America's Top Hunting Destinations

Since hitting a multi-decade high of 15.9 million in 2021, the number of licensed hunters in the United States has ticked down slightly. As of 2023, the latest year of available data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, only about 15.6 million Americans were licensed hunters. But while this data suggests that fewer Americans are hunting now than two years ago, it also indicates that a growing number of sports men and women are willing to travel to enjoy their hobby.
Hunting has long been a popular pastime in the United States, and as of 2023, there were over 15.6 million licensed hunters nationwide.
While most American hunters do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby, those who are willing to travel can benefit from longer hunting seasons and a greater diversity and abundance of game in different states. Some parts of the country stand out as especially popular hunting destinations.
According to the USFWS, over 4.5 million non-resident hunting authorizations were issued in 2023, up from fewer than 4.3 million in 2021. Non-resident authorizations are specifically those issued to hunters who do not reside in the state in which the authorizations — which include licenses, tags, permits, and stamps — were issued.
Every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. As a result, any number of factors related to hunting — ranging from bag limits and available hunt-able public land to diversity and abundance of game — also vary across the 50 states. And while every state issued thousands of non-resident hunting authorizations in 2023, some parts stand out as magnets for American sports men and women. (Here is a look at some of the most popular hunting rifles in the United States.)
Using data from the USFWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular hunting destinations in America. We ranked all 50 states on the number of hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps issued to out-of-state visitors in 2023. All supplemental data in this story is also from the USFWS.
Depending on the state, the number of non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023 ranges from about 2,300 to over a quarter of a million — accounting for anywhere from 2.6% to 41.8% of all hunting authorizations issued in a given state that year.
Hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps can often be a meaningful source of revenue for government coffers. Combined, the 50 states collected over $1 billion from hunting authorization sales in 2023, and of that revenue, about 44% was derived through sales to non-residents. In 21 states, non-residents generated over half of all hunting authorization sales revenue, including six states in which non-resident licenses accounted for over two-thirds of sales revenue. (Here is a look at the most versatile rifle calibers for hunting.)
These are America’s top hunting destinations.
Why it Matters
Every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. And while most of the 15.6 million hunters in the U.S. do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby, those who are able and willing can often benefit from longer hunting seasons, greater bag limits, access to larger swathes of land, and a greater diversity and abundance of wild game. Data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shows that certain states are particularly popular hunting destinations, issuing hundreds of thousands of non-resident hunting authorizations every year — while also generating millions of dollars in revenue.
50. Hawaii
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,282
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 13,999 (16.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $239,610 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $932,299 (25.7% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states)
49. Connecticut
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 4,883
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,241 (5.0% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $383,582 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $2,086,192 (18.4% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states)
48. Delaware
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 7,213
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 57,304 (12.6% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $591,425 (4th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $1,498,702 (39.5% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states)
47. Rhode Island
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 7,435
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 54,055 (13.8% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $152,593 (the lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $595,403 (25.6% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states)
46. Vermont
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 18,214
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 172,224 (10.6% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,099,421 (6th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $4,292,681 (25.6% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states)
45. Washington
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 19,287
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 733,153 (2.6% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,528,417 (8th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $17,466,883 (8.8% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)
44. Indiana
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 21,971
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 381,816 (5.8% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,772,565 (16th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $16,597,999 (22.7% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states)
43. Massachusetts
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,171
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 257,486 (9.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $741,714 (5th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $3,919,000 (18.9% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states)
42. New Hampshire
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,561
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 167,908 (14.6% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,681,781 (10th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $5,072,473 (33.2% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)
41. New Jersey
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,781
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 294,446 (8.4% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,278,225 (7th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $7,586,573 (16.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states)
40. California
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 27,441
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 920,277 (3.0% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,539,266 (9th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $25,847,103 (6.0% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states)
39. North Carolina
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 31,753
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 313,806 (10.1% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,143,155 (13th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $13,358,774 (23.5% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states)
38. Florida
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 34,719
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 326,968 (10.6% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,939,775 (11th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $13,794,865 (14.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states)
37. Nevada
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 39,414
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 144,047 (27.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,354,167 (17th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $7,785,798 (55.9% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states)
36. Maine
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 39,755
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 335,302 (11.9% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,659,583 (15th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $9,978,080 (36.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states)
35. Louisiana
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 45,771
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 458,368 (10.0% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $2,654,819 (12th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $10,776,081 (24.6% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states)
34. Virginia
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 51,102
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 735,473 (6.9% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,869,865 (19th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $23,320,049 (20.9% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states)
33. Utah
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 55,746
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 456,439 (12.2% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,179,725 (19th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,934,760 (40.0% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states)
32. Minnesota
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 56,108
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,388,314 (4.0% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,546,801 (18th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $32,932,625 (13.8% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)
31. Oklahoma
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 64,210
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 294,925 (21.8% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $8,232,070 (21st highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $14,094,530 (58.4% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states)
30. Wyoming
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 65,790
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 248,204 (26.5% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $21,301,828 (4th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $32,812,455 (64.9% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states)
29. Maryland
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 69,730
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 327,067 (21.3% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,451,511 (14th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $6,301,731 (54.8% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states)
28. Alabama
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 73,248
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 862,280 (8.5% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,633,380 (17th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $24,752,794 (38.9% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states)
27. New York
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 76,119
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,037,986 (7.3% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,915,786 (20th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,906,654 (21.5% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states)
26. Texas
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 82,922
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,756,575 (4.7% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,954,554 (10th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $48,985,104 (26.4% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states)
25. Iowa
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 83,227
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 686,381 (12.1% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $6,466,866 (25th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $21,559,283 (30.0% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)
24. Oregon
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 85,585
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,210,623 (7.1% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,712,486 (23rd highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $31,156,761 (24.8% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states)
23. Alaska
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 85,951
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 508,513 (16.9% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $11,550,826 (13th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $16,448,214 (70.2% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states)
22. Tennessee
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 86,093
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 933,113 (9.2% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,731,773 (24th lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,523,423 (25.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states)
21. Michigan
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 86,796
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,096,952 (4.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,596,798 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $35,834,300 (15.6% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states)
20. Ohio
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,217
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 832,257 (11.7% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,664,191 (15th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $26,772,592 (39.8% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states)
19. Mississippi
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,521
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 423,625 (23.0% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,300,275 (16th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $15,288,740 (67.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states)
18. Nebraska
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 98,087
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 387,518 (25.3% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,591,127 (18th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $18,514,222 (51.8% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states)
17. South Carolina
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 108,063
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 841,017 (12.8% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,582,639 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $10,325,717 (54.1% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states)
16. Missouri
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 111,977
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,660,213 (6.7% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,265,073 (9th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $27,874,764 (51.2% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states)
15. Arizona
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 116,834
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 539,471 (21.7% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,815,303 (22nd highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,487,433 (38.1% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states)
14. Pennsylvania
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 125,413
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,604,087 (4.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,456,087 (24th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $42,089,401 (17.7% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states)
13. South Dakota
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 126,374
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 373,076 (33.9% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,825,435 (8th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $23,156,828 (64.0% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states)
12. Kentucky
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 137,914
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 560,417 (24.6% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,212,750 (12th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $24,190,457 (50.5% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states)
11. North Dakota
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 144,345
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 546,295 (26.4% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,183,045 (25th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $12,285,303 (58.5% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states)
10. Illinois
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 149,790
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,530,624 (9.8% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $19,153,200 (5th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $33,691,953 (56.8% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states)
9. West Virginia
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 163,837
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 703,859 (23.3% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,407,977 (21st lowest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $9,175,238 (58.9% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states)
8. Arkansas
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 165,776
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 512,161 (32.4% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,363,914 (11th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,523,143 (60.2% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states)
7. New Mexico
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 171,399
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 499,734 (34.3% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,998,016 (7th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $21,327,065 (70.3% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states)
6. Montana
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 172,356
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 862,039 (20.0% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $30,932,922 (2nd highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $41,153,556 (75.2% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states)
5. Kansas
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 178,315
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 426,178 (41.8% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $18,989,530 (6th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $25,812,906 (73.6% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states)
4. Georgia
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 186,326
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,586,831 (11.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,834,986 (14th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,736,312 (52.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states)
3. Idaho
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 227,412
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,519,717 (15.0% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $24,924,495 (3rd highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $39,954,459 (62.4% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states)
2. Colorado
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 257,398
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 796,384 (32.3% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $66,605,021 (the highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $83,660,413 (79.6% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states)
1. Wisconsin
- Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 281,619
- Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 4,470,245 (6.3% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states)
- Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $8,815,175 (20th highest of the 50 states)
- Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $36,304,434 (24.3% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states)
