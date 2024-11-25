Retire to This Beautiful Coastal Town Where the Typical Home Is Less Than $200k

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Retirement is expensive, and millions of older Americans have to manage their finances carefully after leaving the workforce.
- But even for retirees with limited savings, there are many coastal areas in the U.S. in the Sun Belt that stand out as affordable options for American retirees on a budget.
The retirement-age population is one of the fastest-growing demographic groups in the United States. The number of Americans age 65 and over climbed from 40.3 million in 2010, to 55.8 million in 2020. By 2040, the number of retirement-age adults in the U.S. is expected to surge to approximately 80 million, accounting for about 20% of the population.
One of the factors driving this trend has been a steady improvement in average life expectancy. But as Americans are living longer, the costs associated with retirement are going up — and a growing share of retirees are not financially prepared. According to some estimates, a typical American should have at least $835,000 in savings when going into retirement — a large sum by most standards, and an alarming one considering 20% of adults age 50 and up have no retirement savings, according to AARP.
While it is common for retirees to relocate in their golden years to warmer climates, often along the coast, these moves can be expensive — as can housing and the overall cost of living in many popular retirement destinations. But for older Americans on a tight budget, there are coastal communities, with warm climates, that remain relatively affordable.
Using data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the beach towns with warm climates where the most Americans can retire comfortably. We reviewed data on cost of living and home prices in each U.S. county that borders the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans. Only counties in Sun Belt states were considered. Counties are ranked on estimated regional price parity — a measure of the cost of living relative to the national average — with data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Only counties with housing markets that are more affordable than average were considered. Supplemental population data are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Among the 45 counties on this list, the overall cost of living is estimated to be anywhere from 5.2% to 15.8% lower than the national average. In a majority of these places, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of homes for sale — and most of them have an asking price well below the national median list price of $424,950, according to Realtor.com. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing market in each state.)
Considering their access to the coast, and their location within a Sun Belt state, it is perhaps not surprising that many of the places on this list are already home to relatively large retirement-age populations. According to estimates from the 2022 ACS, about 16% of the U.S. population are 65 or older. In most counties on its list — 26 out of 45 — the retirement-age residents account for a larger share of the total population. (Here is a look at every factor to consider before buying a home in retirement.)
Why It Matters
Every year, millions of retirees in the United States move to a new home — and some of the most popular destinations for this demographic group are coastal areas with warmer climates. Still, because older adults are especially vulnerable to financial insecurity, moving to a new home is prohibitively expensive for a large share of retirement-age Americans. But even for those on a tight budget, there are parts of the country where buying a home for retirement does not have to break the bank.
45. Nueces County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 5.2% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,900 ($75,050 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,603 square feet ( 232 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 2,421
- Retirement age population: 51,426 (14.6% of total population)
- Total population: 353,245
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
44. Liberty County, Georgia
- Est. cost of living: 5.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,500 ($125,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,888 square feet ( 53 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 415
- Retirement age population: 6,119 (9.3% of total population)
- Total population: 65,550
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
43. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 5.6% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $345,000 ($79,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,101 square feet ( 266 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,770
- Retirement age population: 46,951 (17.6% of total population)
- Total population: 266,168
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
42. Escambia County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 5.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $340,000 ($84,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,650 square feet ( 185 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 2,559
- Retirement age population: 55,442 (17.3% of total population)
- Total population: 321,296
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
41. Camden County, Georgia
- Est. cost of living: 5.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $398,300 ($26,650 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,056 square feet ( 221 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 399
- Retirement age population: 7,791 (14.1% of total population)
- Total population: 55,105
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
40. San Patricio County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 5.9% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $294,750 ($130,200 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,773 square feet ( 62 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 405
- Retirement age population: 10,126 (14.7% of total population)
- Total population: 68,942
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
39. Citrus County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 6.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $324,900 ($100,050 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,656 square feet ( 179 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,731
- Retirement age population: 55,625 (35.8% of total population)
- Total population: 155,173
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
38. Jefferson Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 6.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $313,950 ($111,000 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,780 square feet ( 55 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,672
- Retirement age population: 76,218 (17.5% of total population)
- Total population: 436,171
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
37. Horry County, South Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $319,995 ($104,955 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,448 square feet ( 387 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 7,712
- Retirement age population: 88,763 (24.9% of total population)
- Total population: 356,578
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
36. Jefferson County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 6.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $221,325 ($203,625 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,794 square feet ( 41 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,008
- Retirement age population: 36,571 (14.3% of total population)
- Total population: 254,942
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
35. Hernando County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 6.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $358,125 ($66,825 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,828 square feet ( 7 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,661
- Retirement age population: 51,450 (26.2% of total population)
- Total population: 196,621
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
34. Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 6.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $397,900 ($27,050 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 2,421 square feet ( 586 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 98
- Retirement age population: 3,078 (13.2% of total population)
- Total population: 23,305
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
33. Victoria County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 8.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $289,855 ($135,095 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,857 square feet ( 22 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 321
- Retirement age population: 14,527 (15.9% of total population)
- Total population: 91,209
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
32. Craven County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 8.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $346,223 ($78,727 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,901 square feet ( 66 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 580
- Retirement age population: 19,823 (19.6% of total population)
- Total population: 101,098
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
31. Kleberg County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 9.2% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $218,450 ($206,500 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,605 square feet ( 230 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 100
- Retirement age population: 3,982 (12.9% of total population)
- Total population: 30,860
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
30. McIntosh County, Georgia
- Est. cost of living: 9.7% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $327,425 ($97,525 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,584 square feet ( 251 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 114
- Retirement age population: 3,236 (28.9% of total population)
- Total population: 11,183
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
29. Matagorda County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 9.7% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $326,000 ($98,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,748 square feet ( 87 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 238
- Retirement age population: 6,127 (16.9% of total population)
- Total population: 36,251
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
28. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 9.9% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $251,250 ($173,700 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,667 square feet ( 168 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 238
- Retirement age population: 5,394 (12.2% of total population)
- Total population: 44,038
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
27. Wakulla County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 10.0% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $329,425 ($95,525 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,575 square feet ( 260 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 285
- Retirement age population: 5,235 (15.5% of total population)
- Total population: 33,732
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
26. Jackson County, Mississippi
- Est. cost of living: 10.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $272,450 ($152,500 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,835 square feet ( – 0 sq. ft. in line with than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 775
- Retirement age population: 23,530 (16.4% of total population)
- Total population: 143,721
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
25. Onslow County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 10.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $334,900 ($90,050 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,764 square feet ( 71 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,545
- Retirement age population: 19,396 (9.5% of total population)
- Total population: 203,686
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
24. Pasquotank County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 10.6% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $351,500 ($73,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,992 square feet ( 157 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 210
- Retirement age population: 7,130 (17.6% of total population)
- Total population: 40,454
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
23. Refugio County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 10.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $227,400 ($197,550 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,639 square feet ( 196 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 33
- Retirement age population: 1,499 (22.3% of total population)
- Total population: 6,718
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
22. Calhoun County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 10.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,950 ($75,000 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,633 square feet ( 202 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 174
- Retirement age population: 3,676 (18.3% of total population)
- Total population: 20,127
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
21. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 10.9% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $243,000 ($181,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,782 square feet ( 53 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 522
- Retirement age population: 16,309 (15.0% of total population)
- Total population: 108,862
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
20. Cameron Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 11.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $302,000 ($122,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,515 square feet ( 320 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 47
- Retirement age population: 862 (15.8% of total population)
- Total population: 5,447
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
19. Harrison County, Mississippi
- Est. cost of living: 11.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $294,525 ($130,425 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,762 square feet ( 73 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,342
- Retirement age population: 32,664 (15.6% of total population)
- Total population: 208,748
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
18. Hancock County, Mississippi
- Est. cost of living: 11.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $354,500 ($70,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,628 square feet ( 207 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 461
- Retirement age population: 9,781 (21.3% of total population)
- Total population: 46,010
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
17. Iberia Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 11.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $187,213 ($237,737 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,793 square feet ( 42 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 237
- Retirement age population: 10,880 (15.6% of total population)
- Total population: 69,958
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
16. Chowan County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 12.0% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $352,450 ($72,500 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,667 square feet ( 168 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 87
- Retirement age population: 3,535 (25.6% of total population)
- Total population: 13,835
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
15. Cameron County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,999 ($124,951 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,626 square feet ( 209 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,976
- Retirement age population: 48,275 (11.4% of total population)
- Total population: 421,854
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
14. Mobile County, Alabama
- Est. cost of living: 12.1% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $269,999 ($154,951 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,830 square feet ( 5 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 1,473
- Retirement age population: 68,631 (16.6% of total population)
- Total population: 413,878
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
13. Jackson County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 12.2% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $283,175 ($141,775 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,656 square feet ( 179 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 70
- Retirement age population: 2,859 (19.0% of total population)
- Total population: 15,010
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
12. Beaufort County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 12.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $354,950 ($70,000 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,846 square feet ( 11 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 184
- Retirement age population: 10,902 (24.4% of total population)
- Total population: 44,711
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
11. Taylor County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 12.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,000 ($125,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,374 square feet ( 461 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 91
- Retirement age population: 4,333 (20.2% of total population)
- Total population: 21,421
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
10. Lafourche Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 12.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $225,000 ($199,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,785 square feet ( 50 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 427
- Retirement age population: 15,284 (15.7% of total population)
- Total population: 97,220
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
9. Tyrrell County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 12.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $299,000 ($125,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,350 square feet ( 485 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 16
- Retirement age population: 760 (22.4% of total population)
- Total population: 3,389
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
8. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 13.0% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $199,000 ($225,950 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,874 square feet ( 39 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 130
- Retirement age population: 8,584 (17.5% of total population)
- Total population: 49,114
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
7. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana
- Est. cost of living: 13.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $209,500 ($215,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,875 square feet ( 40 sq. ft. larger than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 217
- Retirement age population: 9,102 (15.9% of total population)
- Total population: 57,202
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
6. Colleton County, South Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 13.9% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $347,950 ($77,000 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,672 square feet ( 163 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 147
- Retirement age population: 7,623 (19.8% of total population)
- Total population: 38,561
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
5. Dixie County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 13.9% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $324,750 ($100,200 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,286 square feet ( 549 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 86
- Retirement age population: 3,820 (22.8% of total population)
- Total population: 16,737
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
4. Willacy County, Texas
- Est. cost of living: 14.3% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $264,500 ($160,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,628 square feet ( 207 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 58
- Retirement age population: 2,789 (13.7% of total population)
- Total population: 20,308
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
3. Levy County, Florida
- Est. cost of living: 14.4% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $349,050 ($75,900 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,439 square feet ( 396 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 223
- Retirement age population: 10,561 (24.4% of total population)
- Total population: 43,268
- Coastline: Gulf of Mexico
2. Bertie County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 14.5% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $219,900 ($205,050 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,663 square feet ( 172 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 37
- Retirement age population: 4,224 (23.7% of total population)
- Total population: 17,818
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
1. Washington County, North Carolina
- Est. cost of living: 15.8% less expensive than national average
- Median home list price; Oct. 2024: $198,500 ($226,450 less than national median list price)
- Median size of a listed home in Oct. 2024: 1,730 square feet ( 105 sq. ft. smaller than national median)
- Number of homes for sale in Oct. 2024: 39
- Retirement age population: 2,873 (26.0% of total population)
- Total population: 11,051
- Coastline: Atlantic Ocean
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Get started right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.