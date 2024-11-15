The Richest County in Each State

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- The U.S. is home to over 38% of the world’s millionaires, and only about 4% of the global population.
- Though the U.S. is the richest country on Earth, its wealth is often concentrated in certain places — and in every state, there is at least one county where most households earn far more than average.
The United States has long been the wealthiest country in the world. As of 2023, the U.S. was home to over a quarter of all Fortune Global 500 companies. That same year, the U.S. economy generated nearly $27.4 trillion, or about 26% of global economic output — despite only accounting for only about 4% of the world’s population. By several measures, the U.S. population is also among the wealthiest in the world.
Gross domestic product per capita is a measure widely used to reflect economic prosperity at an individual level. In the U.S., GDP per capita stands at $81,695, while global GDP per capita is just $13,138. Additionally, according to estimates from the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is home to about 22 million millionaires. China, the country with the second most millionaires, is home to fewer than one-third as many people with similar wealth — even though its population is over four times larger than that of the United States.
Just as it is on a global scale, wealth — as indicated by income — is also geographically concentrated within the United States. The typical American household earns $75,149 annually, but in every state, there is at least one county where incomes are far higher — often by tens of thousands of dollars
Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county, or county equivalent, in every state. Within each state, counties are ranked by median household income. Supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also from the ACS, and unemployment rates are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Additional data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Department of Commerce. Only counties with populations of at least 1,000 were considered. Due to recent changes in county distinctions, ACS data for Connecticut is current as of 2021.
Among the counties on this list, median household incomes range from about $79,700 to over $170,400 — and are anywhere from about $5,000 to $83,000 higher than the comparable statewide median.
Higher incomes often translate to greater consumer spending, which can, in turn, drive up the price of goods and services. In all but five counties on this list, goods and services are more expensive, on average, than they are across the state as a whole. In many of these places, higher prices are reflected in the local housing market. In nearly every state, the median home value in the highest-income county exceeds the value of a typical home across the state as a whole — and in most cases, by well over $100,000. (This is the income you need to comfortably afford a typical home in the United States.)
High incomes in these places are due in part to certain economic and demographic factors. For one, nearly every county or county equivalent on this list has a lower unemployment rate than the state as a whole. Additionally, incomes in the U.S. tend to rise with educational attainment, and in the vast majority of these counties, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the bachelor’s degree attainment rate across the state as a whole. (Here is a look at the jobs going away due to automation.)
Why It Matters
The United States has long been the wealthiest country in the world, and American prosperity is evidenced in communities across the country. While income levels can vary considerably between communities across the U.S., every state in the country has at least one county or county equivalent to where the typical household earns thousands, or tens of thousands of dollars more than the typical American household. These high-income areas typically have strong job markets and well-educated populations.
Alabama: Shelby County
- Median household income: $90,618 ($59,609 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.9% (15.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $276,500 ($179,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6% (27.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.8% (2.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.1% less than U.S. avg. (12.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 223,916
Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area
- Median household income: $100,662 ($86,370 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 9.6% (10.5% statewide)
- Median home value: $377,100 ($318,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.4% (30.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (4.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 5.5% more than U.S. avg. (2.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 5,219
Arizona: Maricopa County
- Median household income: $80,675 ($72,581 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 11.5% (13.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $371,400 ($321,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.0% (31.8% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 0.4% less than U.S. avg. (0.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 4,430,871
Arkansas: Benton County
- Median household income: $85,269 ($56,335 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 7.9% (16.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $254,000 ($162,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.5% (24.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.7% less than U.S. avg. (13.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 286,528
California: Santa Clara County
- Median household income: $153,792 ($91,905 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.9% (12.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $1,316,800 ($659,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.3% (35.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.5% (4.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 12.0% more than U.S. avg. (12.5% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,916,831
Colorado: Douglas County
- Median household income: $139,010 ($87,598 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 3.0% (9.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $635,100 ($465,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.0% (43.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.9% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 16.2% more than U.S. avg. (2.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 360,206
Connecticut: Fairfield County
- Median household income: $101,194 ($83,572 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 9.2% (10.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $443,100 ($286,700 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (40.6% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (3.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 956,446
Delaware: New Castle County
- Median household income: $85,309 ($79,325 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 10.5% (11.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $312,000 ($305,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.3% (34.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.9% (4.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.3% less than U.S. avg. (2.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 570,567
Florida: St. Johns County
- Median household income: $100,020 ($67,917 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.8% (12.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $416,100 ($292,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.4% (32.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 7.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 278,722
Georgia: Forsyth County
- Median household income: $131,660 ($71,355 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.6% (13.5% statewide)
- Median home value: $451,100 ($245,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2% (33.6% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.3% more than U.S. avg. (4.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 253,225
Hawaii: Honolulu County
- Median household income: $99,816 ($94,814 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 8.8% (9.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $832,200 ($764,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.6% (34.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 14.0% more than U.S. avg. (10.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,010,100
Idaho: Teton County
- Median household income: $88,906 ($70,214 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 10.0% (11.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $479,800 ($331,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.1% (30.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.3% (3.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 7.5% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 11,813
Illinois: DuPage County
- Median household income: $107,035 ($78,433 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.3% (11.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $361,700 ($239,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.1% (36.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (4.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 11.3% more than U.S. avg. (1.3% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 930,559
Indiana: Hamilton County
- Median household income: $114,866 ($67,173 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.2% (12.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $350,900 ($183,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.8% (28.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 2.6% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 349,527
Iowa: Dallas County
- Median household income: $99,533 ($70,571 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.7% (11.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $314,900 ($181,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.5% (30.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.2% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 5.2% less than U.S. avg. (11.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 100,367
Kansas: Johnson County
- Median household income: $103,644 ($69,747 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.3% (11.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $343,300 ($189,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.7% (34.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (2.7% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 610,742
Kentucky: Oldham County
- Median household income: $117,334 ($60,183 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.0% (16.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $357,500 ($177,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.4% (26.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (4.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.6% less than U.S. avg. (10.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 67,997
Louisiana: Ascension Parish
- Median household income: $93,800 ($57,852 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 9.9% (18.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $255,600 ($198,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.0% (26.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.0% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 126,973
Maine: Cumberland County
- Median household income: $87,710 ($68,251 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 7.2% (10.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $372,900 ($244,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.6% (34.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 3.9% more than U.S. avg. (0.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 303,357
Maryland: Howard County
- Median household income: $140,971 ($98,461 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.4% (9.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $551,300 ($380,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 64.0% (42.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.7% (2.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 13.2% more than U.S. avg. (5.0% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 332,011
Massachusetts: Nantucket County
- Median household income: $135,590 ($96,505 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.9% (9.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $1,265,600 ($483,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (45.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 5.8% (3.4% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.0% less than U.S. avg. (9.4% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 14,065
Michigan: Livingston County
- Median household income: $96,135 ($68,505 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.9% (13.1% statewide)
- Median home value: $311,800 ($201,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.1% (31.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.1% less than U.S. avg. (6.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 194,302
Minnesota: Scott County
- Median household income: $118,268 ($84,313 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.0% (9.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $376,000 ($286,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.9% (38.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (2.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.0% more than U.S. avg. (2.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 151,347
Mississippi: DeSoto County
- Median household income: $79,666 ($52,985 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 9.8% (19.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $227,600 ($151,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.4% (23.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.8% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 9.6% less than U.S. avg. (12.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 186,214
Missouri: St. Charles County
- Median household income: $99,596 ($65,920 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.5% (12.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $278,300 ($199,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.0% (31.2% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.9% less than U.S. avg. (8.9% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 406,262
Montana: Gallatin County
- Median household income: $83,434 ($66,341 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 10.6% (12.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $526,700 ($305,700 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.9% (34.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.1% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 2.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 119,685
Nebraska: Sarpy County
- Median household income: $95,911 ($71,722 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.5% (10.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $263,000 ($205,600 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.2% (33.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.2% (2.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 5.9% less than U.S. avg. (10.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 191,272
Nevada: Lander County
- Median household income: $92,388 ($71,646 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 10.8% (12.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $198,000 ($373,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.0% (26.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (5.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 10.8% less than U.S. avg. (3.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 5,728
New Hampshire: Rockingham County
- Median household income: $110,225 ($90,845 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.8% (7.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $424,100 ($337,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.6% (39.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.3% (2.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.4% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 315,169
New Jersey: Hunterdon County
- Median household income: $133,534 ($97,126 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 3.7% (9.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $478,600 ($401,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.5% (42.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.5% (4.4% statewide)
- Cost of living: 9.9% more than U.S. avg. (8.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 129,099
New Mexico: Los Alamos County
- Median household income: $135,801 ($58,722 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 3.7% (18.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $412,700 ($216,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 69.7% (29.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.9% (3.8% statewide)
- Cost of living: 5.1% less than U.S. avg. (9.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 19,253
New York: Nassau County
- Median household income: $137,709 ($81,386 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.4% (13.6% statewide)
- Median home value: $633,800 ($384,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.2% (38.8% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.1% (4.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 20.6% more than U.S. avg. (7.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,389,160
North Carolina: Wake County
- Median household income: $96,734 ($66,186 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 8.2% (13.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $385,700 ($234,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (33.9% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.0% (3.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 0.3% less than U.S. avg. (5.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 1,132,103
North Dakota: Divide County
- Median household income: $95,938 ($73,959 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.6% (10.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $162,900 ($232,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.3% (31.4% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.2% (1.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 9.0% less than U.S. avg. (11.3% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,195
Ohio: Delaware County
- Median household income: $123,995 ($66,990 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.5% (13.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $393,000 ($183,300 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (30.4% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.8% (3.5% statewide)
- Cost of living: 0.5% less than U.S. avg. (8.6% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 216,074
Oklahoma: Canadian County
- Median household income: $82,364 ($61,364 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 8.0% (15.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $212,700 ($170,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.0% (27.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.2% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.2% less than U.S. avg. (11.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 156,681
Oregon: Washington County
- Median household income: $100,121 ($76,632 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 8.2% (11.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $504,300 ($423,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.8% (35.5% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.2% (3.7% statewide)
- Cost of living: 7.3% more than U.S. avg. (6.6% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 599,541
Pennsylvania: Chester County
- Median household income: $118,574 ($73,170 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.0% (11.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $435,000 ($226,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.1% (33.8% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (3.4% statewide)
- Cost of living: 3.1% more than U.S. avg. (3.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 536,474
Rhode Island: Bristol County
- Median household income: $105,875 ($81,370 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 7.2% (11.2% statewide)
- Median home value: $443,700 ($343,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.4% (36.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 10.8% more than U.S. avg. (4.7% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 50,658
South Carolina: Beaufort County
- Median household income: $81,260 ($63,623 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 10.4% (14.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $377,900 ($216,200 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.4% (30.6% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.8% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 0.3% less than U.S. avg. (6.4% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 189,071
South Dakota: Lincoln County
- Median household income: $92,317 ($69,457 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.5% (12.3% statewide)
- Median home value: $292,200 ($219,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.8% (30.4% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.6% (2.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.2% less than U.S. avg. (12.0% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 65,801
Tennessee: Williamson County
- Median household income: $125,943 ($64,035 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.2% (14.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $611,100 ($232,100 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 62.0% (29.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (3.3% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.3% more than U.S. avg. (8.2% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 248,897
Texas: Rockwall County
- Median household income: $121,303 ($73,035 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.2% (13.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $363,500 ($238,000 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (32.3% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.6% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 8.1% more than U.S. avg. (2.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 110,631
Utah: Summit County
- Median household income: $126,392 ($86,833 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 5.2% (8.5% statewide)
- Median home value: $895,100 ($408,500 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.4% (36.1% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.4% (2.6% statewide)
- Cost of living: 11.0% more than U.S. avg. (5.5% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 42,524
Vermont: Chittenden County
- Median household income: $89,494 ($74,014 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 11.2% (10.4% statewide)
- Median home value: $378,300 ($272,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.7% (41.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 1.6% (2.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 4.6% more than U.S. avg. (1.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 168,309
Virginia: Loudoun County
- Median household income: $170,463 ($87,249 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 3.8% (10.0% statewide)
- Median home value: $657,000 ($339,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.5% (41.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.5% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 15.2% more than U.S. avg. (2.1% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 420,773
Washington: King County
- Median household income: $116,340 ($90,325 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 8.4% (9.9% statewide)
- Median home value: $761,500 ($473,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.8% (38.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 3.4% (4.1% statewide)
- Cost of living: 17.8% more than U.S. avg. (9.8% more than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 2,254,371
West Virginia: Jefferson County
- Median household income: $93,744 ($55,217 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 9.1% (16.8% statewide)
- Median home value: $303,400 ($145,800 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 32.2% (22.7% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.7% (3.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 6.1% less than U.S. avg. (10.8% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 58,043
Wisconsin: Waukesha County
- Median household income: $101,639 ($72,458 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 4.9% (10.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $352,600 ($231,400 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.2% (32.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.6% (3.0% statewide)
- Cost of living: 1.9% less than U.S. avg. (7.7% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 407,290
Wyoming: Teton County
- Median household income: $108,279 ($72,495 statewide)
- Poverty rate: 6.9% (10.7% statewide)
- Median home value: $1,137,500 ($269,900 statewide)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.3% (29.0% statewide)
- Avg. unemployment rate in 2023: 2.1% (2.9% statewide)
- Cost of living: 9.6% more than U.S. avg. (8.1% less than U.S. avg. statewide)
- Total population: 23,346
