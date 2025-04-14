This Is the Most Affordable Housing Market In Every State fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

Amid rising demand and ongoing supply shortages, home prices have surged in the United States in recent years. The typical home for sale in the U.S. is listed for $424,900, up over 40% from early 2020, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. When compared against wage increases, rising home prices are even more alarming.

America’s housing affordability crisis has continued into 2025, and according to a recent study, an estimated 75% of U.S. households are unable to afford a home in today’s market.

Still, location matters when it comes to real estate, and in certain parts of the country, homeownership remains affordable for a relatively large share of the population.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, median inflation-adjusted earnings climbed by only 2% between the beginning of 2020 and late 2024 — while the Case-Shiller home price index rose by more than 50% over roughly the same period. This imbalance has only continued in 2025. According to data from Realtor.com, the typical home list price climbed 6% from January to March 2035. Meanwhile, real wages for American workers climbed by only 0.1% in February and 0.3% in March of this year.

These trends, spread out over the course of years, have given way to a housing affordability crisis. A recent study from the National Association of Home Builders found that, when factoring in mortgage rates and borrowing costs, nearly 75% of American households would be unable to afford a typical home in today’s market.

Notably, however, perhaps more so than in any other domestic industry, location matters when it comes to real estate. And in some parts of the country, the mismatch between incomes and home prices is far less pronounced than it is nationwide.

Using county-level data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most affordable housing market in each state. We reviewed the median list price in March 2025 for over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and calculated the local housing affordability ratio using five year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. To avoid statistical anomalies, only counties with at least 100 listed homes in March 2025 were considered.

Among the counties and county equivalents on this list, median list prices are anywhere from 1.6 to 6.5 times higher than the median household income. In every case, homes in these areas are more affordable than they are across the state as a whole — and in all but six counties on this list, the homeownership affordability ratio is more favorable than the 5.4-to-1 national average. (Here is a look at the states with the highest foreclosure rates.)

Housing affordability is the product of two factors: income and home prices. As a result, even in wealthy areas, housing can be unaffordable if home prices are high enough. Similarly, a county with below average home prices can also be unaffordable if incomes are low enough. Notably, in most counties on this list, not only are incomes higher than they are across the state as a whole, but home prices are also lower than they are statewide. (This is how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

These are the most affordable housing markets in each state.

Supply constraints and rising demand have given way to a housing affordability crisis in the United States. Not even considering historically high mortgage rates, the typical American home has a median list price that is over five times more than what the typical household earns in a year. Notably, however, some parts of the country appear to have been somewhat spared from the housing crisis. In these places, home prices are more closely tied to incomes than is common in much of the rest of the country.

Alabama: Dallas County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.9 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide)

2.9 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $108,000 ($325,000 statewide)

$108,000 ($325,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $71 ($166 statewide)

$71 ($166 statewide) Median household income: $36,810 ($62,027 statewide)

$36,810 ($62,027 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +35.5% (-1.4% statewide)

+35.5% (-1.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 137

137 Counties considered in state: 39

Alaska: Fairbanks North Star Borough

Median home price to income ratio: 4.0 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide)

4.0 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $335,000 ($429,000 statewide)

$335,000 ($429,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $197 ($249 statewide)

$197 ($249 statewide) Median household income: $84,722 ($89,336 statewide)

$84,722 ($89,336 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +8.4% (+7.3% statewide)

+8.4% (+7.3% statewide) Listed homes in borough, March 2025: 144

144 County equivalents considered in state: 4

Arizona: Pinal County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

5.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $407,000 ($495,000 statewide)

$407,000 ($495,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $217 ($269 statewide)

$217 ($269 statewide) Median household income: $77,588 ($76,872 statewide)

$77,588 ($76,872 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.4% (-1.0% statewide)

+0.4% (-1.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 3,992

3,992 Counties considered in state: 13

Arkansas: Jefferson County

Median home price to income ratio: 2.9 to 1 (5.0 to 1 statewide)

2.9 to 1 (5.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $140,500 ($295,000 statewide)

$140,500 ($295,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $78 ($156 statewide)

$78 ($156 statewide) Median household income: $48,552 ($58,773 statewide)

$48,552 ($58,773 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +12.4% (+0.0% statewide)

+12.4% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 247

247 Counties considered in state: 33

California: Lassen County

Median home price to income ratio: 4.3 to 1 (7.8 to 1 statewide)

4.3 to 1 (7.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $279,000 ($749,900 statewide)

$279,000 ($749,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $184 ($467 statewide)

$184 ($467 statewide) Median household income: $64,395 ($96,334 statewide)

$64,395 ($96,334 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -10.0% (+0.0% statewide)

-10.0% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 134

134 Counties considered in state: 52

Colorado: Moffat County

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 4.6 to 1 (6.2 to 1 statewide)

4.6 to 1 (6.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $329,000 ($575,000 statewide)

$329,000 ($575,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $229 ($291 statewide)

$229 ($291 statewide) Median household income: $70,975 ($92,470 statewide)

$70,975 ($92,470 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -14.0% (-4.2% statewide)

-14.0% (-4.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 104

104 Counties considered in state: 35

Connecticut: Capitol Planning Region

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.4 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide)

4.4 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $399,900 ($499,900 statewide)

$399,900 ($499,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $243 ($291 statewide)

$243 ($291 statewide) Median household income: $91,541 ($93,760 statewide)

$91,541 ($93,760 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +6.6% (-0.7% statewide)

+6.6% (-0.7% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,544

1,544 Counties considered in state: 9

Delaware: New Castle County

Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.3 to 1 (5.9 to 1 statewide)

4.3 to 1 (5.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $389,900 ($485,000 statewide)

$389,900 ($485,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $217 ($238 statewide)

$217 ($238 statewide) Median household income: $89,901 ($82,855 statewide)

$89,901 ($82,855 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -7.1% (-2.0% statewide)

-7.1% (-2.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,294

1,294 Counties considered in state: 3

Florida: Clay County

viktor2013 / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.4 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide)

4.4 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $380,000 ($439,000 statewide)

$380,000 ($439,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $196 ($269 statewide)

$196 ($269 statewide) Median household income: $86,094 ($71,711 statewide)

$86,094 ($71,711 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +4.1% (-3.5% statewide)

+4.1% (-3.5% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,409

1,409 Counties considered in state: 53

Georgia: Dougherty County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 3.0 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide)

3.0 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $139,667 ($389,000 statewide)

$139,667 ($389,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $95 ($190 statewide)

$95 ($190 statewide) Median household income: $46,784 ($74,664 statewide)

$46,784 ($74,664 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +21.5% (-0.2% statewide)

+21.5% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 337

337 Counties considered in state: 79

Hawaii: Honolulu County

sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 6.5 to 1 (8.0 to 1 statewide)

6.5 to 1 (8.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $675,000 ($785,000 statewide)

$675,000 ($785,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $657 ($723 statewide)

$657 ($723 statewide) Median household income: $104,264 ($98,317 statewide)

$104,264 ($98,317 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -10.0% (-7.1% statewide)

-10.0% (-7.1% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 4,171

4,171 Counties considered in state: 4

Idaho: Bonneville County

Strekoza2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.5 to 1 (7.6 to 1 statewide)

5.5 to 1 (7.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $425,000 ($569,993 statewide)

$425,000 ($569,993 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $175 ($281 statewide)

$175 ($281 statewide) Median household income: $76,646 ($74,636 statewide)

$76,646 ($74,636 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -7.6% (+0.9% statewide)

-7.6% (+0.9% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 511

511 Counties considered in state: 18

Illinois: Fulton County

Stolehome / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 1.6 to 1 (3.7 to 1 statewide)

1.6 to 1 (3.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $92,400 ($299,984 statewide)

$92,400 ($299,984 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $73 ($183 statewide)

$73 ($183 statewide) Median household income: $58,617 ($81,702 statewide)

$58,617 ($81,702 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +2.8% (-5.3% statewide)

+2.8% (-5.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 106

106 Counties considered in state: 37

Indiana: Grant County

William Reagan / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.1 to 1 (4.1 to 1 statewide)

2.1 to 1 (4.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $116,000 ($289,900 statewide)

$116,000 ($289,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $92 ($156 statewide)

$92 ($156 statewide) Median household income: $54,007 ($70,051 statewide)

$54,007 ($70,051 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -19.7% (-0.6% statewide)

-19.7% (-0.6% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 175

175 Counties considered in state: 39

Iowa: Lee County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.1 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

2.1 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $124,000 ($284,900 statewide)

$124,000 ($284,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $80 ($174 statewide)

$80 ($174 statewide) Median household income: $59,803 ($73,147 statewide)

$59,803 ($73,147 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -6.4% (-5.0% statewide)

-6.4% (-5.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 133

133 Counties considered in state: 25

Kansas: Cowley County

Median home price to income ratio: 2.6 to 1 (4.0 to 1 statewide)

2.6 to 1 (4.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $149,900 ($289,000 statewide)

$149,900 ($289,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $91 ($152 statewide)

$91 ($152 statewide) Median household income: $58,263 ($72,639 statewide)

$58,263 ($72,639 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +24.9% (-8.1% statewide)

+24.9% (-8.1% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 126

126 Counties considered in state: 18

Kentucky: Boyd County

Wendy Van / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 3.3 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide)

3.3 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $199,500 ($300,000 statewide)

$199,500 ($300,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $112 ($170 statewide)

$112 ($170 statewide) Median household income: $60,659 ($62,417 statewide)

$60,659 ($62,417 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +33.9% (-1.3% statewide)

+33.9% (-1.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 146

146 Counties considered in state: 36

Louisiana: Iberia Parish

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.9 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide)

2.9 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $169,999 ($279,000 statewide)

$169,999 ($279,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $97 ($153 statewide)

$97 ($153 statewide) Median household income: $57,811 ($60,023 statewide)

$57,811 ($60,023 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -10.5% (+0.0% statewide)

-10.5% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in parish, March 2025: 210

210 Parishes considered in state: 32

Maine: Aroostook County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

4.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $227,000 ($457,000 statewide)

$227,000 ($457,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $138 ($289 statewide)

$138 ($289 statewide) Median household income: $54,254 ($71,773 statewide)

$54,254 ($71,773 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +13.6% (+5.1% statewide)

+13.6% (+5.1% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 272

272 Counties considered in state: 14

Maryland: Allegany County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.7 to 1 (4.2 to 1 statewide)

2.7 to 1 (4.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $155,000 ($429,000 statewide)

$155,000 ($429,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $105 ($236 statewide)

$105 ($236 statewide) Median household income: $57,393 ($101,652 statewide)

$57,393 ($101,652 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +3.3% (+7.3% statewide)

+3.3% (+7.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 236

236 Counties considered in state: 23

Massachusetts: Hampden County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.7 to 1 (7.9 to 1 statewide)

4.7 to 1 (7.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $329,900 ($798,000 statewide)

$329,900 ($798,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $228 ($446 statewide)

$228 ($446 statewide) Median household income: $70,535 ($101,341 statewide)

$70,535 ($101,341 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +1.5% (-0.2% statewide)

+1.5% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 413

413 Counties considered in state: 13

Michigan: Wayne County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.4 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

2.4 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $145,000 ($275,000 statewide)

$145,000 ($275,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $120 ($174 statewide)

$120 ($174 statewide) Median household income: $59,521 ($71,149 statewide)

$59,521 ($71,149 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +15.2% (+0.0% statewide)

+15.2% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 5,214

5,214 Counties considered in state: 52

Minnesota: Ramsey County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.0 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide)

4.0 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $325,000 ($399,000 statewide)

$325,000 ($399,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $212 ($205 statewide)

$212 ($205 statewide) Median household income: $81,004 ($87,556 statewide)

$81,004 ($87,556 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.0% (-0.2% statewide)

+0.0% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,029

1,029 Counties considered in state: 29

Mississippi: Washington County

Median home price to income ratio: 3.2 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide)

3.2 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $127,000 ($291,650 statewide)

$127,000 ($291,650 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $74 ($147 statewide)

$74 ($147 statewide) Median household income: $40,117 ($54,915 statewide)

$40,117 ($54,915 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -5.9% (+2.3% statewide)

-5.9% (+2.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 110

110 Counties considered in state: 24

Missouri: Dunklin County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.1 to 1 (4.3 to 1 statewide)

2.1 to 1 (4.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $99,950 ($299,500 statewide)

$99,950 ($299,500 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $70 ($172 statewide)

$70 ($172 statewide) Median household income: $47,368 ($68,920 statewide)

$47,368 ($68,920 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -11.9% (+0.2% statewide)

-11.9% (+0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 101

101 Counties considered in state: 46

Montana: Yellowstone County

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 6.0 to 1 (8.9 to 1 statewide)

6.0 to 1 (8.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $449,900 ($624,000 statewide)

$449,900 ($624,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $211 ($318 statewide)

$211 ($318 statewide) Median household income: $74,400 ($69,922 statewide)

$74,400 ($69,922 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -5.3% (-0.2% statewide)

-5.3% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 648

648 Counties considered in state: 12

Nebraska: Dodge County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 3.3 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide)

3.3 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $234,900 ($350,000 statewide)

$234,900 ($350,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $159 ($174 statewide)

$159 ($174 statewide) Median household income: $71,294 ($74,985 statewide)

$71,294 ($74,985 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -10.5% (-2.2% statewide)

-10.5% (-2.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 131

131 Counties considered in state: 9

Nevada: Elko County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.9 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

5.9 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $491,450 ($485,000 statewide)

$491,450 ($485,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $239 ($276 statewide)

$239 ($276 statewide) Median household income: $83,427 ($75,561 statewide)

$83,427 ($75,561 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +21.1% (-0.4% statewide)

+21.1% (-0.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 208

208 Counties considered in state: 7

New Hampshire: Sullivan County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.6 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide)

5.6 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $422,000 ($585,000 statewide)

$422,000 ($585,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $224 ($314 statewide)

$224 ($314 statewide) Median household income: $75,929 ($95,628 statewide)

$75,929 ($95,628 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -0.5% (+2.0% statewide)

-0.5% (+2.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 115

115 Counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Sussex County

Andrew F Kazmierski / Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 3.5 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide)

3.5 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $399,950 ($550,000 statewide)

$399,950 ($550,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $261 ($308 statewide)

$261 ($308 statewide) Median household income: $114,316 ($101,050 statewide)

$114,316 ($101,050 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.0% (+0.2% statewide)

+0.0% (+0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 509

509 Counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Lea County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 3.7 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide)

3.7 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $257,500 ($390,410 statewide)

$257,500 ($390,410 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $144 ($206 statewide)

$144 ($206 statewide) Median household income: $68,750 ($62,125 statewide)

$68,750 ($62,125 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +30.9% (+1.4% statewide)

+30.9% (+1.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 162

162 Counties considered in state: 16

New York: Chemung County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.6 to 1 (8.3 to 1 statewide)

2.6 to 1 (8.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $164,900 ($699,000 statewide)

$164,900 ($699,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $106 ($437 statewide)

$106 ($437 statewide) Median household income: $63,469 ($84,578 statewide)

$63,469 ($84,578 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -5.7% (+2.0% statewide)

-5.7% (+2.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 304

304 Counties considered in state: 52

North Carolina: Edgecombe County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 3.6 to 1 (5.7 to 1 statewide)

3.6 to 1 (5.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $174,963 ($400,000 statewide)

$174,963 ($400,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $124 ($220 statewide)

$124 ($220 statewide) Median household income: $48,480 ($69,904 statewide)

$48,480 ($69,904 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -5.9% (+0.0% statewide)

-5.9% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 163

163 Counties considered in state: 77

North Dakota: Ward County

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.1 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide)

4.1 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $324,900 ($369,900 statewide)

$324,900 ($369,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $141 ($170 statewide)

$141 ($170 statewide) Median household income: $79,273 ($75,949 statewide)

$79,273 ($75,949 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +3.3% (+5.7% statewide)

+3.3% (+5.7% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 190

190 Counties considered in state: 6

Ohio: Summit County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.8 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

2.8 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $199,900 ($269,000 statewide)

$199,900 ($269,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $139 ($162 statewide)

$139 ($162 statewide) Median household income: $71,016 ($69,680 statewide)

$71,016 ($69,680 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.5% (+3.5% statewide)

+0.5% (+3.5% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,258

1,258 Counties considered in state: 54

Oklahoma: Okmulgee County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.5 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide)

2.5 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $132,950 ($299,900 statewide)

$132,950 ($299,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $101 ($164 statewide)

$101 ($164 statewide) Median household income: $53,123 ($63,603 statewide)

$53,123 ($63,603 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -21.8% (+0.6% statewide)

-21.8% (+0.6% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 154

154 Counties considered in state: 40

Oregon: Umatilla County

MarciParavia / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.1 to 1 (7.0 to 1 statewide)

5.1 to 1 (7.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $349,900 ($564,000 statewide)

$349,900 ($564,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $219 ($309 statewide)

$219 ($309 statewide) Median household income: $68,958 ($80,426 statewide)

$68,958 ($80,426 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +1.1% (+2.6% statewide)

+1.1% (+2.6% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 228

228 Counties considered in state: 25

Pennsylvania: Lawrence County

Dmitrijs Kaminskis / Shutterstock.com

Median home price to income ratio: 1.9 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

1.9 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $115,900 ($299,999 statewide)

$115,900 ($299,999 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $69 ($189 statewide)

$69 ($189 statewide) Median household income: $60,779 ($76,081 statewide)

$60,779 ($76,081 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -14.2% (+0.3% statewide)

-14.2% (+0.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 298

298 Counties considered in state: 47

Rhode Island: Kent County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.1 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide)

5.1 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $470,000 ($539,900 statewide)

$470,000 ($539,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $297 ($324 statewide)

$297 ($324 statewide) Median household income: $91,278 ($86,372 statewide)

$91,278 ($86,372 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +4.4% (+10.4% statewide)

+4.4% (+10.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 426

426 Counties considered in state: 4

South Carolina: Lexington County

oldrebel / Flickr

Median home price to income ratio: 4.4 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide)

4.4 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $329,900 ($360,000 statewide)

$329,900 ($360,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $159 ($204 statewide)

$159 ($204 statewide) Median household income: $75,014 ($66,818 statewide)

$75,014 ($66,818 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +4.4% (+2.9% statewide)

+4.4% (+2.9% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,451

1,451 Counties considered in state: 32

South Dakota: Lincoln County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.0 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide)

4.0 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $389,800 ($382,128 statewide)

$389,800 ($382,128 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $212 ($212 statewide)

$212 ($212 statewide) Median household income: $96,552 ($72,421 statewide)

$96,552 ($72,421 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +3.7% (+0.8% statewide)

+3.7% (+0.8% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 445

445 Counties considered in state: 6

Tennessee: Gibson County

Brian Stansberry / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 4.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

4.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $245,000 ($427,400 statewide)

$245,000 ($427,400 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $150 ($231 statewide)

$150 ($231 statewide) Median household income: $59,009 ($67,097 statewide)

$59,009 ($67,097 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +6.5% (-1.8% statewide)

+6.5% (-1.8% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 220

220 Counties considered in state: 63

Texas: Hutchinson County

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 2.6 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide)

2.6 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $169,250 ($364,900 statewide)

$169,250 ($364,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $93 ($186 statewide)

$93 ($186 statewide) Median household income: $65,470 ($76,292 statewide)

$65,470 ($76,292 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +35.4% (-0.0% statewide)

+35.4% (-0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 115

115 Counties considered in state: 124

Utah: Davis County

Median home price to income ratio: 5.1 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

5.1 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $549,999 ($589,990 statewide)

$549,999 ($589,990 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $240 ($259 statewide)

$240 ($259 statewide) Median household income: $108,058 ($91,750 statewide)

$108,058 ($91,750 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -2.1% (-1.7% statewide)

-2.1% (-1.7% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 888

888 Counties considered in state: 17

Vermont: Franklin County

Love St. Albans / WIkimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 5.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

5.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $412,000 ($499,900 statewide)

$412,000 ($499,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $223 ($266 statewide)

$223 ($266 statewide) Median household income: $79,078 ($78,024 statewide)

$79,078 ($78,024 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -4.2% (+4.4% statewide)

-4.2% (+4.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 141

141 Counties considered in state: 9

Virginia: Tazewell County

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 4.1 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide)

4.1 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $189,000 ($449,000 statewide)

$189,000 ($449,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $102 ($231 statewide)

$102 ($231 statewide) Median household income: $45,788 ($90,974 statewide)

$45,788 ($90,974 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -0.5% (+4.3% statewide)

-0.5% (+4.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 119

119 Counties considered in state: 63

Washington: Grant County

By Publichall - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8878421 / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 5.7 to 1 (6.6 to 1 statewide)

5.7 to 1 (6.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $406,490 ($629,997 statewide)

$406,490 ($629,997 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $256 ($343 statewide)

$256 ($343 statewide) Median household income: $71,115 ($94,952 statewide)

$71,115 ($94,952 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +1.9% (+0.0% statewide)

+1.9% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 466

466 Counties considered in state: 29

West Virginia: Marion County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 2.4 to 1 (4.5 to 1 statewide)

2.4 to 1 (4.5 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $165,000 ($259,000 statewide)

$165,000 ($259,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $121 ($144 statewide)

$121 ($144 statewide) Median household income: $67,537 ($57,917 statewide)

$67,537 ($57,917 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -24.1% (+8.4% statewide)

-24.1% (+8.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 140

140 Counties considered in state: 15

Wisconsin: Manitowoc County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 3.6 to 1 (5.1 to 1 statewide)

3.6 to 1 (5.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $249,900 ($385,450 statewide)

$249,900 ($385,450 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $159 ($214 statewide)

$159 ($214 statewide) Median household income: $68,611 ($75,670 statewide)

$68,611 ($75,670 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -2.0% (+1.5% statewide)

-2.0% (+1.5% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 167

167 Counties considered in state: 36

Wyoming: Campbell County

Mr. Satterly / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 4.0 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide)

4.0 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $379,000 ($459,900 statewide)

$379,000 ($459,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $154 ($208 statewide)

$154 ($208 statewide) Median household income: $95,253 ($74,815 statewide)

$95,253 ($74,815 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -9.7% (+2.4% statewide)

-9.7% (+2.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 141

141 Counties considered in state: 9

