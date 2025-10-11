S&P 500
Home > Income > The Richest City in Each American State

Income

The Richest City in Each American State

The Richest City in Each American State

By Sam Stebbins

Oct 11, 2025  |  Updated 3:45 PM ET



The U.S. economy generated $29.2 trillion in 2024, more than any other country and over $10.4 trillion more than China’s economy, the world’s second largest. America’s unmatched economic productivity is driven primarily by its cities. Metropolitan areas in the U.S. are hubs for commercial activity and tend to be relatively densely populated. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, these places account for about 91% of economic output in the United States. 

Key Points

  • The United States, the richest country in the world by gross domestic product, is also home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations.
  • The typical American household earned $81,604 in 2024 — and in the vast majority of states, there is at least one city where the typical household income far exceeds the national median.

Perhaps not surprisingly, major urban areas also tend to be home to relatively wealthy populations. Personal income per capita in metropolitan areas was $72,275 in 2023, according to the BEA. Meanwhile, outside of major metro areas, per capita income totaled just $54,144 the same year. 

Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released the latest edition of its annual American Community Survey. According to the report, in nearly every state, there is at least one city where household incomes are higher than they are across the state as a whole — by thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars. 

Using data from the 2024 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. We reviewed data on median household income for both metropolitan and micropolitan areas in each state, and identified the place where the typical household had the highest earnings in 2024. Supplemental data on educational attainment, home values, poverty rates, and total population are also 2024 ACS estimates. It is important to note that Rhode Island and Vermont each have only one metropolitan or micropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed for these states are the richest by default.

In 46 of the 50 cities on this list, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide median — by anywhere from $3,706 to $64,654. In 43 of these cities, the median household income exceeds the national median of $81,604. These places—including Boston, New York, Seattle, Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California—tend to be major population centers with booming technology or financial sectors. Higher incomes in these places are often reflected in the local housing market, as the median home value is higher than it is across the state as a whole in all but three cities on this list. 

Incomes tend to rise with education levels in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical adult with a bachelor’s degree has an estimated annual income of $80,236, nearly $32,000 more than the typical adult with no more than a high school diploma. High incomes in the cities on this list are likely due in part to a well-educated workforce. Nationwide, 36.8% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In well over half of the highest-earning cities in each state, more than 40% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree.

These are the richest cities in every state.

Why It Matters

Happy young couple embracing standing outside big house on front porch, smiling owners enjoying luxury real estate wood and glass exterior design, buying home, mortgage loan, vacation rentals concept
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

The typical household in the United States earned $81,604 in 2024, a 5% — or $3,900 — increase from the previous year. Household earnings are partly a product of the size of the U.S. economy, which, according to the World Bank, generated nearly $29.2 trillion in 2024. Similarly, at the local level, incomes are linked to productivity, and cities are an economic engine in the United States. In nearly every state, there is at least one city where incomes are far higher than they are across the state as a whole.

Alabama: Huntsville

RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $87,049 (State: $66,659)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8% (State: 29.9%)
  • Median home value: $331,800 (State: $233,300)
  • Poverty rate: 9.9% (State: 15.2%)
  • Population: 542,297
  • No. of cities considered in state: 16

Alaska: Anchorage

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income: $102,698 (State: $95,665)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.3% (State: 32.8%)
  • Median home value: $410,900 (State: $376,500)
  • Poverty rate: 8.5% (State: 10.2%)
  • Population: 407,213
  • No. of cities considered in state: 2

Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler

HollyridgeViewsPhoto / Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income: $90,133 (State: $81,486)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.9% (State: 34.7%)
  • Median home value: $470,600 (State: $426,000)
  • Poverty rate: 10.3% (State: 11.7%)
  • Population: 5,186,958
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $81,208 (State: $62,106)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.2% (State: 27.1%)
  • Median home value: $362,500 (State: $215,600)
  • Poverty rate: 11.0% (State: 15.5%)
  • Population: 605,547
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income: $164,801 (State: $100,149)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (State: 38.1%)
  • Median home value: $1,528,500 (State: $759,500)
  • Poverty rate: 7.0% (State: 11.8%)
  • Population: 1,995,484
  • No. of cities considered in state: 29

Colorado: Denver-Aurora-Centennial

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $108,046 (State: $97,113)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.6% (State: 47.8%)
  • Median home value: $631,000 (State: $574,600)
  • Poverty rate: 8.5% (State: 9.6%)
  • Population: 3,050,512
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $116,402 (State: $96,049)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (State: 42.6%)
  • Median home value: $615,800 (State: $396,900)
  • Poverty rate: 9.0% (State: 10.2%)
  • Population: 972,679
  • No. of cities considered in state: 7

Delaware: Seaford

High Street, Seaford, Delaware (2006) by Levelhead
High Street, Seaford, Delaware (2006) (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Levelhead
  • Median household income: $85,258 (State: $87,534)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.5% (State: 36.0%)
  • Median home value: $397,800 (State: $371,600)
  • Poverty rate: 9.1% (State: 9.6%)
  • Population: 271,134
  • No. of cities considered in state: 2

Florida: Key West-Key Largo

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $100,256 (State: $77,735)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.0% (State: 35.8%)
  • Median home value: $877,200 (State: $396,900)
  • Poverty rate: 10.0% (State: 12.0%)
  • Population: 80,908
  • No. of cities considered in state: 25

Georgia: Jefferson

Jackson County, Georgia | Former Jackson County Courthouse (GA)
BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median household income: $94,485 (State: $79,991)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.7% (State: 36.3%)
  • Median home value: $394,000 (State: $343,300)
  • Poverty rate: 7.6% (State: 12.6%)
  • Population: 93,825
  • No. of cities considered in state: 18

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu

okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $105,205 (State: $100,745)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.1% (State: 37.8%)
  • Median home value: $920,600 (State: $875,900)
  • Poverty rate: 8.8% (State: 10.0%)
  • Population: 998,747
  • No. of cities considered in state: 4

Idaho: Boise

Boise City from train depot blue sky by Knowles Gallery
Boise City from train depot blue sky (BY 2.0) by Knowles Gallery
  • Median household income: $88,695 (State: $81,166)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.0% (State: 33.0%)
  • Median home value: $484,000 (State: $446,400)
  • Poverty rate: 9.4% (State: 10.5%)
  • Population: 844,979
  • No. of cities considered in state: 7

Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $90,770 (State: $83,211)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.1% (State: 39.2%)
  • Median home value: $339,700 (State: $280,700)
  • Poverty rate: 11.1% (State: 11.6%)
  • Population: 9,406,924
  • No. of cities considered in state: 12

Indiana: Columbus

Rodrigo A. Rodriguez Fuentes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $80,438 (State: $71,959)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6% (State: 30.7%)
  • Median home value: $238,200 (State: $243,500)
  • Poverty rate: 7.0% (State: 12.2%)
  • Population: 84,741
  • No. of cities considered in state: 15

Iowa: Des Moines-West Des Moines

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $85,446 (State: $75,501)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.6% (State: 32.1%)
  • Median home value: $288,400 (State: $227,300)
  • Poverty rate: 8.7% (State: 11.3%)
  • Population: 753,913
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

Kansas: Topeka

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $74,389 (State: $75,514)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.2% (State: 36.0%)
  • Median home value: $211,800 (State: $238,700)
  • Poverty rate: 11.2% (State: 10.9%)
  • Population: 232,648
  • No. of cities considered in state: 4

Kentucky: Louisville/Jefferson County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $74,305 (State: $64,526)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.4% (State: 27.9%)
  • Median home value: $265,900 (State: $226,000)
  • Poverty rate: 12.7% (State: 15.6%)
  • Population: 1,396,762
  • No. of cities considered in state: 11

Louisiana: Slidell-Mandeville-Covington

Brad Schinkel / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $82,337 (State: $60,986)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8% (State: 27.8%)
  • Median home value: $296,500 (State: $223,200)
  • Poverty rate: 10.0% (State: 18.7%)
  • Population: 277,615
  • No. of cities considered in state: 12

Maine: Portland-South Portland

Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine by Ken Lund
Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Median household income: $93,062 (State: $76,442)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.1% (State: 37.1%)
  • Median home value: $474,200 (State: $341,900)
  • Poverty rate: 7.6% (State: 10.6%)
  • Population: 571,534
  • No. of cities considered in state: 4

Maryland: Lexington Park

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median household income: $122,406 (State: $102,905)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.7% (State: 44.7%)
  • Median home value: $451,000 (State: $436,300)
  • Poverty rate: 6.5% (State: 9.1%)
  • Population: 211,382
  • No. of cities considered in state: 5

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $117,825 (State: $104,828)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.0% (State: 48.3%)
  • Median home value: $681,100 (State: $607,400)
  • Poverty rate: 8.8% (State: 9.7%)
  • Population: 5,025,517
  • No. of cities considered in state: 7

Michigan: Ann Arbor

Davel5957 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $90,523 (State: $72,389)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.9% (State: 33.3%)
  • Median home value: $395,300 (State: $254,200)
  • Poverty rate: 14.4% (State: 13.4%)
  • Population: 373,875
  • No. of cities considered in state: 20

Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $97,928 (State: $87,117)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.9% (State: 40.0%)
  • Median home value: $384,300 (State: $344,600)
  • Poverty rate: 8.3% (State: 9.3%)
  • Population: 3,757,952
  • No. of cities considered in state: 7

Mississippi: Gulfport-Biloxi

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median household income: $65,256 (State: $59,127)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.5% (State: 27.0%)
  • Median home value: $227,600 (State: $186,500)
  • Poverty rate: 15.2% (State: 17.8%)
  • Population: 426,793
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

Missouri: Kansas City

Downtown Kansas City Missouri by StuSeeger
Downtown Kansas City Missouri (BY 2.0) by StuSeeger
  • Median household income: $83,785 (State: $71,589)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7% (State: 33.5%)
  • Median home value: $314,300 (State: $254,400)
  • Poverty rate: 10.1% (State: 12.3%)
  • Population: 2,254,288
  • No. of cities considered in state: 9

Montana: Bozeman

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $103,918 (State: $75,340)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4% (State: 36.3%)
  • Median home value: $734,100 (State: $425,400)
  • Poverty rate: 6.9% (State: 10.2%)
  • Population: 126,984
  • No. of cities considered in state: 6

Nebraska: Omaha

City of Omaha, Nebraska Skylin... by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
City of Omaha, Nebraska Skylin... (CC BY 2.0) by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
  • Median household income: $84,524 (State: $76,376)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.1% (State: 35.4%)
  • Median home value: $292,800 (State: $263,100)
  • Poverty rate: 10.8% (State: 10.9%)
  • Population: 1,001,186
  • No. of cities considered in state: 3

Nevada: Reno

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $89,159 (State: $81,134)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9% (State: 28.5%)
  • Median home value: $535,700 (State: $455,500)
  • Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 11.6%)
  • Population: 575,266
  • No. of cities considered in state: 3

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $106,013 (State: $99,782)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.6% (State: 41.5%)
  • Median home value: $476,000 (State: $458,800)
  • Poverty rate: 6.7% (State: 7.2%)
  • Population: 430,462
  • No. of cities considered in state: 5

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $104,148 (State: $104,294)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.3% (State: 44.5%)
  • Median home value: $436,500 (State: $496,000)
  • Poverty rate: 10.0% (State: 9.2%)
  • Population: 392,138
  • No. of cities considered in state: 3

New Mexico: Santa Fe

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $88,719 (State: $67,816)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.4% (State: 31.8%)
  • Median home value: $473,800 (State: $279,900)
  • Poverty rate: 10.5% (State: 16.4%)
  • Population: 157,765
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income: $99,852 (State: $85,820)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0% (State: 41.2%)
  • Median home value: $648,800 (State: $449,800)
  • Poverty rate: 12.5% (State: 14.0%)
  • Population: 19,940,274
  • No. of cities considered in state: 20

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary

Raleigh, North Carolina by James Willamor
Raleigh, North Carolina (BY-SA 2.0) by James Willamor
  • Median household income: $102,144 (State: $73,958)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.5% (State: 37.1%)
  • Median home value: $465,800 (State: $333,000)
  • Poverty rate: 8.9% (State: 12.5%)
  • Population: 1,562,009
  • No. of cities considered in state: 27

North Dakota: Bismarck

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $86,769 (State: $77,871)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4% (State: 34.0%)
  • Median home value: $305,600 (State: $266,100)
  • Poverty rate: 7.8% (State: 11.1%)
  • Population: 138,774
  • No. of cities considered in state: 4

Ohio: Columbus

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $82,938 (State: $72,212)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.3% (State: 32.4%)
  • Median home value: $334,800 (State: $239,800)
  • Poverty rate: 11.2% (State: 12.7%)
  • Population: 2,225,377
  • No. of cities considered in state: 19

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $72,930 (State: $66,148)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3% (State: 29.3%)
  • Median home value: $253,200 (State: $222,100)
  • Poverty rate: 13.6% (State: 14.9%)
  • Population: 1,497,821
  • No. of cities considered in state: 7

Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $98,994 (State: $85,220)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5% (State: 37.8%)
  • Median home value: $584,800 (State: $497,500)
  • Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 11.8%)
  • Population: 2,537,070
  • No. of cities considered in state: 11

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

benedek / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $90,850 (State: $77,545)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.3% (State: 36.4%)
  • Median home value: $375,100 (State: $277,600)
  • Poverty rate: 10.8% (State: 11.6%)
  • Population: 6,330,422
  • No. of cities considered in state: 25

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $82,870 (State: $83,504)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.5% (State: 39.0%)
  • Median home value: $471,000 (State: $455,700)
  • Poverty rate: 11.4% (State: 12.2%)
  • Population: 1,700,901
  • No. of cities considered in state: 1

South Carolina: Charleston-North Charleston

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $90,307 (State: $72,350)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2% (State: 33.3%)
  • Median home value: $430,300 (State: $299,500)
  • Poverty rate: 9.0% (State: 13.3%)
  • Population: 869,940
  • No. of cities considered in state: 12

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $82,509 (State: $76,881)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.0% (State: 34.2%)
  • Median home value: $331,400 (State: $289,600)
  • Poverty rate: 6.1% (State: 10.4%)
  • Population: 308,711
  • No. of cities considered in state: 2

Tennessee: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin

Tennessee | Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median household income: $88,800 (State: $71,997)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.3% (State: 32.4%)
  • Median home value: $449,300 (State: $332,600)
  • Poverty rate: 9.7% (State: 13.5%)
  • Population: 2,151,715
  • No. of cities considered in state: 16

Texas: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com
  • Median household income: $99,897 (State: $79,721)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.3% (State: 35.2%)
  • Median home value: $482,800 (State: $313,200)
  • Poverty rate: 9.2% (State: 13.4%)
  • Population: 2,550,637
  • No. of cities considered in state: 32

Utah: Heber

An Errant Knight / Wikimedia Commons

  • Median household income: $126,798 (State: $96,658)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.4% (State: 39.1%)
  • Median home value: $951,800 (State: $545,200)
  • Poverty rate: 3.8% (State: 8.3%)
  • Population: 80,966
  • No. of cities considered in state: 8

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $89,615 (State: $82,730)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (State: 45.1%)
  • Median home value: $438,100 (State: $352,800)
  • Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 9.0%)
  • Population: 229,550
  • No. of cities considered in state: 1

Virginia: Charlottesville

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $95,796 (State: $92,090)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2% (State: 43.3%)
  • Median home value: $466,600 (State: $403,500)
  • Poverty rate: 10.5% (State: 9.7%)
  • Population: 226,140
  • No. of cities considered in state: 10

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Washington state image | Space Needle and Seattle downtown
aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Median household income: $112,388 (State: $99,389)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5% (State: 41.0%)
  • Median home value: $743,000 (State: $602,200)
  • Poverty rate: 8.8% (State: 9.9%)
  • Population: 4,145,494
  • No. of cities considered in state: 17

West Virginia: Morgantown

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $67,242 (State: $60,798)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.1% (State: 24.4%)
  • Median home value: $237,800 (State: $170,800)
  • Poverty rate: 18.0% (State: 16.7%)
  • Population: 142,752
  • No. of cities considered in state: 9

Wisconsin: Madison

Madison, Wisconsin by JordanAnthony
Madison, Wisconsin (BY 2.0) by JordanAnthony
  • Median household income: $89,714 (State: $77,488)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.2% (State: 34.6%)
  • Median home value: $415,500 (State: $294,700)
  • Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 10.3%)
  • Population: 707,606
  • No. of cities considered in state: 21

Wyoming: Cheyenne

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Median household income: $83,258 (State: $75,532)
  • Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.4% (State: 32.3%)
  • Median home value: $372,400 (State: $339,500)
  • Poverty rate: 7.6% (State: 10.1%)
  • Population: 101,783
  • No. of cities considered in state: 2

The image featured for this article is © Yingna Cai / Shutterstock.com

