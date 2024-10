The Oceanfront Virginia Housing Markets Where Prices Are Falling DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Rising demand and limited supply have driven U.S. home prices up by nearly 4% so far in 2024.

In many popular coastal areas, price increases have far exceeded the national average.

In Virginia, however, not all oceanfront housing markets align with the broader trend.

Bordering the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, as well as the Arctic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, the United States has nearly 12,400 miles of coastline, more than all but a handful of other countries worldwide. America’s coastal communities include some of the most popular places to live in the country.

Of the more than 3,200 counties and county equivalents across the 50 states, fewer than 8% are located on the coast — yet these same areas are home to nearly 30% of the U.S. population. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the population of coastal counties climbed by more than 40 million between 1970 and 2020.

While demand for real estate on or near an ocean has climbed in recent decades, available waterfront acreage is inherently fixed. With rising demand and limited supply, many coastal communities are reporting skyrocketing home prices — a microcosm of the nationwide housing shortage and ongoing affordability crisis.

Though home prices have fallen slightly in recent months, the housing market is still generally more expensive today than it was at the beginning of the year. According to data from Realtor.com, the typical American home was listed for $425,000 in September 2024, a $15,500, or 3.8%, increase from the median list price in January 2024.

In Virginia, one of 23 U.S. states located along an ocean, home prices have climbed even faster than average. Among the 26,492 homes statewide that were on the market in September 2024, the median list price was $439,950, about 6.0% higher than in January. Notably, however, not all housing markets in coastal Virginia have followed this trend.

Of the 128 counties and independent cities in Virginia with available housing market data, 25 border the Atlantic Ocean or an estuary. In some of these places, home prices have climbed by more than 10% in 2024. In others, price increases have been far more modest — and in 10, a typical home is cheaper now than it was at the beginning of the year. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

It is important to note that median list prices vary between $272,100 to $820,000 in these counties and independent cities as of September 2024, the most recent month of available data. And while some of these housing markets may be only modestly more expensive, or even cheaper than they were at the beginning of the year, not all are affordable for a broad range of budgets. (Here is a look at the cities where most homes cost less than $125,000.)

These are the coastal counties and independent cities in Virginia where home prices have climbed or fallen the most in 2024. All 25 oceanfront counties and independent cities in the state, with available data from Realtor.com, are ranked on the percent change in median list price from January to September 2024.

25. Gloucester County

SeanXu / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +14.5% (+$55,475)

+14.5% (+$55,475) Median home list price in January 2024: $381,750 ($33,250 less than statewide median)

$381,750 ($33,250 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $437,225 ($2,725 less than statewide median)

$437,225 ($2,725 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,966 square feet (13 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,966 square feet (13 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 157 (0.6% of all listed homes in Virginia)

157 (0.6% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 38,875

24. King George County

kenlund / Flickr

Change in median home list price in 2024: +13.4% (+$66,900)

+13.4% (+$66,900) Median home list price in January 2024: $500,000 ($85,000 more than statewide median)

$500,000 ($85,000 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $566,900 ($126,950 more than statewide median)

$566,900 ($126,950 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,516 square feet (537 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,516 square feet (537 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 93 (0.4% of all listed homes in Virginia)

93 (0.4% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 26,985

23. Surry County

Change in median home list price in 2024: +12.2% (+$56,225)

+12.2% (+$56,225) Median home list price in January 2024: $462,500 ($47,500 more than statewide median)

$462,500 ($47,500 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $518,725 ($78,775 more than statewide median)

$518,725 ($78,775 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,494 square feet (515 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,494 square feet (515 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 35 (0.1% of all listed homes in Virginia)

35 (0.1% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 6,546

22. Northumberland County

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +8.9% (+$40,000)

+8.9% (+$40,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $449,625 ($34,625 more than statewide median)

$449,625 ($34,625 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $489,625 ($49,675 more than statewide median)

$489,625 ($49,675 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,963 square feet (16 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,963 square feet (16 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 141 (0.5% of all listed homes in Virginia)

141 (0.5% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 12,007

21. Middlesex County

Change in median home list price in 2024: +8.1% (+$34,625)

+8.1% (+$34,625) Median home list price in January 2024: $427,250 ($12,250 more than statewide median)

$427,250 ($12,250 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $461,875 ($21,925 more than statewide median)

$461,875 ($21,925 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,852 square feet (127 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,852 square feet (127 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 97 (0.4% of all listed homes in Virginia)

97 (0.4% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 10,738

20. Poquoson

kenlund / Flickr

Change in median home list price in 2024: +7.9% (+$37,480)

+7.9% (+$37,480) Median home list price in January 2024: $474,993 ($59,993 more than statewide median)

$474,993 ($59,993 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $512,473 ($72,523 more than statewide median)

$512,473 ($72,523 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,396 square feet (417 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,396 square feet (417 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 44 (0.2% of all listed homes in Virginia)

44 (0.2% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 12,479

19. Mathews County

kenlund / Flickr

Change in median home list price in 2024: +5.1% (+$25,405)

+5.1% (+$25,405) Median home list price in January 2024: $499,495 ($84,495 more than statewide median)

$499,495 ($84,495 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $524,900 ($84,950 more than statewide median)

$524,900 ($84,950 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,256 square feet (277 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,256 square feet (277 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 73 (0.3% of all listed homes in Virginia)

73 (0.3% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 8,537

18. Isle of Wight County

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +5.1% (+$22,700)

+5.1% (+$22,700) Median home list price in January 2024: $446,750 ($31,750 more than statewide median)

$446,750 ($31,750 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $469,450 ($29,500 more than statewide median)

$469,450 ($29,500 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,186 square feet (207 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,186 square feet (207 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 150 (0.6% of all listed homes in Virginia)

150 (0.6% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 38,898

17. Norfolk

Change in median home list price in 2024: +4.7% (+$15,000)

+4.7% (+$15,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $320,000 ($95,000 less than statewide median)

$320,000 ($95,000 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $335,000 ($104,950 less than statewide median)

$335,000 ($104,950 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,700 square feet (279 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,700 square feet (279 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 498 (1.9% of all listed homes in Virginia)

498 (1.9% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 236,973

16. Portsmouth

Change in median home list price in 2024: +4.7% (+$12,150)

+4.7% (+$12,150) Median home list price in January 2024: $259,950 ($155,050 less than statewide median)

$259,950 ($155,050 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $272,100 ($167,850 less than statewide median)

$272,100 ($167,850 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,585 square feet (394 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,585 square feet (394 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 301 (1.1% of all listed homes in Virginia)

301 (1.1% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 97,384

15. Essex County

David Broad / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +4.0% (+$15,000)

+4.0% (+$15,000) Median home list price in January 2024: $373,900 ($41,100 less than statewide median)

$373,900 ($41,100 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $388,900 ($51,050 less than statewide median)

$388,900 ($51,050 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,639 square feet (340 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,639 square feet (340 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 77 (0.3% of all listed homes in Virginia)

77 (0.3% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 10,602

14. Accomack County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +2.8% (+$9,205)

+2.8% (+$9,205) Median home list price in January 2024: $324,968 ($90,032 less than statewide median)

$324,968 ($90,032 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $334,173 ($105,777 less than statewide median)

$334,173 ($105,777 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,611 square feet (368 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,611 square feet (368 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 265 (1.0% of all listed homes in Virginia)

265 (1.0% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 33,367

13. Prince William County

DavidByronKeener / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +2.5% (+$14,625)

+2.5% (+$14,625) Median home list price in January 2024: $574,725 ($159,725 more than statewide median)

$574,725 ($159,725 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $589,350 ($149,400 more than statewide median)

$589,350 ($149,400 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,224 square feet (245 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,224 square feet (245 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 1,013 (3.8% of all listed homes in Virginia)

1,013 (3.8% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 481,114

12. Suffolk

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: +2.4% (+$10,491)

+2.4% (+$10,491) Median home list price in January 2024: $434,919 ($19,919 more than statewide median)

$434,919 ($19,919 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $445,410 ($5,460 more than statewide median)

$445,410 ($5,460 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,204 square feet (225 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,204 square feet (225 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 441 (1.7% of all listed homes in Virginia)

441 (1.7% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 94,856

11. York County

Stockbyte / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +1.1% (+$5,246)

+1.1% (+$5,246) Median home list price in January 2024: $463,743 ($48,743 more than statewide median)

$463,743 ($48,743 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $468,989 ($29,039 more than statewide median)

$468,989 ($29,039 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,215 square feet (236 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,215 square feet (236 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 167 (0.6% of all listed homes in Virginia)

167 (0.6% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 70,238

10. Hampton

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: +0.0% (-$50)

+0.0% (-$50) Median home list price in January 2024: $299,000 ($116,000 less than statewide median)

$299,000 ($116,000 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $298,950 ($141,000 less than statewide median)

$298,950 ($141,000 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,581 square feet (398 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,581 square feet (398 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 341 (1.3% of all listed homes in Virginia)

341 (1.3% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 137,217

9. Virginia Beach

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -0.4% (-$1,742)

-0.4% (-$1,742) Median home list price in January 2024: $426,625 ($11,625 more than statewide median)

$426,625 ($11,625 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $424,883 ($15,067 less than statewide median)

$424,883 ($15,067 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,743 square feet (236 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,743 square feet (236 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 816 (3.1% of all listed homes in Virginia)

816 (3.1% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 457,900

8. Stafford County

Change in median home list price in 2024: -0.6% (-$3,475)

-0.6% (-$3,475) Median home list price in January 2024: $587,175 ($172,175 more than statewide median)

$587,175 ($172,175 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $583,700 ($143,750 more than statewide median)

$583,700 ($143,750 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,732 square feet (753 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,732 square feet (753 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 437 (1.6% of all listed homes in Virginia)

437 (1.6% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 157,606

7. Northampton County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: -2.8% (-$14,500)

-2.8% (-$14,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $516,750 ($101,750 more than statewide median)

$516,750 ($101,750 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $502,250 ($62,300 more than statewide median)

$502,250 ($62,300 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,818 square feet (161 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,818 square feet (161 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 125 (0.5% of all listed homes in Virginia)

125 (0.5% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 12,132

6. Westmoreland County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: -3.2% (-$11,400)

-3.2% (-$11,400) Median home list price in January 2024: $359,625 ($55,375 less than statewide median)

$359,625 ($55,375 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $348,225 ($91,725 less than statewide median)

$348,225 ($91,725 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,504 square feet (475 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,504 square feet (475 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 219 (0.8% of all listed homes in Virginia)

219 (0.8% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 18,480

5. James City County

phakimata / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -3.6% (-$18,932)

-3.6% (-$18,932) Median home list price in January 2024: $518,875 ($103,875 more than statewide median)

$518,875 ($103,875 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $499,943 ($59,993 more than statewide median)

$499,943 ($59,993 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,341 square feet (362 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,341 square feet (362 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 377 (1.4% of all listed homes in Virginia)

377 (1.4% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 78,818

4. Richmond County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: -4.5% (-$13,975)

-4.5% (-$13,975) Median home list price in January 2024: $313,475 ($101,525 less than statewide median)

$313,475 ($101,525 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $299,500 ($140,450 less than statewide median)

$299,500 ($140,450 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,717 square feet (262 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,717 square feet (262 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 40 (0.2% of all listed homes in Virginia)

40 (0.2% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 8,968

3. Newport News

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -5.3% (-$16,500)

-5.3% (-$16,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $310,000 ($105,000 less than statewide median)

$310,000 ($105,000 less than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $293,500 ($146,450 less than statewide median)

$293,500 ($146,450 less than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,608 square feet (371 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,608 square feet (371 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 390 (1.5% of all listed homes in Virginia)

390 (1.5% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 185,118

2. Lancaster County

Ser Amantio di Nicolao / Wikimedia Commons

Change in median home list price in 2024: -9.5% (-$47,075)

-9.5% (-$47,075) Median home list price in January 2024: $496,075 ($81,075 more than statewide median)

$496,075 ($81,075 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $449,000 ($9,050 more than statewide median)

$449,000 ($9,050 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 1,918 square feet (61 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median)

1,918 square feet (61 sq. ft. smaller than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 124 (0.5% of all listed homes in Virginia)

124 (0.5% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 10,866

1. Fairfax County

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Change in median home list price in 2024: -11.3% (-$104,500)

-11.3% (-$104,500) Median home list price in January 2024: $924,500 ($509,500 more than statewide median)

$924,500 ($509,500 more than statewide median) Median home list price in September 2024: $820,000 ($380,050 more than statewide median)

$820,000 ($380,050 more than statewide median) Median size of a listed home in September 2024: 2,174 square feet (195 sq. ft. larger than statewide median)

2,174 square feet (195 sq. ft. larger than statewide median) Number of homes for sale in September 2024: 2,346 (8.9% of all listed homes in Virginia)

2,346 (8.9% of all listed homes in Virginia) Population: 1,145,354