The Richest County in Each State

The U.S. is home to over 38% of the world’s millionaires, and only about 4% of the global population.

Though the U.S. is the richest country on Earth, its wealth is often concentrated in certain places — and in every state, there is at least one county where most households earn far more than average.

The United States has long been the wealthiest country in the world. As of 2023, the U.S. was home to over a quarter of all Fortune Global 500 companies. That same year, the U.S. economy generated nearly $27.4 trillion, or about 26% of global economic output — despite only accounting for only about 4% of the world’s population. By several measures, the U.S. population is also among the wealthiest in the world.

Gross domestic product per capita is a measure widely used to reflect economic prosperity at an individual level. In the U.S., GDP per capita stands at $81,695, while global GDP per capita is just $13,138. Additionally, according to estimates from the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is home to about 22 million millionaires. China, the country with the second most millionaires, is home to fewer than one-third as many people with similar wealth — even though its population is over four times larger than that of the United States.

Just as it is on a global scale, wealth — as indicated by income — is also geographically concentrated within the United States. The typical American household earns $75,149 annually, but in every state, there is at least one county where incomes are far higher — often by tens of thousands of dollars

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county, or county equivalent, in every state. Within each state, counties are ranked by median household income. Supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also from the ACS, and unemployment rates are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additional data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Commerce. Only counties with populations of at least 1,000 were considered. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.

Among the counties on this list, median household incomes range from about $79,700 to over $170,400 — and are anywhere from about $5,000 to $83,000 higher than the comparable statewide median.

Higher incomes often translate to greater consumer spending, which can, in turn, drive up the price of goods and services. In all but five counties on this list, goods and services are more expensive, on average, than they are across the state as a whole. In many of these places, higher prices are reflected in the local housing market. In nearly every state, the median home value in the highest-income county exceeds the value of a typical home across the state as a whole — and in most cases, by well over $100,000. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical home in the United States.)

High incomes in these places are due in part to certain economic and demographic factors. For one, nearly every county or county equivalent on this list has a lower unemployment rate than the state as a whole. Additionally, incomes in the U.S. tend to rise with educational attainment, and in the vast majority of these counties, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the bachelor’s degree attainment rate across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the jobs going away due to automation.)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The United States has long been the wealthiest country in the world, and American prosperity is evidenced in communities across the country. While income levels can vary considerably between communities across the U.S., every state in the country has at least one county or county equivalent to where the typical household earns thousands, or tens of thousands of dollars more than the typical American household. These high-income areas typically have strong job markets and well-educated populations.

Alabama: Shelby County

Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $90,618 ($59,609 statewide)

$90,618 ($59,609 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.9% (15.7% statewide)

6.9% (15.7% statewide) Median home value: $276,500 ($179,400 statewide)

$276,500 ($179,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6% (27.2% statewide)

45.6% (27.2% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.8% (2.5% statewide)

1.8% (2.5% statewide) Cost of living: 6.1% less than U.S. avg. (12.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.1% less than U.S. avg. (12.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 223,916

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area

Vipersniper / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $100,662 ($86,370 statewide)

$100,662 ($86,370 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.6% (10.5% statewide)

9.6% (10.5% statewide) Median home value: $377,100 ($318,000 statewide)

$377,100 ($318,000 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4% (30.7% statewide)

15.4% (30.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (4.2% statewide)

3.0% (4.2% statewide) Cost of living: 5.5% more than U.S. avg. (2.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

5.5% more than U.S. avg. (2.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 5,219

Arizona: Maricopa County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $80,675 ($72,581 statewide)

$80,675 ($72,581 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.5% (13.1% statewide)

11.5% (13.1% statewide) Median home value: $371,400 ($321,400 statewide)

$371,400 ($321,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0% (31.8% statewide)

35.0% (31.8% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (3.9% statewide)

3.4% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living: 0.4% less than U.S. avg. (0.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

0.4% less than U.S. avg. (0.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 4,430,871

Arkansas: Benton County

Matthew Campbell / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $85,269 ($56,335 statewide)

$85,269 ($56,335 statewide) Poverty rate: 7.9% (16.2% statewide)

7.9% (16.2% statewide) Median home value: $254,000 ($162,400 statewide)

$254,000 ($162,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.5% (24.7% statewide)

35.5% (24.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (3.3% statewide)

2.4% (3.3% statewide) Cost of living: 6.7% less than U.S. avg. (13.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.7% less than U.S. avg. (13.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 286,528

California: Santa Clara County

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $153,792 ($91,905 statewide)

$153,792 ($91,905 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.9% (12.1% statewide)

6.9% (12.1% statewide) Median home value: $1,316,800 ($659,300 statewide)

$1,316,800 ($659,300 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3% (35.9% statewide)

55.3% (35.9% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.5% (4.8% statewide)

3.5% (4.8% statewide) Cost of living: 12.0% more than U.S. avg. (12.5% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

12.0% more than U.S. avg. (12.5% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 1,916,831

Colorado: Douglas County

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $139,010 ($87,598 statewide)

$139,010 ($87,598 statewide) Poverty rate: 3.0% (9.6% statewide)

3.0% (9.6% statewide) Median home value: $635,100 ($465,900 statewide)

$635,100 ($465,900 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0% (43.7% statewide)

60.0% (43.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.9% (3.2% statewide)

2.9% (3.2% statewide) Cost of living: 16.2% more than U.S. avg. (2.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

16.2% more than U.S. avg. (2.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 360,206

Connecticut: Fairfield County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $101,194 ($83,572 statewide)

$101,194 ($83,572 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.2% (10.0% statewide)

9.2% (10.0% statewide) Median home value: $443,100 ($286,700 statewide)

$443,100 ($286,700 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (40.6% statewide)

49.2% (40.6% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (3.8% statewide)

3.9% (3.8% statewide) Cost of living: 6.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 956,446

Delaware: New Castle County

Robert Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $85,309 ($79,325 statewide)

$85,309 ($79,325 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.5% (11.1% statewide)

10.5% (11.1% statewide) Median home value: $312,000 ($305,200 statewide)

$312,000 ($305,200 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3% (34.5% statewide)

38.3% (34.5% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (4.0% statewide)

3.9% (4.0% statewide) Cost of living: 1.3% less than U.S. avg. (2.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.3% less than U.S. avg. (2.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 570,567

Florida: St. Johns County

TimothyOLeary / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $100,020 ($67,917 statewide)

$100,020 ($67,917 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.8% (12.9% statewide)

6.8% (12.9% statewide) Median home value: $416,100 ($292,200 statewide)

$416,100 ($292,200 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (32.3% statewide)

47.4% (32.3% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (2.9% statewide)

2.7% (2.9% statewide) Cost of living: 7.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

7.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 278,722

Georgia: Forsyth County

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Median household income: $131,660 ($71,355 statewide)

$131,660 ($71,355 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.6% (13.5% statewide)

4.6% (13.5% statewide) Median home value: $451,100 ($245,900 statewide)

$451,100 ($245,900 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2% (33.6% statewide)

56.2% (33.6% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.2% statewide)

2.5% (3.2% statewide) Cost of living: 4.3% more than U.S. avg. (4.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

4.3% more than U.S. avg. (4.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 253,225

Hawaii: Honolulu County

sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $99,816 ($94,814 statewide)

$99,816 ($94,814 statewide) Poverty rate: 8.8% (9.6% statewide)

8.8% (9.6% statewide) Median home value: $832,200 ($764,800 statewide)

$832,200 ($764,800 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (34.7% statewide)

36.6% (34.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.0% statewide)

2.7% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living: 14.0% more than U.S. avg. (10.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

14.0% more than U.S. avg. (10.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 1,010,100

Idaho: Teton County

raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $88,906 ($70,214 statewide)

$88,906 ($70,214 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.0% (11.0% statewide)

10.0% (11.0% statewide) Median home value: $479,800 ($331,600 statewide)

$479,800 ($331,600 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.1% (30.2% statewide)

47.1% (30.2% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.3% (3.1% statewide)

2.3% (3.1% statewide) Cost of living: 7.5% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

7.5% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 11,813

Illinois: DuPage County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $107,035 ($78,433 statewide)

$107,035 ($78,433 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.3% (11.8% statewide)

6.3% (11.8% statewide) Median home value: $361,700 ($239,100 statewide)

$361,700 ($239,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1% (36.7% statewide)

51.1% (36.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (4.5% statewide)

3.4% (4.5% statewide) Cost of living: 11.3% more than U.S. avg. (1.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

11.3% more than U.S. avg. (1.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 930,559

Indiana: Hamilton County

Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $114,866 ($67,173 statewide)

$114,866 ($67,173 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.2% (12.3% statewide)

4.2% (12.3% statewide) Median home value: $350,900 ($183,600 statewide)

$350,900 ($183,600 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.8% (28.2% statewide)

60.8% (28.2% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.3% statewide)

2.5% (3.3% statewide) Cost of living: 2.6% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

2.6% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 349,527

Iowa: Dallas County

Median household income: $99,533 ($70,571 statewide)

$99,533 ($70,571 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.7% (11.1% statewide)

5.7% (11.1% statewide) Median home value: $314,900 ($181,600 statewide)

$314,900 ($181,600 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.5% (30.3% statewide)

51.5% (30.3% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.2% (2.9% statewide)

2.2% (2.9% statewide) Cost of living: 5.2% less than U.S. avg. (11.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

5.2% less than U.S. avg. (11.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 100,367

Kansas: Johnson County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $103,644 ($69,747 statewide)

$103,644 ($69,747 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.3% (11.6% statewide)

5.3% (11.6% statewide) Median home value: $343,300 ($189,300 statewide)

$343,300 ($189,300 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.7% (34.7% statewide)

56.7% (34.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (2.7% statewide)

2.4% (2.7% statewide) Cost of living: 1.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 610,742

Kentucky: Oldham County

Median household income: $117,334 ($60,183 statewide)

$117,334 ($60,183 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.0% (16.1% statewide)

4.0% (16.1% statewide) Median home value: $357,500 ($177,000 statewide)

$357,500 ($177,000 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.4% (26.5% statewide)

45.4% (26.5% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (4.2% statewide)

3.4% (4.2% statewide) Cost of living: 6.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 67,997

Louisiana: Ascension Parish

Median household income: $93,800 ($57,852 statewide)

$93,800 ($57,852 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.9% (18.7% statewide)

9.9% (18.7% statewide) Median home value: $255,600 ($198,300 statewide)

$255,600 ($198,300 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.0% (26.1% statewide)

29.0% (26.1% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (3.7% statewide)

3.0% (3.7% statewide) Cost of living: 6.0% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.0% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 126,973

Maine: Cumberland County

sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $87,710 ($68,251 statewide)

$87,710 ($68,251 statewide) Poverty rate: 7.2% (10.9% statewide)

7.2% (10.9% statewide) Median home value: $372,900 ($244,800 statewide)

$372,900 ($244,800 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6% (34.1% statewide)

50.6% (34.1% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (2.9% statewide)

2.4% (2.9% statewide) Cost of living: 3.9% more than U.S. avg. (0.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

3.9% more than U.S. avg. (0.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 303,357

Maryland: Howard County

Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $140,971 ($98,461 statewide)

$140,971 ($98,461 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.4% (9.3% statewide)

5.4% (9.3% statewide) Median home value: $551,300 ($380,500 statewide)

$551,300 ($380,500 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.0% (42.2% statewide)

64.0% (42.2% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.7% (2.1% statewide)

1.7% (2.1% statewide) Cost of living: 13.2% more than U.S. avg. (5.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

13.2% more than U.S. avg. (5.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 332,011

Massachusetts: Nantucket County

OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $135,590 ($96,505 statewide)

$135,590 ($96,505 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.9% (9.9% statewide)

4.9% (9.9% statewide) Median home value: $1,265,600 ($483,900 statewide)

$1,265,600 ($483,900 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (45.9% statewide)

57.4% (45.9% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.8% (3.4% statewide)

5.8% (3.4% statewide) Cost of living: 1.0% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.0% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 14,065

Michigan: Livingston County

Median household income: $96,135 ($68,505 statewide)

$96,135 ($68,505 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.9% (13.1% statewide)

4.9% (13.1% statewide) Median home value: $311,800 ($201,100 statewide)

$311,800 ($201,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.1% (31.1% statewide)

38.1% (31.1% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.9% statewide)

2.7% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living: 1.1% less than U.S. avg. (6.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.1% less than U.S. avg. (6.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 194,302

Minnesota: Scott County

HaizhanZheng / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $118,268 ($84,313 statewide)

$118,268 ($84,313 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.0% (9.3% statewide)

5.0% (9.3% statewide) Median home value: $376,000 ($286,800 statewide)

$376,000 ($286,800 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.9% (38.2% statewide)

42.9% (38.2% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (2.8% statewide)

2.5% (2.8% statewide) Cost of living: 1.0% more than U.S. avg. (2.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.0% more than U.S. avg. (2.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 151,347

Mississippi: DeSoto County

Median household income: $79,666 ($52,985 statewide)

$79,666 ($52,985 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.8% (19.2% statewide)

9.8% (19.2% statewide) Median home value: $227,600 ($151,000 statewide)

$227,600 ($151,000 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.4% (23.9% statewide)

27.4% (23.9% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.8% (3.2% statewide)

2.8% (3.2% statewide) Cost of living: 9.6% less than U.S. avg. (12.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

9.6% less than U.S. avg. (12.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 186,214

Missouri: St. Charles County

Median household income: $99,596 ($65,920 statewide)

$99,596 ($65,920 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.5% (12.8% statewide)

4.5% (12.8% statewide) Median home value: $278,300 ($199,400 statewide)

$278,300 ($199,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.0% (31.2% statewide)

42.0% (31.2% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.0% statewide)

2.5% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living: 1.9% less than U.S. avg. (8.9% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.9% less than U.S. avg. (8.9% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 406,262

Montana: Gallatin County

Median household income: $83,434 ($66,341 statewide)

$83,434 ($66,341 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.6% (12.4% statewide)

10.6% (12.4% statewide) Median home value: $526,700 ($305,700 statewide)

$526,700 ($305,700 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9% (34.0% statewide)

52.9% (34.0% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.1% (2.9% statewide)

2.1% (2.9% statewide) Cost of living: 2.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

2.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 119,685

Nebraska: Sarpy County

Atomic Energy505 / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $95,911 ($71,722 statewide)

$95,911 ($71,722 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.5% (10.4% statewide)

5.5% (10.4% statewide) Median home value: $263,000 ($205,600 statewide)

$263,000 ($205,600 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2% (33.5% statewide)

41.2% (33.5% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.2% (2.3% statewide)

2.2% (2.3% statewide) Cost of living: 5.9% less than U.S. avg. (10.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

5.9% less than U.S. avg. (10.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 191,272

Nevada: Lander County

tekinturkdogan / Getty Images

Median household income: $92,388 ($71,646 statewide)

$92,388 ($71,646 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.8% (12.7% statewide)

10.8% (12.7% statewide) Median home value: $198,000 ($373,800 statewide)

$198,000 ($373,800 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0% (26.5% statewide)

14.0% (26.5% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (5.1% statewide)

3.6% (5.1% statewide) Cost of living: 10.8% less than U.S. avg. (3.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

10.8% less than U.S. avg. (3.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 5,728

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $110,225 ($90,845 statewide)

$110,225 ($90,845 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.8% (7.3% statewide)

4.8% (7.3% statewide) Median home value: $424,100 ($337,100 statewide)

$424,100 ($337,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.6% (39.0% statewide)

43.6% (39.0% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.3% (2.2% statewide)

2.3% (2.2% statewide) Cost of living: 4.4% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

4.4% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 315,169

New Jersey: Hunterdon County

j76n / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $133,534 ($97,126 statewide)

$133,534 ($97,126 statewide) Poverty rate: 3.7% (9.7% statewide)

3.7% (9.7% statewide) Median home value: $478,600 ($401,400 statewide)

$478,600 ($401,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.5% (42.3% statewide)

55.5% (42.3% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.5% (4.4% statewide)

3.5% (4.4% statewide) Cost of living: 9.9% more than U.S. avg. (8.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

9.9% more than U.S. avg. (8.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 129,099

New Mexico: Los Alamos County

MonaMakela / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $135,801 ($58,722 statewide)

$135,801 ($58,722 statewide) Poverty rate: 3.7% (18.3% statewide)

3.7% (18.3% statewide) Median home value: $412,700 ($216,000 statewide)

$412,700 ($216,000 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.7% (29.1% statewide)

69.7% (29.1% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.9% (3.8% statewide)

1.9% (3.8% statewide) Cost of living: 5.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

5.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 19,253

New York: Nassau County

alarico / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $137,709 ($81,386 statewide)

$137,709 ($81,386 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.4% (13.6% statewide)

5.4% (13.6% statewide) Median home value: $633,800 ($384,100 statewide)

$633,800 ($384,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (38.8% statewide)

48.2% (38.8% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.1% (4.2% statewide)

3.1% (4.2% statewide) Cost of living: 20.6% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

20.6% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 1,389,160

North Carolina: Wake County

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $96,734 ($66,186 statewide)

$96,734 ($66,186 statewide) Poverty rate: 8.2% (13.3% statewide)

8.2% (13.3% statewide) Median home value: $385,700 ($234,900 statewide)

$385,700 ($234,900 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (33.9% statewide)

55.7% (33.9% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (3.5% statewide)

3.0% (3.5% statewide) Cost of living: 0.3% less than U.S. avg. (5.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

0.3% less than U.S. avg. (5.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 1,132,103

North Dakota: Divide County

Median household income: $95,938 ($73,959 statewide)

$95,938 ($73,959 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.6% (10.8% statewide)

6.6% (10.8% statewide) Median home value: $162,900 ($232,500 statewide)

$162,900 ($232,500 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.3% (31.4% statewide)

21.3% (31.4% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.2% (1.9% statewide)

1.2% (1.9% statewide) Cost of living: 9.0% less than U.S. avg. (11.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

9.0% less than U.S. avg. (11.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 2,195

Ohio: Delaware County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $123,995 ($66,990 statewide)

$123,995 ($66,990 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.5% (13.3% statewide)

4.5% (13.3% statewide) Median home value: $393,000 ($183,300 statewide)

$393,000 ($183,300 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (30.4% statewide)

57.4% (30.4% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.8% (3.5% statewide)

2.8% (3.5% statewide) Cost of living: 0.5% less than U.S. avg. (8.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

0.5% less than U.S. avg. (8.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 216,074

Oklahoma: Canadian County

Median household income: $82,364 ($61,364 statewide)

$82,364 ($61,364 statewide) Poverty rate: 8.0% (15.2% statewide)

8.0% (15.2% statewide) Median home value: $212,700 ($170,500 statewide)

$212,700 ($170,500 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.0% (27.3% statewide)

32.0% (27.3% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.2% statewide)

2.7% (3.2% statewide) Cost of living: 6.2% less than U.S. avg. (11.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.2% less than U.S. avg. (11.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 156,681

Oregon: Washington County

M.O. Stevens / Wikimedia Commons

Median household income: $100,121 ($76,632 statewide)

$100,121 ($76,632 statewide) Poverty rate: 8.2% (11.9% statewide)

8.2% (11.9% statewide) Median home value: $504,300 ($423,100 statewide)

$504,300 ($423,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8% (35.5% statewide)

45.8% (35.5% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.2% (3.7% statewide)

3.2% (3.7% statewide) Cost of living: 7.3% more than U.S. avg. (6.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

7.3% more than U.S. avg. (6.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 599,541

Pennsylvania: Chester County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $118,574 ($73,170 statewide)

$118,574 ($73,170 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.0% (11.8% statewide)

6.0% (11.8% statewide) Median home value: $435,000 ($226,200 statewide)

$435,000 ($226,200 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1% (33.8% statewide)

56.1% (33.8% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (3.4% statewide)

2.6% (3.4% statewide) Cost of living: 3.1% more than U.S. avg. (3.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

3.1% more than U.S. avg. (3.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 536,474

Rhode Island: Bristol County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $105,875 ($81,370 statewide)

$105,875 ($81,370 statewide) Poverty rate: 7.2% (11.2% statewide)

7.2% (11.2% statewide) Median home value: $443,700 ($343,100 statewide)

$443,700 ($343,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.4% (36.3% statewide)

51.4% (36.3% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.0% statewide)

2.5% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living: 10.8% more than U.S. avg. (4.7% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

10.8% more than U.S. avg. (4.7% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 50,658

South Carolina: Beaufort County

VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $81,260 ($63,623 statewide)

$81,260 ($63,623 statewide) Poverty rate: 10.4% (14.4% statewide)

10.4% (14.4% statewide) Median home value: $377,900 ($216,200 statewide)

$377,900 ($216,200 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.4% (30.6% statewide)

43.4% (30.6% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.8% (3.0% statewide)

2.8% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living: 0.3% less than U.S. avg. (6.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

0.3% less than U.S. avg. (6.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 189,071

South Dakota: Lincoln County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $92,317 ($69,457 statewide)

$92,317 ($69,457 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.5% (12.3% statewide)

6.5% (12.3% statewide) Median home value: $292,200 ($219,500 statewide)

$292,200 ($219,500 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.8% (30.4% statewide)

41.8% (30.4% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.6% (2.0% statewide)

1.6% (2.0% statewide) Cost of living: 4.2% less than U.S. avg. (12.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

4.2% less than U.S. avg. (12.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 65,801

Tennessee: Williamson County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $125,943 ($64,035 statewide)

$125,943 ($64,035 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.2% (14.0% statewide)

4.2% (14.0% statewide) Median home value: $611,100 ($232,100 statewide)

$611,100 ($232,100 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.0% (29.7% statewide)

62.0% (29.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.3% statewide)

2.5% (3.3% statewide) Cost of living: 4.3% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

4.3% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 248,897

Texas: Rockwall County

Ron Smithson / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $121,303 ($73,035 statewide)

$121,303 ($73,035 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.2% (13.9% statewide)

4.2% (13.9% statewide) Median home value: $363,500 ($238,000 statewide)

$363,500 ($238,000 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (32.3% statewide)

43.9% (32.3% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (3.9% statewide)

3.6% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living: 8.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

8.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 110,631

Utah: Summit County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $126,392 ($86,833 statewide)

$126,392 ($86,833 statewide) Poverty rate: 5.2% (8.5% statewide)

5.2% (8.5% statewide) Median home value: $895,100 ($408,500 statewide)

$895,100 ($408,500 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (36.1% statewide)

57.4% (36.1% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (2.6% statewide)

2.4% (2.6% statewide) Cost of living: 11.0% more than U.S. avg. (5.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

11.0% more than U.S. avg. (5.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 42,524

Vermont: Chittenden County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Median household income: $89,494 ($74,014 statewide)

$89,494 ($74,014 statewide) Poverty rate: 11.2% (10.4% statewide)

11.2% (10.4% statewide) Median home value: $378,300 ($272,400 statewide)

$378,300 ($272,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (41.7% statewide)

55.7% (41.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.6% (2.0% statewide)

1.6% (2.0% statewide) Cost of living: 4.6% more than U.S. avg. (1.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

4.6% more than U.S. avg. (1.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 168,309

Virginia: Loudoun County

Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $170,463 ($87,249 statewide)

$170,463 ($87,249 statewide) Poverty rate: 3.8% (10.0% statewide)

3.8% (10.0% statewide) Median home value: $657,000 ($339,800 statewide)

$657,000 ($339,800 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5% (41.0% statewide)

63.5% (41.0% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (2.9% statewide)

2.5% (2.9% statewide) Cost of living: 15.2% more than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

15.2% more than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 420,773

Washington: King County

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $116,340 ($90,325 statewide)

$116,340 ($90,325 statewide) Poverty rate: 8.4% (9.9% statewide)

8.4% (9.9% statewide) Median home value: $761,500 ($473,400 statewide)

$761,500 ($473,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8% (38.0% statewide)

54.8% (38.0% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (4.1% statewide)

3.4% (4.1% statewide) Cost of living: 17.8% more than U.S. avg. (9.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)

17.8% more than U.S. avg. (9.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 2,254,371

West Virginia: Jefferson County

florin1961 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median household income: $93,744 ($55,217 statewide)

$93,744 ($55,217 statewide) Poverty rate: 9.1% (16.8% statewide)

9.1% (16.8% statewide) Median home value: $303,400 ($145,800 statewide)

$303,400 ($145,800 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.2% (22.7% statewide)

32.2% (22.7% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.9% statewide)

2.7% (3.9% statewide) Cost of living: 6.1% less than U.S. avg. (10.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

6.1% less than U.S. avg. (10.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 58,043

Wisconsin: Waukesha County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $101,639 ($72,458 statewide)

$101,639 ($72,458 statewide) Poverty rate: 4.9% (10.7% statewide)

4.9% (10.7% statewide) Median home value: $352,600 ($231,400 statewide)

$352,600 ($231,400 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.2% (32.0% statewide)

47.2% (32.0% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (3.0% statewide)

2.6% (3.0% statewide) Cost of living: 1.9% less than U.S. avg. (7.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

1.9% less than U.S. avg. (7.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 407,290

Wyoming: Teton County

Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images

Median household income: $108,279 ($72,495 statewide)

$108,279 ($72,495 statewide) Poverty rate: 6.9% (10.7% statewide)

6.9% (10.7% statewide) Median home value: $1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide)

$1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.3% (29.0% statewide)

60.3% (29.0% statewide) Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.1% (2.9% statewide)

2.1% (2.9% statewide) Cost of living: 9.6% more than U.S. avg. (8.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide)

9.6% more than U.S. avg. (8.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide) Total population: 23,346