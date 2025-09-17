Most Expensive Sniper Rifles: U.S. Models Lead with Prices Surging Past $3,000

Guns and Hunting
Kristin Hitchcock
Sep 17, 2025
Key Takeaways:
Sniper rifles stand out for their unparalleled precision and power. They also stand out in another way —their price range. Some sniper rifles are not just tools of war or hunting instruments; they are masterpieces of engineering, commanding prices that reflect their cutting-edge technology and craftsmanship.
We looked at current online prices for a range of sniper rifles to bring you a list of the most expensive options available. These aren’t necessarily the most expensive sniper rifles ever sold; they’re the most expensive sniper rifles you could purchase right now. This article is listed in count-down style, so you’ll find the most expensive rifle at the very end.
This post was updated on September 17, 2025 to clarify weapon types, upper price limits, and the TrackingPoint XS1’s discontinued status.
Many of these sniper rifles are made by well-known firearm companies. As we’ve covered previously, some gun companies are known as good dividend stocks. Keeping track of which companies are making the most profitable firearms is vital to deciding whether or not these companies make good investments.
The Wilson Combat AR-10 Precision has good accuracy. It isn’t the highest-end rifle out there, but it easily costs several thousand dollars.
As the name suggests, the Dan Wesson Custom Rifles are completely customized to specific customer requirements. As you might imagine, this makes them very expensive (and also causes the price to vary widely).
This lightweight rifle is pretty accurate and designed for long-range shooting. It isn’t a super fancy gun, but it gets the job done.
The Ruger Precision Rifle is a civilian precision rifle, featuring a modular design with many customization options. Depending on the exact upgrades purchased, it can be pretty expensive!
The Weatherby Mark V is best known for its powerful cartridges. It does come in several calibers and customizations, which make the price vary.
The Howa 1500 HTR is renowned as a reliable and accurate rifle. It just works, and it isn’t incredibly expensive like some other rifles.
This rifle is often considered a “budget sniper rifle,” despite being easily $3,000, depending on where you purchase it.
The Remington 700 Police is often used by law enforcement, hence the name. It’s a versatile rifle that’s not exceptionally expensive.
The Tikka T3x TAC A1 is a popular choice for citizen precision shooters. It’s moving up into the “premium” category without being thousands and thousands of dollars.
Like many guns on this list, the Steyr SSG 08 is known as a fabulously accurate and reliable firearm. It wouldn’t cost so much if it wasn’t!
Many competitive shooters choose the Bergara Premier Match, as it’s specifically designed for competitive shooting. It can easily cost close to $4,000.
The Proof Research Carbon Fiber Rifles are made from carbon fiber, which makes them lightweight and durable. However, due to the advanced materials used, they are more expensive.
As the name suggests, the Surgeon Rifles Custom Models are completely customized precision rifles. Due to their high customization, they vary widely in price. It’s very easy for them to get above $6,000.
The AICS AX-50 is getting into the more expensive side of sniper rifles. All sniper rifles are expensive to some extent due to the precision engineering involved, but this rifle can easily cost $7,o00 new.
Like some other weapons we’ve covered thus far, the Desert Tech SRS has a modular design that allows for easy caliber changes. This design also makes it more expensive.
The Sako TRG-42 is a high-precision sniper rifle designed and manufactured by the Finnish company Sako. It’s often used by military and law enforcement snipers.
The McMillan TAC-50 is a long-range, bolt-action sniper rifle chambered in .50 BMG. It is effective at very long distances.
The Accuracy International Arctic Warfare is designed for very cold weather conditions, like what you may find in the arctic. It’s mostly used by military units.
The Barrett M82A1 is one of the high-end sniper rifles currently available. It’s designed for long-range engagements and has the ability to disable vehicles and take out equipment. It’s used by military forces around the world.
The TrackingPoint XS1 is a precision-guided sniper rifle with tons of advanced targeting technology. It allows shooters to accurately hit targets at very high distances thanks to its integrated optics, sensors, and computer power system.
