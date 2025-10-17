Discover The Most Affordable Housing Market In Every U.S. State

The United States is in the midst of a housing affordability crisis. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that wages for a typical, full-time worker have climbed by just under 27% since the beginning of 2020. Over the same period, home prices rose more than twice as fast, increasing by over 55% according to the Case-Shiller index. In a congressional hearing earlier this year, the chairman of the National Association of Home Builders testified that nearly 77% of American households cannot afford a new, median priced home.

The surge in home prices is due in large part to a long-standing supply shortage, which now stands at an estimated minimum of 1.5 million housing units. With construction costs continuing to rise, overcoming the shortfall appears to be growing ever more difficult.

The mismatch between supply and demand in the housing market is also being exacerbated by historically high mortgage rates. According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or Freddie Mac, the average interest on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage has been above 6% since September 2022 — levels not seen since 2008. Today’s borrowing costs are more than double what they were as recently as 2021, and many homeowners locked into lower rates are now hesitant to sell.

Due to these underlying factors, the median list price of a home in the United States is now $425,000, which is 5.2 times higher than the national median household income of $81,604. For context, the median list price in the U.S. was only 3.5 times higher than the median household income as recently as a decade ago. Notably, both real estate prices and income levels vary considerably across the country, and in most states, there are housing markets that remain relatively affordable.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most affordable housing market in each state. We reviewed incomes and list prices for the more than 860 U.S. counties and county equivalents with available data and ranked them on their affordability ratio — or the local median household income divided by the local median home list price. Income data are one-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey. Median list price data are from Realtor.com and are current as of September 2025. It is important to note that Vermont has only one county with available data. As a result, the listed county ranks as the most affordable by default.

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, home prices range from 1.8 to 6.5 times higher than the median household income, and in 42 of these counties, homeownership is more affordable than the national average. However, because 2024 income data is not yet available for every U.S. county, there are two states on this list where the highest-ranking county has a less affordable housing market than the state as a whole.

In many of these places, affordable housing is likely due in part to the types of homes being put up for sale. Within any given market, larger homes often command higher prices, and in most counties on this list, the typical listed home is smaller than the typical listed home across the state as a whole.

These are the most affordable housing markets in every state.