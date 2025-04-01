The Typical House in This Beautiful American Town Only Costs $84,950 Povozniuk / iStock via Getty Images

For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer prices rose far faster than incomes. Even though wage gains have overtaken inflation in more recent years, the effects of soaring prices are still evident in communities across the United States — particularly in the housing market.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Home prices in the U.S. have surged in the years since the pandemic, giving way to a housing affordability crisis.

Still, there are parts of the country where home prices remain closely in line with what local residents can afford.

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

As of February 2025, the typical American home on the market was listed for $412,000, according to Realtor.com’s housing market database. While the median list price is considerably lower than the all-time high of $449,000 reported in June 2022, it is also still about 38% higher than the January 2020 median list price of $299,250. (This is how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

Historically high home prices are due in large part to a housing shortage. Fueled by zoning restrictions and high materials costs, new housing construction has not kept pace with demand, and partially as a result, the U.S. may have as many as 4.5 million fewer homes than it needs, according to some estimates.

In recent years, high housing costs have been compounded by mortgage rates, which are now hovering near their highest levels in a decade and a half. Borrowing costs aside, the typical home on the market is listed for about 5.3 times more than what the typical American household earns in a year. Still, location matters when it comes to the housing market, and in many parts of the country, home ownership remains far more affordable than it does across the U.S. as a whole.

Using county-level data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s most affordable housing markets. We reviewed the median list price in February 2025 for over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and calculated the local housing affordability ratio using five year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. To avoid statistical anomalies, only counties with at least 100 listed homes in February 2025 were considered.

Among the 45 counties on this list, the typical home for sale is listed for anywhere from 2.6 to just 1.4 times more than the local median household income. The majority of counties on this list are in the Midwest, including 15 in Illinois and five in Iowa. The 11 Northeast counties on this list are located exclusively in Pennsylvania and New York, while the six southern counties on this list are spread across Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. (Here is a look at the states with the highest foreclosure rates.)

The relative affordability of homeownership in these places is due primarily to low list prices, rather than especially high incomes. Nationwide, the typical home on the market is listed for about $227 per square foot. Meanwhile, in every county on this list, the typical home is on the market for less than $150 per square foot, and in most cases, less than $100. Additionally, according to the latest five year ACS estimates, the typical American household earns $78,538 annually, more than the median household income in every county on this list — often by tens of thousands of dollars.

These are America’s most affordable housing markets.

Why It Matters

Mikolette / E+ via Getty Images

Supply constraints and rising demand have given way to a housing affordability crisis in the United States. Not even considering historically high mortgage rates, the typical American home has a median list price that is over five times more than what the typical household earns in a year. Notably, however, some parts of the country appear to have been largely spared from the housing crisis. In these places, home prices remain connected to incomes to a greater degree than is common in much of the rest of the country.

45. Indiana County, Pennsylvania

Michael Deemer / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $155,200 ($89 per square foot)

$155,200 ($89 per square foot) Median household income: $58,739

$58,739 1-year change in median list price: +1.5%

+1.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 160

44. Wayne County, New York

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $194,900 ($129 per square foot)

$194,900 ($129 per square foot) Median household income: $73,914

$73,914 1-year change in median list price: -35.0%

-35.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 151

43. Ingham County, Michigan

WardMcGinnis / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $169,200 ($132 per square foot)

$169,200 ($132 per square foot) Median household income: $64,354

$64,354 1-year change in median list price: +9.2%

+9.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 661

42. Webster County, Iowa

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $178,100 ($135 per square foot)

$178,100 ($135 per square foot) Median household income: $68,054

$68,054 1-year change in median list price: +22.8%

+22.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 127

41. Cowley County, Kansas

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $152,200 ($91 per square foot)

$152,200 ($91 per square foot) Median household income: $58,263

$58,263 1-year change in median list price: +32.4%

+32.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 116

40. Hutchinson County, Texas

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $169,500 ($89 per square foot)

$169,500 ($89 per square foot) Median household income: $65,470

$65,470 1-year change in median list price: +25.6%

+25.6% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 118

39. Marion County, West Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $174,700 ($112 per square foot)

$174,700 ($112 per square foot) Median household income: $67,537

$67,537 1-year change in median list price: -14.5%

-14.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 135

38. Chemung County, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $163,725 ($106 per square foot)

$163,725 ($106 per square foot) Median household income: $63,469

$63,469 1-year change in median list price: +11.8%

+11.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 294

37. Blair County, Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $156,250 ($98 per square foot)

$156,250 ($98 per square foot) Median household income: $60,594

$60,594 1-year change in median list price: +6.0%

+6.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 184

36. Kay County, Oklahoma

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.6 times higher than median income

2.6 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $144,950 ($94 per square foot)

$144,950 ($94 per square foot) Median household income: $56,673

$56,673 1-year change in median list price: -7.2%

-7.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 171

35. Wapello County, Iowa

Typical home price relative to income: 2.5 times higher than median income

2.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $152,950 ($125 per square foot)

$152,950 ($125 per square foot) Median household income: $60,034

$60,034 1-year change in median list price: -2.8%

-2.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 146

34. Kanawha County, West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.5 times higher than median income

2.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $150,000 ($106 per square foot)

$150,000 ($106 per square foot) Median household income: $58,887

$58,887 1-year change in median list price: -2.9%

-2.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 473

33. Wayne County, Indiana

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.5 times higher than median income

2.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $143,725 ($108 per square foot)

$143,725 ($108 per square foot) Median household income: $56,652

$56,652 1-year change in median list price: -9.1%

-9.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 225

32. Montgomery County, Kansas

Kaethesson / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.5 times higher than median income

2.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $133,125 ($75 per square foot)

$133,125 ($75 per square foot) Median household income: $53,242

$53,242 1-year change in median list price: -1.4%

-1.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 147

31. Chenango County, New York

Tomwsulcer / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.5 times higher than median income

2.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $153,675 ($102 per square foot)

$153,675 ($102 per square foot) Median household income: $62,093

$62,093 1-year change in median list price: -11.7%

-11.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 149

30. Whiteside County, Illinois

neighborhoods / Flickr

Typical home price relative to income: 2.5 times higher than median income

2.5 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $158,950 ($100 per square foot)

$158,950 ($100 per square foot) Median household income: $64,536

$64,536 1-year change in median list price: +10.6%

+10.6% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 156

29. Genesee County, Michigan

Typical home price relative to income: 2.4 times higher than median income

2.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $147,850 ($114 per square foot)

$147,850 ($114 per square foot) Median household income: $60,673

$60,673 1-year change in median list price: -24.1%

-24.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 1,299

28. Madison County, Illinois

By Nyttend - Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33203519 / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.4 times higher than median income

2.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $182,200 ($128 per square foot)

$182,200 ($128 per square foot) Median household income: $74,800

$74,800 1-year change in median list price: -4.7%

-4.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 630

27. Coles County, Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.4 times higher than median income

2.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $133,725 ($94 per square foot)

$133,725 ($94 per square foot) Median household income: $56,040

$56,040 1-year change in median list price: +3.9%

+3.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 107

26. Macoupin County, Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.4 times higher than median income

2.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $162,175 ($105 per square foot)

$162,175 ($105 per square foot) Median household income: $68,518

$68,518 1-year change in median list price: +20.2%

+20.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 115

25. Macon County, Illinois

Jon Kraft / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.4 times higher than median income

2.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $147,725 ($84 per square foot)

$147,725 ($84 per square foot) Median household income: $62,449

$62,449 1-year change in median list price: -4.7%

-4.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 269

24. Wayne County, Michigan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.4 times higher than median income

2.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $140,000 ($120 per square foot)

$140,000 ($120 per square foot) Median household income: $59,521

$59,521 1-year change in median list price: +12.0%

+12.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 5,097

23. Okmulgee County, Oklahoma

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.3 times higher than median income

2.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $124,500 ($97 per square foot)

$124,500 ($97 per square foot) Median household income: $53,123

$53,123 1-year change in median list price: -23.8%

-23.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 157

22. Allegany County, New York

Joesboy / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.3 times higher than median income

2.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $142,450 ($79 per square foot)

$142,450 ($79 per square foot) Median household income: $61,233

$61,233 1-year change in median list price: -13.6%

-13.6% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 141

21. Grant County, Indiana

Typical home price relative to income: 2.3 times higher than median income

2.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $124,900 ($94 per square foot)

$124,900 ($94 per square foot) Median household income: $54,007

$54,007 1-year change in median list price: -16.1%

-16.1% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 146

20. Des Moines County, Iowa

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.3 times higher than median income

2.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $139,900 ($103 per square foot)

$139,900 ($103 per square foot) Median household income: $60,662

$60,662 1-year change in median list price: +2.7%

+2.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 185

19. Mercer County, Pennsylvania

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.3 times higher than median income

2.3 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $139,225 ($145 per square foot)

$139,225 ($145 per square foot) Median household income: $60,614

$60,614 1-year change in median list price: +2.2%

+2.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 301

18. Sangamon County, Illinois

Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $164,900 ($109 per square foot)

$164,900 ($109 per square foot) Median household income: $74,114

$74,114 1-year change in median list price: -5.7%

-5.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 382

17. Clinton County, Iowa

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $144,950 ($95 per square foot)

$144,950 ($95 per square foot) Median household income: $65,177

$65,177 1-year change in median list price: -35.7%

-35.7% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 167

16. Northumberland County, Pennsylvania

Jakec / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $128,250 ($86 per square foot)

$128,250 ($86 per square foot) Median household income: $57,948

$57,948 1-year change in median list price: -15.2%

-15.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 167

15. Cambria County, Pennsylvania

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $123,750 ($81 per square foot)

$123,750 ($81 per square foot) Median household income: $56,292

$56,292 1-year change in median list price: +23.9%

+23.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 224

14. Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $147,000 ($94 per square foot)

$147,000 ($94 per square foot) Median household income: $66,901

$66,901 1-year change in median list price: +5.8%

+5.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 407

13. Dallas County, Alabama

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $80,625 ($64 per square foot)

$80,625 ($64 per square foot) Median household income: $36,810

$36,810 1-year change in median list price: +3.0%

+3.0% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 136

12. Vermilion County, Illinois

davidwilson1949 / Flickr

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $119,075 ($78 per square foot)

$119,075 ($78 per square foot) Median household income: $54,537

$54,537 1-year change in median list price: +35.4%

+35.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 185

11. Lee County, Iowa

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $129,650 ($91 per square foot)

$129,650 ($91 per square foot) Median household income: $59,803

$59,803 1-year change in median list price: -3.3%

-3.3% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 122

10. Dunklin County, Missouri

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.2 times higher than median income

2.2 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $102,475 ($70 per square foot)

$102,475 ($70 per square foot) Median household income: $47,368

$47,368 1-year change in median list price: -14.6%

-14.6% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 106

9. Rock Island County, Illinois

Typical home price relative to income: 2.1 times higher than median income

2.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $142,925 ($101 per square foot)

$142,925 ($101 per square foot) Median household income: $66,768

$66,768 1-year change in median list price: +7.5%

+7.5% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 363

8. Tazewell County, Illinois

benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.1 times higher than median income

2.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $159,925 ($106 per square foot)

$159,925 ($106 per square foot) Median household income: $76,704

$76,704 1-year change in median list price: -6.4%

-6.4% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 247

7. Knox County, Illinois

EJ_Rodriquez / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.1 times higher than median income

2.1 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $109,900 ($88 per square foot)

$109,900 ($88 per square foot) Median household income: $53,291

$53,291 1-year change in median list price: +15.8%

+15.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 137

6. Henry County, Illinois

Nicola Patterson / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 2.0 times higher than median income

2.0 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $139,900 ($93 per square foot)

$139,900 ($93 per square foot) Median household income: $69,912

$69,912 1-year change in median list price: +5.8%

+5.8% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 109

5. Franklin County, Illinois

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Typical home price relative to income: 1.9 times higher than median income

1.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $102,400 ($77 per square foot)

$102,400 ($77 per square foot) Median household income: $53,471

$53,471 1-year change in median list price: -6.2%

-6.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 136

4. Peoria County, Illinois

ghornephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 1.9 times higher than median income

1.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $123,350 ($91 per square foot)

$123,350 ($91 per square foot) Median household income: $64,938

$64,938 1-year change in median list price: -1.3%

-1.3% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 489

3. McDonough County, Illinois

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Typical home price relative to income: 1.9 times higher than median income

1.9 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $95,250 ($68 per square foot)

$95,250 ($68 per square foot) Median household income: $50,434

$50,434 1-year change in median list price: +12.9%

+12.9% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 111

2. Lawrence County, Pennsylvania

Dmitrijs Kaminskis / Shutterstock.com

Typical home price relative to income: 1.7 times higher than median income

1.7 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $106,237 ($71 per square foot)

$106,237 ($71 per square foot) Median household income: $60,779

$60,779 1-year change in median list price: -17.6%

-17.6% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 327

1. Fulton County, Illinois

Stolehome / Wikimedia Commons

Typical home price relative to income: 1.4 times higher than median income

1.4 times higher than median income Median home list price in February 2025: $84,950 ($65 per square foot)

$84,950 ($65 per square foot) Median household income: $58,617

$58,617 1-year change in median list price: -4.2%

-4.2% Total number of listed homes in February 2025: 106

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!