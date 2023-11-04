Every State's Richest County SpVVK / iStock via Getty Images

The United States has one of the highest concentrations of wealth of any country. Though the U.S. accounts for only 4% of the world’s population, it is also home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires and 28% of the world’s billionaires, according to Credit Suisse and Forbes.

Though most Americans are neither billionaires nor millionaires, economic prosperity is still evident in communities across the United States. Nationwide, the typical household earns about $69,000 a year. But, in nearly every state, there are counties or county equivalents where most households earn tens of thousands of dollars more than that annually. (Here is a look at the richest American in every state.)

Using five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents, such as parishes in Louisiana and boroughs and census areas in Alaska, with available data.

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, the typical household earns between $72,944 to $156,821 a year. In each case, these incomes are anywhere from 5% to 129% higher than the comparable statewide median household income. And in nearly every county on this list, residents have a lower likelihood of living below the poverty line than is typical across the state.

In the United States, earning potential tends to rise with educational attainment, as a college diploma or advanced degrees can open up better paying job opportunities. In all but seven counties or county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree exceeds the 33.7% national share. In 19 of these counties, over half of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. (Here is a look at where America’s 25 richest billionaires went to college.)

In any community, home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in more affluent areas, real estate tends to be more expensive. In most of the wealthiest counties in each state, the median home value is over $100,000 above the value of the typical home in the state as a whole. In nine counties on this list, most homes are worth over half a million dollars — including two where the typical home is worth over $1 million.

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Alabama: Shelby

> Median household income: $82,592 (Alabama: $54,943)

> Poverty rate: 7.0% (Alabama: 15.8%)

> Median home value: $235,500 (Alabama: $157,100)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.8% (Alabama: 26.7%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Arizona: Maricopa

> Median household income: $72,944 (Arizona: $65,913)

> Poverty rate: 12.0% (Arizona: 13.5%)

> Median home value: $304,700 (Arizona: $265,600)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.4% (Arizona: 31.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

Source: raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Arkansas: Benton

> Median household income: $76,887 (Arkansas: $52,123)

> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Arkansas: 16.0%)

> Median home value: $211,100 (Arkansas: $142,100)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6% (Arkansas: 24.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 74

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images California: Santa Clara

> Median household income: $140,258 (California: $84,097)

> Poverty rate: 6.7% (California: 12.3%)

> Median home value: $1,134,400 (California: $573,200)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.4% (California: 35.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 57

Source: Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images Colorado: Douglas

> Median household income: $127,443 (Colorado: $80,184)

> Poverty rate: 3.0% (Colorado: 9.6%)

> Median home value: $540,400 (Colorado: $397,500)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2% (Colorado: 42.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 59

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images Connecticut: Fairfield

> Median household income: $101,194 (Connecticut: $83,572)

> Poverty rate: 9.2% (Connecticut: 10.0%)

> Median home value: $443,100 (Connecticut: $286,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

Source: Courtesy of New Castle County Police via Facebook Delaware: New Castle

> Median household income: $78,428 (Delaware: $72,724)

> Poverty rate: 10.6% (Delaware: 11.4%)

> Median home value: $275,600 (Delaware: $269,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.5% (Delaware: 33.6%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Georgia: Forsyth

> Median household income: $120,999 (Georgia: $65,030)

> Poverty rate: 5.3% (Georgia: 13.9%)

> Median home value: $385,600 (Georgia: $206,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.9% (Georgia: 33.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 152

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images Hawaii: Honolulu

> Median household income: $92,600 (Hawaii: $88,005)

> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Hawaii: 9.5%)

> Median home value: $726,800 (Hawaii: $662,100)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2% (Hawaii: 34.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

Source: raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Idaho: Teton

> Median household income: $75,837 (Idaho: $63,377)

> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Idaho: 11.4%)

> Median home value: $385,500 (Idaho: $266,500)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6% (Idaho: 29.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 41

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Illinois: Kendall

> Median household income: $101,816 (Illinois: $72,563)

> Poverty rate: 4.4% (Illinois: 11.8%)

> Median home value: $255,400 (Illinois: $212,600)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images Indiana: Hamilton

> Median household income: $104,858 (Indiana: $61,944)

> Poverty rate: 4.0% (Indiana: 12.5%)

> Median home value: $302,400 (Indiana: $158,500)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.5% (Indiana: 27.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images Kansas: Johnson

> Median household income: $96,059 (Kansas: $64,521)

> Poverty rate: 5.1% (Kansas: 11.5%)

> Median home value: $294,300 (Kansas: $164,800)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (Kansas: 34.4%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 101

Source: BOB WESTON / Getty Images Louisiana: Ascension

> Median household income: $86,256 (Louisiana: $53,571)

> Poverty rate: 9.8% (Louisiana: 18.8%)

> Median home value: $228,000 (Louisiana: $174,000)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.7% (Louisiana: 25.5%)

> No. of parishes considered in ranking: 62

Source: sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images Maine: Cumberland

> Median household income: $80,679 (Maine: $63,182)

> Poverty rate: 7.8% (Maine: 11.0%)

> Median home value: $314,700 (Maine: $212,100)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.8% (Maine: 33.6%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Maryland: Howard

> Median household income: $129,549 (Maryland: $91,431)

> Poverty rate: 5.5% (Maryland: 9.2%)

> Median home value: $483,200 (Maryland: $338,500)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.6% (Maryland: 41.6%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

Source: OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images Massachusetts: Nantucket

> Median household income: $116,571 (Massachusetts: $89,026)

> Poverty rate: 6.0% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)

> Median home value: $1,082,900 (Massachusetts: $424,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.7% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Source: Battle Mountain High School, NV-Official / Facebook Nevada: Lander

> Median household income: $92,543 (Nevada: $65,686)

> Poverty rate: 10.9% (Nevada: 12.9%)

> Median home value: $173,000 (Nevada: $315,900)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.2% (Nevada: 26.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images New Hampshire: Rockingham

> Median household income: $101,683 (New Hampshire: $83,449)

> Poverty rate: 4.9% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)

> Median home value: $367,300 (New Hampshire: $288,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.8% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images New Mexico: Los Alamos

> Median household income: $123,677 (New Mexico: $54,020)

> Poverty rate: 4.2% (New Mexico: 18.3%)

> Median home value: $343,100 (New Mexico: $184,800)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.5% (New Mexico: 28.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 29

Source: alarico / iStock via Getty Images New York: Nassau

> Median household income: $126,576 (New York: $75,157)

> Poverty rate: 5.5% (New York: 13.5%)

> Median home value: $560,100 (New York: $340,600)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.5% (New York: 38.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images North Carolina: Wake

> Median household income: $88,471 (North Carolina: $60,516)

> Poverty rate: 8.5% (North Carolina: 13.7%)

> Median home value: $324,500 (North Carolina: $197,500)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7% (North Carolina: 33.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Pennsylvania: Chester

> Median household income: $109,969 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)

> Poverty rate: 6.1% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)

> Median home value: $384,100 (Pennsylvania: $197,300)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.2% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Source: VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images South Carolina: Beaufort

> Median household income: $74,199 (South Carolina: $58,234)

> Poverty rate: 10.1% (South Carolina: 14.5%)

> Median home value: $328,500 (South Carolina: $181,800)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 45

Source: kkay / iStock via Getty Images South Dakota: Lincoln

> Median household income: $87,560 (South Dakota: $63,920)

> Poverty rate: 4.7% (South Dakota: 12.5%)

> Median home value: $248,600 (South Dakota: $187,800)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3% (South Dakota: 30.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 64

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images Tennessee: Williamson

> Median household income: $116,492 (Tennessee: $58,516)

> Poverty rate: 3.9% (Tennessee: 14.3%)

> Median home value: $497,500 (Tennessee: $193,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9% (Tennessee: 29.0%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 94

Source: Strekoza2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Texas: Rockwall

> Median household income: $111,595 (Texas: $67,321)

> Poverty rate: 3.9% (Texas: 14.0%)

> Median home value: $300,200 (Texas: $202,600)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8% (Texas: 31.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 227

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Utah: Summit

> Median household income: $116,351 (Utah: $79,133)

> Poverty rate: 5.3% (Utah: 8.8%)

> Median home value: $734,900 (Utah: $339,700)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.2% (Utah: 35.4%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 27

Source: ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Vermont: Grand Isle

> Median household income: $85,154 (Vermont: $67,674)

> Poverty rate: 6.5% (Vermont: 10.5%)

> Median home value: $301,900 (Vermont: $240,600)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (Vermont: 40.9%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Source: Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images Virginia: Loudoun

> Median household income: $156,821 (Virginia: $80,615)

> Poverty rate: 3.3% (Virginia: 9.9%)

> Median home value: $569,100 (Virginia: $295,500)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.0% (Virginia: 40.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 127

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images Washington: King

> Median household income: $106,326 (Washington: $82,400)

> Poverty rate: 8.4% (Washington: 10.0%)

> Median home value: $651,900 (Washington: $397,600)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0% (Washington: 37.3%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

Source: florin1961 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images West Virginia: Jefferson

> Median household income: $86,711 (West Virginia: $50,884)

> Poverty rate: 9.7% (West Virginia: 16.9%)

> Median home value: $276,700 (West Virginia: $128,800)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.1% (West Virginia: 21.8%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images Wisconsin: Waukesha

> Median household income: $94,310 (Wisconsin: $67,080)

> Poverty rate: 4.9% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)

> Median home value: $306,300 (Wisconsin: $200,400)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.9% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

Source: Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images Wyoming: Teton

> Median household income: $94,498 (Wyoming: $68,002)

> Poverty rate: 7.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)

> Median home value: $945,300 (Wyoming: $237,900)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.9% (Wyoming: 28.5%)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23

Methodology

To identify the richest county or county equivalent in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Only counties or county equivalents with available data were considered. Counties and county equivalents with a sampling error deemed to be too high were also excluded. Of the 3,481 counties and county equivalents in the United States, 3,043 were considered in this ranking.

All supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also five-year estimates from the 2021 ACS.

