Every State's Richest County

The United States has one of the highest concentrations of wealth of any country. Though the U.S. accounts for only 4% of the world’s population, it is also home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires and 28% of the world’s billionaires, according to Credit Suisse and Forbes.
Though most Americans are neither billionaires nor millionaires, economic prosperity is still evident in communities across the United States. Nationwide, the typical household earns about $69,000 a year. But, in nearly every state, there are counties or county equivalents where most households earn tens of thousands of dollars more than that annually. (Here is a look at the richest American in every state.)
Using five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents, such as parishes in Louisiana and boroughs and census areas in Alaska, with available data.
Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, the typical household earns between $72,944 to $156,821 a year. In each case, these incomes are anywhere from 5% to 129% higher than the comparable statewide median household income. And in nearly every county on this list, residents have a lower likelihood of living below the poverty line than is typical across the state.
In the United States, earning potential tends to rise with educational attainment, as a college diploma or advanced degrees can open up better paying job opportunities. In all but seven counties or county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree exceeds the 33.7% national share. In 19 of these counties, over half of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. (Here is a look at where America’s 25 richest billionaires went to college.)
In any community, home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in more affluent areas, real estate tends to be more expensive. In most of the wealthiest counties in each state, the median home value is over $100,000 above the value of the typical home in the state as a whole. In nine counties on this list, most homes are worth over half a million dollars — including two where the typical home is worth over $1 million.
These are the richest county in every state.
Alabama: Shelby
> Median household income: $82,592 (Alabama: $54,943)
> Poverty rate: 7.0% (Alabama: 15.8%)
> Median home value: $235,500 (Alabama: $157,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.8% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65
Alaska: Aleutians West
> Median household income: $90,708 (Alaska: $80,287)
> Poverty rate: 8.3% (Alaska: 10.4%)
> Median home value: $325,500 (Alaska: $282,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> No. of county equivalents considered in ranking: 25
Arizona: Maricopa
> Median household income: $72,944 (Arizona: $65,913)
> Poverty rate: 12.0% (Arizona: 13.5%)
> Median home value: $304,700 (Arizona: $265,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.4% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15
Arkansas: Benton
> Median household income: $76,887 (Arkansas: $52,123)
> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Arkansas: 16.0%)
> Median home value: $211,100 (Arkansas: $142,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 74
California: Santa Clara
> Median household income: $140,258 (California: $84,097)
> Poverty rate: 6.7% (California: 12.3%)
> Median home value: $1,134,400 (California: $573,200)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.4% (California: 35.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 57
Colorado: Douglas
> Median household income: $127,443 (Colorado: $80,184)
> Poverty rate: 3.0% (Colorado: 9.6%)
> Median home value: $540,400 (Colorado: $397,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 59
Connecticut: Fairfield
> Median household income: $101,194 (Connecticut: $83,572)
> Poverty rate: 9.2% (Connecticut: 10.0%)
> Median home value: $443,100 (Connecticut: $286,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8
Delaware: New Castle
> Median household income: $78,428 (Delaware: $72,724)
> Poverty rate: 10.6% (Delaware: 11.4%)
> Median home value: $275,600 (Delaware: $269,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.5% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3
Florida: St. Johns
> Median household income: $88,794 (Florida: $61,777)
> Poverty rate: 7.7% (Florida: 13.1%)
> Median home value: $348,100 (Florida: $248,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% (Florida: 31.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67
Georgia: Forsyth
> Median household income: $120,999 (Georgia: $65,030)
> Poverty rate: 5.3% (Georgia: 13.9%)
> Median home value: $385,600 (Georgia: $206,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.9% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 152
Hawaii: Honolulu
> Median household income: $92,600 (Hawaii: $88,005)
> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Hawaii: 9.5%)
> Median home value: $726,800 (Hawaii: $662,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4
Idaho: Teton
> Median household income: $75,837 (Idaho: $63,377)
> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Idaho: 11.4%)
> Median home value: $385,500 (Idaho: $266,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 41
Illinois: Kendall
> Median household income: $101,816 (Illinois: $72,563)
> Poverty rate: 4.4% (Illinois: 11.8%)
> Median home value: $255,400 (Illinois: $212,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102
Indiana: Hamilton
> Median household income: $104,858 (Indiana: $61,944)
> Poverty rate: 4.0% (Indiana: 12.5%)
> Median home value: $302,400 (Indiana: $158,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.5% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92
Iowa: Dallas
> Median household income: $93,492 (Iowa: $65,429)
> Poverty rate: 5.7% (Iowa: 11.0%)
> Median home value: $273,800 (Iowa: $160,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99
Kansas: Johnson
> Median household income: $96,059 (Kansas: $64,521)
> Poverty rate: 5.1% (Kansas: 11.5%)
> Median home value: $294,300 (Kansas: $164,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 101
Kentucky: Oldham
> Median household income: $109,815 (Kentucky: $55,454)
> Poverty rate: 4.2% (Kentucky: 16.3%)
> Median home value: $314,300 (Kentucky: $155,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 120
Louisiana: Ascension
> Median household income: $86,256 (Louisiana: $53,571)
> Poverty rate: 9.8% (Louisiana: 18.8%)
> Median home value: $228,000 (Louisiana: $174,000)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.7% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> No. of parishes considered in ranking: 62
Maine: Cumberland
> Median household income: $80,679 (Maine: $63,182)
> Poverty rate: 7.8% (Maine: 11.0%)
> Median home value: $314,700 (Maine: $212,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.8% (Maine: 33.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16
Maryland: Howard
> Median household income: $129,549 (Maryland: $91,431)
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Median home value: $483,200 (Maryland: $338,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.6% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24
Massachusetts: Nantucket
> Median household income: $116,571 (Massachusetts: $89,026)
> Poverty rate: 6.0% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
> Median home value: $1,082,900 (Massachusetts: $424,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.7% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14
Michigan: Livingston
> Median household income: $88,908 (Michigan: $63,202)
> Poverty rate: 5.1% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median home value: $272,800 (Michigan: $172,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83
Minnesota: Scott
> Median household income: $109,031 (Minnesota: $77,706)
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Minnesota: 9.2%)
> Median home value: $332,900 (Minnesota: $250,200)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.3% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87
Mississippi: Madison
> Median household income: $74,688 (Mississippi: $49,111)
> Poverty rate: 10.2% (Mississippi: 19.4%)
> Median home value: $236,000 (Mississippi: $133,000)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.2% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 78
Missouri: St. Charles
> Median household income: $91,792 (Missouri: $61,043)
> Poverty rate: 4.7% (Missouri: 12.8%)
> Median home value: $242,700 (Missouri: $171,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.8% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115
Montana: Fallon
> Median household income: $83,750 (Montana: $60,560)
> Poverty rate: 12.8% (Montana: 12.5%)
> Median home value: $197,100 (Montana: $263,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2% (Montana: 33.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 50
Nebraska: Sarpy
> Median household income: $88,408 (Nebraska: $66,644)
> Poverty rate: 5.6% (Nebraska: 10.3%)
> Median home value: $227,000 (Nebraska: $174,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 81
Nevada: Lander
> Median household income: $92,543 (Nevada: $65,686)
> Poverty rate: 10.9% (Nevada: 12.9%)
> Median home value: $173,000 (Nevada: $315,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.2% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16
New Hampshire: Rockingham
> Median household income: $101,683 (New Hampshire: $83,449)
> Poverty rate: 4.9% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)
> Median home value: $367,300 (New Hampshire: $288,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.8% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10
New Jersey: Morris
> Median household income: $123,727 (New Jersey: $89,703)
> Poverty rate: 5.0% (New Jersey: 9.8%)
> Median home value: $474,500 (New Jersey: $355,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.8% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21
New Mexico: Los Alamos
> Median household income: $123,677 (New Mexico: $54,020)
> Poverty rate: 4.2% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
> Median home value: $343,100 (New Mexico: $184,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.5% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 29
New York: Nassau
> Median household income: $126,576 (New York: $75,157)
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (New York: 13.5%)
> Median home value: $560,100 (New York: $340,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.5% (New York: 38.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62
North Carolina: Wake
> Median household income: $88,471 (North Carolina: $60,516)
> Poverty rate: 8.5% (North Carolina: 13.7%)
> Median home value: $324,500 (North Carolina: $197,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99
North Dakota: Burke
> Median household income: $97,802 (North Dakota: $68,131)
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $117,700 (North Dakota: $209,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51
Ohio: Delaware
> Median household income: $116,284 (Ohio: $61,938)
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Ohio: 13.4%)
> Median home value: $336,600 (Ohio: $159,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88
Oklahoma: Canadian
> Median household income: $76,973 (Oklahoma: $56,956)
> Poverty rate: 7.6% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
> Median home value: $180,400 (Oklahoma: $150,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.4% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77
Oregon: Washington
> Median household income: $92,025 (Oregon: $70,084)
> Poverty rate: 8.0% (Oregon: 12.1%)
> Median home value: $439,300 (Oregon: $362,200)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36
Pennsylvania: Chester
> Median household income: $109,969 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)
> Poverty rate: 6.1% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
> Median home value: $384,100 (Pennsylvania: $197,300)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.2% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67
Rhode Island: Bristol
> Median household income: $95,102 (Rhode Island: $74,489)
> Poverty rate: 6.7% (Rhode Island: 11.3%)
> Median home value: $379,000 (Rhode Island: $292,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.5% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5
South Carolina: Beaufort
> Median household income: $74,199 (South Carolina: $58,234)
> Poverty rate: 10.1% (South Carolina: 14.5%)
> Median home value: $328,500 (South Carolina: $181,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 45
South Dakota: Lincoln
> Median household income: $87,560 (South Dakota: $63,920)
> Poverty rate: 4.7% (South Dakota: 12.5%)
> Median home value: $248,600 (South Dakota: $187,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 64
Tennessee: Williamson
> Median household income: $116,492 (Tennessee: $58,516)
> Poverty rate: 3.9% (Tennessee: 14.3%)
> Median home value: $497,500 (Tennessee: $193,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 94
Texas: Rockwall
> Median household income: $111,595 (Texas: $67,321)
> Poverty rate: 3.9% (Texas: 14.0%)
> Median home value: $300,200 (Texas: $202,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8% (Texas: 31.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 227
Utah: Summit
> Median household income: $116,351 (Utah: $79,133)
> Poverty rate: 5.3% (Utah: 8.8%)
> Median home value: $734,900 (Utah: $339,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.2% (Utah: 35.4%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 27
Vermont: Grand Isle
> Median household income: $85,154 (Vermont: $67,674)
> Poverty rate: 6.5% (Vermont: 10.5%)
> Median home value: $301,900 (Vermont: $240,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14
Virginia: Loudoun
> Median household income: $156,821 (Virginia: $80,615)
> Poverty rate: 3.3% (Virginia: 9.9%)
> Median home value: $569,100 (Virginia: $295,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.0% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 127
Washington: King
> Median household income: $106,326 (Washington: $82,400)
> Poverty rate: 8.4% (Washington: 10.0%)
> Median home value: $651,900 (Washington: $397,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0% (Washington: 37.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39
West Virginia: Jefferson
> Median household income: $86,711 (West Virginia: $50,884)
> Poverty rate: 9.7% (West Virginia: 16.9%)
> Median home value: $276,700 (West Virginia: $128,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.1% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55
Wisconsin: Waukesha
> Median household income: $94,310 (Wisconsin: $67,080)
> Poverty rate: 4.9% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $306,300 (Wisconsin: $200,400)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.9% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72
Wyoming: Teton
> Median household income: $94,498 (Wyoming: $68,002)
> Poverty rate: 7.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $945,300 (Wyoming: $237,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.9% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23
Methodology
To identify the richest county or county equivalent in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.
Only counties or county equivalents with available data were considered. Counties and county equivalents with a sampling error deemed to be too high were also excluded. Of the 3,481 counties and county equivalents in the United States, 3,043 were considered in this ranking.
All supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also five-year estimates from the 2021 ACS.
