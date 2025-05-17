The State Where Rich People Can Buy A Cheap Mansion George Wiedemann Jr. Mansion, Park Avenue, Mansion Hill, Newport, KY by w_lemay / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Research about expensive homes usually focuses on towns where people must pay millions for a mansion. These include neighborhoods outside big cities that also have expensive real estate. Atherton, CA, is usually at the top of the list. The tech-rich home has a median home price of $10.9 million. It is near San Francisco.

Key Points Zip Codes With Most Expensive Homes

Cheap States With Expensive Mansions

A new study takes a different snapshot. It determines the single city with the most expensive houses in each state based on median home price. The data came from the National Association of Realtors. It includes a review of 3,100 Zip codes.

The research turns up the usual suspects. Greenwich, CT, tops the list with a median home price of $1,941,473. It is in a wealthy part of the state. A train ride to Manhattan takes about 30 minutes.

Marin County, CA, is second on the list with a median home price of $1,565,090, making it the most expensive in the nation’s largest state based on population. It sits just north of the tech-heavy cities of San Francisco and San Jose.

New York Country is sixth, with a median home price of $1,090,290. The country covers the borough of Manhattan.

As expected, the least expensive counties for the highest median home prices in each state are in the poorest states. In each case, the price is under $400,000. The zip code with the highest home prices in Alabama is Shelby, which has a median of $342,340. The most expensive in Louisiana is Orleans Parish, where the median home price is $309,010

The state with the lowest median home price in the most expensive Zip code is Canadian County, Oklahoma. The median price is $273,990

Canadian County is just west of Oklahoma City. It has a population of 175,000 and is named after the river on its southern border. Eighty-seven percent of the country is White. The median household income is just over $45,000, a fraction of the national figure.

