America's Most Affordable, Coastal Retirement Spots That Still Get Four Seasons

Key Points
- Retirement is expensive, and millions of older Americans have to manage their finances carefully after leaving the work force.
- But even for retirees with limited savings, there are many coastal areas in the U.S. that stand out as affordable options for retirement-age Americans on a budget.
- Also: Discover the next Nvidia
The United States has nearly 95,500 miles of coastline, and communities along the coast have long been a magnet for Americans who have retired out of the work force. While many of the most popular retirement destinations are located in the Sun Belt, a warm climate year round is not for everyone — and many retirees prefer to spend their golden years in coastal areas that still get four seasons.
Retirement is not cheap, however, and a meaningful share of retirees are not financially prepared. According to some estimates, a typical American should have at least $835,000 in savings when going into retirement — a large sum by most standards, and an alarming one considering 20% of adults age 50 and up have no retirement savings, according to AARP.
Not only does moving cost money, but beach front real estate in the U.S. typically sells for a premium. Still, for older Americans on a budget who want to live in a coastal community — without sacrificing a varied climate with four seasons — there are places that remain relatively affordable.
Using data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the beach towns outside of the Sun Belt where the most Americans can retire comfortably. We reviewed data on cost of living and home prices in each U.S. county that shares a border with either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean — either directly or on an estuary. Only counties in the continental U.S., outside of the Sun Belt, with housing markets that are more affordable than average were considered. Counties are ranked on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average — with data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Supplemental population data are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Among the 20 counties on this list, the overall cost of living is estimated to be anywhere from 1.3% to 12.1% lower than the national average. These counties and independent cities are spread across six states, mostly along the East Coast, including nine in Virginia alone. Maryland and New Jersey are each home to another three counties on this list.
In a majority of these places, there are hundreds of homes for sale — and most of them have an asking price well below the national median list price of $424,950, according to the most recent available figures from Realtor.com, a housing market data company. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)
Considering their access to the coast and — unlike many other popular destinations for retirees — a four season climate, it is perhaps not surprising that many of the places on this list are already home to relatively large retirement-age populations. According to estimates from the 2022 ACS, about 16% of the U.S. population are 65 or older. In most counties on its list — 13 out of 20 — retirement-age residents account for a larger than average share of the total population. (Here is a look at the most important factors to consider before buying a home in retirement.)
Why It Matters
Every year, millions of retirees in the United States move to a new home — and some of the most popular destinations for this demographic group are coastal areas. Still, because older adults are especially vulnerable to financial insecurity, moving to a new home is prohibitively expensive for a large share of Americans 65 and older. But even for those on a tight budget, there are parts of the country where buying a beach home for retirement does not have to break the bank.
20. New Castle County, Delaware
- Est. cost of living: 1.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $409,950 ($15,000 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,918 square feet (83 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,410
- Retirement age population: 90,904 (15.9% of total population)
- Total population: 570,567
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
19. Atlantic County, New Jersey
- Est. cost of living: 3.0% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $399,950 ($25,000 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,538 square feet (297 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,585
- Retirement age population: 49,851 (18.2% of total population)
- Total population: 274,339
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
18. Cumberland County, New Jersey
- Est. cost of living: 3.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,850 ($125,100 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,554 square feet (281 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 500
- Retirement age population: 23,622 (15.4% of total population)
- Total population: 153,588
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
17. Kent County, Delaware
- Est. cost of living: 4.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $408,000 ($16,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,978 square feet (143 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 756
- Retirement age population: 31,687 (17.4% of total population)
- Total population: 182,400
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
16. Norfolk city, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 4.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $330,838 ($94,112 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,700 square feet (135 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 545
- Retirement age population: 28,652 (12.1% of total population)
- Total population: 236,973
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
15. Salem County, New Jersey
- Est. cost of living: 4.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $302,500 ($122,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,783 square feet (52 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 288
- Retirement age population: 12,162 (18.8% of total population)
- Total population: 64,840
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
14. Newport News city, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 4.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $292,450 ($132,500 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,600 square feet (235 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 403
- Retirement age population: 24,096 (13.0% of total population)
- Total population: 185,118
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
13. Hampton city, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 5.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $285,000 ($139,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,540 square feet (295 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 339
- Retirement age population: 21,548 (15.7% of total population)
- Total population: 137,217
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
12. Grays Harbor County, Washington
- Est. cost of living: 5.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $399,900 ($25,050 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,498 square feet (337 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 582
- Retirement age population: 16,678 (22.0% of total population)
- Total population: 75,672
- Coastline: Pacific Ocean
11. Portsmouth city, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 5.7% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $271,000 ($153,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,585 square feet (250 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 302
- Retirement age population: 14,633 (15.0% of total population)
- Total population: 97,384
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
10. Gloucester County, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $420,975 ($3,975 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,040 square feet (205 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 138
- Retirement age population: 7,546 (19.4% of total population)
- Total population: 38,875
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
9. Richmond County, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 7.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $343,200 ($81,750 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,752 square feet (83 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 39
- Retirement age population: 1,794 (20.0% of total population)
- Total population: 8,968
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
8. Pacific County, Washington
- Est. cost of living: 7.6% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $415,125 ($9,825 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,518 square feet (317 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 257
- Retirement age population: 7,587 (32.4% of total population)
- Total population: 23,396
- Coastline: Pacific Ocean
7. Wicomico County, Maryland
- Est. cost of living: 8.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $300,000 ($124,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,661 square feet (174 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 365
- Retirement age population: 16,510 (15.9% of total population)
- Total population: 103,815
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
6. Westmoreland County, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 8.6% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,450 ($75,500 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,502 square feet (333 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 215
- Retirement age population: 4,750 (25.7% of total population)
- Total population: 18,480
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
5. Essex County, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 9.0% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $359,325 ($65,625 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,682 square feet (153 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 79
- Retirement age population: 2,490 (23.5% of total population)
- Total population: 10,602
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
4. Dorchester County, Maryland
- Est. cost of living: 10.7% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $304,473 ($120,477 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,666 square feet (169 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 225
- Retirement age population: 6,972 (21.4% of total population)
- Total population: 32,557
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
3. Washington County, Maine
- Est. cost of living: 10.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $315,500 ($109,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,493 square feet (342 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 286
- Retirement age population: 7,750 (24.9% of total population)
- Total population: 31,096
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
2. Accomack County, Virginia
- Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $339,000 ($85,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,596 square feet (239 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 275
- Retirement age population: 8,281 (24.8% of total population)
- Total population: 33,367
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
1. Somerset County, Maryland
- Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $276,000 ($148,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,528 square feet (307 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 143
- Retirement age population: 4,209 (17.1% of total population)
- Total population: 24,672
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.