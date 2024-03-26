This City Has the Most Expensive Houses in America

During the first two pandemic years, housing prices soared in many cities nationwide. Though interest rates began to rise in early 2022, somewhat cooling the U.S. housing market, housing prices in many markets remain high and often unaffordable, especially with high mortgage rates. So which cities have the most expensive houses?

To answer that, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed real estate listing website Realtor.com’s monthly inventory metro data. While Realtor.com has over 920 markets, we only considered cities with a population of 25,000 or more. Here we listed the 50 cities where homes had the highest median listing prices in February 2024. Median listing price in February 2023 and median listing price per square foot also came from Realtor.com. From the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates for 2022, we added median household income, the percentage of households earning more than $200,000 a year, and population.

Because of our population threshold, the cities on the list do not include several small towns, such as Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts. The small city of less than 2,500 residents is located on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, known for its tourism and wealthy seasonal visitors. In contrast, the year-round residents are far less wealthy, though the median listing price there was over $2.7 million in February. This is the case in several cities, some on the list, that are seasonal vacation spots for wealthier visitors. (Also see: This Is the Hottest Housing Market in America.)

Among the cities on the list, the median listing price ranges from nearly $585,000 to over $1.7 million — well above the national median listing price of $415,500 in February. While the cities span the country, 13 are in California, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Five cities in Washington state also made the list, as well as four in Montana, and three each in Hawaii, Colorado, Idaho, and Florida. Clearly, the West region is more represented. However, Boston and New York City are also on the list.

Despite how expensive housing is in the cities on the list, 13 have median household income lower than the comparable national median of $75,149. Also, in 21 markets, less than 11.4% of households earn $200,000 annually, the national average.