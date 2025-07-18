The City in Every State Where Home Prices are Rising the Most benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Home prices have been surging for years in the United States. According to the Case-Shiller Index, sales prices for single-family homes in the U.S. climbed by more than 50% from the beginning of 2020 to the middle of 2024. While this rapid increase was a boon for homeowners, millions of whom saw a significant appreciation in their most valuable asset, it also created a housing affordability crisis — one that hit Americans with no real estate holdings especially hard. But in the second half of 2024, market conditions began to shift in favor of prospective homebuyers.

Key Points Despite significant fluctuations over the past 12 months, home prices in the U.S. are very similar to where they were a year ago.

Still, housing markets are highly localized, and in nearly every state, there is at least one city where homes are now meaningfully more expensive than they were a year ago.

Historical home price data from Realtor.com shows that the median list price of a single family home fell by nearly 9% — or about $39,400 — from June 2024 to January 2025. However, any optimism that this trend would continue, and that home prices would eventually fall to levels affordable for a typical working family, was short-lived. Since January of this year, home prices have climbed by more than 10%, and as of June 2025, the most recent month of available data, the median list prices for a single family home in the U.S. stood at $440,950 — only about $8,000 below the all-time high, reported in June 2022.

The dip in home prices during the second half of 2024 was more than offset by the subsequent increase in the first half of 2025. As a result, average list prices are up about 0.2% year-over-year nationwide. But when it comes to real estate, location matters, and in certain parts of the country, home prices have climbed far more in the last year than the national average might suggest.

Using historical data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state where home prices are rising the most. We reviewed data for over 920 U.S. metro areas, and ranked them on the relative change in median single-family home list prices from June 2024 to June 2025, listing the city in each state where home prices have climbed the most. Only metro areas where list prices were not flagged for potential data quality issues were considered. Delaware and Hawaii were excluded from the analysis, as neither state has a city where home prices increased over the last year. Additionally, because Rhode Island has only one metro area with available data, the city listed for that state appears on this list by default.

Among the 48 metro areas on this list, median list prices are up anywhere from about 3% to 50% since June of last year. In nearly every case, the relative increase in home prices exceeds the comparable increase across the state as a whole. In several cities on this list, home prices climbed even as the prices declined statewide over the same period. (Here is a look at how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

It is important to note that even though home prices are higher in these places now than they were at the same time last year, many of these cities still have relatively affordable housing markets. In 17 of these cities, median list prices are still below $300,000. The last time the national median list price was below that threshold was January 2020. (Here is a look at the most affordable cities for renters in every state.)

These are the cities in every state where home prices are rising the fastest.

Alabama: Talladega-Sylacauga

sshepard / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +14.0% (+$31,900)

+14.0% (+$31,900) Median list price in city: $259,900 in June 2025, $228,000 in June 2024

$259,900 in June 2025, $228,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.3% (+$1,100)

+0.3% (+$1,100) Median list price in state: $340,000 in June 2025, $338,900 in June 2024

$340,000 in June 2025, $338,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 427

427 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,895 square feet

1,895 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 18

Alaska: Fairbanks-College

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +10.4% (+$33,750)

+10.4% (+$33,750) Median list price in city: $358,750 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024

$358,750 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.4% (+$19,000)

+4.4% (+$19,000) Median list price in state: $449,000 in June 2025, $430,000 in June 2024

$449,000 in June 2025, $430,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 209

209 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,730 square feet

1,730 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 4

Arizona: Sierra Vista-Douglas

Cheri Alguire / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +6.8% (+$22,250)

+6.8% (+$22,250) Median list price in city: $347,250 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024

$347,250 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.4% (-$17,400)

-3.4% (-$17,400) Median list price in state: $497,500 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024

$497,500 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 664

664 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,851 square feet

1,851 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 10

Arkansas: Blytheville

1-year change in local median list price: +18.7% (+$29,975)

+18.7% (+$29,975) Median list price in city: $189,925 in June 2025, $159,950 in June 2024

$189,925 in June 2025, $159,950 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.0% (+$6,000)

+2.0% (+$6,000) Median list price in state: $305,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024

$305,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 139

139 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,603 square feet

1,603 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 12

California: Salinas

1-year change in local median list price: +2.9% (+$37,992)

+2.9% (+$37,992) Median list price in city: $1,336,992 in June 2025, $1,299,000 in June 2024

$1,336,992 in June 2025, $1,299,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.7% (-$13,500)

-1.7% (-$13,500) Median list price in state: $771,500 in June 2025, $785,000 in June 2024

$771,500 in June 2025, $785,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 733

733 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,909 square feet

1,909 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 29

Colorado: Fort Morgan

Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +5.5% (+$20,500)

+5.5% (+$20,500) Median list price in city: $395,500 in June 2025, $375,000 in June 2024

$395,500 in June 2025, $375,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.2% (-$20,050)

-3.2% (-$20,050) Median list price in state: $599,950 in June 2025, $620,000 in June 2024

$599,950 in June 2025, $620,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 193

193 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,392 square feet

2,392 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 14

Connecticut: Putnam

JJBers / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +13.9% (+$57,100)

+13.9% (+$57,100) Median list price in city: $467,000 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024

$467,000 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.2% (+$11,825)

+2.2% (+$11,825) Median list price in state: $561,725 in June 2025, $549,900 in June 2024

$561,725 in June 2025, $549,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 324

324 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,815 square feet

1,815 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 5

Florida: Tallahassee

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +9.2% (+$29,870)

+9.2% (+$29,870) Median list price in city: $353,566 in June 2025, $323,696 in June 2024

$353,566 in June 2025, $323,696 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$10,900)

-2.4% (-$10,900) Median list price in state: $439,000 in June 2025, $449,900 in June 2024

$439,000 in June 2025, $449,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,989

1,989 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,702 square feet

1,702 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 23

Georgia: Columbus

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

1-year change in local median list price: +9.2% (+$24,474)

+9.2% (+$24,474) Median list price in city: $289,474 in June 2025, $265,000 in June 2024

$289,474 in June 2025, $265,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0%

0.0% Median list price in state: $399,900 in June 2025, $399,900 in June 2024

$399,900 in June 2025, $399,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,198

1,198 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,012 square feet

2,012 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 24

Idaho: Rexburg

1-year change in local median list price: +14.5% (+$74,725)

+14.5% (+$74,725) Median list price in city: $588,725 in June 2025, $514,000 in June 2024

$588,725 in June 2025, $514,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.3% (+$19,000)

+3.3% (+$19,000) Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024

$599,000 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 319

319 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,122 square feet

2,122 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 13

Illinois: Centralia

pasa / Flickr

1-year change in local median list price: +50.0% (+$63,000)

+50.0% (+$63,000) Median list price in city: $189,000 in June 2025, $126,000 in June 2024

$189,000 in June 2025, $126,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.0% (-$10,000)

-3.0% (-$10,000) Median list price in state: $325,000 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024

$325,000 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 123

123 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,751 square feet

1,751 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 20

Indiana: Wabash

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +25.6% (+$48,450)

+25.6% (+$48,450) Median list price in city: $237,450 in June 2025, $189,000 in June 2024

$237,450 in June 2025, $189,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.3% (+$1,000)

+0.3% (+$1,000) Median list price in state: $310,000 in June 2025, $309,000 in June 2024

$310,000 in June 2025, $309,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 105

105 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,687 square feet

1,687 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 27

Iowa: Spirit Lake

By Skywayman at English Wikipedia - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39705377 / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +21.3% (+$95,625)

+21.3% (+$95,625) Median list price in city: $545,625 in June 2025, $450,000 in June 2024

$545,625 in June 2025, $450,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.3% (-$10,000)

-3.3% (-$10,000) Median list price in state: $295,000 in June 2025, $305,000 in June 2024

$295,000 in June 2025, $305,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 249

249 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,744 square feet

1,744 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 15

Kansas: Hutchinson

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +37.9% (+$60,500)

+37.9% (+$60,500) Median list price in city: $220,000 in June 2025, $159,500 in June 2024

$220,000 in June 2025, $159,500 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$7,500)

-2.4% (-$7,500) Median list price in state: $307,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024

$307,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 172

172 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,992 square feet

1,992 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 11

Kentucky: Pikeville

6381380 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +15.3% (+$30,450)

+15.3% (+$30,450) Median list price in city: $229,450 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024

$229,450 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0%

0.0% Median list price in state: $315,000 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024

$315,000 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 228

228 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,878 square feet

1,878 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 16

Louisiana: Shreveport-Bossier City

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +9.2% (+$22,025)

+9.2% (+$22,025) Median list price in city: $261,025 in June 2025, $239,000 in June 2024

$261,025 in June 2025, $239,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,000)

+1.8% (+$5,000) Median list price in state: $285,000 in June 2025, $280,000 in June 2024

$285,000 in June 2025, $280,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,968

1,968 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,928 square feet

1,928 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 16

Maine: Bangor

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +9.4% (+$28,000)

+9.4% (+$28,000) Median list price in city: $327,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024

$327,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +9.7% (+$43,500)

+9.7% (+$43,500) Median list price in state: $492,500 in June 2025, $449,000 in June 2024

$492,500 in June 2025, $449,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 577

577 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,660 square feet

1,660 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 3

Maryland: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +7.0% (+$25,999)

+7.0% (+$25,999) Median list price in city: $399,999 in June 2025, $374,000 in June 2024

$399,999 in June 2025, $374,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.6% (+$19,950)

+4.6% (+$19,950) Median list price in state: $454,950 in June 2025, $435,000 in June 2024

$454,950 in June 2025, $435,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 10,386

10,386 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,858 square feet

1,858 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Massachusetts: Springfield

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +11.5% (+$38,450)

+11.5% (+$38,450) Median list price in city: $373,450 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024

$373,450 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.1% (-$550)

-0.1% (-$550) Median list price in state: $799,450 in June 2025, $800,000 in June 2024

$799,450 in June 2025, $800,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 552

552 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,673 square feet

1,673 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Michigan: Iron Mountain

ehrlif / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +28.5% (+$49,800)

+28.5% (+$49,800) Median list price in city: $224,700 in June 2025, $174,900 in June 2024

$224,700 in June 2025, $174,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.7% (+$17,000)

+5.7% (+$17,000) Median list price in state: $317,000 in June 2025, $300,000 in June 2024

$317,000 in June 2025, $300,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 113

113 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,700 square feet

1,700 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 27

Minnesota: Grand Rapids

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +16.7% (+$52,550)

+16.7% (+$52,550) Median list price in city: $367,450 in June 2025, $314,900 in June 2024

$367,450 in June 2025, $314,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$9,950)

-2.4% (-$9,950) Median list price in state: $399,950 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024

$399,950 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 233

233 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,663 square feet

1,663 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 20

Mississippi: Brookhaven

PaulMcKinnon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +9.0% (+$17,875)

+9.0% (+$17,875) Median list price in city: $216,875 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024

$216,875 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.1% (-$255)

-0.1% (-$255) Median list price in state: $298,745 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024

$298,745 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 80

80 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,911 square feet

1,911 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 13

Missouri: Moberly

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +34.5% (+$58,550)

+34.5% (+$58,550) Median list price in city: $228,450 in June 2025, $169,900 in June 2024

$228,450 in June 2025, $169,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.5% (+$1,495)

+0.5% (+$1,495) Median list price in state: $310,995 in June 2025, $309,500 in June 2024

$310,995 in June 2025, $309,500 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 106

106 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,563 square feet

1,563 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 21

Montana: Kalispell

jodiecoston / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +4.3% (+$37,450)

+4.3% (+$37,450) Median list price in city: $912,450 in June 2025, $875,000 in June 2024

$912,450 in June 2025, $875,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.0% (-$100)

-0.0% (-$100) Median list price in state: $649,900 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024

$649,900 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,212

1,212 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,246 square feet

2,246 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 5

Nebraska: Kearney

allenboe / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +8.5% (+$28,050)

+8.5% (+$28,050) Median list price in city: $358,000 in June 2025, $329,950 in June 2024

$358,000 in June 2025, $329,950 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.2% (+$766)

+0.2% (+$766) Median list price in state: $355,766 in June 2025, $355,000 in June 2024

$355,766 in June 2025, $355,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 125

125 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,756 square feet

2,756 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Nevada: Gardnerville Ranchos

1-year change in local median list price: +6.4% (+$54,000)

+6.4% (+$54,000) Median list price in city: $898,000 in June 2025, $844,000 in June 2024

$898,000 in June 2025, $844,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.3% (-$1,640)

-0.3% (-$1,640) Median list price in state: $499,900 in June 2025, $501,540 in June 2024

$499,900 in June 2025, $501,540 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 501

501 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,175 square feet

2,175 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 6

New Hampshire: Laconia

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +6.9% (+$45,025)

+6.9% (+$45,025) Median list price in city: $694,475 in June 2025, $649,450 in June 2024

$694,475 in June 2025, $649,450 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.3% (+$19,100)

+3.3% (+$19,100) Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $579,900 in June 2024

$599,000 in June 2025, $579,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 440

440 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,890 square feet

1,890 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 5

New Jersey: Vineland

shakzu / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +7.6% (+$21,300)

+7.6% (+$21,300) Median list price in city: $301,250 in June 2025, $279,950 in June 2024

$301,250 in June 2025, $279,950 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.6% (-$9,550)

-1.6% (-$9,550) Median list price in state: $579,450 in June 2025, $589,000 in June 2024

$579,450 in June 2025, $589,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 527

527 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,574 square feet

1,574 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 3

New Mexico: Hobbs

James_Gabbert / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +25.1% (+$51,169)

+25.1% (+$51,169) Median list price in city: $254,825 in June 2025, $203,656 in June 2024

$254,825 in June 2025, $203,656 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.0% (+$12,048)

+3.0% (+$12,048) Median list price in state: $410,048 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024

$410,048 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 134

134 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,053 square feet

2,053 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 14

New York: Cortland

stefko / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +25.8% (+$52,775)

+25.8% (+$52,775) Median list price in city: $257,675 in June 2025, $204,900 in June 2024

$257,675 in June 2025, $204,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.6% (+$4,450)

+0.6% (+$4,450) Median list price in state: $692,450 in June 2025, $688,000 in June 2024

$692,450 in June 2025, $688,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 127

127 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,852 square feet

1,852 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 21

North Carolina: Roanoke Rapids

Boogich / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +13.2% (+$34,332)

+13.2% (+$34,332) Median list price in city: $294,332 in June 2025, $260,000 in June 2024

$294,332 in June 2025, $260,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.5% (+$2,000)

+0.5% (+$2,000) Median list price in state: $425,000 in June 2025, $423,000 in June 2024

$425,000 in June 2025, $423,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 257

257 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,638 square feet

1,638 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 35

North Dakota: Wahpeton

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +30.6% (+$93,150)

+30.6% (+$93,150) Median list price in city: $398,000 in June 2025, $304,850 in June 2024

$398,000 in June 2025, $304,850 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.7% (-$10,230)

-2.7% (-$10,230) Median list price in state: $368,770 in June 2025, $379,000 in June 2024

$368,770 in June 2025, $379,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 94

94 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,151 square feet

2,151 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Ohio: Athens

Wendy Van / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +32.6% (+$82,750)

+32.6% (+$82,750) Median list price in city: $336,750 in June 2025, $254,000 in June 2024

$336,750 in June 2025, $254,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,100)

+1.8% (+$5,100) Median list price in state: $295,000 in June 2025, $289,900 in June 2024

$295,000 in June 2025, $289,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 143

143 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,792 square feet

1,792 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 31

Oklahoma: Stillwater

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +36.0% (+$92,000)

+36.0% (+$92,000) Median list price in city: $347,500 in June 2025, $255,500 in June 2024

$347,500 in June 2025, $255,500 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,459)

+1.8% (+$5,459) Median list price in state: $308,400 in June 2025, $302,941 in June 2024

$308,400 in June 2025, $302,941 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 395

395 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,035 square feet

2,035 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 10

Oregon: Hood River

voshadhi / Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +32.7% (+$245,000)

+32.7% (+$245,000) Median list price in city: $995,000 in June 2025, $750,000 in June 2024

$995,000 in June 2025, $750,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.9% (+$5,000)

+0.9% (+$5,000) Median list price in state: $580,000 in June 2025, $575,000 in June 2024

$580,000 in June 2025, $575,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 84

84 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,097 square feet

2,097 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 19

Pennsylvania: St. Marys

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +22.9% (+$34,350)

+22.9% (+$34,350) Median list price in city: $184,250 in June 2025, $149,900 in June 2024

$184,250 in June 2025, $149,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.2% (+$4,000)

+1.2% (+$4,000) Median list price in state: $329,000 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024

$329,000 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 59

59 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,664 square feet

1,664 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 29

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +3.4% (+$19,900)

+3.4% (+$19,900) Median list price in city: $599,900 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024

$599,900 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.8% (+$22,000)

+3.8% (+$22,000) Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $577,000 in June 2024

$599,000 in June 2025, $577,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 3,953

3,953 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,883 square feet

1,883 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 1

South Carolina: Newberry

1-year change in local median list price: +34.9% (+$115,050)

+34.9% (+$115,050) Median list price in city: $444,950 in June 2025, $329,900 in June 2024

$444,950 in June 2025, $329,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.2% (+$15,000)

+4.2% (+$15,000) Median list price in state: $374,900 in June 2025, $359,900 in June 2024

$374,900 in June 2025, $359,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 121

121 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,241 square feet

2,241 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 14

South Dakota: Mitchell

1-year change in local median list price: +14.9% (+$50,500)

+14.9% (+$50,500) Median list price in city: $390,500 in June 2025, $340,000 in June 2024

$390,500 in June 2025, $340,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.8% (-$3,000)

-0.8% (-$3,000) Median list price in state: $395,000 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024

$395,000 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 64

64 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,189 square feet

2,189 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 10

Tennessee: Fayetteville

Ichabod / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +13.2% (+$39,550)

+13.2% (+$39,550) Median list price in city: $339,450 in June 2025, $299,900 in June 2024

$339,450 in June 2025, $299,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.0% (+$100)

+0.0% (+$100) Median list price in state: $440,000 in June 2025, $439,900 in June 2024

$440,000 in June 2025, $439,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 178

178 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,873 square feet

1,873 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 21

Texas: Beeville

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +16.5% (+$31,925)

+16.5% (+$31,925) Median list price in city: $225,925 in June 2025, $194,000 in June 2024

$225,925 in June 2025, $194,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.5% (-$1,990)

-0.5% (-$1,990) Median list price in state: $378,000 in June 2025, $379,990 in June 2024

$378,000 in June 2025, $379,990 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 120

120 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,584 square feet

1,584 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 48

Utah: Cedar City

1-year change in local median list price: +7.5% (+$32,675)

+7.5% (+$32,675) Median list price in city: $469,675 in June 2025, $437,000 in June 2024

$469,675 in June 2025, $437,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$15,020)

-2.4% (-$15,020) Median list price in state: $599,950 in June 2025, $614,970 in June 2024

$599,950 in June 2025, $614,970 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 725

725 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,999 square feet

1,999 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 9

Vermont: Rutland

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +9.8% (+$39,225)

+9.8% (+$39,225) Median list price in city: $438,225 in June 2025, $399,000 in June 2024

$438,225 in June 2025, $399,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.0% (+$24,750)

+5.0% (+$24,750) Median list price in state: $523,750 in June 2025, $499,000 in June 2024

$523,750 in June 2025, $499,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 307

307 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,943 square feet

1,943 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 3

Virginia: Martinsville

Sleddog116 / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +9.4% (+$18,775)

+9.4% (+$18,775) Median list price in city: $218,675 in June 2025, $199,900 in June 2024

$218,675 in June 2025, $199,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.3% (+$23,964)

+5.3% (+$23,964) Median list price in state: $473,914 in June 2025, $449,950 in June 2024

$473,914 in June 2025, $449,950 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 210

210 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,572 square feet

1,572 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 11

Washington: Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard

jmoor17 / Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: +11.8% (+$74,010)

+11.8% (+$74,010) Median list price in city: $699,000 in June 2025, $624,990 in June 2024

$699,000 in June 2025, $624,990 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.4% (+$15,750)

+2.4% (+$15,750) Median list price in state: $674,750 in June 2025, $659,000 in June 2024

$674,750 in June 2025, $659,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,150

1,150 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,182 square feet

2,182 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 18

West Virginia: Clarksburg

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +27.7% (+$55,300)

+27.7% (+$55,300) Median list price in city: $254,750 in June 2025, $199,450 in June 2024

$254,750 in June 2025, $199,450 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +11.3% (+$28,010)

+11.3% (+$28,010) Median list price in state: $275,000 in June 2025, $246,990 in June 2024

$275,000 in June 2025, $246,990 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 239

239 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,769 square feet

1,769 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 9

Wisconsin: Beaver Dam

Downspec / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: +11.3% (+$40,000)

+11.3% (+$40,000) Median list price in city: $394,900 in June 2025, $354,900 in June 2024

$394,900 in June 2025, $354,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.2% (+$4,900)

+1.2% (+$4,900) Median list price in state: $399,900 in June 2025, $395,000 in June 2024

$399,900 in June 2025, $395,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 207

207 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,805 square feet

1,805 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 22

Wyoming: Rock Springs

1-year change in local median list price: +10.8% (+$34,750)

+10.8% (+$34,750) Median list price in city: $356,750 in June 2025, $322,000 in June 2024

$356,750 in June 2025, $322,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.6% (+$21,741)

+4.6% (+$21,741) Median list price in state: $496,741 in June 2025, $475,000 in June 2024

$496,741 in June 2025, $475,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 94

94 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,256 square feet

2,256 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

