The Richest City in Each American State

The U.S. economy generated $29.2 trillion in 2024, more than any other country and over $10.4 trillion more than China’s economy, the world’s second largest. America’s unmatched economic productivity is driven primarily by its cities. Metropolitan areas in the U.S. are hubs for commercial activity and tend to be relatively densely populated. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, these places account for about 91% of economic output in the United States.

Key Points The United States, the richest country in the world by gross domestic product, is also home to one of the world’s wealthiest populations.

The typical American household earned $81,604 in 2024 — and in the vast majority of states, there is at least one city where the typical household income far exceeds the national median.

Perhaps not surprisingly, major urban areas also tend to be home to relatively wealthy populations. Personal income per capita in metropolitan areas was $72,275 in 2023, according to the BEA. Meanwhile, outside of major metro areas, per capita income totaled just $54,144 the same year.

Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released the latest edition of its annual American Community Survey. According to the report, in nearly every state, there is at least one city where household incomes are higher than they are across the state as a whole — by thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars.

Using data from the 2024 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest city in every state. We reviewed data on median household income for both metropolitan and micropolitan areas in each state, and identified the place where the typical household had the highest earnings in 2024. Supplemental data on educational attainment, home values, poverty rates, and total population are also 2024 ACS estimates. It is important to note that Rhode Island and Vermont each have only one metropolitan or micropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed for these states are the richest by default.

In 46 of the 50 cities on this list, the median household income exceeds the comparable statewide median — by anywhere from $3,706 to $64,654. In 43 of these cities, the median household income exceeds the national median of $81,604. These places—including Boston, New York, Seattle, Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California—tend to be major population centers with booming technology or financial sectors. Higher incomes in these places are often reflected in the local housing market, as the median home value is higher than it is across the state as a whole in all but three cities on this list.

Incomes tend to rise with education levels in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical adult with a bachelor’s degree has an estimated annual income of $80,236, nearly $32,000 more than the typical adult with no more than a high school diploma. High incomes in the cities on this list are likely due in part to a well-educated workforce. Nationwide, 36.8% of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In well over half of the highest-earning cities in each state, more than 40% of adults have at least a bachelor’s degree.

These are the richest cities in every state.