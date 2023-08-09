States With the Most Hunters, All 50 States Ranked

Almost 16 million Americans were issued paid hunting licenses in 2021. Hunting is a part of the American frontiersman image and an important aspect of the nation’s culture. Hunting has evolved from a form of survival to a way of life for many people. There are hunters in every state, but as a percentage, hunting is a far more important pastime in some states than others.

To determine the states with the most hunters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on hunting license apportionments from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States were ranked based on the number of paid hunting licenses issued within in 2021 per 100 residents. (Also see, the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

Hunting regulations vary from state to state. Certain animal species are protected by federal law, and in some states special licenses are required that explain the type of game that can be hunted. Limited access to public lands also constrains where hunters can hunt. In eight Western states, public lands account for more than 50% of a state’s total area.

The five states with the highest percentage of paid hunting licenses issued in 2021 per 100 residents — Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho — are all in the West and are among the least densely-populated states. Hunters in some of these states are also paying the highest premium for hunting licenses in the country. Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho have three of the five highest gross costs for hunting licenses. (Many hunters choose a double-barrel shotgun. Here are the most popular double-barrel shotguns in America and how much they cost.)

Conversely, the states with fewest number of licenses issued in 2021 per 100 residents are mostly in the Northeast: Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Delaware. These states are also the most densely-populated in the United States.

