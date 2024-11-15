The Poorest County in Every State

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- With a $27.4 trillion economy, the U.S. is the wealthiest county on Earth.
- Not all Americans share in this prosperity, however, and across the country, there are communities characterized by higher than average unemployment and deeply entrenched poverty.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
Income inequality in the United States has been falling for years. According to estimates from the Swiss investment bank UBS, the Gini coefficient — an index measure used to gauge the distribution of wealth in a given country — improved by 2.4% between 2008 and 2023. Still, the U.S. has some of the highest levels of wealth inequality among many other similar, highly developed countries.
The same UBS report found that the U.S. is home to an estimated 22 million millionaires, more than any other country in the world, and about three times more than China, the country with the second largest population of millionaires. But despite having one the wealthiest populations in the world, a large portion of Americans are struggling financially.
According to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, about 12.5% of the U.S. population — or about 40.5 million people — live below the poverty line, an annual income threshold set at about $15,000 for an individual and $31,200 for a family of four in the lower 48 states.
In communities across the country, economic insecurity and serious financial hardship are deeply entrenched. The places include both urban and rural areas, many of which have suffered from decades of industrial decline.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county, or county equivalent, in every state. Within each state, counties are ranked by median household income. Supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also from the ACS, and unemployment rates are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additional data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Commerce. Only counties with populations of at least 1,000 were considered. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes range from about $74,200 to just $17,900 — and are anywhere from about $8,800 to $53,500 lower than the comparable statewide median.
Lower incomes often translate to limited consumer spending, which can, in turn, push the price of goods and services down. In all but three counties on this list, the cost of living is lower, on average, than it is across the state as a whole. In many of these places, lower prices are reflected in the local housing market. In nearly every state, the median home value in the lowest-income county is well below the value of a typical home across the state as a whole — and in most cases, by well over $100,000. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical home in the United States.)
Low incomes in these places are due in part to certain economic and demographic factors. For one, all but five counties or county equivalents on this list have a higher unemployment rate than the state as a whole. Additionally, incomes in the U.S. tend to rise with educational attainment, and with only one exception, in each of these counties, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher is lower than the bachelor’s degree attainment rate across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the jobs going away due to automation.)
Why It Matters
The United States has long been the wealthiest country in the world, but a large share of Americans do not share in the prosperity. Income levels can vary considerably between communities across the U.S., and every state in the country is home to at least one county or county equivalent where the typical household earns less than the typical American household, often by tens of thousands of dollars. These places are often characterized by widespread unemployment and relatively high poverty rates.
Alabama: Sumter County
- Median household income: $31,726 ($59,609 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 30.4% (15.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $88,000 ($179,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (27.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.7% (2.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.6% less than U.S. avg. (12.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 12,196
Alaska: Kusilvak Census Area
- Median household income: $42,663 ($86,370 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 34.3% (10.5% statewide)
- Median home value: $82,200 ($318,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.6% (30.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 15.1% (4.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 3.7% less than U.S. avg. (2.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 8,372
Arizona: Apache County
- Median household income: $37,483 ($72,581 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 32.5% (13.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $62,400 ($321,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.8% (31.8% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 7.9% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 19.6% less than U.S. avg. (0.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 66,054
Arkansas: Lee County
- Median household income: $33,801 ($56,335 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 27.6% (16.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $80,600 ($162,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.7% (24.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.2% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 18.3% less than U.S. avg. (13.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 8,666
California: Trinity County
- Median household income: $47,317 ($91,905 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 22.0% (12.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $326,200 ($659,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2% (35.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.7% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.3% less than U.S. avg. (12.5% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 15,889
Colorado: Costilla County
- Median household income: $34,578 ($87,598 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 22.5% (9.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $145,200 ($465,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 23.7% (43.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.4% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 11.7% less than U.S. avg. (2.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 3,534
Connecticut: Windham County
- Median household income: $71,418 ($83,572 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 11.3% (10.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $217,300 ($286,700 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.4% (40.6% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (3.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 3.9% less than U.S. avg. (2.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 116,503
Delaware: Kent County
- Median household income: $69,278 ($79,325 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 12.3% (11.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $272,300 ($305,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.3% (34.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.5% (4.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.1% less than U.S. avg. (2.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 182,400
Florida: Glades County
- Median household income: $37,221 ($67,917 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 21.9% (12.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $91,300 ($292,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0% (32.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.8% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 12.7% less than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 12,179
Georgia: Randolph County
- Median household income: $24,638 ($71,355 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 28.1% (13.5% statewide)
- Median home value: $83,800 ($245,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.4% (33.6% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.2% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 14.1% less than U.S. avg. (4.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 6,365
Hawaii: Hawaii County
- Median household income: $74,238 ($94,814 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 14.1% (9.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $454,900 ($764,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.7% (34.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.4% more than U.S. avg. (10.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 202,163
Idaho: Butte County
- Median household income: $37,358 ($70,214 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 22.1% (11.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $194,700 ($331,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.2% (30.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (3.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 0.2% less than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,605
Illinois: Alexander County
- Median household income: $40,365 ($78,433 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 21.4% (11.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $58,600 ($239,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.3% (36.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 6.3% (4.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.8% less than U.S. avg. (1.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 5,261
Indiana: Crawford County
- Median household income: $46,706 ($67,173 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 21.9% (12.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $105,500 ($183,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (28.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 14.2% less than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 10,511
Iowa: Appanoose County
- Median household income: $50,684 ($70,571 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 17.3% (11.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $113,900 ($181,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.8% (30.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.3% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.9% less than U.S. avg. (11.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 12,279
Kansas: Graham County
- Median household income: $47,071 ($69,747 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 9.9% (11.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $87,400 ($189,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.4% (34.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (2.7% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,430
Kentucky: Wolfe County
- Median household income: $28,666 ($60,183 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 36.8% (16.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $62,200 ($177,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0% (26.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 6.3% (4.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 17.5% less than U.S. avg. (10.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 6,573
Louisiana: East Carroll Parish
- Median household income: $30,856 ($57,852 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 40.3% (18.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $72,600 ($198,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8% (26.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 8.8% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living: 14.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 7,371
Maine: Aroostook County
- Median household income: $50,843 ($68,251 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 14.9% (10.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $125,400 ($244,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.4% (34.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 11.3% less than U.S. avg. (0.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 67,237
Maryland: Somerset County
- Median household income: $52,149 ($98,461 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 19.8% (9.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $157,200 ($380,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8% (42.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.2% (2.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 12.1% less than U.S. avg. (5.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 24,672
Massachusetts: Hampden County
- Median household income: $66,619 ($96,505 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 15.8% (9.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $258,100 ($483,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.6% (45.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.3% (3.4% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 464,575
Michigan: Lake County
- Median household income: $45,946 ($68,505 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 20.3% (13.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $117,100 ($201,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (31.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 7.0% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.1% less than U.S. avg. (6.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 12,285
Minnesota: Mahnomen County
- Median household income: $52,739 ($84,313 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 20.6% (9.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $132,900 ($286,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (38.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.7% (2.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.2% less than U.S. avg. (2.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 5,389
Mississippi: Issaquena County
- Median household income: $17,900 ($52,985 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 20.6% (19.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $96,300 ($151,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.2% (23.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 7.5% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 17.4% less than U.S. avg. (12.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,206
Missouri: Hickory County
- Median household income: $33,302 ($65,920 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 17.6% (12.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $108,900 ($199,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (31.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.5% less than U.S. avg. (8.9% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 8,452
Montana: Glacier County
- Median household income: $41,078 ($66,341 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 29.4% (12.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $139,400 ($305,700 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.5% (34.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.4% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.6% less than U.S. avg. (9.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 13,781
Nebraska: Brown County
- Median household income: $44,267 ($71,722 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 8.9% (10.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $89,700 ($205,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.3% (33.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (2.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 12.4% less than U.S. avg. (10.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,691
Nevada: Mineral County
- Median household income: $46,625 ($71,646 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 18.5% (12.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $153,400 ($373,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6% (26.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 6.8% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.5% less than U.S. avg. (3.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 4,568
New Hampshire: Coos County
- Median household income: $55,247 ($90,845 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 11.6% (7.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $157,900 ($337,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.4% (39.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (2.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.7% less than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 31,430
New Jersey: Cumberland County
- Median household income: $62,310 ($97,126 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 15.5% (9.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $192,900 ($401,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% (42.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 6.5% (4.4% statewide)
- Cost of living: 3.5% less than U.S. avg. (8.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 153,588
New Mexico: De Baca County
- Median household income: $34,702 ($58,722 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 16.3% (18.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $219,200 ($216,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.2% (29.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.3% (3.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.9% less than U.S. avg. (9.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,695
New York: Bronx County
- Median household income: $47,036 ($81,386 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 26.9% (13.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $501,400 ($384,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.2% (38.8% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 6.8% (4.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 8.7% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,443,229
North Carolina: Washington County
- Median household income: $38,927 ($66,186 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 21.6% (13.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $97,800 ($234,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (33.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.8% (3.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.8% less than U.S. avg. (5.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 11,051
North Dakota: Sioux County
- Median household income: $41,201 ($73,959 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 39.7% (10.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $97,200 ($232,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.5% (31.4% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (1.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.8% less than U.S. avg. (11.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 3,896
Ohio: Adams County
- Median household income: $46,234 ($66,990 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 19.6% (13.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $138,700 ($183,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2% (30.4% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.0% (3.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 17.1% less than U.S. avg. (8.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 27,509
Oklahoma: Pushmataha County
- Median household income: $42,274 ($61,364 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 21.7% (15.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $103,500 ($170,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0% (27.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 16.3% less than U.S. avg. (11.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 10,845
Oregon: Harney County
- Median household income: $45,462 ($76,632 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 12.1% (11.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $174,100 ($423,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (35.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.2% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living: 9.6% more than U.S. avg. (6.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 7,496
Pennsylvania: Cameron County
- Median household income: $46,186 ($73,170 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 15.0% (11.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $85,900 ($226,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9% (33.8% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.0% (3.4% statewide)
- Cost of living: 12.3% less than U.S. avg. (3.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 4,536
Rhode Island: Providence County
- Median household income: $72,579 ($81,370 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 13.6% (11.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $310,500 ($343,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.2% (36.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.3% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.0% more than U.S. avg. (4.7% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 657,984
South Carolina: Marlboro County
- Median household income: $34,275 ($63,623 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 27.8% (14.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $77,900 ($216,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3% (30.6% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 7.2% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 17.1% less than U.S. avg. (6.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 26,585
South Dakota: Jackson County
- Median household income: $26,078 ($69,457 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 38.4% (12.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $108,400 ($219,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.6% (30.4% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.2% (2.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.7% less than U.S. avg. (12.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,838
Tennessee: Hancock County
- Median household income: $31,809 ($64,035 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 32.3% (14.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $112,600 ($232,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.9% (29.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.4% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 18.7% less than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 6,726
Texas: Dimmit County
- Median household income: $27,374 ($73,035 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 43.6% (13.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $75,900 ($238,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6% (32.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.2% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 16.3% less than U.S. avg. (2.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 8,672
Utah: Piute County
- Median household income: $33,359 ($86,833 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 20.9% (8.5% statewide)
- Median home value: $218,800 ($408,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6% (36.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.9% (2.6% statewide)
- Cost of living: 17.4% less than U.S. avg. (5.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,764
Vermont: Essex County
- Median household income: $55,247 ($74,014 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 13.2% (10.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $151,200 ($272,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.2% (41.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.9% (2.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 10.1% less than U.S. avg. (1.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 5,976
Virginia: Norton (independent city)
- Median household income: $36,974 ($87,249 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 29.1% (10.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $104,200 ($339,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4% (41.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.1% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.6% less than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 3,668
Washington: Whitman County
- Median household income: $49,345 ($90,325 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 23.9% (9.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $298,500 ($473,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (38.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 4.0% (4.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 2.9% less than U.S. avg. (9.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 47,141
West Virginia: McDowell County
- Median household income: $28,235 ($55,217 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 33.3% (16.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $47,500 ($145,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.6% (22.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 6.4% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.5% less than U.S. avg. (10.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 18,911
Wisconsin: Langlade County
- Median household income: $55,091 ($72,458 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 12.2% (10.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $138,000 ($231,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.8% (32.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 14.1% less than U.S. avg. (7.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 19,512
Wyoming: Niobrara County
- Median household income: $54,375 ($72,495 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 18.3% (10.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $195,600 ($269,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0% (29.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 14.7% less than U.S. avg. (8.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,460
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.