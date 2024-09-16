You Can Make $84,874 per Year With This Rewarding Trade Job Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com

Professions like electricians, wind turbine technicians, and LPNs can earn between $50,ooo and $75,000 each year, with some roles offering even higher wages.

Trade school and apprenticeship programs typically cost much less than your typical four-year degree.

Trade professionals can offer lucrative opportunities for those who prefer hands-on work over traditional, degree-driven jobs. In this article, we’ll review which professions are the most lucrative.

We used real-time data from websites like Indeed and ZipRecruiter to provide the most accurate salary data.

12. Licensed Practical Nurse

rubberball / Rubberball Productions via Getty Images

Average Salary: $51,089

$51,089 Required Education: Nondegree award

These nurses are different from registered nurses, which require more education. LPNs can work in the same jobs that registered nurses do, but they typically focus on less-skilled tasks like updating patient charts.

11. Electrician

A stockphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average Salary: $53,980

$53,980 Required Education: High school degree

Electricians install and fix electrical systems in businesses and factories. They also need good customer service skills, as many electricians run their own businesses.

10. Respiratory Therapist

DreamPictures / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Average Salary: $58,697

$58,697 Required Education: Associate degree

Respiratory therapists focus on helping patients who have difficulty breathing. They might assess a patient’s respiratory needs or connect patients to ventilators.

9. Aircraft Mechanic

Song_about_summer / Shutterstock.com

Average Salary: $60,267

$60,267 Required Education: Associate degree

Aircraft mechanics work on all sorts of flying vehicles, including helicopters and airplanes. They’ll inspect aircraft systems, clean them, and fill out maintenance reports.

8. Solar Installer

ArtistGNDphotography / E+ via Getty Images

Average Salary: $62,622

$62,622 Required Education: High school degree

Solar installers specialize in installing solar panels, whether commercial solar panels or residential models. They may also maintain large fields of solar panels.

7. Industrial Mechanic

IM Imagery / Shutterstock.com

Average Salary: $63,295

$63,295 Required Education: Postsecondary award

Industrial mechanics work on industrial equipment. They help ensure that factories operate effectively and perform repairs as needed.

6. Real Estate Appraiser

Sirikarn Rinruesee / Shutterstock.com

Average Salary: $63,355

$63,355 Required Education: High school degree

Real estate appraisers make a surprisingly high amount of money. They estimate the value of buildings and land, visit sites, and compare them to similar properties.

5. Wind Turbine Technician

aydinmutlu / E+ via Getty Images

Average salary: $68,523

$68,523 Required Education: Associate degree

Wind turbine technicians do exactly what you’d guess: install and maintain wind turbines. They may do everything from replacing broken parts to providing routine inspections on wind turbines.

4. Cable Technician

SPmemory / iStock via Getty Images

Average Salary: $70,714

$70,714 Required Education: Postsecondary award

Cable technicians work on cable lines. Cable installers must install cables and quickly respond to troubleshooting issues.

3. Ultrasonographer

Peakstock / Shutterstock.com

Average Salary: $71,570

$71,570 Required Education: Associate degree

Ultrasonographers use an ultrasound transducer to take specialized imaging of inside the human body, such as of the heart, blood vessels, and joints.

2. Dental Hygienist

Jeff_Hu / E+ via Getty Images

Average Salary: $74,321

$74,321 Required Education: Associate degree

Dental hygienists focus on preventative dental care, largely by cleaning teeth. They may also educate customers on proper brushing and flossing.

1. Construction Manager

tikasupomo / Shutterstock.com

Average Salary: $84,874

$84,874 Required Education: Bachelor’s degree

Construction managers mostly assess building materials needed for a project based on plans designed by architects and engineers and then purchase the needed materials.

