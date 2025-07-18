The City in Every State Where Home Prices are Rising the Most

Home prices have been surging for years in the United States. According to the Case-Shiller Index, sales prices for single-family homes in the U.S. climbed by more than 50% from the beginning of 2020 to the middle of 2024. While this rapid increase was a boon for homeowners, millions of whom saw a significant appreciation in their most valuable asset, it also created a housing affordability crisis — one that hit Americans with no real estate holdings especially hard. But in the second half of 2024, market conditions began to shift in favor of prospective homebuyers.
Key Points
-
Despite significant fluctuations over the past 12 months, home prices in the U.S. are very similar to where they were a year ago.
-
Still, housing markets are highly localized, and in nearly every state, there is at least one city where homes are now meaningfully more expensive than they were a year ago.
-
In addition to owning a home, working with a financial advisor can be one of the best ways to build wealth. Click here to get started now.
Historical home price data from Realtor.com shows that the median list price of a single family home fell by nearly 9% — or about $39,400 — from June 2024 to January 2025. However, any optimism that this trend would continue, and that home prices would eventually fall to levels affordable for a typical working family, was short-lived. Since January of this year, home prices have climbed by more than 10%, and as of June 2025, the most recent month of available data, the median list prices for a single family home in the U.S. stood at $440,950 — only about $8,000 below the all-time high, reported in June 2022.
The dip in home prices during the second half of 2024 was more than offset by the subsequent increase in the first half of 2025. As a result, average list prices are up about 0.2% year-over-year nationwide. But when it comes to real estate, location matters, and in certain parts of the country, home prices have climbed far more in the last year than the national average might suggest.
Using historical data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state where home prices are rising the most. We reviewed data for over 920 U.S. metro areas, and ranked them on the relative change in median single-family home list prices from June 2024 to June 2025, listing the city in each state where home prices have climbed the most. Only metro areas where list prices were not flagged for potential data quality issues were considered. Delaware and Hawaii were excluded from the analysis, as neither state has a city where home prices increased over the last year. Additionally, because Rhode Island has only one metro area with available data, the city listed for that state appears on this list by default.
Among the 48 metro areas on this list, median list prices are up anywhere from about 3% to 50% since June of last year. In nearly every case, the relative increase in home prices exceeds the comparable increase across the state as a whole. In several cities on this list, home prices climbed even as the prices declined statewide over the same period. (Here is a look at how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)
It is important to note that even though home prices are higher in these places now than they were at the same time last year, many of these cities still have relatively affordable housing markets. In 17 of these cities, median list prices are still below $300,000. The last time the national median list price was below that threshold was January 2020. (Here is a look at the most affordable cities for renters in every state.)
These are the cities in every state where home prices are rising the fastest.
Why It Matters
Despite a short-lived retreat in home prices in 2024, the housing market has become significantly less affordable so far in 2025 — continuing a longer-term trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising home prices this year have offset falling prices in the second half of 2024, and as a result, median sale prices have not meaningfully changed in the last 12 months. Still, housing markets are highly localized, and in nearly every state, there is at least one city where homes are now significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.
Alabama: Talladega-Sylacauga
- 1-year change in local median list price: +14.0% (+$31,900)
- Median list price in city: $259,900 in June 2025, $228,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.3% (+$1,100)
- Median list price in state: $340,000 in June 2025, $338,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 427
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,895 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 18
Alaska: Fairbanks-College
- 1-year change in local median list price: +10.4% (+$33,750)
- Median list price in city: $358,750 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.4% (+$19,000)
- Median list price in state: $449,000 in June 2025, $430,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 209
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,730 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 4
Arizona: Sierra Vista-Douglas
- 1-year change in local median list price: +6.8% (+$22,250)
- Median list price in city: $347,250 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.4% (-$17,400)
- Median list price in state: $497,500 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 664
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,851 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Arkansas: Blytheville
- 1-year change in local median list price: +18.7% (+$29,975)
- Median list price in city: $189,925 in June 2025, $159,950 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.0% (+$6,000)
- Median list price in state: $305,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 139
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,603 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 12
California: Salinas
- 1-year change in local median list price: +2.9% (+$37,992)
- Median list price in city: $1,336,992 in June 2025, $1,299,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.7% (-$13,500)
- Median list price in state: $771,500 in June 2025, $785,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 733
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,909 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 29
Colorado: Fort Morgan
- 1-year change in local median list price: +5.5% (+$20,500)
- Median list price in city: $395,500 in June 2025, $375,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.2% (-$20,050)
- Median list price in state: $599,950 in June 2025, $620,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 193
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,392 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 14
Connecticut: Putnam
- 1-year change in local median list price: +13.9% (+$57,100)
- Median list price in city: $467,000 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.2% (+$11,825)
- Median list price in state: $561,725 in June 2025, $549,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 324
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,815 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 5
Florida: Tallahassee
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.2% (+$29,870)
- Median list price in city: $353,566 in June 2025, $323,696 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$10,900)
- Median list price in state: $439,000 in June 2025, $449,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,989
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,702 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 23
Georgia: Columbus
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.2% (+$24,474)
- Median list price in city: $289,474 in June 2025, $265,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0%
- Median list price in state: $399,900 in June 2025, $399,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,198
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,012 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 24
Idaho: Rexburg
- 1-year change in local median list price: +14.5% (+$74,725)
- Median list price in city: $588,725 in June 2025, $514,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.3% (+$19,000)
- Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 319
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,122 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 13
Illinois: Centralia
- 1-year change in local median list price: +50.0% (+$63,000)
- Median list price in city: $189,000 in June 2025, $126,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.0% (-$10,000)
- Median list price in state: $325,000 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 123
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,751 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 20
Indiana: Wabash
- 1-year change in local median list price: +25.6% (+$48,450)
- Median list price in city: $237,450 in June 2025, $189,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.3% (+$1,000)
- Median list price in state: $310,000 in June 2025, $309,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 105
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,687 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
Iowa: Spirit Lake
- 1-year change in local median list price: +21.3% (+$95,625)
- Median list price in city: $545,625 in June 2025, $450,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.3% (-$10,000)
- Median list price in state: $295,000 in June 2025, $305,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 249
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,744 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 15
Kansas: Hutchinson
- 1-year change in local median list price: +37.9% (+$60,500)
- Median list price in city: $220,000 in June 2025, $159,500 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$7,500)
- Median list price in state: $307,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 172
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,992 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 11
Kentucky: Pikeville
- 1-year change in local median list price: +15.3% (+$30,450)
- Median list price in city: $229,450 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0%
- Median list price in state: $315,000 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 228
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,878 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 16
Louisiana: Shreveport-Bossier City
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.2% (+$22,025)
- Median list price in city: $261,025 in June 2025, $239,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,000)
- Median list price in state: $285,000 in June 2025, $280,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,968
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,928 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 16
Maine: Bangor
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.4% (+$28,000)
- Median list price in city: $327,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +9.7% (+$43,500)
- Median list price in state: $492,500 in June 2025, $449,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 577
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,660 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 3
Maryland: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson
- 1-year change in local median list price: +7.0% (+$25,999)
- Median list price in city: $399,999 in June 2025, $374,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.6% (+$19,950)
- Median list price in state: $454,950 in June 2025, $435,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 10,386
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,858 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 7
Massachusetts: Springfield
- 1-year change in local median list price: +11.5% (+$38,450)
- Median list price in city: $373,450 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.1% (-$550)
- Median list price in state: $799,450 in June 2025, $800,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 552
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,673 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 7
Michigan: Iron Mountain
- 1-year change in local median list price: +28.5% (+$49,800)
- Median list price in city: $224,700 in June 2025, $174,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.7% (+$17,000)
- Median list price in state: $317,000 in June 2025, $300,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 113
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,700 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 27
Minnesota: Grand Rapids
- 1-year change in local median list price: +16.7% (+$52,550)
- Median list price in city: $367,450 in June 2025, $314,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$9,950)
- Median list price in state: $399,950 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 233
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,663 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 20
Mississippi: Brookhaven
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.0% (+$17,875)
- Median list price in city: $216,875 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.1% (-$255)
- Median list price in state: $298,745 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 80
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,911 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 13
Missouri: Moberly
- 1-year change in local median list price: +34.5% (+$58,550)
- Median list price in city: $228,450 in June 2025, $169,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.5% (+$1,495)
- Median list price in state: $310,995 in June 2025, $309,500 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 106
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,563 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Montana: Kalispell
- 1-year change in local median list price: +4.3% (+$37,450)
- Median list price in city: $912,450 in June 2025, $875,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.0% (-$100)
- Median list price in state: $649,900 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,212
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,246 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 5
Nebraska: Kearney
- 1-year change in local median list price: +8.5% (+$28,050)
- Median list price in city: $358,000 in June 2025, $329,950 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.2% (+$766)
- Median list price in state: $355,766 in June 2025, $355,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 125
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,756 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 7
Nevada: Gardnerville Ranchos
- 1-year change in local median list price: +6.4% (+$54,000)
- Median list price in city: $898,000 in June 2025, $844,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.3% (-$1,640)
- Median list price in state: $499,900 in June 2025, $501,540 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 501
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,175 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 6
New Hampshire: Laconia
- 1-year change in local median list price: +6.9% (+$45,025)
- Median list price in city: $694,475 in June 2025, $649,450 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.3% (+$19,100)
- Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $579,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 440
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,890 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 5
New Jersey: Vineland
- 1-year change in local median list price: +7.6% (+$21,300)
- Median list price in city: $301,250 in June 2025, $279,950 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.6% (-$9,550)
- Median list price in state: $579,450 in June 2025, $589,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 527
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,574 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 3
New Mexico: Hobbs
- 1-year change in local median list price: +25.1% (+$51,169)
- Median list price in city: $254,825 in June 2025, $203,656 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.0% (+$12,048)
- Median list price in state: $410,048 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 134
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,053 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 14
New York: Cortland
- 1-year change in local median list price: +25.8% (+$52,775)
- Median list price in city: $257,675 in June 2025, $204,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.6% (+$4,450)
- Median list price in state: $692,450 in June 2025, $688,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 127
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,852 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
North Carolina: Roanoke Rapids
- 1-year change in local median list price: +13.2% (+$34,332)
- Median list price in city: $294,332 in June 2025, $260,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.5% (+$2,000)
- Median list price in state: $425,000 in June 2025, $423,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 257
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,638 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 35
North Dakota: Wahpeton
- 1-year change in local median list price: +30.6% (+$93,150)
- Median list price in city: $398,000 in June 2025, $304,850 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.7% (-$10,230)
- Median list price in state: $368,770 in June 2025, $379,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 94
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,151 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 7
Ohio: Athens
- 1-year change in local median list price: +32.6% (+$82,750)
- Median list price in city: $336,750 in June 2025, $254,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,100)
- Median list price in state: $295,000 in June 2025, $289,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 143
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,792 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 31
Oklahoma: Stillwater
- 1-year change in local median list price: +36.0% (+$92,000)
- Median list price in city: $347,500 in June 2025, $255,500 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,459)
- Median list price in state: $308,400 in June 2025, $302,941 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 395
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,035 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Oregon: Hood River
- 1-year change in local median list price: +32.7% (+$245,000)
- Median list price in city: $995,000 in June 2025, $750,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.9% (+$5,000)
- Median list price in state: $580,000 in June 2025, $575,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 84
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,097 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 19
Pennsylvania: St. Marys
- 1-year change in local median list price: +22.9% (+$34,350)
- Median list price in city: $184,250 in June 2025, $149,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.2% (+$4,000)
- Median list price in state: $329,000 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 59
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,664 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 29
Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick
- 1-year change in local median list price: +3.4% (+$19,900)
- Median list price in city: $599,900 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.8% (+$22,000)
- Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $577,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 3,953
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,883 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 1
South Carolina: Newberry
- 1-year change in local median list price: +34.9% (+$115,050)
- Median list price in city: $444,950 in June 2025, $329,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.2% (+$15,000)
- Median list price in state: $374,900 in June 2025, $359,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 121
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,241 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 14
South Dakota: Mitchell
- 1-year change in local median list price: +14.9% (+$50,500)
- Median list price in city: $390,500 in June 2025, $340,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.8% (-$3,000)
- Median list price in state: $395,000 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 64
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,189 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 10
Tennessee: Fayetteville
- 1-year change in local median list price: +13.2% (+$39,550)
- Median list price in city: $339,450 in June 2025, $299,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.0% (+$100)
- Median list price in state: $440,000 in June 2025, $439,900 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 178
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,873 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 21
Texas: Beeville
- 1-year change in local median list price: +16.5% (+$31,925)
- Median list price in city: $225,925 in June 2025, $194,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.5% (-$1,990)
- Median list price in state: $378,000 in June 2025, $379,990 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 120
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,584 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 48
Utah: Cedar City
- 1-year change in local median list price: +7.5% (+$32,675)
- Median list price in city: $469,675 in June 2025, $437,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$15,020)
- Median list price in state: $599,950 in June 2025, $614,970 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 725
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,999 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 9
Vermont: Rutland
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.8% (+$39,225)
- Median list price in city: $438,225 in June 2025, $399,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.0% (+$24,750)
- Median list price in state: $523,750 in June 2025, $499,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 307
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,943 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 3
Virginia: Martinsville
- 1-year change in local median list price: +9.4% (+$18,775)
- Median list price in city: $218,675 in June 2025, $199,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.3% (+$23,964)
- Median list price in state: $473,914 in June 2025, $449,950 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 210
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,572 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 11
Washington: Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard
- 1-year change in local median list price: +11.8% (+$74,010)
- Median list price in city: $699,000 in June 2025, $624,990 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.4% (+$15,750)
- Median list price in state: $674,750 in June 2025, $659,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,150
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,182 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 18
West Virginia: Clarksburg
- 1-year change in local median list price: +27.7% (+$55,300)
- Median list price in city: $254,750 in June 2025, $199,450 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +11.3% (+$28,010)
- Median list price in state: $275,000 in June 2025, $246,990 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 239
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,769 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 9
Wisconsin: Beaver Dam
- 1-year change in local median list price: +11.3% (+$40,000)
- Median list price in city: $394,900 in June 2025, $354,900 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.2% (+$4,900)
- Median list price in state: $399,900 in June 2025, $395,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 207
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,805 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 22
Wyoming: Rock Springs
- 1-year change in local median list price: +10.8% (+$34,750)
- Median list price in city: $356,750 in June 2025, $322,000 in June 2024
- 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.6% (+$21,741)
- Median list price in state: $496,741 in June 2025, $475,000 in June 2024
- Number of homes on the market in the city: 94
- Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,256 square feet
- Number of cities considered in state: 7
If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor)
Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor.
Here’s how it works:
- Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes!
- Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin
- Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you.
Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.