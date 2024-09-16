Income

You Can Make $84,874 per Year With This Rewarding Trade Job

Industrial worker works with co-worker at overseas shipping container yard . Logistics supply chain management and international goods export concept .
Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

  • Professions like electricians, wind turbine technicians, and LPNs can earn between $50,ooo and $75,000 each year, with some roles offering even higher wages.
  • Trade school and apprenticeship programs typically cost much less than your typical four-year degree.
  • Also, read “The Next NVIDIA.”

Trade professionals can offer lucrative opportunities for those who prefer hands-on work over traditional, degree-driven jobs. In this article, we’ll review which professions are the most lucrative.

We used real-time data from websites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter to provide the most accurate salary data. 

Why We’re Covering This

Money
ElenaR/Shutterstock.com
Trade jobs can make a surprising amount of money.

Trade job salaries are on the rise, especially jobs that don’t require a college degree. Many people are trading their office shoes for boots, especially as demand across the country rises. As a finance website, it only makes sense for us to cover these rising salaries. 

12. Licensed Practical Nurse

Maryland hospital emergency | Doctor and nurse running in corridor from behind
rubberball / Rubberball Productions via Getty Images
LPNs monitor patients’ vital signs and administer medication.
  • Average Salary: $51,089
  • Required Education: Nondegree award

These nurses are different from registered nurses, which require more education. LPNs can work in the same jobs that registered nurses do, but they typically focus on less-skilled tasks like updating patient charts. 

11. Electrician

A stockphoto / iStock via Getty Images
Electricians are often trained to comply with local regulations.
  • Average Salary: $53,980
  • Required Education: High school degree

Electricians install and fix electrical systems in businesses and factories. They also need good customer service skills, as many electricians run their own businesses.

10. Respiratory Therapist

Nevada hospital emergency | Empty hospital emergency room
DreamPictures / Stockbyte via Getty Images
Many respiratory therapists work at hospitals.
  • Average Salary: $58,697
  • Required Education: Associate degree

Respiratory therapists focus on helping patients who have difficulty breathing. They might assess a patient’s respiratory needs or connect patients to ventilators. 

9. Aircraft Mechanic

travel by plane, woman passenger waiting in airport, silhouette of passenger watching aircraft taking off
Song_about_summer / Shutterstock.com
Aircraft mechanics often work at airports, engineering companies, or government groups.
  • Average Salary: $60,267
  • Required Education: Associate degree

Aircraft mechanics work on all sorts of flying vehicles, including helicopters and airplanes. They’ll inspect aircraft systems, clean them, and fill out maintenance reports. 

8. Solar Installer

ArtistGNDphotography / E+ via Getty Images
Solar energy is a growing field.
  • Average Salary: $62,622
  • Required Education: High school degree

Solar installers specialize in installing solar panels, whether commercial solar panels or residential models. They may also maintain large fields of solar panels. 

7. Industrial Mechanic

Large Production Line with Industrial Robot Arms at Modern Bright Factory. Solar Panels are being Assembled on Conveyor. Automated Manufacturing Facility
IM Imagery / Shutterstock.com
These mechanics work on large industrial machines.
  • Average Salary: $63,295
  • Required Education: Postsecondary award

Industrial mechanics work on industrial equipment. They help ensure that factories operate effectively and perform repairs as needed. 

6. Real Estate Appraiser

balancing the property sector The real estate agent is explaining the house style to see the house design and the purchase agreement.Wooden house at modern office
Sirikarn Rinruesee / Shutterstock.com
Most real estate appraisers specialize in a particular type of real estate.
  • Average Salary: $63,355
  • Required Education: High school degree

Real estate appraisers make a surprisingly high amount of money. They estimate the value of buildings and land, visit sites, and compare them to similar properties.  

5. Wind Turbine Technician

wind turbine service technicians
aydinmutlu / E+ via Getty Images
Wind turbine technicians often have to climb 200 to 400 feet.
  • Average salary: $68,523
  • Required Education: Associate degree

Wind turbine technicians do exactly what you’d guess: install and maintain wind turbines. They may do everything from replacing broken parts to providing routine inspections on wind turbines. 

4. Cable Technician

SPmemory / iStock via Getty Images
Cable technicians often have a lot of overtime and on-call hours.
  • Average Salary: $70,714
  • Required Education: Postsecondary award

Cable technicians work on cable lines. Cable installers must install cables and quickly respond to troubleshooting issues.

3. Ultrasonographer

Ultrasound of kidneys. Woman patient during ultrasound examination in medical clinic lying on side, view from back
Peakstock / Shutterstock.com
This trade is one of the highest-earning, but there are a few trades that make more.
  • Average Salary: $71,570
  • Required Education: Associate degree

Ultrasonographers use an ultrasound transducer to take specialized imaging of inside the human body, such as of the heart, blood vessels, and joints. 

2. Dental Hygienist

Jeff_Hu / E+ via Getty Images
Dental hygienists focus on preventative dental care.
  • Average Salary: $74,321
  • Required Education: Associate degree

Dental hygienists focus on preventative dental care, largely by cleaning teeth. They may also educate customers on proper brushing and flossing. 

1. Construction Manager

Construction site of New Capital City of Indonesia named Nusantara in East Kalimantan. Capital City of Nusantara - Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN).
tikasupomo / Shutterstock.com
The demand for construction managers is only continuing to climb.
  • Average Salary: $84,874
  • Required Education: Bachelor’s degree

Construction managers mostly assess building materials needed for a project based on plans designed by architects and engineers and then purchase the needed materials. 

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Income, best trade jobs, highest paying trade jobs, Highest paying trade jobs without a degree, skilled trade jobs in-demand, What is the most needed trade job?, What trade makes the most money in 2024?, Which trade has the highest salary?

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

This Is How Many Millionaires Are Currently Walking the Earth