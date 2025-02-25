Income

Once Symbols of American Prosperity, These Cities Have Fallen Into Poverty

futurewalk / iStock via Getty Images
Sam Stebbins
Published:

Incomes have been steadily rising for years in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the typical American household earned about $77,719 in 2023, up about 18% from $65,712 in 2019. However, these gains have not been enough to outpace rising consumer prices. Adjusting for inflation, the national median household income was about 1% lower in 2023 than it was in 2019.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • In recent years, increases in consumer prices have outpaced income growth. 
  • Surging inflation has had a disproportionate impact on lower income households — and in nearly every state, there is at least one city where residents earn far less than is typical.
  • Also: 2 Dividend Legends To Hold Forever

While inflation has impacted the finances of every household in the country, lower income Americans are particularly vulnerable. According to a 2024 U.S. Census Bureau survey, 95% of Americans earning less than $50,000 per year are concerned prices will rise in the next six months, and 80% of the same cohort had at least some difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last week. Meanwhile, 86% of the entire adult population are concerned about rising prices, and only 61% had difficulty paying bills.

While inflation has cooled in recent months, years of consumer prices climbing faster than wages continue to have a negative impact on millions of American households — particularly in areas where incomes tend to be lower than average.

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state. Within each state, we identified the city with the lowest median household income. All cities, towns, municipalities, and unincorporated communities with populations of at least 50,000 were considered. Neither Vermont nor West Virginia are home to a community with a population of 50,000 or more, and as a result, these states were excluded from analysis. In three states — Alaska, Delaware, and Maine — only one city met the population threshold. As a result, the listed city in these states ranks as the poorest by default only, and are noted as such. All supplemental data is also from the ACS.

It is important to note that in some states, median household incomes are far higher than in others, and as a result, there are states where even the lowest-income city has a relatively high-earning population. Among the 48 cities on this list, the annual income of a typical household ranges from about $35,000 to over $98,000. Still, with the exception of Alaska and Maine — states where the listed city ranks by default only — the median income in every state’s poorest city is less than comparable statewide median income, often by tens of thousands of dollars.

Lower incomes in these places are also often underscored by the relative prevalence of serious financial hardship. In nearly every city on this list, the share of residents living below the poverty line exceeds the comparable statewide poverty rate — and in 17 of these places the poverty rate is over 10 percentage points higher than it is across the state as a whole.

Incomes in the U.S. tend to rise with educational attainment, both for individuals and across broad populations. Not surprisingly, in most cities on this list, a typical adult is less likely to have a four-year college education than a typical adult across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at America’s top ranked colleges and universities.)

Real estate markets are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in the vast majority of cities on this list, a typical home sells for far less than average. In over half of the cities on this list, the median home value is at least $75,000 lower than the statewide median. (Here is a look at the most affordable housing markets in the country.)

These are the poorest cities in each state.

Why It Matters

DebraMillet / Getty Images

Consumer prices have surged in recent years, and while no American has been spared, inflation has a disproportionate impact on lower-income households. While cities are generally economic engines, nearly every state is home to at least one city where incomes are well below what is typical across the state as a whole. Residents of these places are more likely to report inflation-related stress and difficulty paying for usual expenses.

Alabama: Birmingham

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $44,376 (statewide: $62,027)
  • Median home value in 2023: $138,600 (statewide: $195,100)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.7% (statewide: 27.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 25.2% (statewide: 15.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 10

Alaska: Anchorage (poorest by default)

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income in 2023: $98,152 (statewide: $89,336)
  • Median home value in 2023: $375,900 (statewide: $333,300)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.7% (statewide: 31.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 9.3% (statewide: 10.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 1

Arizona: Tucson

Manuela Durson / Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income in 2023: $54,546 (statewide: $76,872)
  • Median home value in 2023: $242,200 (statewide: $358,900)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.2% (statewide: 32.6%)
  • Poverty rate: 18.8% (statewide: 12.8%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 23

Arkansas: North Little Rock

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income in 2023: $51,236 (statewide: $58,773)
  • Median home value in 2023: $169,500 (statewide: $175,300)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.1% (statewide: 25.1%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.8% (statewide: 16.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 9

California: Hemet

Thomas De Wever / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $53,623 (statewide: $96,334)
  • Median home value in 2023: $314,200 (statewide: $695,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2% (statewide: 36.5%)
  • Poverty rate: 16.0% (statewide: 12.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 188

Colorado: Pueblo

Downtown Pueblo, Colorado during Summer by Jacob Boomsma
Downtown Pueblo, Colorado during Summer (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Median household income in 2023: $55,305 (statewide: $92,470)
  • Median home value in 2023: $230,900 (statewide: $502,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.8% (statewide: 44.7%)
  • Poverty rate: 19.2% (statewide: 9.4%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 20

Connecticut: Hartford

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $45,300 (statewide: $93,760)
  • Median home value in 2023: $217,200 (statewide: $343,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.3% (statewide: 41.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 25.5% (statewide: 10.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 14

Delaware: Wilmington (poorest by default)

Wilmington Delaware skyline by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
Wilmington Delaware skyline (BY-SA 2.5) by Tim Kiser (User:Malepheasant)
  • Median household income in 2023: $55,269 (statewide: $82,855)
  • Median home value in 2023: $224,500 (statewide: $326,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.1% (statewide: 35.3%)
  • Poverty rate: 23.2% (statewide: 10.7%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 1

Florida: Gainesville

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $45,611 (statewide: $71,711)
  • Median home value in 2023: $235,000 (statewide: $325,000)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.7% (statewide: 33.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 28.0% (statewide: 12.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 80

Georgia: Albany

Kofi A. Oliver Photography 2024 / Moment via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $45,201 (statewide: $74,664)
  • Median home value in 2023: $118,700 (statewide: $272,900)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.5% (statewide: 34.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 29.2% (statewide: 13.5%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 19

Hawaii: Honolulu

Waikiki, Honolulu by Edmund Garman
Waikiki, Honolulu (BY 2.0) by Edmund Garman
  • Median household income in 2023: $85,428 (statewide: $98,317)
  • Median home value in 2023: $834,100 (statewide: $808,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.8% (statewide: 35.5%)
  • Poverty rate: 11.9% (statewide: 10.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

Idaho: Pocatello

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $57,931 (statewide: $74,636)
  • Median home value in 2023: $240,600 (statewide: $376,000)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.9% (statewide: 31.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 13.9% (statewide: 10.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 8

Illinois: Decatur

Westhoff / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $50,809 (statewide: $81,702)
  • Median home value in 2023: $97,300 (statewide: $250,500)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.3% (statewide: 37.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 19.1% (statewide: 11.7%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 29

Indiana: Gary

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Median household income in 2023: $37,380 (statewide: $70,051)
  • Median home value in 2023: $85,300 (statewide: $201,600)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (statewide: 28.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 32.9% (statewide: 12.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 21

Iowa: Waterloo

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $56,344 (statewide: $73,147)
  • Median home value in 2023: $150,200 (statewide: $195,900)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.6% (statewide: 30.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 16.4% (statewide: 11.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 11

Kansas: Topeka

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $55,902 (statewide: $72,639)
  • Median home value in 2023: $130,600 (statewide: $203,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.1% (statewide: 35.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 15.6% (statewide: 11.5%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 9

Kentucky: Bowling Green

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $48,419 (statewide: $62,417)
  • Median home value in 2023: $232,100 (statewide: $192,300)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.0% (statewide: 27.0%)
  • Poverty rate: 25.4% (statewide: 16.1%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

Louisiana: Shreveport

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $48,465 (statewide: $60,023)
  • Median home value in 2023: $178,100 (statewide: $208,700)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.5% (statewide: 26.6%)
  • Poverty rate: 23.6% (statewide: 18.9%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 8

Maine: Portland (poorest by default)

Portland, Maine by Me in ME
Portland, Maine (BY 2.0) by Me in ME
  • Median household income in 2023: $76,174 (statewide: $71,773)
  • Median home value in 2023: $452,600 (statewide: $266,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2% (statewide: 35.3%)
  • Poverty rate: 11.2% (statewide: 10.8%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 1

Maryland: Baltimore

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $59,623 (statewide: $101,652)
  • Median home value in 2023: $219,300 (statewide: $397,700)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.4% (statewide: 42.7%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.1% (statewide: 9.3%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 18

Massachusetts: Springfield

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $51,339 (statewide: $101,341)
  • Median home value in 2023: $222,700 (statewide: $525,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.7% (statewide: 46.6%)
  • Poverty rate: 25.3% (statewide: 10.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 25

Michigan: Flint

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $36,194 (statewide: $71,149)
  • Median home value in 2023: $47,600 (statewide: $217,600)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.1% (statewide: 31.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 34.4% (statewide: 13.1%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 24

Minnesota: St. Cloud

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $61,112 (statewide: $87,556)
  • Median home value in 2023: $212,800 (statewide: $305,500)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.4% (statewide: 38.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 18.5% (statewide: 9.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 19

Mississippi: Jackson

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $43,238 (statewide: $54,915)
  • Median home value in 2023: $108,200 (statewide: $161,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.6% (statewide: 24.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 26.8% (statewide: 19.1%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 3

Missouri: Springfield

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $45,984 (statewide: $68,920)
  • Median home value in 2023: $165,200 (statewide: $215,600)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.3% (statewide: 31.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 19.4% (statewide: 12.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 13

Montana: Great Falls

Beautiful view of the Great Falls in Montana in twilight by Victoria Ditkovsky
Beautiful view of the Great Falls in Montana in twilight (Shutterstock.com) by Victoria Ditkovsky
  • Median household income in 2023: $63,934 (statewide: $69,922)
  • Median home value in 2023: $237,400 (statewide: $338,100)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.3% (statewide: 34.5%)
  • Poverty rate: 14.0% (statewide: 12.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

Nebraska: Grand Island

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $62,439 (statewide: $74,985)
  • Median home value in 2023: $202,600 (statewide: $223,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.7% (statewide: 34.1%)
  • Poverty rate: 12.5% (statewide: 10.3%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

Nevada: Sunrise Manor

JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $55,034 (statewide: $75,561)
  • Median home value in 2023: $290,900 (statewide: $406,100)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.9% (statewide: 27.4%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.4% (statewide: 12.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 10

New Hampshire: Manchester

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $77,415 (statewide: $95,628)
  • Median home value in 2023: $336,300 (statewide: $367,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.5% (statewide: 39.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 10.7% (statewide: 7.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

New Jersey: Camden

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $40,450 (statewide: $101,050)
  • Median home value in 2023: $100,400 (statewide: $427,600)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.6% (statewide: 42.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 28.5% (statewide: 9.8%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 19

New Mexico: Las Cruces

SWInsider / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $55,176 (statewide: $62,125)
  • Median home value in 2023: $217,400 (statewide: $232,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.3% (statewide: 30.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 22.0% (statewide: 18.1%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

New York: Syracuse

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $45,845 (statewide: $84,578)
  • Median home value in 2023: $125,100 (statewide: $403,000)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.5% (statewide: 39.6%)
  • Poverty rate: 29.6% (statewide: 13.7%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 17

North Carolina: Greenville

CRobertson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $50,564 (statewide: $69,904)
  • Median home value in 2023: $213,100 (statewide: $259,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.3% (statewide: 34.7%)
  • Poverty rate: 24.5% (statewide: 13.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 22

North Dakota: Grand Forks

Aerial View of Grand Forks, North Dakota in Autumn by Jacob Boomsma
Aerial View of Grand Forks, North Dakota in Autumn (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Median household income in 2023: $63,838 (statewide: $75,949)
  • Median home value in 2023: $243,300 (statewide: $241,100)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.2% (statewide: 32.3%)
  • Poverty rate: 16.3% (statewide: 10.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 3

Ohio: Youngstown

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $34,746 (statewide: $69,680)
  • Median home value in 2023: $58,400 (statewide: $199,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2% (statewide: 30.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 36.2% (statewide: 13.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 18

Oklahoma: Lawton

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $53,588 (statewide: $63,603)
  • Median home value in 2023: $134,200 (statewide: $185,900)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.9% (statewide: 27.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.8% (statewide: 15.3%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 9

Oregon: Corvallis

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $63,807 (statewide: $80,426)
  • Median home value in 2023: $480,600 (statewide: $454,200)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.9% (statewide: 36.2%)
  • Poverty rate: 25.9% (statewide: 11.9%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 13

Pennsylvania: Erie

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $43,397 (statewide: $76,081)
  • Median home value in 2023: $108,200 (statewide: $240,500)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.3% (statewide: 34.5%)
  • Poverty rate: 24.6% (statewide: 11.8%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 10

Rhode Island: Providence

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $66,772 (statewide: $86,372)
  • Median home value in 2023: $322,800 (statewide: $368,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.7% (statewide: 37.3%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.1% (statewide: 10.9%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 4

South Carolina: Columbia

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $55,653 (statewide: $66,818)
  • Median home value in 2023: $243,500 (statewide: $236,700)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.1% (statewide: 31.5%)
  • Poverty rate: 23.3% (statewide: 14.2%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 7

South Dakota: Rapid City

Aerial View of a University in Rapid City, South Dakota during Summer by Jacob Boomsma
Aerial View of a University in Rapid City, South Dakota during Summer (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Median household income in 2023: $65,712 (statewide: $72,421)
  • Median home value in 2023: $270,000 (statewide: $236,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.4% (statewide: 31.1%)
  • Poverty rate: 13.3% (statewide: 12.0%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

Tennessee: Kingsport

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $50,436 (statewide: $67,097)
  • Median home value in 2023: $203,000 (statewide: $256,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.0% (statewide: 30.4%)
  • Poverty rate: 20.8% (statewide: 13.8%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 15

Texas: Port Arthur

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $45,752 (statewide: $76,292)
  • Median home value in 2023: $96,900 (statewide: $260,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.2% (statewide: 33.1%)
  • Poverty rate: 29.1% (statewide: 13.8%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 74

Utah: Logan

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $56,764 (statewide: $91,750)
  • Median home value in 2023: $341,000 (statewide: $455,000)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8% (statewide: 36.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 23.0% (statewide: 8.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 16

Virginia: Roanoke

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $52,671 (statewide: $90,974)
  • Median home value in 2023: $180,500 (statewide: $360,700)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.9% (statewide: 41.5%)
  • Poverty rate: 19.7% (statewide: 9.9%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 17

Washington: Yakima

Yakima Farmer&#039;s Market by Jeff Keyzer
Yakima Farmer&#039;s Market (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Jeff Keyzer
  • Median household income in 2023: $59,228 (statewide: $94,952)
  • Median home value in 2023: $273,400 (statewide: $519,800)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.8% (statewide: 38.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 17.0% (statewide: 9.9%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 26

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income in 2023: $51,888 (statewide: $75,670)
  • Median home value in 2023: $172,000 (statewide: $247,400)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 26.6% (statewide: 32.8%)
  • Poverty rate: 23.3% (statewide: 10.6%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 12

Wyoming: Casper

Aerial View of Downtown Casper, Wyoming at Dusk on Christmas Day by Jacob Boomsma
Aerial View of Downtown Casper, Wyoming at Dusk on Christmas Day (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Median household income in 2023: $69,171 (statewide: $74,815)
  • Median home value in 2023: $250,700 (statewide: $285,100)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.0% (statewide: 29.9%)
  • Poverty rate: 11.2% (statewide: 10.7%)
  • Places in state with populations of at least 50,000: 2

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Read more: Income

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

Should The Rich Stop Getting Social Security?

Elon Musk's Net Worth Drops Almost $50 Billion.

Jim Cramer Likes Home Depot

America's Worst City for Families
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.