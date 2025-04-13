The Least Affordable Housing Market In Every State Jaskaran Kooner / iStock via Getty Images

After declining for much of the second half of 2024, home prices are on the rise once again in the United States. As of March 2025, the most recent month of available data from Realtor.com, the typical home was listed on the market for $424,900, up 6% from the median list price in January 2025. Meanwhile, real wages for American workers climbed by only 0.1% in February of this year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Supply constraints and growing demand have sent home prices surging in the U.S. in recent years.

Income growth has not kept pace, and these dynamics have resulted in an affordability crisis — particularly in certain parts of the country.

These numbers suggest that the ongoing housing affordability crisis in the United States is only getting worse, as home prices continue to rise far faster than incomes. These dynamics are compounded by historically high borrowing costs, as for the last two and a half years, the average rate on a 30 year fixed mortgage has exceeded 6% — a threshold not previously crossed in well over a decade.

Underlying causes of the mismatch between incomes and home prices are varied, but a severe shortage of housing supply is a leading culprit. Fueled by zoning restrictions and high materials costs, new housing construction has not kept pace with demand, and partially as a result, the U.S. may have as many as 4.5 million fewer homes than it needs, according to some estimates.

Currently, the price of a typical home in the U.S. is 5.4 times higher than the median household income of $78,538 — and in certain parts of the country, the disparity between incomes and home prices is even more pronounced.

Using county-level data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least affordable housing market in each state. We reviewed the median list price in March 2025 for over 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and calculated the local housing affordability ratio using five year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. To avoid statistical anomalies, only counties with at least 100 listed homes in March 2025 were considered.

Among the counties and county equivalents on this list, median list prices are anywhere from 4.9 to 42.9 times higher than the median household income. In every case, homes in these areas are less affordable than they are across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the states with the highest foreclosure rates.)

Housing affordability is the product of two factors: income and home prices. As a result, even in wealthy areas, housing can be unaffordable if home prices are high enough. Similarly, a county with below average home prices can also be unaffordable if incomes are low enough. Notably, in the vast majority of counties on this list, not only are incomes lower than they are across the state as a whole, but home prices are also higher than they are statewide. (This is how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

Why It Matters

Empato / iStock via Getty Images

Supply constraints and rising demand have given way to a housing affordability crisis in the United States. Not even considering historically high mortgage rates, the typical American home has a median list price that is over five times more than what the typical household earns in a year. Still, location matters when it comes to the housing market, and while housing has become less affordable virtually nationwide in recent years, in some parts of the country, the affordability crisis is especially pronounced.

Alabama: Winston County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 12.8 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide)

12.8 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $615,000 ($325,000 statewide)

$615,000 ($325,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $295 ($166 statewide)

$295 ($166 statewide) Median household income: $48,032 ($62,027 statewide)

$48,032 ($62,027 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -23.0% (-1.4% statewide)

-23.0% (-1.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 164

164 Counties considered in state: 39

Alaska: Kenai Peninsula Borough

prospective56 / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.5 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide)

5.5 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $425,000 ($429,000 statewide)

$425,000 ($429,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $262 ($249 statewide)

$262 ($249 statewide) Median household income: $77,722 ($89,336 statewide)

$77,722 ($89,336 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +6.5% (+7.3% statewide)

+6.5% (+7.3% statewide) Listed homes in borough, March 2025: 323

323 County equivalents considered in state: 4

Arizona: Coconino County

Median home price to income ratio: 10.7 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

10.7 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $745,000 ($495,000 statewide)

$745,000 ($495,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $403 ($269 statewide)

$403 ($269 statewide) Median household income: $69,748 ($76,872 statewide)

$69,748 ($76,872 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -0.7% (-1.0% statewide)

-0.7% (-1.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 569

569 Counties considered in state: 13

Arkansas: Carroll County

Brandonrush / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 7.7 to 1 (5.0 to 1 statewide)

7.7 to 1 (5.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $425,000 ($295,000 statewide)

$425,000 ($295,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $200 ($156 statewide)

$200 ($156 statewide) Median household income: $55,187 ($58,773 statewide)

$55,187 ($58,773 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +1.4% (+0.0% statewide)

+1.4% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 194

194 Counties considered in state: 33

California: Santa Barbara County

Bill Perry / Shutterstock.com

Median home price to income ratio: 20.6 to 1 (7.8 to 1 statewide)

20.6 to 1 (7.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $1,975,000 ($749,900 statewide)

$1,975,000 ($749,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,011 ($467 statewide)

$1,011 ($467 statewide) Median household income: $95,977 ($96,334 statewide)

$95,977 ($96,334 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +1.3% (+0.0% statewide)

+1.3% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 704

704 Counties considered in state: 52

Colorado: San Miguel County

SEASTOCK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 42.9 to 1 (6.2 to 1 statewide)

42.9 to 1 (6.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $3,435,000 ($575,000 statewide)

$3,435,000 ($575,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,700 ($291 statewide)

$1,700 ($291 statewide) Median household income: $80,117 ($92,470 statewide)

$80,117 ($92,470 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -21.9% (-4.2% statewide)

-21.9% (-4.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 230

230 Counties considered in state: 35

Connecticut: Western Connecticut Planning Region

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 8.0 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide)

8.0 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $995,000 ($499,900 statewide)

$995,000 ($499,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $433 ($291 statewide)

$433 ($291 statewide) Median household income: $124,553 ($93,760 statewide)

$124,553 ($93,760 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -23.4% (-0.7% statewide)

-23.4% (-0.7% statewide) Listed homes in region, March 2025: 1,527

1,527 Regions considered in state: 9

Delaware: Sussex County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 7.0 to 1 (5.9 to 1 statewide)

7.0 to 1 (5.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $549,900 ($485,000 statewide)

$549,900 ($485,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $260 ($238 statewide)

$260 ($238 statewide) Median household income: $78,162 ($82,855 statewide)

$78,162 ($82,855 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -0.0% (-2.0% statewide)

-0.0% (-2.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 2,366

2,366 Counties considered in state: 3

Florida: Monroe County

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 15.7 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide)

15.7 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $1,295,000 ($439,000 statewide)

$1,295,000 ($439,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $902 ($269 statewide)

$902 ($269 statewide) Median household income: $82,430 ($71,711 statewide)

$82,430 ($71,711 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -4.1% (-3.5% statewide)

-4.1% (-3.5% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,862

1,862 Counties considered in state: 53

Georgia: Fannin County

Patrick Jennings / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 12.5 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide)

12.5 to 1 (5.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $724,900 ($389,000 statewide)

$724,900 ($389,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $330 ($190 statewide)

$330 ($190 statewide) Median household income: $58,073 ($74,664 statewide)

$58,073 ($74,664 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -9.3% (-0.2% statewide)

-9.3% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 623

623 Counties considered in state: 79

Hawaii: Kauai County

Joshua Hicks / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 15.0 to 1 (8.0 to 1 statewide)

15.0 to 1 (8.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $1,399,500 ($785,000 statewide)

$1,399,500 ($785,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,005 ($723 statewide)

$1,005 ($723 statewide) Median household income: $93,612 ($98,317 statewide)

$93,612 ($98,317 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -14.6% (-7.1% statewide)

-14.6% (-7.1% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 462

462 Counties considered in state: 4

Idaho: Blaine County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 27.9 to 1 (7.6 to 1 statewide)

27.9 to 1 (7.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $2,359,500 ($569,993 statewide)

$2,359,500 ($569,993 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,073 ($281 statewide)

$1,073 ($281 statewide) Median household income: $84,470 ($74,636 statewide)

$84,470 ($74,636 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +57.1% (+0.9% statewide)

+57.1% (+0.9% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 238

238 Counties considered in state: 18

Illinois: DeKalb County

Bruce Leighty / Photodisc via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 4.9 to 1 (3.7 to 1 statewide)

4.9 to 1 (3.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $337,990 ($299,984 statewide)

$337,990 ($299,984 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $183 ($183 statewide)

$183 ($183 statewide) Median household income: $69,022 ($81,702 statewide)

$69,022 ($81,702 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.9% (-5.3% statewide)

+0.9% (-5.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 220

220 Counties considered in state: 37

Indiana: Tippecanoe County

Geoff Eccles / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 7.0 to 1 (4.1 to 1 statewide)

7.0 to 1 (4.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $412,400 ($289,900 statewide)

$412,400 ($289,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $179 ($156 statewide)

$179 ($156 statewide) Median household income: $58,622 ($70,051 statewide)

$58,622 ($70,051 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +11.5% (-0.6% statewide)

+11.5% (-0.6% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 348

348 Counties considered in state: 39

Iowa: Story County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 5.8 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

5.8 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $399,900 ($284,900 statewide)

$399,900 ($284,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $255 ($174 statewide)

$255 ($174 statewide) Median household income: $69,006 ($73,147 statewide)

$69,006 ($73,147 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +4.8% (-5.0% statewide)

+4.8% (-5.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 269

269 Counties considered in state: 25

Kansas: Douglas County

BergmannD / Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 6.1 to 1 (4.0 to 1 statewide)

6.1 to 1 (4.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $422,500 ($289,000 statewide)

$422,500 ($289,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $208 ($152 statewide)

$208 ($152 statewide) Median household income: $68,756 ($72,639 statewide)

$68,756 ($72,639 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +17.4% (-8.1% statewide)

+17.4% (-8.1% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 274

274 Counties considered in state: 18

Kentucky: Calloway County

Median home price to income ratio: 7.0 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide)

7.0 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $361,250 ($300,000 statewide)

$361,250 ($300,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $159 ($170 statewide)

$159 ($170 statewide) Median household income: $51,854 ($62,417 statewide)

$51,854 ($62,417 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +5.6% (-1.3% statewide)

+5.6% (-1.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 110

110 Counties considered in state: 36

Louisiana: De Soto Parish

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 8.0 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide)

8.0 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $367,000 ($279,000 statewide)

$367,000 ($279,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $169 ($153 statewide)

$169 ($153 statewide) Median household income: $46,077 ($60,023 statewide)

$46,077 ($60,023 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +11.6% (+0.0% statewide)

+11.6% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in parish, March 2025: 102

102 Parishes considered in state: 32

Maine: Lincoln County

pavdw / Flickr

Median home price to income ratio: 8.7 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

8.7 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $625,000 ($457,000 statewide)

$625,000 ($457,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $347 ($289 statewide)

$347 ($289 statewide) Median household income: $72,026 ($71,773 statewide)

$72,026 ($71,773 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +7.4% (+5.1% statewide)

+7.4% (+5.1% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 115

115 Counties considered in state: 14

Maryland: Garrett County

Median home price to income ratio: 9.8 to 1 (4.2 to 1 statewide)

9.8 to 1 (4.2 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $675,000 ($429,000 statewide)

$675,000 ($429,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $317 ($236 statewide)

$317 ($236 statewide) Median household income: $69,031 ($101,652 statewide)

$69,031 ($101,652 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -9.3% (+7.3% statewide)

-9.3% (+7.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 229

229 Counties considered in state: 23

Massachusetts: Nantucket County

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 37.5 to 1 (7.9 to 1 statewide)

37.5 to 1 (7.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $4,495,000 ($798,000 statewide)

$4,495,000 ($798,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,765 ($446 statewide)

$1,765 ($446 statewide) Median household income: $119,750 ($101,341 statewide)

$119,750 ($101,341 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -5.4% (-0.2% statewide)

-5.4% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 106

106 Counties considered in state: 13

Michigan: Emmet County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 11.4 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

11.4 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $839,750 ($275,000 statewide)

$839,750 ($275,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $389 ($174 statewide)

$389 ($174 statewide) Median household income: $73,724 ($71,149 statewide)

$73,724 ($71,149 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +46.0% (+0.0% statewide)

+46.0% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 168

168 Counties considered in state: 52

Minnesota: Cass County

wanderluster / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 7.3 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide)

7.3 to 1 (4.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $475,000 ($399,000 statewide)

$475,000 ($399,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $256 ($205 statewide)

$256 ($205 statewide) Median household income: $64,937 ($87,556 statewide)

$64,937 ($87,556 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +1.3% (-0.2% statewide)

+1.3% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 159

159 Counties considered in state: 29

Mississippi: Lafayette County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 9.1 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide)

9.1 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $585,000 ($291,650 statewide)

$585,000 ($291,650 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $271 ($147 statewide)

$271 ($147 statewide) Median household income: $64,334 ($54,915 statewide)

$64,334 ($54,915 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +8.4% (+2.3% statewide)

+8.4% (+2.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 432

432 Counties considered in state: 24

Missouri: Morgan County

KOMUnews / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 7.0 to 1 (4.3 to 1 statewide)

7.0 to 1 (4.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $349,450 ($299,500 statewide)

$349,450 ($299,500 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $220 ($172 statewide)

$220 ($172 statewide) Median household income: $49,663 ($68,920 statewide)

$49,663 ($68,920 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -12.5% (+0.2% statewide)

-12.5% (+0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 162

162 Counties considered in state: 46

Montana: Lake County

David Butler / Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 12.9 to 1 (8.9 to 1 statewide)

12.9 to 1 (8.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $799,000 ($624,000 statewide)

$799,000 ($624,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $364 ($318 statewide)

$364 ($318 statewide) Median household income: $61,965 ($69,922 statewide)

$61,965 ($69,922 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -8.7% (-0.2% statewide)

-8.7% (-0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 180

180 Counties considered in state: 12

Nebraska: Lancaster County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.7 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide)

5.7 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $411,995 ($350,000 statewide)

$411,995 ($350,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $181 ($174 statewide)

$181 ($174 statewide) Median household income: $72,625 ($74,985 statewide)

$72,625 ($74,985 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.5% (-2.2% statewide)

+0.5% (-2.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,129

1,129 Counties considered in state: 9

Nevada: Douglas County

johnrandallalves / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 11.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

11.2 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $987,000 ($485,000 statewide)

$987,000 ($485,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $453 ($276 statewide)

$453 ($276 statewide) Median household income: $88,018 ($75,561 statewide)

$88,018 ($75,561 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +22.5% (-0.4% statewide)

+22.5% (-0.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 359

359 Counties considered in state: 7

New Hampshire: Carroll County

AlizadaStudios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 7.3 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide)

7.3 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $604,925 ($585,000 statewide)

$604,925 ($585,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $322 ($314 statewide)

$322 ($314 statewide) Median household income: $82,961 ($95,628 statewide)

$82,961 ($95,628 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +13.2% (+2.0% statewide)

+13.2% (+2.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 270

270 Counties considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Cape May County

sparhawk4242 / Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 9.6 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide)

9.6 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $849,000 ($550,000 statewide)

$849,000 ($550,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $674 ($308 statewide)

$674 ($308 statewide) Median household income: $88,046 ($101,050 statewide)

$88,046 ($101,050 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -7.7% (+0.2% statewide)

-7.7% (+0.2% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,270

1,270 Counties considered in state: 21

New Mexico: Taos County

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 10.2 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide)

10.2 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $599,000 ($390,410 statewide)

$599,000 ($390,410 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $352 ($206 statewide)

$352 ($206 statewide) Median household income: $58,908 ($62,125 statewide)

$58,908 ($62,125 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -7.9% (+1.4% statewide)

-7.9% (+1.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 251

251 Counties considered in state: 16

New York: New York County

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Median home price to income ratio: 14.6 to 1 (8.3 to 1 statewide)

14.6 to 1 (8.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $1,525,000 ($699,000 statewide)

$1,525,000 ($699,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,508 ($437 statewide)

$1,508 ($437 statewide) Median household income: $104,553 ($84,578 statewide)

$104,553 ($84,578 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -9.3% (+2.0% statewide)

-9.3% (+2.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 8,020

8,020 Counties considered in state: 52

North Carolina: Jackson County

Median home price to income ratio: 15.0 to 1 (5.7 to 1 statewide)

15.0 to 1 (5.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $800,000 ($400,000 statewide)

$800,000 ($400,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $311 ($220 statewide)

$311 ($220 statewide) Median household income: $53,479 ($69,904 statewide)

$53,479 ($69,904 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -4.7% (+0.0% statewide)

-4.7% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 327

327 Counties considered in state: 77

North Dakota: Burleigh County

Nathan Livedalen / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 5.6 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide)

5.6 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $479,900 ($369,900 statewide)

$479,900 ($369,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $204 ($170 statewide)

$204 ($170 statewide) Median household income: $84,948 ($75,949 statewide)

$84,948 ($75,949 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +4.4% (+5.7% statewide)

+4.4% (+5.7% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 345

345 Counties considered in state: 6

Ohio: Ottawa County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 6.0 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

6.0 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $454,500 ($269,000 statewide)

$454,500 ($269,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $321 ($162 statewide)

$321 ($162 statewide) Median household income: $75,728 ($69,680 statewide)

$75,728 ($69,680 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -7.1% (+3.5% statewide)

-7.1% (+3.5% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 203

203 Counties considered in state: 54

Oklahoma: McCurtain County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 13.0 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide)

13.0 to 1 (4.7 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $650,000 ($299,900 statewide)

$650,000 ($299,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $374 ($164 statewide)

$374 ($164 statewide) Median household income: $50,175 ($63,603 statewide)

$50,175 ($63,603 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -7.0% (+0.6% statewide)

-7.0% (+0.6% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 633

633 Counties considered in state: 40

Oregon: Lincoln County

PicWorks / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 9.5 to 1 (7.0 to 1 statewide)

9.5 to 1 (7.0 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $583,900 ($564,000 statewide)

$583,900 ($564,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $351 ($309 statewide)

$351 ($309 statewide) Median household income: $61,314 ($80,426 statewide)

$61,314 ($80,426 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -1.7% (+2.6% statewide)

-1.7% (+2.6% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 510

510 Counties considered in state: 25

Pennsylvania: Wayne County

Doug Kerr (Dougtone) / Wikimedia Commons

Median home price to income ratio: 5.8 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide)

5.8 to 1 (3.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $359,950 ($299,999 statewide)

$359,950 ($299,999 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $191 ($189 statewide)

$191 ($189 statewide) Median household income: $62,182 ($76,081 statewide)

$62,182 ($76,081 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -0.0% (+0.3% statewide)

-0.0% (+0.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 279

279 Counties considered in state: 47

Rhode Island: Washington County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 8.9 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide)

8.9 to 1 (6.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $915,000 ($539,900 statewide)

$915,000 ($539,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $521 ($324 statewide)

$521 ($324 statewide) Median household income: $102,478 ($86,372 statewide)

$102,478 ($86,372 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +22.0% (+10.4% statewide)

+22.0% (+10.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 339

339 Counties considered in state: 4

South Carolina: Charleston County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 8.9 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide)

8.9 to 1 (5.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $749,900 ($360,000 statewide)

$749,900 ($360,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $413 ($204 statewide)

$413 ($204 statewide) Median household income: $84,320 ($66,818 statewide)

$84,320 ($66,818 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -14.5% (+2.9% statewide)

-14.5% (+2.9% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 2,667

2,667 Counties considered in state: 32

South Dakota: Lawrence County

Rex Wholster / Shutterstock.com

Median home price to income ratio: 12.9 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide)

12.9 to 1 (5.3 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $864,000 ($382,128 statewide)

$864,000 ($382,128 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $314 ($212 statewide)

$314 ($212 statewide) Median household income: $66,766 ($72,421 statewide)

$66,766 ($72,421 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +4.2% (+0.8% statewide)

+4.2% (+0.8% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 208

208 Counties considered in state: 6

Tennessee: Sevier County

jlwhaley / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 10.6 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

10.6 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $675,000 ($427,400 statewide)

$675,000 ($427,400 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $379 ($231 statewide)

$379 ($231 statewide) Median household income: $63,829 ($67,097 statewide)

$63,829 ($67,097 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -3.6% (-1.8% statewide)

-3.6% (-1.8% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 1,984

1,984 Counties considered in state: 63

Texas: Gillespie County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 12.3 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide)

12.3 to 1 (4.8 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $832,000 ($364,900 statewide)

$832,000 ($364,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $410 ($186 statewide)

$410 ($186 statewide) Median household income: $67,799 ($76,292 statewide)

$67,799 ($76,292 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.6% (-0.0% statewide)

+0.6% (-0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 469

469 Counties considered in state: 124

Utah: Summit County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 14.4 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

14.4 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $1,975,000 ($589,990 statewide)

$1,975,000 ($589,990 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $914 ($259 statewide)

$914 ($259 statewide) Median household income: $137,058 ($91,750 statewide)

$137,058 ($91,750 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +14.5% (-1.7% statewide)

+14.5% (-1.7% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 931

931 Counties considered in state: 17

Vermont: Bennington County

EPasqualli / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 9.6 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide)

9.6 to 1 (6.4 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $687,000 ($499,900 statewide)

$687,000 ($499,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $266 ($266 statewide)

$266 ($266 statewide) Median household income: $71,494 ($78,024 statewide)

$71,494 ($78,024 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: -5.2% (+4.4% statewide)

-5.2% (+4.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 152

152 Counties considered in state: 9

Virginia: Northampton County

Median home price to income ratio: 11.0 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide)

11.0 to 1 (4.9 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $613,450 ($449,000 statewide)

$613,450 ($449,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $317 ($231 statewide)

$317 ($231 statewide) Median household income: $55,933 ($90,974 statewide)

$55,933 ($90,974 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +12.8% (+4.3% statewide)

+12.8% (+4.3% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 135

135 Counties considered in state: 63

Washington: San Juan County

Colleen Michaels / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 15.8 to 1 (6.6 to 1 statewide)

15.8 to 1 (6.6 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $1,325,000 ($629,997 statewide)

$1,325,000 ($629,997 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $667 ($343 statewide)

$667 ($343 statewide) Median household income: $83,682 ($94,952 statewide)

$83,682 ($94,952 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +10.4% (+0.0% statewide)

+10.4% (+0.0% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 112

112 Counties considered in state: 29

West Virginia: Greenbrier County

EyeMark / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 6.7 to 1 (4.5 to 1 statewide)

6.7 to 1 (4.5 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $325,000 ($259,000 statewide)

$325,000 ($259,000 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $176 ($144 statewide)

$176 ($144 statewide) Median household income: $48,662 ($57,917 statewide)

$48,662 ($57,917 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +8.5% (+8.4% statewide)

+8.5% (+8.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 132

132 Counties considered in state: 15

Wisconsin: Vilas County

Median home price to income ratio: 7.4 to 1 (5.1 to 1 statewide)

7.4 to 1 (5.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $495,000 ($385,450 statewide)

$495,000 ($385,450 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $313 ($214 statewide)

$313 ($214 statewide) Median household income: $67,132 ($75,670 statewide)

$67,132 ($75,670 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +0.8% (+1.5% statewide)

+0.8% (+1.5% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 129

129 Counties considered in state: 36

Wyoming: Teton County

Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images

Median home price to income ratio: 29.7 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide)

29.7 to 1 (6.1 to 1 statewide) Median home list price in March 2025: $3,350,000 ($459,900 statewide)

$3,350,000 ($459,900 statewide) Median home list price per square foot: $1,544 ($208 statewide)

$1,544 ($208 statewide) Median household income: $112,681 ($74,815 statewide)

$112,681 ($74,815 statewide) 1-year change in median list price: +24.5% (+2.4% statewide)

+24.5% (+2.4% statewide) Listed homes in county, March 2025: 194

194 Counties considered in state: 9

