The City in Every State Where Home Prices are Crashing The Most fstop123 / iStock via Getty Images

Amid supply constraints and surging demand, home prices have climbed rapidly in recent years. According to data from Realtor.com, the typical single family home in the United States was listed for $440,950 in June 2025, an increase of over 47% from the beginning of 2020, and up about 10% from January of 2025.

Key Points America’s housing affordability crisis has continued into 2025. According to a recent study, an estimated 75% of U.S. households are unable to afford a typical home in today’s market.

Still, location matters when it comes to real estate, and in certain parts of the country, home prices have come down meaningfully in the last year.

While home prices have surged, wages have not. Since early 2020, median wages climbed by only 1.6% for full-time workers, adjusting for inflation. Predictably, the imbalance between growth in home price and earnings has resulted in a housing affordability crisis. When factoring in historically high mortgage rates, an estimated 75% of American households can no longer afford a new, median-priced home without taking on meaningful financial burdens, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

Notably, however, location matters when it comes to housing. Despite what longer-term, nationwide trends may suggest, in most of the 50 states, there is at least one city where homes are less expensive today than they were a year ago.

Using historical data from Realtor.com, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city in every state where home prices are actually falling. We reviewed data for over 920 U.S. metro areas, and ranked them on the relative change in median single-family home list prices from June 2024 to June 2025, listing the city in each state where home prices have come down the most. Only metro areas where list prices were not flagged for potential data quality issues were considered. Five states — Alaska, Maine, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Vermont — were excluded from the analysis, as none of these states has a city where home prices fell over the last year. Additionally, because Hawaii has only one metro area with available data, the city listed for that state appears on this list by default.

Among the 45 metro areas on this list, median list prices are down anywhere from about 1% to nearly 10% since June of last year. Even though home prices are also down year-over-year in 19 states, in all but one of these places, the relative decline in home prices in the metro area on this list exceeds the comparable statewide decrease. (Here is a look at how Baby Boomers impacted the housing market for younger buyers.)

It is important to note that while home prices are lower in these places now than they were at the same time last year, many of these cities still have relatively expensive housing markets. In 12 cities on this list, median list prices exceed half a million dollars. (Here is a look at the most affordable cities for renters in every state.)

These are the cities in every state where home prices are falling the fastest.

Alabama: Montgomery

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -7.9% (-$25,543)

-7.9% (-$25,543) Median list price in city: $298,457 in June 2025, $324,000 in June 2024

$298,457 in June 2025, $324,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.3% (+$1,100)

+0.3% (+$1,100) Median list price in state: $340,000 in June 2025, $338,900 in June 2024

$340,000 in June 2025, $338,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,953

1,953 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,064 square feet

2,064 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 18

Arizona: Payson

Daiwanlang / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -8.2% (-$44,425)

-8.2% (-$44,425) Median list price in city: $495,475 in June 2025, $539,900 in June 2024

$495,475 in June 2025, $539,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.4% (-$17,400)

-3.4% (-$17,400) Median list price in state: $497,500 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024

$497,500 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 592

592 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,677 square feet

1,677 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 10

Arkansas: Hot Springs

1-year change in local median list price: -1.4% (-$4,875)

-1.4% (-$4,875) Median list price in city: $345,125 in June 2025, $350,000 in June 2024

$345,125 in June 2025, $350,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.0% (+$6,000)

+2.0% (+$6,000) Median list price in state: $305,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024

$305,000 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,145

1,145 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,746 square feet

1,746 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 12

California: Ukiah

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -9.9% (-$70,000)

-9.9% (-$70,000) Median list price in city: $635,000 in June 2025, $705,000 in June 2024

$635,000 in June 2025, $705,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.7% (-$13,500)

-1.7% (-$13,500) Median list price in state: $771,500 in June 2025, $785,000 in June 2024

$771,500 in June 2025, $785,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 537

537 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,729 square feet

1,729 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 29

Colorado: Grand Junction

Adventure_Photo / E+ via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -6.0% (-$30,000)

-6.0% (-$30,000) Median list price in city: $469,900 in June 2025, $499,900 in June 2024

$469,900 in June 2025, $499,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.2% (-$20,050)

-3.2% (-$20,050) Median list price in state: $599,950 in June 2025, $620,000 in June 2024

$599,950 in June 2025, $620,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,058

1,058 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,727 square feet

1,727 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 14

Connecticut: Norwich-New London-Willimantic

1-year change in local median list price: -1.2% (-$5,700)

-1.2% (-$5,700) Median list price in city: $454,250 in June 2025, $459,950 in June 2024

$454,250 in June 2025, $459,950 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.2% (+$11,825)

+2.2% (+$11,825) Median list price in state: $561,725 in June 2025, $549,900 in June 2024

$561,725 in June 2025, $549,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 806

806 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,763 square feet

1,763 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 5

Delaware: Dover

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -3.6% (-$15,197)

-3.6% (-$15,197) Median list price in city: $407,703 in June 2025, $422,900 in June 2024

$407,703 in June 2025, $422,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.0% (-$5,000)

-1.0% (-$5,000) Median list price in state: $495,000 in June 2025, $500,000 in June 2024

$495,000 in June 2025, $500,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 811

811 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,976 square feet

1,976 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 2

Florida: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

CampPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -6.2% (-$28,050)

-6.2% (-$28,050) Median list price in city: $424,950 in June 2025, $453,000 in June 2024

$424,950 in June 2025, $453,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$10,900)

-2.4% (-$10,900) Median list price in state: $439,000 in June 2025, $449,900 in June 2024

$439,000 in June 2025, $449,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 15,319

15,319 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,701 square feet

1,701 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 23

Georgia: Gainesville

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -9.2% (-$49,900)

-9.2% (-$49,900) Median list price in city: $495,000 in June 2025, $544,900 in June 2024

$495,000 in June 2025, $544,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0%

0.0% Median list price in state: $399,900 in June 2025, $399,900 in June 2024

$399,900 in June 2025, $399,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,283

1,283 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,528 square feet

2,528 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 24

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku

7Michael / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -7.0% (-$90,000)

-7.0% (-$90,000) Median list price in city: $1,190,000 in June 2025, $1,280,000 in June 2024

$1,190,000 in June 2025, $1,280,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -7.6% (-$63,100)

-7.6% (-$63,100) Median list price in state: $766,900 in June 2025, $830,000 in June 2024

$766,900 in June 2025, $830,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,487

1,487 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,049 square feet

1,049 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 1

Idaho: Mountain Home

Joebengo / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -7.0% (-$27,600)

-7.0% (-$27,600) Median list price in city: $366,850 in June 2025, $394,450 in June 2024

$366,850 in June 2025, $394,450 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.3% (+$19,000)

+3.3% (+$19,000) Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024

$599,000 in June 2025, $580,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 178

178 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,738 square feet

1,738 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 13

Illinois: Bloomington

1-year change in local median list price: -8.6% (-$29,925)

-8.6% (-$29,925) Median list price in city: $319,975 in June 2025, $349,900 in June 2024

$319,975 in June 2025, $349,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.0% (-$10,000)

-3.0% (-$10,000) Median list price in state: $325,000 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024

$325,000 in June 2025, $335,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 409

409 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,450 square feet

2,450 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 20

Indiana: Monticello

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -7.3% (-$24,950)

-7.3% (-$24,950) Median list price in city: $314,950 in June 2025, $339,900 in June 2024

$314,950 in June 2025, $339,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.3% (+$1,000)

+0.3% (+$1,000) Median list price in state: $310,000 in June 2025, $309,000 in June 2024

$310,000 in June 2025, $309,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 124

124 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,796 square feet

1,796 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 27

Iowa: Sioux City

dustin77a / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -5.9% (-$18,500)

-5.9% (-$18,500) Median list price in city: $296,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024

$296,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -3.3% (-$10,000)

-3.3% (-$10,000) Median list price in state: $295,000 in June 2025, $305,000 in June 2024

$295,000 in June 2025, $305,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 330

330 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,952 square feet

1,952 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 15

Kansas: Wichita

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -4.7% (-$14,690)

-4.7% (-$14,690) Median list price in city: $301,000 in June 2025, $315,690 in June 2024

$301,000 in June 2025, $315,690 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$7,500)

-2.4% (-$7,500) Median list price in state: $307,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024

$307,500 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 2,802

2,802 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,078 square feet

2,078 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 11

Kentucky: Paducah

JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -8.8% (-$23,825)

-8.8% (-$23,825) Median list price in city: $245,625 in June 2025, $269,450 in June 2024

$245,625 in June 2025, $269,450 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0%

0.0% Median list price in state: $315,000 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024

$315,000 in June 2025, $315,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 392

392 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,825 square feet

1,825 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 16

Louisiana: Morgan City

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -9.8% (-$19,300)

-9.8% (-$19,300) Median list price in city: $177,200 in June 2025, $196,500 in June 2024

$177,200 in June 2025, $196,500 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,000)

+1.8% (+$5,000) Median list price in state: $285,000 in June 2025, $280,000 in June 2024

$285,000 in June 2025, $280,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 154

154 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,733 square feet

1,733 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 16

Maryland: Lexington Park

Norm Lane / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -0.9% (-$4,750)

-0.9% (-$4,750) Median list price in city: $525,250 in June 2025, $530,000 in June 2024

$525,250 in June 2025, $530,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.6% (+$19,950)

+4.6% (+$19,950) Median list price in state: $454,950 in June 2025, $435,000 in June 2024

$454,950 in June 2025, $435,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 816

816 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,338 square feet

2,338 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Massachusetts: Pittsfield

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -7.7% (-$45,550)

-7.7% (-$45,550) Median list price in city: $549,450 in June 2025, $595,000 in June 2024

$549,450 in June 2025, $595,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.1% (-$550)

-0.1% (-$550) Median list price in state: $799,450 in June 2025, $800,000 in June 2024

$799,450 in June 2025, $800,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 677

677 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,986 square feet

1,986 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Michigan: Bay City

ShriramPatki / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -8.7% (-$17,275)

-8.7% (-$17,275) Median list price in city: $181,725 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024

$181,725 in June 2025, $199,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.7% (+$17,000)

+5.7% (+$17,000) Median list price in state: $317,000 in June 2025, $300,000 in June 2024

$317,000 in June 2025, $300,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 302

302 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,475 square feet

1,475 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 27

Minnesota: St. Cloud

1-year change in local median list price: -8.7% (-$32,600)

-8.7% (-$32,600) Median list price in city: $342,400 in June 2025, $375,000 in June 2024

$342,400 in June 2025, $375,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$9,950)

-2.4% (-$9,950) Median list price in state: $399,950 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024

$399,950 in June 2025, $409,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 774

774 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,004 square feet

2,004 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 20

Mississippi: Oxford

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -5.8% (-$29,900)

-5.8% (-$29,900) Median list price in city: $485,000 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024

$485,000 in June 2025, $514,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.1% (-$255)

-0.1% (-$255) Median list price in state: $298,745 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024

$298,745 in June 2025, $299,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 542

542 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,928 square feet

1,928 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 13

Missouri: Jefferson City

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -8.6% (-$28,700)

-8.6% (-$28,700) Median list price in city: $306,200 in June 2025, $334,900 in June 2024

$306,200 in June 2025, $334,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.5% (+$1,495)

+0.5% (+$1,495) Median list price in state: $310,995 in June 2025, $309,500 in June 2024

$310,995 in June 2025, $309,500 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 400

400 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,929 square feet

1,929 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 21

Montana: Helena

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -7.8% (-$51,000)

-7.8% (-$51,000) Median list price in city: $599,000 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024

$599,000 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: 0.0% (-$100)

0.0% (-$100) Median list price in state: $649,900 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024

$649,900 in June 2025, $650,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 561

561 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,187 square feet

2,187 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 5

Nebraska: Hastings

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -5.9% (-$14,694)

-5.9% (-$14,694) Median list price in city: $232,500 in June 2025, $247,194 in June 2024

$232,500 in June 2025, $247,194 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.2% (+$766)

+0.2% (+$766) Median list price in state: $355,766 in June 2025, $355,000 in June 2024

$355,766 in June 2025, $355,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 183

183 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,314 square feet

2,314 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Nevada: Carson City

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -8.3% (-$46,650)

-8.3% (-$46,650) Median list price in city: $513,250 in June 2025, $559,900 in June 2024

$513,250 in June 2025, $559,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.3% (-$1,640)

-0.3% (-$1,640) Median list price in state: $499,900 in June 2025, $501,540 in June 2024

$499,900 in June 2025, $501,540 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 188

188 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,714 square feet

1,714 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 6

New Hampshire: Concord

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -0.8% (-$4,525)

-0.8% (-$4,525) Median list price in city: $549,975 in June 2025, $554,500 in June 2024

$549,975 in June 2025, $554,500 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.3% (+$19,100)

+3.3% (+$19,100) Median list price in state: $599,000 in June 2025, $579,900 in June 2024

$599,000 in June 2025, $579,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 550

550 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,044 square feet

2,044 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 5

New Jersey: Atlantic City-Hammonton

AUDREY SCRIPP / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -3.2% (-$19,325)

-3.2% (-$19,325) Median list price in city: $579,675 in June 2025, $599,000 in June 2024

$579,675 in June 2025, $599,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -1.6% (-$9,550)

-1.6% (-$9,550) Median list price in state: $579,450 in June 2025, $589,000 in June 2024

$579,450 in June 2025, $589,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 3,083

3,083 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,637 square feet

1,637 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 3

New Mexico: Silver City

Leadinglights / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -3.4% (-$12,000)

-3.4% (-$12,000) Median list price in city: $337,000 in June 2025, $349,000 in June 2024

$337,000 in June 2025, $349,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +3.0% (+$12,048)

+3.0% (+$12,048) Median list price in state: $410,048 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024

$410,048 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 154

154 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,879 square feet

1,879 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 14

New York: Corning

Robin Zeigler / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -7.0% (-$17,550)

-7.0% (-$17,550) Median list price in city: $232,450 in June 2025, $250,000 in June 2024

$232,450 in June 2025, $250,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.6% (+$4,450)

+0.6% (+$4,450) Median list price in state: $692,450 in June 2025, $688,000 in June 2024

$692,450 in June 2025, $688,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 378

378 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,812 square feet

1,812 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 21

North Carolina: Morehead City

Carl Griffith / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -7.7% (-$46,150)

-7.7% (-$46,150) Median list price in city: $553,750 in June 2025, $599,900 in June 2024

$553,750 in June 2025, $599,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.5% (+$2,000)

+0.5% (+$2,000) Median list price in state: $425,000 in June 2025, $423,000 in June 2024

$425,000 in June 2025, $423,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 885

885 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,776 square feet

1,776 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 35

North Dakota: Minot

Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Moment via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -9.2% (-$30,075)

-9.2% (-$30,075) Median list price in city: $297,425 in June 2025, $327,500 in June 2024

$297,425 in June 2025, $327,500 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.7% (-$10,230)

-2.7% (-$10,230) Median list price in state: $368,770 in June 2025, $379,000 in June 2024

$368,770 in June 2025, $379,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 261

261 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,317 square feet

2,317 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

Ohio: Sidney

photographingtravis / Flickr

1-year change in local median list price: -9.5% (-$25,075)

-9.5% (-$25,075) Median list price in city: $239,925 in June 2025, $265,000 in June 2024

$239,925 in June 2025, $265,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.8% (+$5,100)

+1.8% (+$5,100) Median list price in state: $295,000 in June 2025, $289,900 in June 2024

$295,000 in June 2025, $289,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 134

134 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,617 square feet

1,617 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 31

Oregon: Brookings

jmoor17 / Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -5.6% (-$35,000)

-5.6% (-$35,000) Median list price in city: $594,000 in June 2025, $629,000 in June 2024

$594,000 in June 2025, $629,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.9% (+$5,000)

+0.9% (+$5,000) Median list price in state: $580,000 in June 2025, $575,000 in June 2024

$580,000 in June 2025, $575,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 239

239 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,779 square feet

1,779 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 19

Pennsylvania: Lewistown

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -9.6% (-$22,450)

-9.6% (-$22,450) Median list price in city: $212,450 in June 2025, $234,900 in June 2024

$212,450 in June 2025, $234,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.2% (+$4,000)

+1.2% (+$4,000) Median list price in state: $329,000 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024

$329,000 in June 2025, $325,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 93

93 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,421 square feet

1,421 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 29

South Carolina: Seneca

Public Domain / Library of Congress

1-year change in local median list price: -4.8% (-$19,632)

-4.8% (-$19,632) Median list price in city: $386,863 in June 2025, $406,495 in June 2024

$386,863 in June 2025, $406,495 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.2% (+$15,000)

+4.2% (+$15,000) Median list price in state: $374,900 in June 2025, $359,900 in June 2024

$374,900 in June 2025, $359,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 569

569 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,068 square feet

2,068 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 14

South Dakota: Brookings

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -6.8% (-$25,850)

-6.8% (-$25,850) Median list price in city: $353,650 in June 2025, $379,500 in June 2024

$353,650 in June 2025, $379,500 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.8% (-$3,000)

-0.8% (-$3,000) Median list price in state: $395,000 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024

$395,000 in June 2025, $398,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 158

158 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,645 square feet

1,645 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 10

Tennessee: Tullahoma-Manchester

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -9.5% (-$40,000)

-9.5% (-$40,000) Median list price in city: $379,900 in June 2025, $419,900 in June 2024

$379,900 in June 2025, $419,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +0.0% (+$100)

+0.0% (+$100) Median list price in state: $440,000 in June 2025, $439,900 in June 2024

$440,000 in June 2025, $439,900 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 419

419 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,853 square feet

1,853 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 21

Texas: Victoria

1-year change in local median list price: -9.8% (-$29,350)

-9.8% (-$29,350) Median list price in city: $269,900 in June 2025, $299,250 in June 2024

$269,900 in June 2025, $299,250 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -0.5% (-$1,990)

-0.5% (-$1,990) Median list price in state: $378,000 in June 2025, $379,990 in June 2024

$378,000 in June 2025, $379,990 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 395

395 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,823 square feet

1,823 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 48

Utah: St. George

1-year change in local median list price: -6.7% (-$45,000)

-6.7% (-$45,000) Median list price in city: $625,000 in June 2025, $670,000 in June 2024

$625,000 in June 2025, $670,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: -2.4% (-$15,020)

-2.4% (-$15,020) Median list price in state: $599,950 in June 2025, $614,970 in June 2024

$599,950 in June 2025, $614,970 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 2,376

2,376 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,263 square feet

2,263 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 9

Virginia: Roanoke

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -3.8% (-$14,125)

-3.8% (-$14,125) Median list price in city: $360,825 in June 2025, $374,950 in June 2024

$360,825 in June 2025, $374,950 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +5.3% (+$23,964)

+5.3% (+$23,964) Median list price in state: $473,914 in June 2025, $449,950 in June 2024

$473,914 in June 2025, $449,950 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 1,431

1,431 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,948 square feet

1,948 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 11

Washington: Moses Lake

functoruser / Flickr

1-year change in local median list price: -8.1% (-$37,774)

-8.1% (-$37,774) Median list price in city: $427,126 in June 2025, $464,900 in June 2024

$427,126 in June 2025, $464,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +2.4% (+$15,750)

+2.4% (+$15,750) Median list price in state: $674,750 in June 2025, $659,000 in June 2024

$674,750 in June 2025, $659,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 589

589 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,751 square feet

1,751 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 18

West Virginia: Parkersburg-Vienna

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

1-year change in local median list price: -3.3% (-$7,700)

-3.3% (-$7,700) Median list price in city: $222,200 in June 2025, $229,900 in June 2024

$222,200 in June 2025, $229,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +11.3% (+$28,010)

+11.3% (+$28,010) Median list price in state: $275,000 in June 2025, $246,990 in June 2024

$275,000 in June 2025, $246,990 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 263

263 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,996 square feet

1,996 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 9

Wisconsin: Sparta

public domain / wikimedia commons

1-year change in local median list price: -7.0% (-$23,950)

-7.0% (-$23,950) Median list price in city: $315,950 in June 2025, $339,900 in June 2024

$315,950 in June 2025, $339,900 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +1.2% (+$4,900)

+1.2% (+$4,900) Median list price in state: $399,900 in June 2025, $395,000 in June 2024

$399,900 in June 2025, $395,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 143

143 Median size of a listed home in the city: 1,829 square feet

1,829 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 22

Wyoming: Cody

Paul Hermans, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

1-year change in local median list price: -3.6% (-$22,875)

-3.6% (-$22,875) Median list price in city: $604,125 in June 2025, $627,000 in June 2024

$604,125 in June 2025, $627,000 in June 2024 1-year change in median list price statewide: +4.6% (+$21,741)

+4.6% (+$21,741) Median list price in state: $496,741 in June 2025, $475,000 in June 2024

$496,741 in June 2025, $475,000 in June 2024 Number of homes on the market in the city: 280

280 Median size of a listed home in the city: 2,372 square feet

2,372 square feet Number of cities considered in state: 7

