Homeownership has long been a cornerstone of the American Dream. But in the current housing market — defined by soaring property values and historically high mortgage rates — the prospect of buying a home is no longer realistic for millions of Americans.

The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has been over 6.5% for nearly a year, up from less than 3% as recently as October 2021. Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders estimates that the median price of a new home in the U.S. was $495,750 in March 2024, up over 16% from the previous year and nearly 44% higher than in January 2020, before the pandemic.

As they are, market conditions are stacked against buyers — particularly prospective first-time homeowners and those looking for a newly built home. According to a recent report from NAHB, a household would need to have an annual income of nearly $152,000 to be able to afford a new home and not spend more than 28% of their gross income on housing — including property taxes and assuming a 6.5% fixed mortgage rate. Based on this model, 103.5 million households — or 76.9% of all American households — would not be able to comfortably afford a new home.

Of course, both incomes and home prices vary considerably across the country. And while there are places where a new home is still affordable to large shares of the population, there are also many cities where the costs associated with owning a new home are prohibitive for nearly everyone.

Using data from NAHB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the U.S. cities where the most people cannot afford a new home. We reviewed data on over 400 metropolitan areas and ranked those where the largest share of the population do not earn enough to afford a new, median priced home. Metro areas with fewer than 100,000 households were excluded from analysis and some metro areas on this list may overlap with others. Supplemental data on median household income is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. A full methodology is available in the NAHB’s March 2024 report.

Among the 45 metro areas on this list, the share of households who cannot afford a typical new home ranges from 87.4% to 94.1%. While the current housing affordability crisis has impacted much of the country, it appears to be especially pronounced in large, Western cities. Of the 45 metro areas on this list, 17 are in the West, including seven in California alone. Meanwhile, the Northeast and the South are each home to 12 cities on this list, while only four of the least affordable housing markets are in the Midwest. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

In any given area, housing affordability is a product of two factors: income and home prices. Many cities on this list, particularly those along the East or West Coast, tend to have higher earning populations than cities in much of the rest of the country. In these places, however, a new, median priced home is also far more expensive than average. There are 15 cities on this list where most new homes are listed for over $750,000.

Conversely, there are also many cities on this list where the typical household earns far less than a typical American household. Even though new home prices tend to be lower than average in some of these places, few households have the necessary income to afford them. (Here are 11 essential tips for every first-time home buyer.)

Why It Matters

Source: Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Homeownership has historically been a reliable means of building wealth in the United States. However, recent increases in home values and borrowing costs have priced large segments of the population out of the market. The state of the housing market is not only impacting individuals and families, but also the broader economy. Residential investment accounts for as much as 5% of U.S. gross domestic product, and since mid-2020, the volume of new home sales in the U.S. has fallen by 33%.

45. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA

Source: Ceri Breeze / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.4% (100,602 total)

87.4% (100,602 total) Median new home price: $760,580

$760,580 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $224,969

$224,969 Median household income: $94,775

44. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Source: BruceBlock / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.6% (903,247 total)

87.6% (903,247 total) Median new home price: $876,183

$876,183 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $261,646

$261,646 Median household income: $89,312

43. Asheville, NC

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.6% (176,510 total)

87.6% (176,510 total) Median new home price: $656,069

$656,069 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $191,033

$191,033 Median household income: $66,023

42. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.7% (209,716 total)

87.7% (209,716 total) Median new home price: $563,945

$563,945 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $187,680

$187,680 Median household income: $60,537

41. Kennewick-Richland, WA

Source: smodj / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.7% (99,995 total)

87.7% (99,995 total) Median new home price: $759,380

$759,380 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $226,345

$226,345 Median household income: $82,961

40. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.7% (313,550 total)

87.7% (313,550 total) Median new home price: $1,164,353

$1,164,353 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $381,322

$381,322 Median household income: $105,968

39. York-Hanover, PA

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.8% (170,894 total)

87.8% (170,894 total) Median new home price: $542,516

$542,516 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $179,201

$179,201 Median household income: $80,130

38. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 87.8% (105,728 total)

87.8% (105,728 total) Median new home price: $806,181

$806,181 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $235,691

$235,691 Median household income: $90,216

37. Visalia, CA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.0% (125,276 total)

88.0% (125,276 total) Median new home price: $572,325

$572,325 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $168,134

$168,134 Median household income: $64,722

36. Oklahoma City, OK

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.0% (509,194 total)

88.0% (509,194 total) Median new home price: $563,481

$563,481 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $181,473

$181,473 Median household income: $66,301

35. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.0% (585,548 total)

88.0% (585,548 total) Median new home price: $631,067

$631,067 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $204,115

$204,115 Median household income: $70,898

34. Eugene-Springfield, OR

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.0% (141,400 total)

88.0% (141,400 total) Median new home price: $584,170

$584,170 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $173,827

$173,827 Median household income: $64,069

33. Bellingham, WA

Source: SEASTOCK / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.1% (88,341 total)

88.1% (88,341 total) Median new home price: $679,288

$679,288 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $198,576

$198,576 Median household income: $79,220

32. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.2% (610,821 total)

88.2% (610,821 total) Median new home price: $692,990

$692,990 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $219,606

$219,606 Median household income: $81,784

31. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Boynton Beach, FL

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.2% (557,764 total)

88.2% (557,764 total) Median new home price: $800,968

$800,968 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $248,960

$248,960 Median household income: N/A

30. El Paso, TX

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.4% (270,523 total)

88.4% (270,523 total) Median new home price: $448,698

$448,698 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $158,426

$158,426 Median household income: $53,359

29. Stockton, CA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.6% (214,604 total)

88.6% (214,604 total) Median new home price: $781,037

$781,037 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $229,968

$229,968 Median household income: $86,056

28. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

Source: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.6% (339,779 total)

88.6% (339,779 total) Median new home price: $635,072

$635,072 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $214,816

$214,816 Median household income: $80,970

27. College Station-Bryan, TX

Source: TriciaDaniel / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.8% (116,352 total)

88.8% (116,352 total) Median new home price: $444,164

$444,164 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $147,869

$147,869 Median household income: $60,804

26. Portland-South Portland, ME

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.9% (225,296 total)

88.9% (225,296 total) Median new home price: $764,729

$764,729 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $233,420

$233,420 Median household income: $84,312

25. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 88.9% (271,927 total)

88.9% (271,927 total) Median new home price: $554,573

$554,573 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $169,534

$169,534 Median household income: $65,889

24. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 89.0% (430,993 total)

89.0% (430,993 total) Median new home price: $587,334

$587,334 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $182,918

$182,918 Median household income: $61,602

23. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 89.0% (101,563 total)

89.0% (101,563 total) Median new home price: $510,601

$510,601 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $167,657

$167,657 Median household income: $69,584

22. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 89.1% (219,966 total)

89.1% (219,966 total) Median new home price: $602,498

$602,498 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $179,644

$179,644 Median household income: $68,829

21. Bakersfield, CA

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 89.4% (254,340 total)

89.4% (254,340 total) Median new home price: $572,207

$572,207 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $172,448

$172,448 Median household income: $66,234

20. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

Source: John Callery / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 89.5% (108,604 total)

89.5% (108,604 total) Median new home price: $581,842

$581,842 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $173,648

$173,648 Median household income: $88,853

19. Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, MI

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 89.5% (612,466 total)

89.5% (612,466 total) Median new home price: $551,430

$551,430 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $184,276

$184,276 Median household income: N/A

18. Rochester, NY

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.0% (415,137 total)

90.0% (415,137 total) Median new home price: $596,786

$596,786 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $217,099

$217,099 Median household income: $69,580

17. Springfield, MA

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.2% (254,200 total)

90.2% (254,200 total) Median new home price: $627,481

$627,481 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $204,718

$204,718 Median household income: $68,400

16. Fresno, CA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.2% (302,855 total)

90.2% (302,855 total) Median new home price: $664,655

$664,655 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $197,157

$197,157 Median household income: $69,571

15. Tucson, AZ

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.3% (400,173 total)

90.3% (400,173 total) Median new home price: $643,201

$643,201 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $189,274

$189,274 Median household income: $64,014

14. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.4% (144,534 total)

90.4% (144,534 total) Median new home price: $508,698

$508,698 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $156,074

$156,074 Median household income: $52,775

13. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

Source: WanderDrone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.5% (121,813 total)

90.5% (121,813 total) Median new home price: $778,786

$778,786 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $232,313

$232,313 Median household income: $76,945

12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Source: GabrielPevide / E+ via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.6% (2,192,452 total)

90.6% (2,192,452 total) Median new home price: $861,995

$861,995 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $268,972

$268,972 Median household income: $70,769

11. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.9% (235,069 total)

90.9% (235,069 total) Median new home price: $621,238

$621,238 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $188,786

$188,786 Median household income: $75,320

10. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 90.9% (96,125 total)

90.9% (96,125 total) Median new home price: $782,780

$782,780 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $255,025

$255,025 Median household income: $83,707

9. Wichita, KS

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 91.2% (235,550 total)

91.2% (235,550 total) Median new home price: $549,032

$549,032 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $183,529

$183,529 Median household income: $67,012

8. Barnstable Town, MA

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 91.8% (103,111 total)

91.8% (103,111 total) Median new home price: $1,369,501

$1,369,501 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $405,991

$405,991 Median household income: $91,438

7. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 92.3% (945,805 total)

92.3% (945,805 total) Median new home price: $896,352

$896,352 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $278,581

$278,581 Median household income: N/A

6. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 92.3% (469,530 total)

92.3% (469,530 total) Median new home price: $674,076

$674,076 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $231,238

$231,238 Median household income: $68,698

5. Utica-Rome, NY

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 92.6% (124,600 total)

92.6% (124,600 total) Median new home price: $577,400

$577,400 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $201,775

$201,775 Median household income: $64,203

4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Source: GerardoBrucker / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 92.6% (638,330 total)

92.6% (638,330 total) Median new home price: $1,685,593

$1,685,593 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $487,774

$487,774 Median household income: $148,900

3. San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, CA

Source: rarrarorro / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 92.6% (595,391 total)

92.6% (595,391 total) Median new home price: $1,507,874

$1,507,874 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $436,801

$436,801 Median household income: N/A

2. Salem, OR

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 93.8% (157,563 total)

93.8% (157,563 total) Median new home price: $718,733

$718,733 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $214,618

$214,618 Median household income: $72,150

1. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Households unable to afford a new, median priced home: 94.1% (102,251 total)

94.1% (102,251 total) Median new home price: $662,888

$662,888 Income needed to afford a typical new home: $188,639

$188,639 Median household income: $63,936

