S&P 500
6,601.10
-0.14%
Dow Jones
46,017.00
+0.53%
Nasdaq 100
24,171.30
-0.47%
Russell 2000
2,426.15
+0.89%
FTSE 100
9,212.20
+0.03%
Nikkei 225
44,893.70
+0.08%
Stock Market Live September 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
Home > Guns and Hunting > Most Expensive Sniper Rifles: U.S. Models Lead with Prices Surging Past $3,000

Guns and Hunting

Most Expensive Sniper Rifles: U.S. Models Lead with Prices Surging Past $3,000

Most Expensive Sniper Rifles: U.S. Models Lead with Prices Surging Past $3,000

By Kristin Hitchcock

Sep 17, 2025  |  Updated 12:28 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Takeaways:

  • Most sniper rifles are expensive, but some cost thousands of dollars. 
  • Many sniper rifles are made by well-known gun brands. 
  • While these gun companies can be good dividend investments, you should consider reading our free report “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” for some of our favorite options. 

Sniper rifles stand out for their unparalleled precision and power. They also stand out in another way —their price range. Some sniper rifles are not just tools of war or hunting instruments; they are masterpieces of engineering, commanding prices that reflect their cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship.

We looked at current online prices for a range of sniper rifles to bring you a list of the most expensive options available. These aren’t necessarily the most expensive sniper rifles ever sold; they’re the most expensive sniper rifles you could purchase right now. This article is listed in count-down style, so you’ll find the most expensive rifle at the very end. 

This post was updated on September 17, 2025 to clarify weapon types, upper price limits, and the TrackingPoint XS1’s discontinued status.

Why We’re Covering This

Money concept with man&#039;s hands placing money in a growing bank account. Business plan. Investment in stocks, dividends, currency exchange and interest.
Ok-product studio / Shutterstock.com

Many of these sniper rifles are made by well-known firearm companies. As we’ve covered previously, some gun companies are known as good dividend stocks. Keeping track of which companies are making the most profitable firearms is vital to deciding whether or not these companies make good investments. 

20. Wilson Combat AR-10 Precision

The National Guard / CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Price: $2,000 – $3,000
  • Type: Semi-automatic precision AR platform (civilian tactical/precision rifle).

The Wilson Combat AR-10 Precision has good accuracy. It isn’t the highest-end rifle out there, but it easily costs several thousand dollars. 

19. Dan Wesson Custom Rifles

Utah+gun+shop | Sniper rifles
Orbitallens / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Price: $2,000+
  • Type: Custom/boutique precision rifles (varied platforms built to order).

As the name suggests, the Dan Wesson Custom Rifles are completely customized to specific customer requirements. As you might imagine, this makes them very expensive (and also causes the price to vary widely). 

18. Christensen Arms Mesa Long Range

Galeria del Ministerio de Defensa del Perú, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

  • Price: $2,000 – $3,000
  • Type: Lightweight bolt-action long-range hunting/precision rifle (carbon/precision hunting focus)

This lightweight rifle is pretty accurate and designed for long-range shooting. It isn’t a super fancy gun, but it gets the job done. 

17. Ruger Precision Rifle

Sniper+Scope | 34 Squadron undertake Live Fire Tactical Training at Otterburn Camp.
Defence Imagery / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

  • Price: $2,000-$3,000
  • Type: Modular bolt-action precision rifle (civilian PRS/long-range competition and hunting).

The Ruger Precision Rifle is a civilian precision rifle, featuring a modular design with many customization options. Depending on the exact upgrades purchased, it can be pretty expensive!

16. Weatherby Mark V

Sniper+Scope | Sniper Scope
Sniper Scope by Dyroc / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Price: $2,500+
  • Type: High-power bolt-action magnum hunting rifle (long-range big-game hunting platform).

The Weatherby Mark V is best known for its powerful cartridges. It does come in several calibers and customizations, which make the price vary. 

15. Howa 1500 HTR

Sniper+Scope | 24 MEU Deployment 2012 [Image 11 of 21]
DVIDSHUB / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Price: $2,000 – $3,000
  • Type: Affordable bolt-action precision/hunting rifle (civilian hunting and entry-level precision).

The Howa 1500 HTR is renowned as a reliable and accurate rifle. It just works, and it isn’t incredibly expensive like some other rifles.

14. Savage 110 Precision

vietnam+war+sniper | Vietnam War 1968 - U.S. Snipers
manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

  • Price: $2,000 – $3,000
  • Type: Chassis bolt-action precision rifle (competition/long-range hobbyist rifle).

This rifle is often considered a “budget sniper rifle,” despite being easily $3,000, depending on where you purchase it. 

13. Remington 700 Police

Police car with sirens
Photo Spirit / Shutterstock.com

  • Price: $2,500 – $3,500
  • Type: Tactical/law-enforcement bolt-action platform (police and precision tactical use).

The Remington 700 Police is often used by law enforcement, hence the name. It’s a versatile rifle that’s not exceptionally expensive. 

12. Tikka T3x TAC A1

Pete_Flyer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Price: $3,000 – $4,000
  • Type: Chassis bolt-action tactical/precision rifle (civilian tactical and competition use).

The Tikka T3x TAC A1 is a popular choice for citizen precision shooters. It’s moving up into the “premium” category without being thousands and thousands of dollars. 

11. Steyr SSG 08

Filipovic018 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Price: $3,000 – $4,000
  • Type: Military/law-enforcement bolt-action sniper rifle (factory sniper system).

Like many guns on this list, the Steyr SSG 08 is known as a fabulously accurate and reliable firearm. It wouldn’t cost so much if it wasn’t!

10. Bergara Premier Match

gan chaonan / iStock via Getty Images

  • Price: $3,000 – $4,000
  • Type: Competition target rifle (match/benchrest and target shooting focus).

Many competitive shooters choose the Bergara Premier Match, as it’s specifically designed for competitive shooting. It can easily cost close to $4,000. 

9. Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifles

zachievenor / Flickr

  • Price: $3,500 – $4,000
  • Type: High-end carbon-fiber barreled bolt-action rifles (lightweight precision/hunting applications).

The Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifles are made from carbon fiber, which makes them lightweight and durable. However, due to the advanced materials used, they are more expensive. 

8. Surgeon Rifles Custom Models

peosoldier / Flickr

  • Price: $3,000 – $7,500
  • Type: Custom/boutique match-grade precision rifles (competition and elite tactical builds).

As the name suggests, the Surgeon Rifles Custom Models are completely customized precision rifles. Due to their high customization, they vary widely in price. It’s very easy for them to get above $6,000. 

7. Accuracy International AX50 (or AX ELR) 

Rhode Island gun store | Mature gun shop owner looking at rifle in store
moodboard / Brand X Pictures via Getty Images

  • Price: $5,000 – $7,000
  • Type: Military-grade .50 BMG anti-materiel sniper rifle (heavy, long-range military/law-enforcement use).

The AICS AX-50 is getting into the more expensive side of sniper rifles. All sniper rifles are expensive to some extent due to the precision engineering involved, but this rifle can easily cost $7,o00 new. 

6. Desert Tech SRS

Biden Administration Cracks Down On Gun Dealers For Violations
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Price: $5,000 – $7,000
  • Type: Modular bullpup multi-caliber precision rifle (tactical/competition platform with quick caliber changes).

Like some other weapons we’ve covered thus far, the Desert Tech SRS has a modular design that allows for easy caliber changes. This design also makes it more expensive. 

5. Sako TRG-42

Biden Administration Cracks Down On Gun Dealers For Violations
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Price: $5,000 – $7,000
  • Type: High-precision bolt-action sniper rifle (military/law-enforcement and elite civilian long-range use).

The Sako TRG-42 is a high-precision sniper rifle designed and manufactured by the Finnish company Sako. It’s often used by military and law enforcement snipers. 

4. McMillan TAC-50

State Of Illinois Passes Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Price: $6,000 – $10k+
  • Type: Heavy .50 BMG bolt-action anti-materiel rifle (military/law-enforcement long-range system).

The McMillan TAC-50 is a long-range, bolt-action sniper rifle chambered in .50 BMG. It is effective at very long distances. 

3. Accuracy International Arctic Warfare

Koyukuk River in Alaska&#039;s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge from Bush Plane during Winter
Nickolas warner / Shutterstock.com

  • Price: $7,000 – $14,000
  • Type: Military-grade sniper rifle family (proven factory sniper system used worldwide).

The Accuracy International Arctic Warfare is designed for very cold weather conditions, like what you may find in the arctic. It’s mostly used by military units. 

2. Barrett M82A1

Barrett+M82A1 | IDF-Barrett-M82A1-IndependenceDay-58
MathKnight / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Price: $8,000 – $10,000
  • Type: Semi-automatic .50 BMG anti-materiel sniper rifle (military/law-enforcement long-range/anti-materiel role).

The Barrett M82A1 is one of the high-end sniper rifles currently available. It’s designed for long-range engagements and has the ability to disable vehicles and take out equipment. It’s used by military forces around the world. 

1. TrackingPoint XS1

gun Alabama | Blond Mother with Rifle Walking in Field with Child Running Ahead
Sean Murphy / Stone via Getty Images

  • Price: $27,500 (the rifle is effectively discontinued from mainstream retail. Current real-world realized prices vary widely based on auction/surplus listings)
  • Type: Precision-guided “smart” rifle (advanced consumer/tactical targeting tech — historically high MSRP; limited/discontinued availability).

The TrackingPoint XS1 is a precision-guided sniper rifle with tons of advanced targeting technology. It allows shooters to accurately hit targets at very high distances thanks to its integrated optics, sensors, and computer power system. 

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/49920226493_29ff2bd97c_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Marines Sniper Rifle Aiming Scope 2660088 Edited 2020</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/188429784@N06" target="_blank" style="100%">Pat WilsonCZ75</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Luxury Meets Lethality in This $27,500 Sniper Rifle
Kristin Hitchcock | Nov 11, 2024

Luxury Meets Lethality in This $27,500 Sniper Rifle

Once exclusive tools of specialized military units, sniper rifles are now owned and coveted by civilian enthusiasts worldwide. Sniper rifles…
The Most Expensive Rifle You Can Buy Costs $250,000
Jennifer Geer | Nov 6, 2024

The Most Expensive Rifle You Can Buy Costs $250,000

Outdoor Life recomends the Sako 90S Adventure rifle as the best overall hunting rifle. A Sako 90S will run you…
This Rifle Costs Nearly as Much as 4 Years of College
Jessica Lynn | Jan 20, 2025

This Rifle Costs Nearly as Much as 4 Years of College

It’s no secret that the United States has a strong and widespread gun culture. People here just love their guns:…
Collectors Pay a Fortune for These 20 Ultra-Rare Rifles
Jennifer Geer | Feb 18, 2025

Collectors Pay a Fortune for These 20 Ultra-Rare Rifles

While many popular and well-made rifles are reasonably priced, there are also some that may be out of reach unless…
The Most Expensive Rifles You Can Buy
Kristin Hitchcock | Aug 20, 2024

The Most Expensive Rifles You Can Buy

Key Takeaways: Most expensive firearms are either historical collector’s items or high-performance machines. The most expensive rifles can easily reach…
Most Americans Could Never Afford This Rifle
Jessica Lynn | Jan 14, 2025

Most Americans Could Never Afford This Rifle

Although they may not be as popular as other guns, rifles are a great option for a wide variety of…
The 16 Sniper Rifles Used by the US Military
Sam Stebbins | Aug 15, 2023

The 16 Sniper Rifles Used by the US Military

Used by the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, snipers fulfill a specialized role in military operations. Their primary function is…
For a Quarter of a Million Dollars, You Can Own the Most Expensive Rifle on the Market
Kellianne Matthews | Dec 21, 2024

For a Quarter of a Million Dollars, You Can Own the Most Expensive Rifle on the Market

The earliest rifles were originally made for practical purposes. However, over time, many rifles have evolved into highly sought-after collector’s…
You Could Buy a 2024 Maserati for Less Than This Rifle
Jessica Lynn | Jan 28, 2025

You Could Buy a 2024 Maserati for Less Than This Rifle

When it comes down to it, everyone likes owning something that they feel is exclusive. Growing up, people frequently kept…

Top Gaining Stocks

Workday
WDAY Vol: 6,869,986
+$16.29
+7.44%
$235.30
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 681,606
+$11.87
+4.55%
$272.95
Fox
FOXA Vol: 1,394,773
+$2.11
+3.67%
$59.58
Fox
FOX Vol: 883,583
+$1.68
+3.23%
$53.69
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 1,966,897
+$2.80
+2.93%
$98.28

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 21,715,059
-$4.80
4.90%
$93.04
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 11,649,134
-$14.31
3.97%
$345.69
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 29,532,220
-$5.94
3.49%
$164.32
Insulet
PODD Vol: 457,116
-$10.05
3.03%
$322.08
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 12,463,668
-$8.95
2.92%
$297.70