States Where Alzheimer's Is Soaring

Alzheimer’s disease is caused by damage to nerve cells (neurons) in the brain. Neurons are essential to thinking, walking, talking – really all areas of human activity. The majority of people who develop Alzheimer’s are 65 or older. The greatest risk factors are age, genetics, and family history. Scientists believe Alzheimer’s can begin 20 years or more before memory loss and other symptoms develop. An estimated 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s – which is one of the 15 leading causes of death in America.

To determine the states where Alzheimer’s rates are expected to soar in the next two years, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the projected increase in the number of Americans 65 and older with the disease between 2020 and 2025 in every state from the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association’s Alzheimer’s disease Facts and Figures report. The share of the population that is 65 years or older in each state came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

The United States has the third-largest population in the world, at 334.7 million as of May 2, 2023, and it’s growing. As the population increases, so does the overall number of residents with Alzheimer’s disease. But incidences of Alzheimer’s don’t always correspond with individual state populations. The biggest projected percentage increase in adults 65 and over with Alzheimer’s disease from 2020 to 2025 is ascribed to some of our least populous states, like Alaska, Wyoming, and Vermont, as well as to states with considerably larger populations, including Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. All of these states have projected increases over the five-year period of 24% or above. (These are the 22 states where people live the longest.)

North Dakota, which is the sixth smallest state in America, has the lowest projected increase of all, a mere 6.7%. The medium-sized states of Missouri and Wisconsin are next, tied at 8.3%.

In terms of absolute numbers, however, Alaska, with the third-lowest population of any state, is forecast to have the lowest estimated number of residents with Alzheimer’s in 2025 (11,000), while California, the most populous state, is projected to have the highest (840,000).

Source: Jupiterimages / Stockbyte via Getty Images 50. North Dakota

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 6.7%

> North Dakota residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 15,000 — 4th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 16,000 — 3rd lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 20.6% — 7th lowest

Source: Lana2011 / iStock via Getty Images 49. Missouri (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 8.3%

> Missouri residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 120,000 — 15th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 130,000 — 17th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.1% — 25th lowest

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images 47. New Jersey

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 10.5%

> New Jersey residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 190,000 — 8th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 210,000 — 9th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.4% — 19th highest

Source: ParkerDeen / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 46. Iowa

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 10.6%

> Iowa residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 66,000 — 21st lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 73,000 — 21st lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.9% — 13th highest

Source: Terryfic3D / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 45. South Dakota

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 11.1%

> South Dakota residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 18,000 — 5th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 20,000 — 5th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.7% — 16th highest

Source: Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images 44. New York

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 12.2%

> New York residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 410,000 — 3rd highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 460,000 — 4th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.2% — 25th highest

Source: KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 43. Rhode Island

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 12.5%

> Rhode Island residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 24,000 — 8th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 27,000 — 8th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.3% — 21st highest

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 42. Kansas

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 12.7%

> Kansas residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 55,000 — 18th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 62,000 — 17th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.8% — 20th lowest

Source: Neustockimages / iStock via Getty Images 41. West Virginia

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 12.8%

> West Virginia residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 39,000 — 15th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 44,000 — 15th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 25.2% — 3rd highest

Source: Page Light Studios / iStock via Getty Images 40. Illinois

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 13.0%

> Illinois residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 230,000 — 6th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 260,000 — 6th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.3% — 14th lowest

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 39. Oklahoma

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 13.4%

> Oklahoma residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 67,000 — 22nd lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 76,000 — 22nd lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.3% — 15th lowest

Source: Ed Jackson / iStock via Getty Images 38. Ohio

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 13.6%

> Ohio residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 220,000 — 7th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 250,000 — 7th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.3% — 20th highest

Source: Image_Source_ / Image Source via Getty Images 37. Connecticut

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 13.8%

> Connecticut residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 80,000 — 25th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 91,000 — 25th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.8% — 15th highest

Source: JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images 36. Mississippi

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 14.0%

> Mississippi residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 57,000 — 19th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 65,000 — 19th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.2% — 13th lowest

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images 35. Nebraska (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 14.3%

> Nebraska residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 35,000 — 14th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 40,000 — 13th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.7% — 19th lowest

Source: vernonwiley / E+ via Getty Images 33. Alabama

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 14.6%

> Alabama residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 96,000 — 22nd highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 110,000 — 23rd highest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.2% — 24th highest

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 32. Kentucky

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 14.7%

> Kentucky residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 75,000 — 24th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 86,000 — 24th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.6% — 18th lowest

Source: Huntstock / DisabilityImages via Getty Images 31. Massachusetts

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 15.4%

> Massachusetts residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 130,000 — 14th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 150,000 — 14th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.8% — 23rd lowest

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images 30. Arkansas

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 15.5%

> Arkansas residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 58,000 — 20th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 67,000 — 20th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.6% — 17th highest

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images 29. Michigan

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 15.8%

> Michigan residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 190,000 — 8th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 220,000 — 8th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.5% — 18th highest

Source: cityofgreenvillenc / Flickr 28. North Carolina (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 16.7%

> North Carolina residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 180,000 — 10th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 210,000 — 9th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.8% — 24th lowest

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images 27. Tennessee (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 16.7%

> Tennessee residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 120,000 — 15th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 140,000 — 15th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.6% — 17th lowest

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images 26. Washington (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 16.7%

> Washington residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 120,000 — 15th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 140,000 — 15th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.1% — 11th lowest

Source: wanderluster / E+ via Getty Images 25. Indiana (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 18.2%

> Indiana residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 110,000 — 19th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 130,000 — 17th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.1% — 12th lowest

Source: Alexander Farnsworth / iStock via Getty Images 24. Maryland (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 18.2%

> Maryland residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 110,000 — 19th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 130,000 — 17th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.0% — 10th lowest

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images 23. Louisiana

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 19.6%

> Louisiana residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 92,000 — 24th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 110,000 — 23rd highest

> Current share of population 65+: 20.8% — 9th lowest

Source: CREATISTA / iStock via Getty Images 22. Hawaii (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 20.7%

> Hawaii residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 29,000 — 12th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 35,000 — 12th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 24.2% — 6th highest

Source: aimintang / iStock via Getty Images 21. Maine (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 20.7%

> Maine residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 29,000 — 12th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 35,000 — 12th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 25.7% — 2nd highest

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images 20. Colorado (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 21.1%

> Colorado residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 76,000 — 25th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 92,000 — 25th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 19.1% — 5th lowest

Source: BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 19. Delaware (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 21.1%

> Delaware residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 19,000 — 6th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 23,000 — 6th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 25.1% — 4th highest

Source: emholk / E+ via Getty Images 18. Minnesota

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 21.2%

> Minnesota residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 99,000 — 21st highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 120,000 — 21st highest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.4% — 16th lowest

Source: Vasileios Economou / E+ via Getty Images 17. California (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 21.7%

> California residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 690,000 — the highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 840,000 — the highest

> Current share of population 65+: 20.1% — 6th lowest

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images 16. Oregon (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 21.7%

> Oregon residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 69,000 — 23rd lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 84,000 — 23rd lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 23.3% — 11th highest

Source: MichaelSvoboda / E+ via Getty Images 15. Idaho

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 22.2%

> Idaho residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 27,000 — 10th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 33,000 — 10th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.8% — 22nd lowest

Source: ferrantraite / iStock via Getty Images 14. Texas

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 22.5%

> Texas residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 400,000 — 4th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 490,000 — 3rd highest

> Current share of population 65+: 18.2% — 3rd lowest

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images 13. Montana

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 22.7%

> Montana residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 22,000 — 7th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 27,000 — 8th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 24.1% — 7th highest

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 12. New Hampshire

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 23.1%

> New Hampshire residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 26,000 — 9th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 32,000 — 9th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.9% — 14th highest

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 11. New Mexico

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 23.3%

> New Mexico residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 43,000 — 16th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 53,000 — 16th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 23.6% — 9th highest

Source: FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images 10. Utah

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 23.5%

> Utah residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 34,000 — 13th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 42,000 — 14th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 16.4% — the lowest

Source: kali9 / E+ via Getty Images 9. Florida

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 24.1%

> Florida residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 580,000 — 2nd highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 720,000 — 2nd highest

> Current share of population 65+: 26.9% — the highest

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images 8. South Carolina

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 26.3%

> South Carolina residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 95,000 — 23rd highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 120,000 — 21st highest

> Current share of population 65+: 23.3% — 12th highest

Source: RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 7. Georgia (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 26.7%

> Georgia residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 150,000 — 11th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 190,000 — 12th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 19.1% — 4th lowest

Source: Simon Willms / The Image Bank via Getty Images 6. Virginia (tied)

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 26.7%

> Virginia residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 150,000 — 11th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 190,000 — 12th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 20.7% — 8th lowest

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images 5. Alaska

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 29.4%

> Alaska residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 9,000 — the lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 11,000 — the lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 16.5% — 2nd lowest

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images 4. Wyoming

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 30.0%

> Wyoming residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 10,000 — 2nd lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 13,000 — 2nd lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 22.3% — 22nd highest

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images 3. Nevada

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 30.6%

> Nevada residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 49,000 — 17th lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 64,000 — 18th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 21.8% — 21st lowest

Source: Yellow Dog Productions / Photodisc via Getty Images 2. Vermont

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 30.8%

> Vermont residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 13,000 — 3rd lowest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 17,000 — 4th lowest

> Current share of population 65+: 24.2% — 5th highest

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images 1. Arizona

> Projected increase in adults 65+ with Alzheimer’s disease, 2020-2025: 33.3%

> Arizona residents with Alzheimer’s in 2020: 150,000 — 11th highest

> Est. number of resident with Alzheimer’s in 2025: 200,000 — 11th highest

> Current share of population 65+: 23.9% — 8th highest

