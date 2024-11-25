Retire to This Beautiful Coastal Town Where the Typical Home Is Less Than $200k Sportstock / E+ via Getty Images

Retirement is expensive, and millions of older Americans have to manage their finances carefully after leaving the workforce.

But even for retirees with limited savings, there are many coastal areas in the U.S. in the Sun Belt that stand out as affordable options for American retirees on a budget.

The retirement-age population is one of the fastest-growing demographic groups in the United States. The number of Americans age 65 and over climbed from 40.3 million in 2010, to 55.8 million in 2020. By 2040, the number of retirement-age adults in the U.S. is expected to surge to approximately 80 million, accounting for about 20% of the population.

One of the factors driving this trend has been a steady improvement in average life expectancy. But as Americans are living longer, the costs associated with retirement are going up — and a growing share of retirees are not financially prepared. According to some estimates, a typical American should have at least $835,000 in savings when going into retirement — a large sum by most standards, and an alarming one considering 20% of adults age 50 and up have no retirement savings, according to AARP.

While it is common for retirees to relocate in their golden years to warmer climates, often along the coast, these moves can be expensive — as can housing and the overall cost of living in many popular retirement destinations. But for older Americans on a tight budget, there are coastal communities, with warm climates, that remain relatively affordable.

Using data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the beach towns with warm climates where the most Americans can retire comfortably. We reviewed data on cost of living and home prices in each U.S. county that borders the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans. Only counties in Sun Belt states were considered. Counties are ranked on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average — with data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Only counties with housing markets that are more affordable than average were considered. Supplemental population data are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Among the 45 counties on this list, the overall cost of living is estimated to be anywhere from 5.2% to 15.8% lower than the national average. In a majority of these places, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of homes for sale — and most of them have an asking price well below the national median list price of $424,950, according to Realtor.com. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)

Considering their access to the coast, and their location within a Sun Belt state, it is perhaps not surprising that many of the places on this list are already home to relatively large retirement-age populations. According to estimates from the 2022 ACS, about 16% of the U.S. population are 65 or older. In most counties on its list — 26 out of 45 — the retirement-age residents account for a larger share of the total population. (Here is a look at every factor to consider before buying a home in retirement.)

Why It Matters

EpicStockMedia / Shutterstock.com

Every year, millions of retirees in the United States move to a new home — and some of the most popular destinations for this demographic group are coastal areas with warmer climates. Still, because older adults are especially vulnerable to financial insecurity, moving to a new home is prohibitively expensive for a large share of retirement-age Americans. But even for those on a tight budget, there are parts of the country where buying a home for retirement does not have to break the bank.

45. Nueces County, Texas

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Est. cost of living: 5.2% less expensive than national average

5.2% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,900 ($75,050 less than national median list price)

$349,900 ($75,050 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,603 square feet ( 232 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,603 square feet ( 232 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 2,421

2,421 Retirement age population: 51,426 (14.6% of total population)

51,426 (14.6% of total population) Total population: 353,245

353,245 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

44. Liberty County, Georgia

Est. cost of living: 5.5% less expensive than national average

5.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,500 ($125,450 less than national median list price)

$299,500 ($125,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,888 square feet ( 53 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,888 square feet ( 53 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 415

415 Retirement age population: 6,119 (9.3% of total population)

6,119 (9.3% of total population) Total population: 65,550

65,550 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

43. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.6% less expensive than national average

5.6% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $345,000 ($79,950 less than national median list price)

$345,000 ($79,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,101 square feet ( 266 sq. ft. larger than national median)

2,101 square feet ( 266 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,770

1,770 Retirement age population: 46,951 (17.6% of total population)

46,951 (17.6% of total population) Total population: 266,168

266,168 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

42. Escambia County, Florida

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.8% less expensive than national average

5.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $340,000 ($84,950 less than national median list price)

$340,000 ($84,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,650 square feet ( 185 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,650 square feet ( 185 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 2,559

2,559 Retirement age population: 55,442 (17.3% of total population)

55,442 (17.3% of total population) Total population: 321,296

321,296 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

41. Camden County, Georgia

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.8% less expensive than national average

5.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $398,300 ($26,650 less than national median list price)

$398,300 ($26,650 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,056 square feet ( 221 sq. ft. larger than national median)

2,056 square feet ( 221 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 399

399 Retirement age population: 7,791 (14.1% of total population)

7,791 (14.1% of total population) Total population: 55,105

55,105 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

40. San Patricio County, Texas

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 5.9% less expensive than national average

5.9% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $294,750 ($130,200 less than national median list price)

$294,750 ($130,200 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,773 square feet ( 62 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,773 square feet ( 62 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 405

405 Retirement age population: 10,126 (14.7% of total population)

10,126 (14.7% of total population) Total population: 68,942

68,942 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

39. Citrus County, Florida

Robert Miller Online / Shutterstock.com

Est. cost of living: 6.3% less expensive than national average

6.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $324,900 ($100,050 less than national median list price)

$324,900 ($100,050 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,656 square feet ( 179 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,656 square feet ( 179 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,731

1,731 Retirement age population: 55,625 (35.8% of total population)

55,625 (35.8% of total population) Total population: 155,173

155,173 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

38. Jefferson Parish, Louisiana

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 6.4% less expensive than national average

6.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $313,950 ($111,000 less than national median list price)

$313,950 ($111,000 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,780 square feet ( 55 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,780 square feet ( 55 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,672

1,672 Retirement age population: 76,218 (17.5% of total population)

76,218 (17.5% of total population) Total population: 436,171

436,171 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

37. Horry County, South Carolina

Ricky Friar / 500px / 500Px Plus via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average

6.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $319,995 ($104,955 less than national median list price)

$319,995 ($104,955 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,448 square feet ( 387 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,448 square feet ( 387 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 7,712

7,712 Retirement age population: 88,763 (24.9% of total population)

88,763 (24.9% of total population) Total population: 356,578

356,578 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

36. Jefferson County, Texas

fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average

6.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $221,325 ($203,625 less than national median list price)

$221,325 ($203,625 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,794 square feet ( 41 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,794 square feet ( 41 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,008

1,008 Retirement age population: 36,571 (14.3% of total population)

36,571 (14.3% of total population) Total population: 254,942

254,942 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

35. Hernando County, Florida

Ken Badgley / Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 6.8% less expensive than national average

6.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $358,125 ($66,825 less than national median list price)

$358,125 ($66,825 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,828 square feet ( 7 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,828 square feet ( 7 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,661

1,661 Retirement age population: 51,450 (26.2% of total population)

51,450 (26.2% of total population) Total population: 196,621

196,621 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

34. Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana

Est. cost of living: 6.8% less expensive than national average

6.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $397,900 ($27,050 less than national median list price)

$397,900 ($27,050 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,421 square feet ( 586 sq. ft. larger than national median)

2,421 square feet ( 586 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 98

98 Retirement age population: 3,078 (13.2% of total population)

3,078 (13.2% of total population) Total population: 23,305

23,305 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

33. Victoria County, Texas

Est. cost of living: 8.1% less expensive than national average

8.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $289,855 ($135,095 less than national median list price)

$289,855 ($135,095 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,857 square feet ( 22 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,857 square feet ( 22 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 321

321 Retirement age population: 14,527 (15.9% of total population)

14,527 (15.9% of total population) Total population: 91,209

91,209 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

32. Craven County, North Carolina

Est. cost of living: 8.4% less expensive than national average

8.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $346,223 ($78,727 less than national median list price)

$346,223 ($78,727 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,901 square feet ( 66 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,901 square feet ( 66 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 580

580 Retirement age population: 19,823 (19.6% of total population)

19,823 (19.6% of total population) Total population: 101,098

101,098 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

31. Kleberg County, Texas

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 9.2% less expensive than national average

9.2% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $218,450 ($206,500 less than national median list price)

$218,450 ($206,500 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,605 square feet ( 230 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,605 square feet ( 230 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 100

100 Retirement age population: 3,982 (12.9% of total population)

3,982 (12.9% of total population) Total population: 30,860

30,860 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

30. McIntosh County, Georgia

Joel Carillet / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 9.7% less expensive than national average

9.7% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $327,425 ($97,525 less than national median list price)

$327,425 ($97,525 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,584 square feet ( 251 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,584 square feet ( 251 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 114

114 Retirement age population: 3,236 (28.9% of total population)

3,236 (28.9% of total population) Total population: 11,183

11,183 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

29. Matagorda County, Texas

Carolyns_Creative_Vision / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 9.7% less expensive than national average

9.7% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $326,000 ($98,950 less than national median list price)

$326,000 ($98,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,748 square feet ( 87 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,748 square feet ( 87 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 238

238 Retirement age population: 6,127 (16.9% of total population)

6,127 (16.9% of total population) Total population: 36,251

36,251 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

28. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana

Est. cost of living: 9.9% less expensive than national average

9.9% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $251,250 ($173,700 less than national median list price)

$251,250 ($173,700 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,667 square feet ( 168 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,667 square feet ( 168 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 238

238 Retirement age population: 5,394 (12.2% of total population)

5,394 (12.2% of total population) Total population: 44,038

44,038 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

27. Wakulla County, Florida

pulaw / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 10.0% less expensive than national average

10.0% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $329,425 ($95,525 less than national median list price)

$329,425 ($95,525 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,575 square feet ( 260 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,575 square feet ( 260 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 285

285 Retirement age population: 5,235 (15.5% of total population)

5,235 (15.5% of total population) Total population: 33,732

33,732 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

26. Jackson County, Mississippi

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 10.4% less expensive than national average

10.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $272,450 ($152,500 less than national median list price)

$272,450 ($152,500 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,835 square feet ( – 0 sq. ft. in line with than national median)

1,835 square feet ( – 0 sq. ft. in line with than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 775

775 Retirement age population: 23,530 (16.4% of total population)

23,530 (16.4% of total population) Total population: 143,721

143,721 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

25. Onslow County, North Carolina

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 10.5% less expensive than national average

10.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $334,900 ($90,050 less than national median list price)

$334,900 ($90,050 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,764 square feet ( 71 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,764 square feet ( 71 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,545

1,545 Retirement age population: 19,396 (9.5% of total population)

19,396 (9.5% of total population) Total population: 203,686

203,686 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

24. Pasquotank County, North Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 10.6% less expensive than national average

10.6% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $351,500 ($73,450 less than national median list price)

$351,500 ($73,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,992 square feet ( 157 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,992 square feet ( 157 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 210

210 Retirement age population: 7,130 (17.6% of total population)

7,130 (17.6% of total population) Total population: 40,454

40,454 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

23. Refugio County, Texas

LaVonna Moore / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 10.8% less expensive than national average

10.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $227,400 ($197,550 less than national median list price)

$227,400 ($197,550 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,639 square feet ( 196 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,639 square feet ( 196 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 33

33 Retirement age population: 1,499 (22.3% of total population)

1,499 (22.3% of total population) Total population: 6,718

6,718 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

22. Calhoun County, Texas

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 10.8% less expensive than national average

10.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,950 ($75,000 less than national median list price)

$349,950 ($75,000 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,633 square feet ( 202 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,633 square feet ( 202 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 174

174 Retirement age population: 3,676 (18.3% of total population)

3,676 (18.3% of total population) Total population: 20,127

20,127 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

21. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana

Est. cost of living: 10.9% less expensive than national average

10.9% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $243,000 ($181,950 less than national median list price)

$243,000 ($181,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,782 square feet ( 53 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,782 square feet ( 53 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 522

522 Retirement age population: 16,309 (15.0% of total population)

16,309 (15.0% of total population) Total population: 108,862

108,862 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

20. Cameron Parish, Louisiana

Judy Darby / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 11.1% less expensive than national average

11.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $302,000 ($122,950 less than national median list price)

$302,000 ($122,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,515 square feet ( 320 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,515 square feet ( 320 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 47

47 Retirement age population: 862 (15.8% of total population)

862 (15.8% of total population) Total population: 5,447

5,447 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

19. Harrison County, Mississippi

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 11.3% less expensive than national average

11.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $294,525 ($130,425 less than national median list price)

$294,525 ($130,425 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,762 square feet ( 73 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,762 square feet ( 73 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,342

1,342 Retirement age population: 32,664 (15.6% of total population)

32,664 (15.6% of total population) Total population: 208,748

208,748 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

18. Hancock County, Mississippi

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 11.4% less expensive than national average

11.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $354,500 ($70,450 less than national median list price)

$354,500 ($70,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,628 square feet ( 207 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,628 square feet ( 207 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 461

461 Retirement age population: 9,781 (21.3% of total population)

9,781 (21.3% of total population) Total population: 46,010

46,010 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

17. Iberia Parish, Louisiana

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 11.5% less expensive than national average

11.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $187,213 ($237,737 less than national median list price)

$187,213 ($237,737 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,793 square feet ( 42 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,793 square feet ( 42 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 237

237 Retirement age population: 10,880 (15.6% of total population)

10,880 (15.6% of total population) Total population: 69,958

69,958 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

16. Chowan County, North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 12.0% less expensive than national average

12.0% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $352,450 ($72,500 less than national median list price)

$352,450 ($72,500 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,667 square feet ( 168 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,667 square feet ( 168 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 87

87 Retirement age population: 3,535 (25.6% of total population)

3,535 (25.6% of total population) Total population: 13,835

13,835 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

15. Cameron County, Texas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average

12.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,999 ($124,951 less than national median list price)

$299,999 ($124,951 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,626 square feet ( 209 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,626 square feet ( 209 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,976

1,976 Retirement age population: 48,275 (11.4% of total population)

48,275 (11.4% of total population) Total population: 421,854

421,854 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

14. Mobile County, Alabama

Rex_Wholster / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average

12.1% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $269,999 ($154,951 less than national median list price)

$269,999 ($154,951 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,830 square feet ( 5 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,830 square feet ( 5 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,473

1,473 Retirement age population: 68,631 (16.6% of total population)

68,631 (16.6% of total population) Total population: 413,878

413,878 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

13. Jackson County, Texas

Jim Evans / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 12.2% less expensive than national average

12.2% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $283,175 ($141,775 less than national median list price)

$283,175 ($141,775 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,656 square feet ( 179 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,656 square feet ( 179 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 70

70 Retirement age population: 2,859 (19.0% of total population)

2,859 (19.0% of total population) Total population: 15,010

15,010 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

12. Beaufort County, North Carolina

Eifel Kreutz / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 12.3% less expensive than national average

12.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $354,950 ($70,000 less than national median list price)

$354,950 ($70,000 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,846 square feet ( 11 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,846 square feet ( 11 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 184

184 Retirement age population: 10,902 (24.4% of total population)

10,902 (24.4% of total population) Total population: 44,711

44,711 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

11. Taylor County, Florida

Edyabe / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 12.3% less expensive than national average

12.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,000 ($125,950 less than national median list price)

$299,000 ($125,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,374 square feet ( 461 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,374 square feet ( 461 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 91

91 Retirement age population: 4,333 (20.2% of total population)

4,333 (20.2% of total population) Total population: 21,421

21,421 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

10. Lafourche Parish, Louisiana

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 12.4% less expensive than national average

12.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $225,000 ($199,950 less than national median list price)

$225,000 ($199,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,785 square feet ( 50 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,785 square feet ( 50 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 427

427 Retirement age population: 15,284 (15.7% of total population)

15,284 (15.7% of total population) Total population: 97,220

97,220 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

9. Tyrrell County, North Carolina

Est. cost of living: 12.5% less expensive than national average

12.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,000 ($125,950 less than national median list price)

$299,000 ($125,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,350 square feet ( 485 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,350 square feet ( 485 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 16

16 Retirement age population: 760 (22.4% of total population)

760 (22.4% of total population) Total population: 3,389

3,389 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

8. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana

Piccor / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 13.0% less expensive than national average

13.0% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $199,000 ($225,950 less than national median list price)

$199,000 ($225,950 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,874 square feet ( 39 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,874 square feet ( 39 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 130

130 Retirement age population: 8,584 (17.5% of total population)

8,584 (17.5% of total population) Total population: 49,114

49,114 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

7. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana

Est. cost of living: 13.5% less expensive than national average

13.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $209,500 ($215,450 less than national median list price)

$209,500 ($215,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,875 square feet ( 40 sq. ft. larger than national median)

1,875 square feet ( 40 sq. ft. larger than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 217

217 Retirement age population: 9,102 (15.9% of total population)

9,102 (15.9% of total population) Total population: 57,202

57,202 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

6. Colleton County, South Carolina

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 13.9% less expensive than national average

13.9% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $347,950 ($77,000 less than national median list price)

$347,950 ($77,000 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,672 square feet ( 163 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,672 square feet ( 163 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 147

147 Retirement age population: 7,623 (19.8% of total population)

7,623 (19.8% of total population) Total population: 38,561

38,561 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

5. Dixie County, Florida

suwanneeredhead / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 13.9% less expensive than national average

13.9% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $324,750 ($100,200 less than national median list price)

$324,750 ($100,200 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,286 square feet ( 549 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,286 square feet ( 549 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 86

86 Retirement age population: 3,820 (22.8% of total population)

3,820 (22.8% of total population) Total population: 16,737

16,737 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

4. Willacy County, Texas

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 14.3% less expensive than national average

14.3% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $264,500 ($160,450 less than national median list price)

$264,500 ($160,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,628 square feet ( 207 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,628 square feet ( 207 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 58

58 Retirement age population: 2,789 (13.7% of total population)

2,789 (13.7% of total population) Total population: 20,308

20,308 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

3. Levy County, Florida

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Est. cost of living: 14.4% less expensive than national average

14.4% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,050 ($75,900 less than national median list price)

$349,050 ($75,900 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,439 square feet ( 396 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,439 square feet ( 396 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 223

223 Retirement age population: 10,561 (24.4% of total population)

10,561 (24.4% of total population) Total population: 43,268

43,268 Coastline: Gulf of Mexico

2. Bertie County, North Carolina

NCDavid33 / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 14.5% less expensive than national average

14.5% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $219,900 ($205,050 less than national median list price)

$219,900 ($205,050 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,663 square feet ( 172 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,663 square feet ( 172 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 37

37 Retirement age population: 4,224 (23.7% of total population)

4,224 (23.7% of total population) Total population: 17,818

17,818 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

1. Washington County, North Carolina

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. cost of living: 15.8% less expensive than national average

15.8% less expensive than national average Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $198,500 ($226,450 less than national median list price)

$198,500 ($226,450 less than national median list price) Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,730 square feet ( 105 sq. ft. smaller than national median)

1,730 square feet ( 105 sq. ft. smaller than national median) Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 39

39 Retirement age population: 2,873 (26.0% of total population)

2,873 (26.0% of total population) Total population: 11,051

11,051 Coastline: Atlantic Ocean

