The Richest City in Each American State

The U.S. economy generated $29.2 trillion in 2024, more than any other country and over $10.4 trillion more than China’s economy, the world’s second largest. America’s unmatched economic productivity is driven primarily by its cities. Metropolitan areas in the U.S. are hubs for commercial activity and tend to be relatively densely populated. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, these places account for about 91% of economic output in the United States. Key Points The United States, the richest country in the world by gross domestic product, is also home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations. The typical American household earned $81,604 in 2024 — and in the vast majority of states, there is at least one city where the typical household income far exceeds the national median. Perhaps not surprisingly, major urban areas also tend to be home to relatively wealthy populations. Personal income per capita in metropolitan areas was $72,275 in 2023, according to the BEA. Meanwhile, outside of major metro areas, per capita income totaled just $54,144 the same year. Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released the latest edition of its annual American Community Survey. According to the report, in nearly every state, there is at least one city where household incomes are higher than they are across the state as a whole — by thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars. Using data from the 2024 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. We reviewed data on median household income for both metropolitan and micropolitan areas in each state, and identified the place where the typical household had the highest earnings in 2024. Supplemental data on educational attainment, home values, poverty rates, and total population are also 2024 ACS estimates. It is important to note that Rhode Island and Vermont each have only one metropolitan or micropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed for these states are the richest by default. In 46 of the 50 cities on this list, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide median — by anywhere from $3,706 to $64,654. In 43 of these cities, the median household income exceeds the national median of $81,604. These places—including Boston, New York, Seattle, Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California—tend to be major population centers with booming technology or financial sectors. Higher incomes in these places are often reflected in the local housing market, as the median home value is higher than it is across the state as a whole in all but three cities on this list. Incomes tend to rise with education levels in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical adult with a bachelor’s degree has an estimated annual income of $80,236, nearly $32,000 more than the typical adult with no more than a high school diploma. High incomes in the cities on this list are likely due in part to a well-educated workforce. Nationwide, 36.8% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In well over half of the highest-earning cities in each state, more than 40% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree. These are the richest cities in every state. Why It Matters The typical household in the United States earned $81,604 in 2024, a 5% — or $3,900 — increase from the previous year. Household earnings are partly a product of the size of the U.S. economy, which, according to the World Bank, generated nearly $29.2 trillion in 2024. Similarly, at the local level, incomes are linked to productivity, and cities are an economic engine in the United States. In nearly every state, there is at least one city where incomes are far higher than they are across the state as a whole. Alabama: Huntsville Median household income: $87,049 (State: $66,659) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8% (State: 29.9%) Median home value: $331,800 (State: $233,300) Poverty rate: 9.9% (State: 15.2%) Population: 542,297 No. of cities considered in state: 16 Alaska: Anchorage Median household income: $102,698 (State: $95,665) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.3% (State: 32.8%) Median home value: $410,900 (State: $376,500) Poverty rate: 8.5% (State: 10.2%) Population: 407,213 No. of cities considered in state: 2 Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler Median household income: $90,133 (State: $81,486) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.9% (State: 34.7%) Median home value: $470,600 (State: $426,000) Poverty rate: 10.3% (State: 11.7%) Population: 5,186,958 No. of cities considered in state: 8 Arkansas: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Median household income: $81,208 (State: $62,106) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.2% (State: 27.1%) Median home value: $362,500 (State: $215,600) Poverty rate: 11.0% (State: 15.5%) Population: 605,547 No. of cities considered in state: 8 California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara Median household income: $164,801 (State: $100,149) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (State: 38.1%) Median home value: $1,528,500 (State: $759,500) Poverty rate: 7.0% (State: 11.8%) Population: 1,995,484 No. of cities considered in state: 29 Colorado: Denver-Aurora-Centennial Median household income: $108,046 (State: $97,113) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 51.6% (State: 47.8%) Median home value: $631,000 (State: $574,600) Poverty rate: 8.5% (State: 9.6%) Population: 3,050,512 No. of cities considered in state: 8 Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury Median household income: $116,402 (State: $96,049) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (State: 42.6%) Median home value: $615,800 (State: $396,900) Poverty rate: 9.0% (State: 10.2%) Population: 972,679 No. of cities considered in state: 7 Delaware: Seaford High Street, Seaford, Delaware (2006) (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Levelhead Median household income: $85,258 (State: $87,534) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.5% (State: 36.0%) Median home value: $397,800 (State: $371,600) Poverty rate: 9.1% (State: 9.6%) Population: 271,134 No. of cities considered in state: 2 Florida: Key West-Key Largo Median household income: $100,256 (State: $77,735) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.0% (State: 35.8%) Median home value: $877,200 (State: $396,900) Poverty rate: 10.0% (State: 12.0%) Population: 80,908 No. of cities considered in state: 25 Georgia: Jefferson Median household income: $94,485 (State: $79,991) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.7% (State: 36.3%) Median home value: $394,000 (State: $343,300) Poverty rate: 7.6% (State: 12.6%) Population: 93,825 No. of cities considered in state: 18 Hawaii: Urban Honolulu Median household income: $105,205 (State: $100,745) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.1% (State: 37.8%) Median home value: $920,600 (State: $875,900) Poverty rate: 8.8% (State: 10.0%) Population: 998,747 No. of cities considered in state: 4 Idaho: Boise Boise City from train depot blue sky (BY 2.0) by Knowles Gallery Median household income: $88,695 (State: $81,166) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.0% (State: 33.0%) Median home value: $484,000 (State: $446,400) Poverty rate: 9.4% (State: 10.5%) Population: 844,979 No. of cities considered in state: 7 Illinois: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin Median household income: $90,770 (State: $83,211) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.1% (State: 39.2%) Median home value: $339,700 (State: $280,700) Poverty rate: 11.1% (State: 11.6%) Population: 9,406,924 No. of cities considered in state: 12 Indiana: Columbus Median household income: $80,438 (State: $71,959) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6% (State: 30.7%) Median home value: $238,200 (State: $243,500) Poverty rate: 7.0% (State: 12.2%) Population: 84,741 No. of cities considered in state: 15 Iowa: Des Moines-West Des Moines Median household income: $85,446 (State: $75,501) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.6% (State: 32.1%) Median home value: $288,400 (State: $227,300) Poverty rate: 8.7% (State: 11.3%) Population: 753,913 No. of cities considered in state: 8 Kansas: Topeka Median household income: $74,389 (State: $75,514) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.2% (State: 36.0%) Median home value: $211,800 (State: $238,700) Poverty rate: 11.2% (State: 10.9%) Population: 232,648 No. of cities considered in state: 4 Kentucky: Louisville/Jefferson County Median household income: $74,305 (State: $64,526) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.4% (State: 27.9%) Median home value: $265,900 (State: $226,000) Poverty rate: 12.7% (State: 15.6%) Population: 1,396,762 No. of cities considered in state: 11 Louisiana: Slidell-Mandeville-Covington Median household income: $82,337 (State: $60,986) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 38.8% (State: 27.8%) Median home value: $296,500 (State: $223,200) Poverty rate: 10.0% (State: 18.7%) Population: 277,615 No. of cities considered in state: 12 Maine: Portland-South Portland Portland Head Light, Near Portland, Maine (BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund Median household income: $93,062 (State: $76,442) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.1% (State: 37.1%) Median home value: $474,200 (State: $341,900) Poverty rate: 7.6% (State: 10.6%) Population: 571,534 No. of cities considered in state: 4 Maryland: Lexington Park Median household income: $122,406 (State: $102,905) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.7% (State: 44.7%) Median home value: $451,000 (State: $436,300) Poverty rate: 6.5% (State: 9.1%) Population: 211,382 No. of cities considered in state: 5 Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton Median household income: $117,825 (State: $104,828) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 53.0% (State: 48.3%) Median home value: $681,100 (State: $607,400) Poverty rate: 8.8% (State: 9.7%) Population: 5,025,517 No. of cities considered in state: 7 Michigan: Ann Arbor Median household income: $90,523 (State: $72,389) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.9% (State: 33.3%) Median home value: $395,300 (State: $254,200) Poverty rate: 14.4% (State: 13.4%) Population: 373,875 No. of cities considered in state: 20 Minnesota: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington Median household income: $97,928 (State: $87,117) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.9% (State: 40.0%) Median home value: $384,300 (State: $344,600) Poverty rate: 8.3% (State: 9.3%) Population: 3,757,952 No. of cities considered in state: 7 Mississippi: Gulfport-Biloxi Median household income: $65,256 (State: $59,127) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 29.5% (State: 27.0%) Median home value: $227,600 (State: $186,500) Poverty rate: 15.2% (State: 17.8%) Population: 426,793 No. of cities considered in state: 8 Missouri: Kansas City Downtown Kansas City Missouri (BY 2.0) by StuSeeger Median household income: $83,785 (State: $71,589) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.7% (State: 33.5%) Median home value: $314,300 (State: $254,400) Poverty rate: 10.1% (State: 12.3%) Population: 2,254,288 No. of cities considered in state: 9 Montana: Bozeman Median household income: $103,918 (State: $75,340) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 58.4% (State: 36.3%) Median home value: $734,100 (State: $425,400) Poverty rate: 6.9% (State: 10.2%) Population: 126,984 No. of cities considered in state: 6 Nebraska: Omaha City of Omaha, Nebraska Skylin... (CC BY 2.0) by Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Median household income: $84,524 (State: $76,376) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.1% (State: 35.4%) Median home value: $292,800 (State: $263,100) Poverty rate: 10.8% (State: 10.9%) Population: 1,001,186 No. of cities considered in state: 3 Nevada: Reno Median household income: $89,159 (State: $81,134) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.9% (State: 28.5%) Median home value: $535,700 (State: $455,500) Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 11.6%) Population: 575,266 No. of cities considered in state: 3 New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua Median household income: $106,013 (State: $99,782) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.6% (State: 41.5%) Median home value: $476,000 (State: $458,800) Poverty rate: 6.7% (State: 7.2%) Population: 430,462 No. of cities considered in state: 5 New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton Median household income: $104,148 (State: $104,294) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.3% (State: 44.5%) Median home value: $436,500 (State: $496,000) Poverty rate: 10.0% (State: 9.2%) Population: 392,138 No. of cities considered in state: 3 New Mexico: Santa Fe Median household income: $88,719 (State: $67,816) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.4% (State: 31.8%) Median home value: $473,800 (State: $279,900) Poverty rate: 10.5% (State: 16.4%) Population: 157,765 No. of cities considered in state: 8 New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City Median household income: $99,852 (State: $85,820) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.0% (State: 41.2%) Median home value: $648,800 (State: $449,800) Poverty rate: 12.5% (State: 14.0%) Population: 19,940,274 No. of cities considered in state: 20 North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary Raleigh, North Carolina (BY-SA 2.0) by James Willamor Median household income: $102,144 (State: $73,958) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.5% (State: 37.1%) Median home value: $465,800 (State: $333,000) Poverty rate: 8.9% (State: 12.5%) Population: 1,562,009 No. of cities considered in state: 27 North Dakota: Bismarck Median household income: $86,769 (State: $77,871) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.4% (State: 34.0%) Median home value: $305,600 (State: $266,100) Poverty rate: 7.8% (State: 11.1%) Population: 138,774 No. of cities considered in state: 4 Ohio: Columbus Median household income: $82,938 (State: $72,212) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.3% (State: 32.4%) Median home value: $334,800 (State: $239,800) Poverty rate: 11.2% (State: 12.7%) Population: 2,225,377 No. of cities considered in state: 19 Oklahoma: Oklahoma City Median household income: $72,930 (State: $66,148) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3% (State: 29.3%) Median home value: $253,200 (State: $222,100) Poverty rate: 13.6% (State: 14.9%) Population: 1,497,821 No. of cities considered in state: 7 Oregon: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro Median household income: $98,994 (State: $85,220) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5% (State: 37.8%) Median home value: $584,800 (State: $497,500) Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 11.8%) Population: 2,537,070 No. of cities considered in state: 11 Pennsylvania: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Median household income: $90,850 (State: $77,545) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.3% (State: 36.4%) Median home value: $375,100 (State: $277,600) Poverty rate: 10.8% (State: 11.6%) Population: 6,330,422 No. of cities considered in state: 25 Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick Median household income: $82,870 (State: $83,504) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.5% (State: 39.0%) Median home value: $471,000 (State: $455,700) Poverty rate: 11.4% (State: 12.2%) Population: 1,700,901 No. of cities considered in state: 1 South Carolina: Charleston-North Charleston Median household income: $90,307 (State: $72,350) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.2% (State: 33.3%) Median home value: $430,300 (State: $299,500) Poverty rate: 9.0% (State: 13.3%) Population: 869,940 No. of cities considered in state: 12 South Dakota: Sioux Falls Median household income: $82,509 (State: $76,881) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 39.0% (State: 34.2%) Median home value: $331,400 (State: $289,600) Poverty rate: 6.1% (State: 10.4%) Population: 308,711 No. of cities considered in state: 2 Tennessee: Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin Median household income: $88,800 (State: $71,997) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.3% (State: 32.4%) Median home value: $449,300 (State: $332,600) Poverty rate: 9.7% (State: 13.5%) Population: 2,151,715 No. of cities considered in state: 16 Texas: Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos Median household income: $99,897 (State: $79,721) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.3% (State: 35.2%) Median home value: $482,800 (State: $313,200) Poverty rate: 9.2% (State: 13.4%) Population: 2,550,637 No. of cities considered in state: 32 Utah: Heber Median household income: $126,798 (State: $96,658) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.4% (State: 39.1%) Median home value: $951,800 (State: $545,200) Poverty rate: 3.8% (State: 8.3%) Population: 80,966 No. of cities considered in state: 8 Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington Median household income: $89,615 (State: $82,730) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.9% (State: 45.1%) Median home value: $438,100 (State: $352,800) Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 9.0%) Population: 229,550 No. of cities considered in state: 1 Virginia: Charlottesville Median household income: $95,796 (State: $92,090) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.2% (State: 43.3%) Median home value: $466,600 (State: $403,500) Poverty rate: 10.5% (State: 9.7%) Population: 226,140 No. of cities considered in state: 10 Washington: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Median household income: $112,388 (State: $99,389) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 48.5% (State: 41.0%) Median home value: $743,000 (State: $602,200) Poverty rate: 8.8% (State: 9.9%) Population: 4,145,494 No. of cities considered in state: 17 West Virginia: Morgantown Median household income: $67,242 (State: $60,798) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 40.1% (State: 24.4%) Median home value: $237,800 (State: $170,800) Poverty rate: 18.0% (State: 16.7%) Population: 142,752 No. of cities considered in state: 9 Wisconsin: Madison Madison, Wisconsin (BY 2.0) by JordanAnthony Median household income: $89,714 (State: $77,488) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 52.2% (State: 34.6%) Median home value: $415,500 (State: $294,700) Poverty rate: 9.6% (State: 10.3%) Population: 707,606 No. of cities considered in state: 21 Wyoming: Cheyenne Median household income: $83,258 (State: $75,532) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 33.4% (State: 32.3%) Median home value: $372,400 (State: $339,500) Poverty rate: 7.6% (State: 10.1%) Population: 101,783 No. of cities considered in state: 2 The image featured for this article is © Yingna Cai / Shutterstock.com