hunters nationwide.

While most American hunters do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby, those who are willing to travel can benefit from longer hunting seasons and a greater diversity and abundance of game in different states. Some parts of the country stand out as especially popular hunting destinations.

According to the USFWS, over 4.5 million non-resident hunting authorizations were issued in 2023, up from fewer than 4.3 million in 2021. Non-resident authorizations are specifically those issued to hunters who do not reside in the state in which the authorizations — which include licenses, tags, permits, and stamps — were issued.

Every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. As a result, any number of factors related to hunting — ranging from bag limits and available hunt-able public land to diversity and abundance of game — also vary across the 50 states. And while every state issued thousands of non-resident hunting authorizations in 2023, some parts stand out as magnets for American sports men and women. (Here is a look at some of the most popular hunting rifles in the United States.)

Using data from the USFWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular hunting destinations in America. We ranked all 50 states on the number of hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps issued to out-of-state visitors in 2023. All supplemental data in this story is also from the USFWS.

Depending on the state, the number of non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023 ranges from about 2,300 to over a quarter of a million — accounting for anywhere from 2.6% to 41.8% of all hunting authorizations issued in a given state that year.

Hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps can often be a meaningful source of revenue for government coffers. Combined, the 50 states collected over $1 billion from hunting authorization sales in 2023, and of that revenue, about 44% was derived through sales to non-residents. In 21 states, non-residents generated over half of all hunting authorization sales revenue, including six states in which non-resident licenses accounted for over two-thirds of sales revenue. (Here is a look at the most versatile rifle calibers for hunting.)

These are America’s top hunting destinations.

Why it Matters

Every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. And while most of the 15.6 million hunters in the U.S. do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby, those who are able and willing can often benefit from longer hunting seasons, greater bag limits, access to larger swathes of land, and a greater diversity and abundance of wild game. Data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shows that certain states are particularly popular hunting destinations, issuing hundreds of thousands of non-resident hunting authorizations every year — while also generating millions of dollars in revenue.

50. Hawaii

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,282

2,282 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 13,999 (16.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states)

13,999 (16.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $239,610 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

$239,610 (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $932,299 (25.7% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states)

49. Connecticut

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 4,883

4,883 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,241 (5.0% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states)

97,241 (5.0% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $383,582 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

$383,582 (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $2,086,192 (18.4% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states)

48. Delaware

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 7,213

7,213 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 57,304 (12.6% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states)

57,304 (12.6% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $591,425 (4th lowest of the 50 states)

$591,425 (4th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $1,498,702 (39.5% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states)

47. Rhode Island

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 7,435

7,435 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 54,055 (13.8% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states)

54,055 (13.8% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $152,593 (the lowest of the 50 states)

$152,593 (the lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $595,403 (25.6% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states)

46. Vermont

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 18,214

18,214 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 172,224 (10.6% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states)

172,224 (10.6% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,099,421 (6th lowest of the 50 states)

$1,099,421 (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $4,292,681 (25.6% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states)

45. Washington

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 19,287

19,287 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 733,153 (2.6% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states)

733,153 (2.6% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,528,417 (8th lowest of the 50 states)

$1,528,417 (8th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $17,466,883 (8.8% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)

44. Indiana

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 21,971

21,971 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 381,816 (5.8% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states)

381,816 (5.8% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,772,565 (16th lowest of the 50 states)

$3,772,565 (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $16,597,999 (22.7% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states)

43. Massachusetts

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,171

24,171 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 257,486 (9.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states)

257,486 (9.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $741,714 (5th lowest of the 50 states)

$741,714 (5th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $3,919,000 (18.9% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states)

42. New Hampshire

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,561

24,561 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 167,908 (14.6% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states)

167,908 (14.6% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,681,781 (10th lowest of the 50 states)

$1,681,781 (10th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $5,072,473 (33.2% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)

41. New Jersey

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,781

24,781 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 294,446 (8.4% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states)

294,446 (8.4% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,278,225 (7th lowest of the 50 states)

$1,278,225 (7th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $7,586,573 (16.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states)

40. California

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 27,441

27,441 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 920,277 (3.0% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)

920,277 (3.0% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,539,266 (9th lowest of the 50 states)

$1,539,266 (9th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $25,847,103 (6.0% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states)

39. North Carolina

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 31,753

31,753 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 313,806 (10.1% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states)

313,806 (10.1% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,143,155 (13th lowest of the 50 states)

$3,143,155 (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $13,358,774 (23.5% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states)

38. Florida

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 34,719

34,719 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 326,968 (10.6% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)

326,968 (10.6% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,939,775 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

$1,939,775 (11th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $13,794,865 (14.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states)

37. Nevada

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 39,414

39,414 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 144,047 (27.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states)

144,047 (27.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,354,167 (17th lowest of the 50 states)

$4,354,167 (17th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $7,785,798 (55.9% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states)

36. Maine

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 39,755

39,755 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 335,302 (11.9% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states)

335,302 (11.9% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,659,583 (15th lowest of the 50 states)

$3,659,583 (15th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $9,978,080 (36.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states)

35. Louisiana

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 45,771

45,771 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 458,368 (10.0% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states)

458,368 (10.0% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $2,654,819 (12th lowest of the 50 states)

$2,654,819 (12th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $10,776,081 (24.6% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states)

34. Virginia

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 51,102

51,102 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 735,473 (6.9% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states)

735,473 (6.9% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,869,865 (19th lowest of the 50 states)

$4,869,865 (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $23,320,049 (20.9% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states)

33. Utah

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 55,746

55,746 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 456,439 (12.2% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states)

456,439 (12.2% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,179,725 (19th highest of the 50 states)

$9,179,725 (19th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,934,760 (40.0% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states)

32. Minnesota

LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 56,108

56,108 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,388,314 (4.0% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)

1,388,314 (4.0% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,546,801 (18th lowest of the 50 states)

$4,546,801 (18th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $32,932,625 (13.8% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)

31. Oklahoma

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 64,210

64,210 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 294,925 (21.8% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states)

294,925 (21.8% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $8,232,070 (21st highest of the 50 states)

$8,232,070 (21st highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $14,094,530 (58.4% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states)

30. Wyoming

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 65,790

65,790 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 248,204 (26.5% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states)

248,204 (26.5% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $21,301,828 (4th highest of the 50 states)

$21,301,828 (4th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $32,812,455 (64.9% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states)

29. Maryland

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 69,730

69,730 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 327,067 (21.3% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states)

327,067 (21.3% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,451,511 (14th lowest of the 50 states)

$3,451,511 (14th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $6,301,731 (54.8% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states)

28. Alabama

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 73,248

73,248 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 862,280 (8.5% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states)

862,280 (8.5% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,633,380 (17th highest of the 50 states)

$9,633,380 (17th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $24,752,794 (38.9% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states)

27. New York

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 76,119

76,119 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,037,986 (7.3% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states)

1,037,986 (7.3% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,915,786 (20th lowest of the 50 states)

$4,915,786 (20th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,906,654 (21.5% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states)

26. Texas

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 82,922

82,922 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,756,575 (4.7% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states)

1,756,575 (4.7% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,954,554 (10th highest of the 50 states)

$12,954,554 (10th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $48,985,104 (26.4% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states)

25. Iowa

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 83,227

83,227 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 686,381 (12.1% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states)

686,381 (12.1% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $6,466,866 (25th lowest of the 50 states)

$6,466,866 (25th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $21,559,283 (30.0% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)

24. Oregon

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 85,585

85,585 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,210,623 (7.1% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states)

1,210,623 (7.1% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,712,486 (23rd highest of the 50 states)

$7,712,486 (23rd highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $31,156,761 (24.8% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states)

23. Alaska

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 85,951

85,951 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 508,513 (16.9% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states)

508,513 (16.9% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $11,550,826 (13th highest of the 50 states)

$11,550,826 (13th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $16,448,214 (70.2% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states)

22. Tennessee

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 86,093

86,093 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 933,113 (9.2% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states)

933,113 (9.2% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,731,773 (24th lowest of the 50 states)

$5,731,773 (24th lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,523,423 (25.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states)

21. Michigan

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 86,796

86,796 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,096,952 (4.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states)

2,096,952 (4.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,596,798 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

$5,596,798 (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $35,834,300 (15.6% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states)

20. Ohio

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,217

97,217 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 832,257 (11.7% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)

832,257 (11.7% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,664,191 (15th highest of the 50 states)

$10,664,191 (15th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $26,772,592 (39.8% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states)

19. Mississippi

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,521

97,521 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 423,625 (23.0% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states)

423,625 (23.0% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,300,275 (16th highest of the 50 states)

$10,300,275 (16th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $15,288,740 (67.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states)

18. Nebraska

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 98,087

98,087 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 387,518 (25.3% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states)

387,518 (25.3% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,591,127 (18th highest of the 50 states)

$9,591,127 (18th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $18,514,222 (51.8% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states)

17. South Carolina

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 108,063

108,063 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 841,017 (12.8% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states)

841,017 (12.8% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,582,639 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

$5,582,639 (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $10,325,717 (54.1% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states)

16. Missouri

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 111,977

111,977 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,660,213 (6.7% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states)

1,660,213 (6.7% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,265,073 (9th highest of the 50 states)

$14,265,073 (9th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $27,874,764 (51.2% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states)

15. Arizona

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 116,834

116,834 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 539,471 (21.7% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states)

539,471 (21.7% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,815,303 (22nd highest of the 50 states)

$7,815,303 (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,487,433 (38.1% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states)

14. Pennsylvania

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 125,413

125,413 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,604,087 (4.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states)

2,604,087 (4.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,456,087 (24th highest of the 50 states)

$7,456,087 (24th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $42,089,401 (17.7% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states)

13. South Dakota

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 126,374

126,374 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 373,076 (33.9% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states)

373,076 (33.9% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,825,435 (8th highest of the 50 states)

$14,825,435 (8th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $23,156,828 (64.0% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states)

12. Kentucky

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 137,914

137,914 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 560,417 (24.6% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states)

560,417 (24.6% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,212,750 (12th highest of the 50 states)

$12,212,750 (12th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $24,190,457 (50.5% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states)

11. North Dakota

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 144,345

144,345 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 546,295 (26.4% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states)

546,295 (26.4% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,183,045 (25th highest of the 50 states)

$7,183,045 (25th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $12,285,303 (58.5% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states)

10. Illinois

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 149,790

149,790 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,530,624 (9.8% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states)

1,530,624 (9.8% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $19,153,200 (5th highest of the 50 states)

$19,153,200 (5th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $33,691,953 (56.8% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states)

9. West Virginia

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 163,837

163,837 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 703,859 (23.3% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states)

703,859 (23.3% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,407,977 (21st lowest of the 50 states)

$5,407,977 (21st lowest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $9,175,238 (58.9% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states)

8. Arkansas

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 165,776

165,776 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 512,161 (32.4% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states)

512,161 (32.4% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,363,914 (11th highest of the 50 states)

$12,363,914 (11th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,523,143 (60.2% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states)

7. New Mexico

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 171,399

171,399 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 499,734 (34.3% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states)

499,734 (34.3% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,998,016 (7th highest of the 50 states)

$14,998,016 (7th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $21,327,065 (70.3% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states)

6. Montana

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 172,356

172,356 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 862,039 (20.0% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states)

862,039 (20.0% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $30,932,922 (2nd highest of the 50 states)

$30,932,922 (2nd highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $41,153,556 (75.2% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states)

5. Kansas

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 178,315

178,315 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 426,178 (41.8% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states)

426,178 (41.8% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $18,989,530 (6th highest of the 50 states)

$18,989,530 (6th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $25,812,906 (73.6% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states)

4. Georgia

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 186,326

186,326 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,586,831 (11.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states)

1,586,831 (11.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,834,986 (14th highest of the 50 states)

$10,834,986 (14th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,736,312 (52.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states)

3. Idaho

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 227,412

227,412 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,519,717 (15.0% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states)

1,519,717 (15.0% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $24,924,495 (3rd highest of the 50 states)

$24,924,495 (3rd highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $39,954,459 (62.4% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states)

2. Colorado

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 257,398

257,398 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 796,384 (32.3% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states)

796,384 (32.3% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $66,605,021 (the highest of the 50 states)

$66,605,021 (the highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $83,660,413 (79.6% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states)

1. Wisconsin

Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 281,619

281,619 Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 4,470,245 (6.3% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states)

4,470,245 (6.3% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states) Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $8,815,175 (20th highest of the 50 states)

$8,815,175 (20th highest of the 50 states) Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $36,304,434 (24.3% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states)

