Guns and Hunting

America's Top Hunting Destinations

gun Idaho | Bird Hunting Series
DIGIcal / iStock via Getty Images
Sam Stebbins
Published:

Since hitting a multi-decade high of 15.9 million in 2021, the number of licensed hunters in the United States has ticked down slightly. As of 2023, the latest year of available data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, only about 15.6 million Americans were licensed hunters. But while this data suggests that fewer Americans are hunting now than two years ago, it also indicates that a growing number of sports men and women are willing to travel to enjoy their hobby.

Key Points

  • Hunting has long been a popular pastime in the United States, and as of 2023, there were over 15.6 million licensed hunters nationwide.

  • While most American hunters do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby, those who are willing to travel can benefit from longer hunting seasons and a greater diversity and abundance of game in different states. Some parts of the country stand out as especially popular hunting destinations.

  • Consulting a professional advisor is one of the most effective ways to achieve financial security and independence. Click here to get started now.

According to the USFWS, over 4.5 million non-resident hunting authorizations were issued in 2023, up from fewer than 4.3 million in 2021. Non-resident authorizations are specifically those issued to hunters who do not reside in the state in which the authorizations — which include licenses, tags, permits, and stamps — were issued.

Every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. As a result, any number of factors related to hunting — ranging from bag limits and available hunt-able public land to diversity and abundance of game — also vary across the 50 states. And while every state issued thousands of non-resident hunting authorizations in 2023, some parts stand out as magnets for American sports men and women. (Here is a look at some of the most popular hunting rifles in the United States.)

Using data from the USFWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most popular hunting destinations in America. We ranked all 50 states on the number of hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps issued to out-of-state visitors in 2023. All supplemental data in this story is also from the USFWS.

Depending on the state, the number of non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023 ranges from about 2,300 to over a quarter of a million — accounting for anywhere from 2.6% to 41.8% of all hunting authorizations issued in a given state that year.

Hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps can often be a meaningful source of revenue for government coffers. Combined, the 50 states collected over $1 billion from hunting authorization sales in 2023, and of that revenue, about 44% was derived through sales to non-residents. In 21 states, non-residents generated over half of all hunting authorization sales revenue, including six states in which non-resident licenses accounted for over two-thirds of sales revenue. (Here is a look at the most versatile rifle calibers for hunting.)

These are America’s top hunting destinations.

Why it Matters

Hunting shotguns on haystack during sunrise in expectation of hunt
splendens / iStock via Getty Images

Every state has a unique ecology and regulatory environment. And while most of the 15.6 million hunters in the U.S. do not have to travel far to enjoy their hobby, those who are able and willing can often benefit from longer hunting seasons, greater bag limits, access to larger swathes of land, and a greater diversity and abundance of wild game. Data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shows that certain states are particularly popular hunting destinations, issuing hundreds of thousands of non-resident hunting authorizations every year — while also generating millions of dollars in revenue.

50. Hawaii

Philip Thurston / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,282
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 13,999 (16.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $239,610 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $932,299 (25.7% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states)

49. Connecticut

Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 4,883
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,241 (5.0% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $383,582 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $2,086,192 (18.4% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states)

48. Delaware

lee thompson / Shutterstock.com
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 7,213
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 57,304 (12.6% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $591,425 (4th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $1,498,702 (39.5% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states)

47. Rhode Island

Pjard / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 7,435
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 54,055 (13.8% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $152,593 (the lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $595,403 (25.6% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states)

46. Vermont

C Louis Creations / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 18,214
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 172,224 (10.6% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,099,421 (6th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $4,292,681 (25.6% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states)

45. Washington

Washington+forest | Deception Pass Forest Washington State
Deception Pass Forest Washington State by PatrickMcNallyMolokai / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 19,287
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 733,153 (2.6% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,528,417 (8th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $17,466,883 (8.8% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)

44. Indiana

Christina Gray / Moment via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 21,971
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 381,816 (5.8% for non-residents — 8th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,772,565 (16th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $16,597,999 (22.7% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states)

43. Massachusetts

jdwfoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,171
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 257,486 (9.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $741,714 (5th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $3,919,000 (18.9% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states)

42. New Hampshire

kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,561
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 167,908 (14.6% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,681,781 (10th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $5,072,473 (33.2% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)

41. New Jersey

2014-08-26 16 09 06 View east-northeast across Sunfish Pond from the Appalachian Trail about 3.7 miles northeast of the Delaware Water Gap in Worthington State Forest, New Jersey by Famartin
2014-08-26 16 09 06 View east-northeast across Sunfish Pond from the Appalachian Trail about 3.7 miles northeast of the Delaware Water Gap in Worthington State Forest, New Jersey (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 24,781
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 294,446 (8.4% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,278,225 (7th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $7,586,573 (16.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states)

40. California

Chizhevskaya Ekaterina / Shutterstock.com
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 27,441
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 920,277 (3.0% for non-residents — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,539,266 (9th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $25,847,103 (6.0% for non-residents — the lowest of the 50 states)

39. North Carolina

KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 31,753
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 313,806 (10.1% for non-residents — 20th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,143,155 (13th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $13,358,774 (23.5% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states)

38. Florida

Evening at Lake Arbuckle of the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest in central Florida
Jason Patrick Ross / Shutterstock.com

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 34,719
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 326,968 (10.6% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $1,939,775 (11th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $13,794,865 (14.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states)

37. Nevada

My Public Lands Roadtrip: Pine Forest Range Wilderness Area in Nevada by Bureau of Land Management
My Public Lands Roadtrip: Pine Forest Range Wilderness Area in Nevada (CC BY 2.0) by Bureau of Land Management
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 39,414
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 144,047 (27.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,354,167 (17th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $7,785,798 (55.9% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states)

36. Maine

Maine forest - Autumn in Aroostook county by thepiper351
Maine forest - Autumn in Aroostook county (BY 2.0) by thepiper351
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 39,755
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 335,302 (11.9% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,659,583 (15th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $9,978,080 (36.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states)

35. Louisiana

DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 45,771
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 458,368 (10.0% for non-residents — 19th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $2,654,819 (12th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $10,776,081 (24.6% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states)

34. Virginia

Virginia forest | Sprawling field on a summer morning in the foothills of Virginia
lovingav / iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 51,102
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 735,473 (6.9% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,869,865 (19th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $23,320,049 (20.9% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states)

33. Utah

Petrified Forest Panorama by Frank Pierson
Petrified Forest Panorama (CC BY 2.0) by Frank Pierson
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 55,746
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 456,439 (12.2% for non-residents — 24th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,179,725 (19th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,934,760 (40.0% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states)

32. Minnesota

LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 56,108
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,388,314 (4.0% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,546,801 (18th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $32,932,625 (13.8% for non-residents — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)

31. Oklahoma

Welcome to Oklahoma, Interstat... by Ken Lund
Welcome to Oklahoma, Interstat... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 64,210
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 294,925 (21.8% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $8,232,070 (21st highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $14,094,530 (58.4% for non-residents — 13th highest of the 50 states)

30. Wyoming

Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 65,790
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 248,204 (26.5% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $21,301,828 (4th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $32,812,455 (64.9% for non-residents — 7th highest of the 50 states)

29. Maryland

2025-04-24 13 57 26 Maryland Forest Service truck at the Turner&#039;s Creek Farm in Kentmore Park, Kent County, Maryland by Famartin
2025-04-24 13 57 26 Maryland Forest Service truck at the Turner&#039;s Creek Farm in Kentmore Park, Kent County, Maryland (BY-SA 4.0) by Famartin
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 69,730
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 327,067 (21.3% for non-residents — 15th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $3,451,511 (14th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $6,301,731 (54.8% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states)

28. Alabama

sdbower / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 73,248
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 862,280 (8.5% for non-residents — 15th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,633,380 (17th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $24,752,794 (38.9% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states)

27. New York

Saranac Lake - New York - Adirondack Park UNESCO by Onasill - Bill Badzo - OFF- VACATION
Saranac Lake - New York - Adirondack Park UNESCO (PDM 1.0) by Onasill - Bill Badzo - OFF- VACATION
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 76,119
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,037,986 (7.3% for non-residents — 13th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $4,915,786 (20th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,906,654 (21.5% for non-residents — 11th lowest of the 50 states)

26. Texas

Texas Sunset by Joel Olives
Texas Sunset (BY 2.0) by Joel Olives
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 82,922
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,756,575 (4.7% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,954,554 (10th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $48,985,104 (26.4% for non-residents — 21st lowest of the 50 states)

25. Iowa

Iowa forest by Christine Warner-Morin
Iowa forest (CC BY 2.0) by Christine Warner-Morin
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 83,227
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 686,381 (12.1% for non-residents — 25th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $6,466,866 (25th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $21,559,283 (30.0% for non-residents — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)

24. Oregon

Bolan Lake with Snow, Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, Oregon. (Forest Service photo by J. Fuller) by Forest Service Photography
Bolan Lake with Snow, Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, Oregon. (Forest Service photo by J. Fuller) (PDM 1.0) by Forest Service Photography
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 85,585
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,210,623 (7.1% for non-residents — 12th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,712,486 (23rd highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $31,156,761 (24.8% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states)

23. Alaska

usinterior / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 85,951
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 508,513 (16.9% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $11,550,826 (13th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $16,448,214 (70.2% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states)

22. Tennessee

Blue Ridge with spruce-fir forest (Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, USA) 2 by James St. John
Blue Ridge with spruce-fir forest (Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, USA) 2 (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 86,093
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 933,113 (9.2% for non-residents — 16th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,731,773 (24th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $22,523,423 (25.4% for non-residents — 17th lowest of the 50 states)

21. Michigan

Paul Massie Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 86,796
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,096,952 (4.1% for non-residents — 4th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,596,798 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $35,834,300 (15.6% for non-residents — 5th lowest of the 50 states)

20. Ohio

bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,217
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 832,257 (11.7% for non-residents — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,664,191 (15th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $26,772,592 (39.8% for non-residents — 23rd highest of the 50 states)

19. Mississippi

Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 97,521
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 423,625 (23.0% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,300,275 (16th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $15,288,740 (67.4% for non-residents — 6th highest of the 50 states)

18. Nebraska

MidwestWilderness / iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 98,087
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 387,518 (25.3% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $9,591,127 (18th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $18,514,222 (51.8% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states)

17. South Carolina

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 108,063
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 841,017 (12.8% for non-residents — 22nd highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,582,639 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $10,325,717 (54.1% for non-residents — 17th highest of the 50 states)

16. Missouri

zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 111,977
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,660,213 (6.7% for non-residents — 10th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,265,073 (9th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $27,874,764 (51.2% for non-residents — 20th highest of the 50 states)

15. Arizona

Robin Guess / Shutterstock.com
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 116,834
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 539,471 (21.7% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,815,303 (22nd highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,487,433 (38.1% for non-residents — 25th lowest of the 50 states)

14. Pennsylvania

Mount Davis During Autumn in Forb by Zack Frank
Mount Davis During Autumn in Forb (Shutterstock.com) by Zack Frank
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 125,413
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 2,604,087 (4.8% for non-residents — 6th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,456,087 (24th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $42,089,401 (17.7% for non-residents — 7th lowest of the 50 states)

13. South Dakota

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 126,374
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 373,076 (33.9% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,825,435 (8th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $23,156,828 (64.0% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states)

12. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 137,914
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 560,417 (24.6% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,212,750 (12th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $24,190,457 (50.5% for non-residents — 21st highest of the 50 states)

11. North Dakota

rruntsch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 144,345
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 546,295 (26.4% for non-residents — 8th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $7,183,045 (25th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $12,285,303 (58.5% for non-residents — 12th highest of the 50 states)

10. Illinois

forest in Illinois | Illinois River, Autumn, Sparrowhawk WMA
GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 149,790
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,530,624 (9.8% for non-residents — 18th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $19,153,200 (5th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $33,691,953 (56.8% for non-residents — 14th highest of the 50 states)

9. West Virginia

Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 163,837
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 703,859 (23.3% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $5,407,977 (21st lowest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $9,175,238 (58.9% for non-residents — 11th highest of the 50 states)

8. Arkansas

View of Ouachita Mountains from Hot Springs Mountain Tower, Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas (Looking North) by Ken Lund
View of Ouachita Mountains from Hot Springs Mountain Tower, Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas (Looking North) (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 165,776
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 512,161 (32.4% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $12,363,914 (11th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,523,143 (60.2% for non-residents — 10th highest of the 50 states)

7. New Mexico

Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 171,399
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 499,734 (34.3% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $14,998,016 (7th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $21,327,065 (70.3% for non-residents — 4th highest of the 50 states)

6. Montana

cathrinewalters / iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 172,356
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 862,039 (20.0% for non-residents — 16th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $30,932,922 (2nd highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $41,153,556 (75.2% for non-residents — 2nd highest of the 50 states)

5. Kansas

Kansas forest | Powerful Male Whitetail Buck During Fall Rutting Season In Kansas
ricardoreitmeyer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 178,315
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 426,178 (41.8% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $18,989,530 (6th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $25,812,906 (73.6% for non-residents — 3rd highest of the 50 states)

4. Georgia

sebatl / E+ via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 186,326
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,586,831 (11.7% for non-residents — 24th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $10,834,986 (14th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $20,736,312 (52.3% for non-residents — 18th highest of the 50 states)

3. Idaho

Conifer forest (Freeman Ridge, Preuss Range, Idaho, USA) 3 by James St. John
Conifer forest (Freeman Ridge, Preuss Range, Idaho, USA) 3 (CC BY 2.0) by James St. John
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 227,412
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 1,519,717 (15.0% for non-residents — 19th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $24,924,495 (3rd highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $39,954,459 (62.4% for non-residents — 9th highest of the 50 states)

2. Colorado

Gunnison National Forest Colorado by Brokentaco
Gunnison National Forest Colorado (CC BY 2.0) by Brokentaco
  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 257,398
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 796,384 (32.3% for non-residents — 5th highest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $66,605,021 (the highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $83,660,413 (79.6% for non-residents — the highest of the 50 states)

1. Wisconsin

splendens / iStock via Getty Images

  • Non-resident hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 281,619
  • Total hunting authorizations issued in 2023: 4,470,245 (6.3% for non-residents — 9th lowest of the 50 states)
  • Non-resident hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamp revenue in 2023: $8,815,175 (20th highest of the 50 states)
  • Total hunting authorization revenue in 2023: $36,304,434 (24.3% for non-residents — 14th lowest of the 50 states)

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe

It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here.

Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started. 
Read more: Guns and Hunting

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Largest Gunmaker in Each State

Six States Cranked Out 5 Million Guns Last Year—Half of America’s Total...
Social Security

Dave Ramsey Says "Take Social Security at 62" - Here's When That's Actually Brilliant Advice