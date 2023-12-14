This State Has the Most Hunters: Every State Ranked alexandarilich / iStock via Getty Images

Hunting is a part of the American frontiersman image and an important aspect of the nation’s culture. Hunting has evolved from a form of survival to a way of life for many people. There are hunters in every state, but hunting is a far more important pastime in some states than others. The number of paid hunting licenses that Americans were issued in 2023 has gone up significantly from the year prior. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there were 15.94 million licenses issued in 2023, compared to 15.39 million in 2022.

Each state has its own hunting regulations. As certain animal species are protected by federal law, some states require special licenses that explain the type of game that can be hunted. Limited access to public lands also constrains where hunters can hunt. In eight Western states, public lands account for more than 50% of a state’s total area.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on hunting license apportionments from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine the states with the most hunters. States were ranked based on the number of paid hunting licenses issued in 2021 per 100 residents. (Also see, the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

In 2021, these five states had the highest percentage of paid hunting licenses issued per 100 residents — Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho. All are in the West and are among the least densely populated states. Hunters in some of these states are also paying the highest premium for hunting licenses in the country. Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho have three of the five highest gross costs for hunting licenses. (Many hunters choose a double-barrel shotgun. Here are the most popular double-barrel shotguns in America and how much they cost.)

The states with the fewest number of licenses issued in 2021 per 100 residents are mostly in the Northeast: Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Delaware. These states are also the most densely populated in the United States.

Here are the states that have the most hunters:

Read our detailed methodology below.

50. California

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 0.7 per 100 residents

0.7 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $86.67 per hunter (16th most)

$86.67 per hunter (16th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 278,210 (23rd most)

278,210 (23rd most) Public lands as % of total state area: 55.9% (6th most)

49. Rhode Island

Source: Pjard / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 0.7 per 100 residents

0.7 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $63.84 per hunter (25th least)

$63.84 per hunter (25th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 7,985 (the least)

7,985 (the least) Public lands as % of total state area: 10.9% (17th least)

48. New Jersey

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 0.8 per 100 residents

0.8 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $114.71 per hunter (6th most)

$114.71 per hunter (6th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 71,707 (8th least)

71,707 (8th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 23.6% (16th most)

47. Hawaii

Source: Lorraine Boogich / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 0.8 per 100 residents

0.8 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $40.91 per hunter (9th least)

$40.91 per hunter (9th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 11,270 (2nd least)

11,270 (2nd least) Public lands as % of total state area: 40.5% (11th most)

46. Massachusetts

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 0.9 per 100 residents

0.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $43.51 per hunter (12th least)

$43.51 per hunter (12th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 59,652 (5th least)

59,652 (5th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 19.4% (18th most)

45. Connecticut

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 0.9 per 100 residents

0.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $71.24 per hunter (24th most)

$71.24 per hunter (24th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 30,807 (4th least)

30,807 (4th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 15.8% (25th most)

44. Florida

Source: ioannicolae / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 1.0 per 100 residents

1.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $36.67 per hunter (6th least)

$36.67 per hunter (6th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 217,113 (19th least)

217,113 (19th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 27.0% (14th most)

43. Delaware

Source: James Geisler / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 1.7 per 100 residents

1.7 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $91.41 per hunter (13th most)

$91.41 per hunter (13th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 16,728 (3rd least)

16,728 (3rd least) Public lands as % of total state area: 14.6% (22nd least)

42. Maryland

Source: andykatz / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 1.9 per 100 residents

1.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $54.44 per hunter (20th least)

$54.44 per hunter (20th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 116,422 (11th least)

116,422 (11th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 14.1% (21st least)

41. Illinois

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 2.3 per 100 residents

2.3 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $111.83 per hunter (7th most)

$111.83 per hunter (7th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 289,922 (21st most)

289,922 (21st most) Public lands as % of total state area: 4.3% (5th least)

40. Washington

Source: Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 2.4 per 100 residents

2.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $103.00 per hunter (8th most)

$103.00 per hunter (8th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 185,147 (16th least)

185,147 (16th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 38.3% (12th most)

39. New York

Source: PapaBear / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 2.8 per 100 residents

2.8 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $42.13 per hunter (11th least)

$42.13 per hunter (11th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 560,346 (8th most)

560,346 (8th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 15.3% (25th least)

38. Virginia

Source: lovingav / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 2.9 per 100 residents

2.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $89.42 per hunter (14th most)

$89.42 per hunter (14th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 253,650 (23rd least)

253,650 (23rd least) Public lands as % of total state area: 16.0% (24th most)

37. Ohio

Source: bryanakers / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 3.1 per 100 residents

3.1 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $75.33 per hunter (21st most)

$75.33 per hunter (21st most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 360,421 (15th most)

360,421 (15th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 6.0% (8th least)

36. Nevada

Source: Kyle Kempf / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 3.4 per 100 residents

3.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $71.45 per hunter (23rd most)

$71.45 per hunter (23rd most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 106,861 (10th least)

106,861 (10th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 83.2% (the most)

35. Texas

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 4.0 per 100 residents

4.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $41.90 per hunter (10th least)

$41.90 per hunter (10th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 1,170,316 (the most)

1,170,316 (the most) Public lands as % of total state area: 4.1% (4th least)

34. Indiana

Source: Zach Finn / Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 4.0 per 100 residents

4.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $46.17 per hunter (15th least)

$46.17 per hunter (15th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 273,423 (24th most)

273,423 (24th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 4.7% (6th least)

33. South Carolina

Source: ericfoltz / E+ via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 4.2 per 100 residents

4.2 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $46.38 per hunter (16th least)

$46.38 per hunter (16th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 219,222 (20th least)

219,222 (20th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 9.4% (11th least)

32. New Hampshire

Source: kanonsky / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 4.4 per 100 residents

4.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $83.54 per hunter (17th most)

$83.54 per hunter (17th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 60,629 (6th least)

60,629 (6th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 24.9% (15th most)

31. Arizona

Source: MarciParavia / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 4.8 per 100 residents

4.8 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $59.52 per hunter (22nd least)

$59.52 per hunter (22nd least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 349,554 (16th most)

349,554 (16th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 55.1% (7th most)

30. North Carolina

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 6.2 per 100 residents

6.2 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $20.12 per hunter (the least)

$20.12 per hunter (the least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 654,251 (7th most)

654,251 (7th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 10.7% (16th least)

29. Colorado

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 6.4 per 100 residents

6.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $207.63 per hunter (2nd most)

$207.63 per hunter (2nd most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 370,736 (14th most)

370,736 (14th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 44.7% (10th most)

28. Michigan

Source: ehrlif / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 6.6 per 100 residents

6.6 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $56.19 per hunter (21st least)

$56.19 per hunter (21st least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 660,933 (6th most)

660,933 (6th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 15.3% (24th least)

27. New Mexico

Source: Laurie Drake / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 6.6 per 100 residents

6.6 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $141.52 per hunter (5th most)

$141.52 per hunter (5th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 140,685 (13th least)

140,685 (13th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 47.6% (9th most)

26. Iowa

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 6.9 per 100 residents

6.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $101.84 per hunter (9th most)

$101.84 per hunter (9th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 220,576 (21st least)

220,576 (21st least) Public lands as % of total state area: 3.0% (3rd least)

25. Georgia

Source: sebatl / E+ via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 7.1 per 100 residents

7.1 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $26.89 per hunter (4th least)

$26.89 per hunter (4th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 769,105 (3rd most)

769,105 (3rd most) Public lands as % of total state area: 9.9% (13th least)

24. Kentucky

Source: volgariver / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 7.1 per 100 residents

7.1 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $71.07 per hunter (25th most)

$71.07 per hunter (25th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 321,347 (19th most)

321,347 (19th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 7.7% (10th least)

23. Pennsylvania

Source: mrwyano / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 7.4 per 100 residents

7.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $44.63 per hunter (13th least)

$44.63 per hunter (13th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 953,903 (2nd most)

953,903 (2nd most) Public lands as % of total state area: 18.7% (20th most)

22. Oregon

Source: Alexander Fattal / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 7.8 per 100 residents

7.8 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $91.63 per hunter (12th most)

$91.63 per hunter (12th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 331,475 (17th most)

331,475 (17th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 56.8% (4th most)

21. Utah

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 8.0 per 100 residents

8.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $78.87 per hunter (19th most)

$78.87 per hunter (19th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 268,075 (25th most)

268,075 (25th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 72.0% (2nd most)

20. Missouri

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 8.3 per 100 residents

8.3 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $51.33 per hunter (18th least)

$51.33 per hunter (18th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 509,963 (10th most)

509,963 (10th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 7.6% (9th least)

19. Kansas

Source: ricardoreitmeyer / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 8.7 per 100 residents

8.7 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $93.39 per hunter (11th most)

$93.39 per hunter (11th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 255,143 (25th least)

255,143 (25th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 1.9% (the least)

18. Nebraska

Source: marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 9.4 per 100 residents

9.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $86.91 per hunter (15th most)

$86.91 per hunter (15th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 185,034 (15th least)

185,034 (15th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 2.4% (2nd least)

17. Louisiana

Source: DejaVu Designs / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 9.6 per 100 residents

9.6 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $22.13 per hunter (2nd least)

$22.13 per hunter (2nd least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 442,678 (13th most)

442,678 (13th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 10.1% (14th least)

16. Mississippi

Source: Michael Treglia / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 9.6 per 100 residents

9.6 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $49.13 per hunter (17th least)

$49.13 per hunter (17th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 283,021 (22nd most)

283,021 (22nd most) Public lands as % of total state area: 9.8% (12th least)

15. Minnesota

Source: Willard / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 9.6 per 100 residents

9.6 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $61.86 per hunter (23rd least)

$61.86 per hunter (23rd least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 550,663 (9th most)

550,663 (9th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 18.9% (19th most)

14. Vermont

Source: KenCanning / E+ via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 10.0 per 100 residents

10.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $71.53 per hunter (22nd most)

$71.53 per hunter (22nd most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 64,343 (7th least)

64,343 (7th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 16.5% (23rd most)

13. Alabama

Source: Richard_Pearlman / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 10.0 per 100 residents

10.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $45.46 per hunter (14th least)

$45.46 per hunter (14th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 504,600 (11th most)

504,600 (11th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 5.9% (7th least)

12. Tennessee

Source: Thomas Faull / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 10.4 per 100 residents

10.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $39.06 per hunter (7th least)

$39.06 per hunter (7th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 728,759 (4th most)

728,759 (4th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 10.2% (15th least)

11. Arkansas

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 10.7 per 100 residents

10.7 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $61.95 per hunter (24th least)

$61.95 per hunter (24th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 323,474 (18th most)

323,474 (18th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 13.6% (20th least)

10. Wisconsin

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 11.4 per 100 residents

11.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $53.51 per hunter (19th least)

$53.51 per hunter (19th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 669,813 (5th most)

669,813 (5th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 14.7% (23rd least)

9. Oklahoma

Source: Tamara Harding / Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 12.5 per 100 residents

12.5 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $26.30 per hunter (3rd least)

$26.30 per hunter (3rd least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 499,182 (12th most)

499,182 (12th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 11.7% (18th least)

8. Alaska

Source: SCStock / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 13.4 per 100 residents

13.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $77.73 per hunter (20th most)

$77.73 per hunter (20th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 98,202 (9th least)

98,202 (9th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 56.2% (5th most)

7. West Virginia

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 14.2 per 100 residents

14.2 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $35.18 per hunter (5th least)

$35.18 per hunter (5th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 253,955 (24th least)

253,955 (24th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 12.1% (19th least)

6. Maine

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 15.1 per 100 residents

15.1 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $39.41 per hunter (8th least)

$39.41 per hunter (8th least) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 207,849 (18th least)

207,849 (18th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 18.1% (21st most)

5. Idaho

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 15.9 per 100 residents

15.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $142.14 per hunter (4th most)

$142.14 per hunter (4th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 301,994 (20th most)

301,994 (20th most) Public lands as % of total state area: 68.0% (3rd most)

4. North Dakota

Source: corradobarattaphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 19.4 per 100 residents

19.4 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $81.97 per hunter (18th most)

$81.97 per hunter (18th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 150,724 (14th least)

150,724 (14th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 21.6% (17th most)

3. Montana

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 20.9 per 100 residents

20.9 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $166.57 per hunter (3rd most)

$166.57 per hunter (3rd most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 231,339 (22nd least)

231,339 (22nd least) Public lands as % of total state area: 37.6% (13th most)

2. South Dakota

Source: 142289055@N04 / Flickr

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 23.0 per 100 residents

23.0 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $101.08 per hunter (10th most)

$101.08 per hunter (10th most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 206,316 (17th least)

206,316 (17th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 16.9% (22nd most)

1. Wyoming

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

Paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 23.5 per 100 residents

23.5 per 100 residents Avg. hunting license expense in 2021: $258.66 per hunter (the most)

$258.66 per hunter (the most) Total paid hunting licenses issued in 2021: 136,205 (12th least)

136,205 (12th least) Public lands as % of total state area: 54.2% (8th most)

Methodology

To determine the states with the most hunters, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on hunting license apportionments from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States were ranked based on the number of paid hunting licenses issued within in 2021 per 100 residents.

Population data used to adjust hunting license apportionments per capita came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and are one-year estimates. Data on the gross cost of paid hunting licenses issued in 2021 used to calculate the average license cost per hunter also came from the USFWS. Data on the percentage of a state that is operated as public land came from the Protected Areas Database program of the U.S. Geological Survey.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.