The Typical House in This Small American Town Costs Over $3.7 Million

The United States is in the midst of a housing crisis — fueled in large part by historically low inventory. New housing construction stalled in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and again after the COVID-19 pandemic, due to high materials costs and supply chain constraints. According to some estimates, the U.S. may currently have as many as 4.5 million fewer homes than it needs.

Supply constraints and growing demand have sent home prices surging in the U.S. in recent years.

Income growth has not kept pace, and these dynamics have resulted in an affordability crisis — particularly in certain parts of the country.

More recently, the impact that lags in new home construction have had on housing inventory have been compounded by a decline in existing home sales. Mortgage rates have exceeded 6% for much of the last two years, and high borrowing costs have de-incentivised many Americans from listing their home on the market. According to data from Realtor.com, there have been an average of only 755,200 active listings per month in the U.S. over the last two years, down from 1.2 million per month over the two years immediately preceding the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (This is how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

For any commodity, scarcity can drive up consumer prices — and housing is no exception. As of February 2025, the typical American home on the market was listed for $412,000, up about 38% from the median list price in January 2020 of $299,250, according to Realtor.com’s housing market database. Wage growth has not kept pace, and now millions of Americans are priced out of the housing market. The problem is especially evident in certain parts of the country.

Using county-level data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s least affordable housing markets. We reviewed the median list price in February 2025 for over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and calculated the local housing affordability ratio using five year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. To avoid statistical anomalies, only counties with at least 100 listed homes in February 2025 were considered.

Among the 45 counties on this list, the typical home for sale is listed for anywhere from 10.9 to 46.2 times more than the local median household income. For context, the national affordability ratio stands at 5.3. The majority of counties on this list are in the West, including seven in both California and Colorado. The 11 Southern counties on this list are concentrated in Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. Only two of these counties are in the Midwest, and the Northeast is home to three. (Here is a look at the states with the highest foreclosure rates.)

Low homeownership affordability ratios in most of these places are due, not to low incomes, but rather to high home values. In every county on this list, the typical listed home sells for anywhere from $287 to $2,313 per square foot. Meanwhile, the median price per square foot nationwide is only $227. Additionally, according to the latest five year ACS estimates, the typical household in most of these counties earns more than the national median household income of $78,538.

These are America’s least affordable housing markets.

Why It Matters

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Supply constraints and rising demand have given way to a housing affordability crisis in the United States. Not even considering historically high mortgage rates, the typical American home has a median list price that is over five times more than what the typical household earns in a year. Still, location matters when it comes to the housing market, and while housing has become less affordable virtually nationwide in recent years, in some parts of the country, the affordability crisis is especially pronounced.

45. Polk County, North Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 10.9 times higher than median income

10.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $667,200 ($309 per square foot)

$667,200 ($309 per square foot) Median household income: $61,005

$61,005 1-year change in median list price: -23.8%

-23.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 134

44. Chaffee County, Colorado

Rolf Blauert Dk4hb, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 11.0 times higher than median income

11.0 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $779,750 ($437 per square foot)

$779,750 ($437 per square foot) Median household income: $70,909

$70,909 1-year change in median list price: +7.0%

+7.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 174

43. Mono County, California

Nikolay Tsuguliev / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.1 times higher than median income

11.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $968,687 ($687 per square foot)

$968,687 ($687 per square foot) Median household income: $86,953

$86,953 1-year change in median list price: +29.5%

+29.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 131

42. Gallatin County, Montana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.2 times higher than median income

11.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $981,000 ($434 per square foot)

$981,000 ($434 per square foot) Median household income: $87,454

$87,454 1-year change in median list price: -10.8%

-10.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 684

41. Grand County, Colorado

Adam-Springer / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.2 times higher than median income

11.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $949,000 ($570 per square foot)

$949,000 ($570 per square foot) Median household income: $84,558

$84,558 1-year change in median list price: -2.9%

-2.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 449

40. Ravalli County, Montana

Jason Waltman / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.3 times higher than median income

11.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $808,250 ($371 per square foot)

$808,250 ($371 per square foot) Median household income: $71,323

$71,323 1-year change in median list price: +2.1%

+2.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 209

39. Llano County, Texas

Typical home price relative to income: 11.4 times higher than median income

11.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $749,075 ($375 per square foot)

$749,075 ($375 per square foot) Median household income: $65,636

$65,636 1-year change in median list price: +8.6%

+8.6% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 507

38. Walton County, Florida

LCBallard / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.5 times higher than median income

11.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $909,725 ($565 per square foot)

$909,725 ($565 per square foot) Median household income: $79,281

$79,281 1-year change in median list price: -8.9%

-8.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 2,582

37. Flathead County, Montana

Pierdelune / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.5 times higher than median income

11.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $820,250 ($427 per square foot)

$820,250 ($427 per square foot) Median household income: $71,327

$71,327 1-year change in median list price: -3.5%

-3.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 746

36. Los Angeles County, California

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.5 times higher than median income

11.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,012,500 ($662 per square foot)

$1,012,500 ($662 per square foot) Median household income: $87,760

$87,760 1-year change in median list price: -3.5%

-3.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 15,284

35. Wasatch County, Utah

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 11.6 times higher than median income

11.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,337,500 ($525 per square foot)

$1,337,500 ($525 per square foot) Median household income: $115,146

$115,146 1-year change in median list price: -5.0%

-5.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 887

34. Gillespie County, Texas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 11.8 times higher than median income

11.8 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $799,000 ($400 per square foot)

$799,000 ($400 per square foot) Median household income: $67,799

$67,799 1-year change in median list price: +0.1%

+0.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 418

33. San Luis Obispo County, California

Typical home price relative to income: 12.0 times higher than median income

12.0 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,125,000 ($599 per square foot)

$1,125,000 ($599 per square foot) Median household income: $93,398

$93,398 1-year change in median list price: +9.3%

+9.3% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 700

32. Fannin County, Georgia

Patrick Jennings / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.1 times higher than median income

12.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $699,924 ($329 per square foot)

$699,924 ($329 per square foot) Median household income: $58,073

$58,073 1-year change in median list price: -10.5%

-10.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 631

31. Emmet County, Michigan

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.2 times higher than median income

12.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $897,000 ($390 per square foot)

$897,000 ($390 per square foot) Median household income: $73,724

$73,724 1-year change in median list price: +54.7%

+54.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 171

30. Winston County, Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 12.3 times higher than median income

12.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $591,725 ($292 per square foot)

$591,725 ($292 per square foot) Median household income: $48,032

$48,032 1-year change in median list price: -18.4%

-18.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 140

29. Lawrence County, South Dakota

powerofforever / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.4 times higher than median income

12.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $825,750 ($315 per square foot)

$825,750 ($315 per square foot) Median household income: $66,766

$66,766 1-year change in median list price: +2.7%

+2.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 199

28. Orange County, California

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.4 times higher than median income

12.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,409,223 ($740 per square foot)

$1,409,223 ($740 per square foot) Median household income: $113,702

$113,702 1-year change in median list price: +4.4%

+4.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 4,636

27. Macon County, North Carolina

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.4 times higher than median income

12.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $661,500 ($287 per square foot)

$661,500 ($287 per square foot) Median household income: $53,298

$53,298 1-year change in median list price: -9.5%

-9.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 274

26. Lake County, Montana

David Butler / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.4 times higher than median income

12.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $770,000 ($351 per square foot)

$770,000 ($351 per square foot) Median household income: $61,965

$61,965 1-year change in median list price: -11.2%

-11.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 167

25. Maui County, Hawaii

chrys35 / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.6 times higher than median income

12.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,199,000 ($1,093 per square foot)

$1,199,000 ($1,093 per square foot) Median household income: $95,076

$95,076 1-year change in median list price: -15.1%

-15.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 1,390

24. Teton County, Idaho

raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.7 times higher than median income

12.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,150,000 ($516 per square foot)

$1,150,000 ($516 per square foot) Median household income: $90,740

$90,740 1-year change in median list price: +34.0%

+34.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 151

23. Lincoln County, Montana

Courtesy of EPA / Public Domain

Typical home price relative to income: 12.7 times higher than median income

12.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $599,000 ($300 per square foot)

$599,000 ($300 per square foot) Median household income: $47,018

$47,018 1-year change in median list price: +10.5%

+10.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 175

22. Bonner County, Idaho

kenlund / Flickr

Typical home price relative to income: 12.8 times higher than median income

12.8 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $832,625 ($436 per square foot)

$832,625 ($436 per square foot) Median household income: $65,168

$65,168 1-year change in median list price: +4.2%

+4.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 396

21. Gunnison County, Colorado

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 12.8 times higher than median income

12.8 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $990,000 ($728 per square foot)

$990,000 ($728 per square foot) Median household income: $77,358

$77,358 1-year change in median list price: -9.9%

-9.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 196

20. McCurtain County, Oklahoma

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 12.9 times higher than median income

12.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $649,450 ($374 per square foot)

$649,450 ($374 per square foot) Median household income: $50,175

$50,175 1-year change in median list price: -5.4%

-5.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 623

19. Valley County, Idaho

knowlesgallery / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 13.1 times higher than median income

13.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $999,000 ($589 per square foot)

$999,000 ($589 per square foot) Median household income: $76,125

$76,125 1-year change in median list price: +1.3%

+1.3% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 246

18. Watauga County, North Carolina

Typical home price relative to income: 13.6 times higher than median income

13.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $699,000 ($354 per square foot)

$699,000 ($354 per square foot) Median household income: $51,367

$51,367 1-year change in median list price: +6.2%

+6.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 351

17. Garfield County, Colorado

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 13.7 times higher than median income

13.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,178,748 ($527 per square foot)

$1,178,748 ($527 per square foot) Median household income: $86,172

$86,172 1-year change in median list price: +23.1%

+23.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 256

16. Monterey County, California

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 13.7 times higher than median income

13.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,297,000 ($757 per square foot)

$1,297,000 ($757 per square foot) Median household income: $94,486

$94,486 1-year change in median list price: +5.5%

+5.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 555

15. Madison County, Montana

urbancow / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 13.7 times higher than median income

13.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $926,125 ($746 per square foot)

$926,125 ($746 per square foot) Median household income: $67,420

$67,420 1-year change in median list price: -30.9%

-30.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 140

14. Napa County, California

MasaoTaira / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 13.7 times higher than median income

13.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,497,000 ($733 per square foot)

$1,497,000 ($733 per square foot) Median household income: $108,970

$108,970 1-year change in median list price: +3.3%

+3.3% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 371

13. Summit County, Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 14.8 times higher than median income

14.8 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $2,033,750 ($894 per square foot)

$2,033,750 ($894 per square foot) Median household income: $137,058

$137,058 1-year change in median list price: +7.3%

+7.3% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 873

12. New York County, New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 14.9 times higher than median income

14.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,555,000 ($1,535 per square foot)

$1,555,000 ($1,535 per square foot) Median household income: $104,553

$104,553 1-year change in median list price: -8.4%

-8.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 7,245

11. Kauai County, Hawaii

Joshua Hicks / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 14.9 times higher than median income

14.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,397,000 ($1,014 per square foot)

$1,397,000 ($1,014 per square foot) Median household income: $93,612

$93,612 1-year change in median list price: -14.4%

-14.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 454

10. Routt County, Colorado

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 15.0 times higher than median income

15.0 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,574,500 ($919 per square foot)

$1,574,500 ($919 per square foot) Median household income: $104,803

$104,803 1-year change in median list price: -16.0%

-16.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 272

9. Jackson County, North Carolina

Typical home price relative to income: 15.7 times higher than median income

15.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $840,000 ($318 per square foot)

$840,000 ($318 per square foot) Median household income: $53,479

$53,479 1-year change in median list price: +8.8%

+8.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 290

8. Monroe County, Florida

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 15.8 times higher than median income

15.8 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,299,000 ($906 per square foot)

$1,299,000 ($906 per square foot) Median household income: $82,430

$82,430 1-year change in median list price: -6.2%

-6.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 1,745

7. Santa Barbara County, California

Bill Perry / Shutterstock.com

Typical home price relative to income: 21.9 times higher than median income

21.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $2,101,750 ($1,025 per square foot)

$2,101,750 ($1,025 per square foot) Median household income: $95,977

$95,977 1-year change in median list price: +18.1%

+18.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 653

6. Blaine County, Idaho

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 23.1 times higher than median income

23.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $1,947,500 ($1,039 per square foot)

$1,947,500 ($1,039 per square foot) Median household income: $84,470

$84,470 1-year change in median list price: -8.4%

-8.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 231

5. Dukes County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 24.9 times higher than median income

24.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $2,550,000 ($1,068 per square foot)

$2,550,000 ($1,068 per square foot) Median household income: $102,348

$102,348 1-year change in median list price: +4.7%

+4.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 140

4. Teton County, Wyoming

Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 29.5 times higher than median income

29.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $3,325,000 ($1,502 per square foot)

$3,325,000 ($1,502 per square foot) Median household income: $112,681

$112,681 1-year change in median list price: +19.4%

+19.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 195

3. Pitkin County, Colorado

Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 37.3 times higher than median income

37.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $3,737,500 ($2,313 per square foot)

$3,737,500 ($2,313 per square foot) Median household income: $100,318

$100,318 1-year change in median list price: +48.5%

+48.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 549

2. Nantucket County, Massachusetts

John Santoro / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 37.6 times higher than median income

37.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $4,498,750 ($1,707 per square foot)

$4,498,750 ($1,707 per square foot) Median household income: $119,750

$119,750 1-year change in median list price: +8.1%

+8.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 104

1. San Miguel County, Colorado

SEASTOCK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 46.2 times higher than median income

46.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $3,700,000 ($1,744 per square foot)

$3,700,000 ($1,744 per square foot) Median household income: $80,117

$80,117 1-year change in median list price: -9.8%

-9.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 220

