America's Most Affordable, Coastal Retirement Spots That Still Get Four Seasons xavierarnau / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points

Retirement is expensive, and millions of older Americans have to manage their finances carefully after leaving the work force.

But even for retirees with limited savings, there are many coastal areas in the U.S. that stand out as affordable options for retirement-age Americans on a budget.

The United States has nearly 95,500 miles of coastline, and communities along the coast have long been a magnet for Americans who have retired out of the work force. While many of the most popular retirement destinations are located in the Sun Belt, a warm climate year round is not for everyone — and many retirees prefer to spend their golden years in coastal areas that still get four seasons.

Retirement is not cheap, however, and a meaningful share of retirees are not financially prepared. According to some estimates, a typical American should have at least $835,000 in savings when going into retirement — a large sum by most standards, and an alarming one considering 20% of adults age 50 and up have no retirement savings, according to AARP.

Not only does moving cost money, but beach front real estate in the U.S. typically sells for a premium. Still, for older Americans on a budget who want to live in a coastal community — without sacrificing a varied climate with four seasons — there are places that remain relatively affordable.

Using data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the beach towns outside of the Sun Belt where the most Americans can retire comfortably. We reviewed data on cost of living and home prices in each U.S. county that shares a border with either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean — either directly or on an estuary. Only counties in the continental U.S., outside of the Sun Belt, with housing markets that are more affordable than average were considered. Counties are ranked on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average — with data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Supplemental population data are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Among the 20 counties on this list, the overall cost of living is estimated to be anywhere from 1.3% to 12.1% lower than the national average. These counties and independent cities are spread across six states, mostly along the East Coast, including nine in Virginia alone. Maryland and New Jersey are each home to another three counties on this list.

In a majority of these places, there are hundreds of homes for sale — and most of them have an asking price well below the national median list price of $424,950, according to the most recent available figures from Realtor.com, a housing market data company. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

Considering their access to the coast and — unlike many other popular destinations for retirees — a four season climate, it is perhaps not surprising that many of the places on this list are already home to relatively large retirement-age populations. According to estimates from the 2022 ACS, about 16% of the U.S. population are 65 or older. In most counties on its list — 13 out of 20 — retirement-age residents account for a larger than average share of the total population. (Here is a look at the most important factors to consider before buying a home in retirement.)

Why It Matters

Image Source / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Every year, millions of retirees in the United States move to a new home — and some of the most popular destinations for this demographic group are coastal areas. Still, because older adults are especially vulnerable to financial insecurity, moving to a new home is prohibitively expensive for a large share of Americans 65 and older. But even for those on a tight budget, there are parts of the country where buying a beach home for retirement does not have to break the bank.

20. New Castle County, Delaware

nickmcnevich / RooM via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 1.3% less expensive than national average

1.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $409,950 ($15,000 less than national median list price)

$409,950 ($15,000 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,918 square feet (83 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,918 square feet (83 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,410

1,410 Retirement age population: 90,904 (15.9% of total population)

90,904 (15.9% of total population) Total population: 570,567

570,567 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

19. Atlantic County, New Jersey

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 3.0% less expensive than national average

3.0% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $399,950 ($25,000 less than national median list price)

$399,950 ($25,000 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,538 square feet (297 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,538 square feet (297 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,585

1,585 Retirement age population: 49,851 (18.2% of total population)

49,851 (18.2% of total population) Total population: 274,339

274,339 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

18. Cumberland County, New Jersey

Est. cost of living: 3.5% less expensive than national average

3.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,850 ($125,100 less than national median list price)

$299,850 ($125,100 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,554 square feet (281 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,554 square feet (281 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 500

500 Retirement age population: 23,622 (15.4% of total population)

23,622 (15.4% of total population) Total population: 153,588

153,588 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

17. Kent County, Delaware

Est. cost of living: 4.1% less expensive than national average

4.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $408,000 ($16,950 less than national median list price)

$408,000 ($16,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,978 square feet (143 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,978 square feet (143 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 756

756 Retirement age population: 31,687 (17.4% of total population)

31,687 (17.4% of total population) Total population: 182,400

182,400 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

16. Norfolk city, Virginia

Jupiterimages / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 4.3% less expensive than national average

4.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $330,838 ($94,112 less than national median list price)

$330,838 ($94,112 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,700 square feet (135 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,700 square feet (135 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 545

545 Retirement age population: 28,652 (12.1% of total population)

28,652 (12.1% of total population) Total population: 236,973

236,973 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

15. Salem County, New Jersey

Est. cost of living: 4.4% less expensive than national average

4.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $302,500 ($122,450 less than national median list price)

$302,500 ($122,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,783 square feet (52 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,783 square feet (52 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 288

288 Retirement age population: 12,162 (18.8% of total population)

12,162 (18.8% of total population) Total population: 64,840

64,840 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

14. Newport News city, Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 4.8% less expensive than national average

4.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $292,450 ($132,500 less than national median list price)

$292,450 ($132,500 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,600 square feet (235 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,600 square feet (235 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 403

403 Retirement age population: 24,096 (13.0% of total population)

24,096 (13.0% of total population) Total population: 185,118

185,118 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

13. Hampton city, Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.4% less expensive than national average

5.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $285,000 ($139,950 less than national median list price)

$285,000 ($139,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,540 square feet (295 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,540 square feet (295 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 339

339 Retirement age population: 21,548 (15.7% of total population)

21,548 (15.7% of total population) Total population: 137,217

137,217 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

12. Grays Harbor County, Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.5% less expensive than national average

5.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $399,900 ($25,050 less than national median list price)

$399,900 ($25,050 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,498 square feet (337 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,498 square feet (337 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 582

582 Retirement age population: 16,678 (22.0% of total population)

16,678 (22.0% of total population) Total population: 75,672

75,672 Coastline: Pacific Ocean

11. Portsmouth city, Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.7% less expensive than national average

5.7% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $271,000 ($153,950 less than national median list price)

$271,000 ($153,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,585 square feet (250 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,585 square feet (250 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 302

302 Retirement age population: 14,633 (15.0% of total population)

14,633 (15.0% of total population) Total population: 97,384

97,384 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

10. Gloucester County, Virginia

SeanXu / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average

6.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $420,975 ($3,975 less than national median list price)

$420,975 ($3,975 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,040 square feet (205 sq. ft. larger than national median)

2,040 square feet (205 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 138

138 Retirement age population: 7,546 (19.4% of total population)

7,546 (19.4% of total population) Total population: 38,875

38,875 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

9. Richmond County, Virginia

Warsawvirginia / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 7.5% less expensive than national average

7.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $343,200 ($81,750 less than national median list price)

$343,200 ($81,750 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,752 square feet (83 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,752 square feet (83 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 39

39 Retirement age population: 1,794 (20.0% of total population)

1,794 (20.0% of total population) Total population: 8,968

8,968 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

8. Pacific County, Washington

JeffGoulden / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 7.6% less expensive than national average

7.6% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $415,125 ($9,825 less than national median list price)

$415,125 ($9,825 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,518 square feet (317 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,518 square feet (317 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 257

257 Retirement age population: 7,587 (32.4% of total population)

7,587 (32.4% of total population) Total population: 23,396

23,396 Coastline: Pacific Ocean

7. Wicomico County, Maryland

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 8.5% less expensive than national average

8.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $300,000 ($124,950 less than national median list price)

$300,000 ($124,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,661 square feet (174 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,661 square feet (174 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 365

365 Retirement age population: 16,510 (15.9% of total population)

16,510 (15.9% of total population) Total population: 103,815

103,815 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

6. Westmoreland County, Virginia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 8.6% less expensive than national average

8.6% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,450 ($75,500 less than national median list price)

$349,450 ($75,500 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,502 square feet (333 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,502 square feet (333 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 215

215 Retirement age population: 4,750 (25.7% of total population)

4,750 (25.7% of total population) Total population: 18,480

18,480 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

5. Essex County, Virginia

David Broad / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 9.0% less expensive than national average

9.0% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $359,325 ($65,625 less than national median list price)

$359,325 ($65,625 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,682 square feet (153 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,682 square feet (153 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 79

79 Retirement age population: 2,490 (23.5% of total population)

2,490 (23.5% of total population) Total population: 10,602

10,602 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

4. Dorchester County, Maryland

Melissa Kopka / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 10.7% less expensive than national average

10.7% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $304,473 ($120,477 less than national median list price)

$304,473 ($120,477 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,666 square feet (169 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,666 square feet (169 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 225

225 Retirement age population: 6,972 (21.4% of total population)

6,972 (21.4% of total population) Total population: 32,557

32,557 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

3. Washington County, Maine

Est. cost of living: 10.8% less expensive than national average

10.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $315,500 ($109,450 less than national median list price)

$315,500 ($109,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,493 square feet (342 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,493 square feet (342 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 286

286 Retirement age population: 7,750 (24.9% of total population)

7,750 (24.9% of total population) Total population: 31,096

31,096 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

2. Accomack County, Virginia

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average

12.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $339,000 ($85,950 less than national median list price)

$339,000 ($85,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,596 square feet (239 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,596 square feet (239 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 275

275 Retirement age population: 8,281 (24.8% of total population)

8,281 (24.8% of total population) Total population: 33,367

33,367 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

1. Somerset County, Maryland

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average

12.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $276,000 ($148,950 less than national median list price)

$276,000 ($148,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,528 square feet (307 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,528 square feet (307 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 143

143 Retirement age population: 4,209 (17.1% of total population)

4,209 (17.1% of total population) Total population: 24,672

24,672 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

