Every State's Richest County

The United States has one of the highest concentrations of wealth of any country. Though the U.S. accounts for only 4% of the world’s population, it is also home to nearly 40% of the world’s millionaires and 28% of the world’s billionaires, according to Credit Suisse and Forbes. 

Though most Americans are neither billionaires nor millionaires, economic prosperity is still evident in communities across the United States. Nationwide, the typical household earns about $69,000 a year. But, in nearly every state, there are counties or county equivalents where most households earn tens of thousands of dollars more than that annually. (Here is a look at the richest American in every state.)

Using five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest county in every state. We considered all U.S. counties and county equivalents, such as parishes in Louisiana and boroughs and census areas in Alaska, with available data. 

Among the 50 counties and county equivalents on this list, the typical household earns between $72,944 to $156,821 a year. In each case, these incomes are anywhere from 5% to 129% higher than the comparable statewide median household income. And in nearly every county on this list, residents have a lower likelihood of living below the poverty line than is typical across the state. 

In the United States, earning potential tends to rise with educational attainment, as a college diploma or advanced degrees can open up better paying job opportunities. In all but seven counties or county equivalents on this list, the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree exceeds the 33.7% national share. In 19 of these counties, over half of the 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher. (Here is a look at where America’s 25 richest billionaires went to college.)

In any community, home values are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in more affluent areas, real estate tends to be more expensive. In most of the wealthiest counties in each state, the median home value is over $100,000 above the value of the typical home in the state as a whole. In nine counties on this list, most homes are worth over half a million dollars — including two where the typical home is worth over $1 million. 

These are the richest county in every state.

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Alabama: Shelby
> Median household income: $82,592 (Alabama: $54,943)
> Poverty rate: 7.0% (Alabama: 15.8%)
> Median home value: $235,500 (Alabama: $157,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.8% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 65

Attu peace monument by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kurt Fredrickson
Attu peace monument (Public Domain) by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Kurt Fredrickson

Alaska: Aleutians West
> Median household income: $90,708 (Alaska: $80,287)
> Poverty rate: 8.3% (Alaska: 10.4%)
> Median home value: $325,500 (Alaska: $282,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> No. of county equivalents considered in ranking: 25

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Arizona: Maricopa
> Median household income: $72,944 (Arizona: $65,913)
> Poverty rate: 12.0% (Arizona: 13.5%)
> Median home value: $304,700 (Arizona: $265,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.4% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

Source: raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Arkansas: Benton
> Median household income: $76,887 (Arkansas: $52,123)
> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Arkansas: 16.0%)
> Median home value: $211,100 (Arkansas: $142,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 34.6% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 74

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

California: Santa Clara
> Median household income: $140,258 (California: $84,097)
> Poverty rate: 6.7% (California: 12.3%)
> Median home value: $1,134,400 (California: $573,200)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.4% (California: 35.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 57

Source: Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Colorado: Douglas
> Median household income: $127,443 (Colorado: $80,184)
> Poverty rate: 3.0% (Colorado: 9.6%)
> Median home value: $540,400 (Colorado: $397,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 59.2% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 59

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Connecticut: Fairfield
> Median household income: $101,194 (Connecticut: $83,572)
> Poverty rate: 9.2% (Connecticut: 10.0%)
> Median home value: $443,100 (Connecticut: $286,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

24/7 Wall St.
Source: Courtesy of New Castle County Police via Facebook

Delaware: New Castle
> Median household income: $78,428 (Delaware: $72,724)
> Poverty rate: 10.6% (Delaware: 11.4%)
> Median home value: $275,600 (Delaware: $269,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.5% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Sunset over Lake Washington by Michael Seeley
Sunset over Lake Washington (CC BY 2.0) by Michael Seeley

Florida: St. Johns
> Median household income: $88,794 (Florida: $61,777)
> Poverty rate: 7.7% (Florida: 13.1%)
> Median home value: $348,100 (Florida: $248,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% (Florida: 31.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Georgia: Forsyth
> Median household income: $120,999 (Georgia: $65,030)
> Poverty rate: 5.3% (Georgia: 13.9%)
> Median home value: $385,600 (Georgia: $206,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.9% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 152

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Hawaii: Honolulu
> Median household income: $92,600 (Hawaii: $88,005)
> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Hawaii: 9.5%)
> Median home value: $726,800 (Hawaii: $662,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 36.2% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

Source: raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Idaho: Teton
> Median household income: $75,837 (Idaho: $63,377)
> Poverty rate: 8.1% (Idaho: 11.4%)
> Median home value: $385,500 (Idaho: $266,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.6% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 41

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Illinois: Kendall
> Median household income: $101,816 (Illinois: $72,563)
> Poverty rate: 4.4% (Illinois: 11.8%)
> Median home value: $255,400 (Illinois: $212,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 35.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

Source: Purdue9394 / iStock via Getty Images

Indiana: Hamilton
> Median household income: $104,858 (Indiana: $61,944)
> Poverty rate: 4.0% (Indiana: 12.5%)
> Median home value: $302,400 (Indiana: $158,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 60.5% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

Iowa by GPA Photo Archive
Iowa (CC BY-SA 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive

Iowa: Dallas
> Median household income: $93,492 (Iowa: $65,429)
> Poverty rate: 5.7% (Iowa: 11.0%)
> Median home value: $273,800 (Iowa: $160,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.4% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Kansas: Johnson
> Median household income: $96,059 (Kansas: $64,521)
> Poverty rate: 5.1% (Kansas: 11.5%)
> Median home value: $294,300 (Kansas: $164,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 56.3% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 101

Oldham county courthouse by W.marsh
Oldham county courthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by W.marsh

Kentucky: Oldham
> Median household income: $109,815 (Kentucky: $55,454)
> Poverty rate: 4.2% (Kentucky: 16.3%)
> Median home value: $314,300 (Kentucky: $155,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 44.4% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 120

24/7 Wall St.
Source: BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Louisiana: Ascension
> Median household income: $86,256 (Louisiana: $53,571)
> Poverty rate: 9.8% (Louisiana: 18.8%)
> Median home value: $228,000 (Louisiana: $174,000)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.7% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> No. of parishes considered in ranking: 62

Source: sara_winter / iStock via Getty Images

Maine: Cumberland
> Median household income: $80,679 (Maine: $63,182)
> Poverty rate: 7.8% (Maine: 11.0%)
> Median home value: $314,700 (Maine: $212,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.8% (Maine: 33.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Maryland: Howard
> Median household income: $129,549 (Maryland: $91,431)
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (Maryland: 9.2%)
> Median home value: $483,200 (Maryland: $338,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.6% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

Source: OlegAlbinsky / E+ via Getty Images

Massachusetts: Nantucket
> Median household income: $116,571 (Massachusetts: $89,026)
> Poverty rate: 6.0% (Massachusetts: 9.9%)
> Median home value: $1,082,900 (Massachusetts: $424,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.7% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

CR-D32 East at Livingston Coun... by formulanone
CR-D32 East at Livingston Coun... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone

Michigan: Livingston
> Median household income: $88,908 (Michigan: $63,202)
> Poverty rate: 5.1% (Michigan: 13.3%)
> Median home value: $272,800 (Michigan: $172,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 37.8% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 83

ScottCounty by Appraiser
ScottCounty (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Appraiser

Minnesota: Scott
> Median household income: $109,031 (Minnesota: $77,706)
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Minnesota: 9.2%)
> Median home value: $332,900 (Minnesota: $250,200)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.3% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87

Old Madison County Courthouse by James Case
Old Madison County Courthouse (CC BY 2.0) by James Case

Mississippi: Madison
> Median household income: $74,688 (Mississippi: $49,111)
> Poverty rate: 10.2% (Mississippi: 19.4%)
> Median home value: $236,000 (Mississippi: $133,000)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 50.2% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 78

St. Charles County Missouri Courthouse 20141018 A by Kbh3rd
St. Charles County Missouri Courthouse 20141018 A (CC BY 4.0) by Kbh3rd

Missouri: St. Charles
> Median household income: $91,792 (Missouri: $61,043)
> Poverty rate: 4.7% (Missouri: 12.8%)
> Median home value: $242,700 (Missouri: $171,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.8% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115

Bromus inermis (Fallon County,... by Matt Lavin
Bromus inermis (Fallon County,... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Matt Lavin

Montana: Fallon
> Median household income: $83,750 (Montana: $60,560)
> Poverty rate: 12.8% (Montana: 12.5%)
> Median home value: $197,100 (Montana: $263,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.2% (Montana: 33.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 50

Sarpy County courthouse and jail 2 by Ammodramus
Sarpy County courthouse and jail 2 (Public Domain) by Ammodramus

Nebraska: Sarpy
> Median household income: $88,408 (Nebraska: $66,644)
> Poverty rate: 5.6% (Nebraska: 10.3%)
> Median home value: $227,000 (Nebraska: $174,100)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.1% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 81

24/7 Wall St.
Source: Battle Mountain High School, NV-Official / Facebook

Nevada: Lander
> Median household income: $92,543 (Nevada: $65,686)
> Poverty rate: 10.9% (Nevada: 12.9%)
> Median home value: $173,000 (Nevada: $315,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.2% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

New Hampshire: Rockingham
> Median household income: $101,683 (New Hampshire: $83,449)
> Poverty rate: 4.9% (New Hampshire: 7.4%)
> Median home value: $367,300 (New Hampshire: $288,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.8% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

Morris County Route 651 - New ... by Doug Kerr
Morris County Route 651 - New ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

New Jersey: Morris
> Median household income: $123,727 (New Jersey: $89,703)
> Poverty rate: 5.0% (New Jersey: 9.8%)
> Median home value: $474,500 (New Jersey: $355,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.8% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

New Mexico: Los Alamos
> Median household income: $123,677 (New Mexico: $54,020)
> Poverty rate: 4.2% (New Mexico: 18.3%)
> Median home value: $343,100 (New Mexico: $184,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.5% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 29

Source: alarico / iStock via Getty Images

New York: Nassau
> Median household income: $126,576 (New York: $75,157)
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (New York: 13.5%)
> Median home value: $560,100 (New York: $340,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 47.5% (New York: 38.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

24/7 Wall St.
Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

North Carolina: Wake
> Median household income: $88,471 (North Carolina: $60,516)
> Poverty rate: 8.5% (North Carolina: 13.7%)
> Median home value: $324,500 (North Carolina: $197,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

P5211058 by Andrew Filer
P5211058 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer

North Dakota: Burke
> Median household income: $97,802 (North Dakota: $68,131)
> Poverty rate: 5.5% (North Dakota: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $117,700 (North Dakota: $209,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 21.8% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 51

20201005 76 Delaware, Ohio by David Wilson
20201005 76 Delaware, Ohio (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson

Ohio: Delaware
> Median household income: $116,284 (Ohio: $61,938)
> Poverty rate: 4.6% (Ohio: 13.4%)
> Median home value: $336,600 (Ohio: $159,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.1% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

Downtown El Reno Oklahoma 5-31-2014.jpg by katsrcool
Downtown El Reno Oklahoma 5-31-2014.jpg (CC BY 2.0) by katsrcool

Oklahoma: Canadian
> Median household income: $76,973 (Oklahoma: $56,956)
> Poverty rate: 7.6% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
> Median home value: $180,400 (Oklahoma: $150,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.4% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77

Beaverton Central MAX station - Beaverton, Oregon by M.O. Stevens
Beaverton Central MAX station - Beaverton, Oregon (CC BY 3.0) by M.O. Stevens

Oregon: Washington
> Median household income: $92,025 (Oregon: $70,084)
> Poverty rate: 8.0% (Oregon: 12.1%)
> Median home value: $439,300 (Oregon: $362,200)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 45.6% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 36

24/7 Wall St.
Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Pennsylvania: Chester
> Median household income: $109,969 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)
> Poverty rate: 6.1% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%)
> Median home value: $384,100 (Pennsylvania: $197,300)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.2% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Colt State Park. Bristol, RI. ... by Jim Willis
Colt State Park. Bristol, RI. ... (CC BY 2.0) by Jim Willis

Rhode Island: Bristol
> Median household income: $95,102 (Rhode Island: $74,489)
> Poverty rate: 6.7% (Rhode Island: 11.3%)
> Median home value: $379,000 (Rhode Island: $292,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.5% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

Source: VisionsbyAtlee / iStock via Getty Images

South Carolina: Beaufort
> Median household income: $74,199 (South Carolina: $58,234)
> Poverty rate: 10.1% (South Carolina: 14.5%)
> Median home value: $328,500 (South Carolina: $181,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 45

Source: kkay / iStock via Getty Images

South Dakota: Lincoln
> Median household income: $87,560 (South Dakota: $63,920)
> Poverty rate: 4.7% (South Dakota: 12.5%)
> Median home value: $248,600 (South Dakota: $187,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 41.3% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 64

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Tennessee: Williamson
> Median household income: $116,492 (Tennessee: $58,516)
> Poverty rate: 3.9% (Tennessee: 14.3%)
> Median home value: $497,500 (Tennessee: $193,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 94

Source: Strekoza2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Texas: Rockwall
> Median household income: $111,595 (Texas: $67,321)
> Poverty rate: 3.9% (Texas: 14.0%)
> Median home value: $300,200 (Texas: $202,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.8% (Texas: 31.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 227

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Utah: Summit
> Median household income: $116,351 (Utah: $79,133)
> Poverty rate: 5.3% (Utah: 8.8%)
> Median home value: $734,900 (Utah: $339,700)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 55.2% (Utah: 35.4%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 27

Source: ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vermont: Grand Isle
> Median household income: $85,154 (Vermont: $67,674)
> Poverty rate: 6.5% (Vermont: 10.5%)
> Median home value: $301,900 (Vermont: $240,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.4% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Source: Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Virginia: Loudoun
> Median household income: $156,821 (Virginia: $80,615)
> Poverty rate: 3.3% (Virginia: 9.9%)
> Median home value: $569,100 (Virginia: $295,500)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 63.0% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 127

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Washington: King
> Median household income: $106,326 (Washington: $82,400)
> Poverty rate: 8.4% (Washington: 10.0%)
> Median home value: $651,900 (Washington: $397,600)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.0% (Washington: 37.3%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

Source: florin1961 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

West Virginia: Jefferson
> Median household income: $86,711 (West Virginia: $50,884)
> Poverty rate: 9.7% (West Virginia: 16.9%)
> Median home value: $276,700 (West Virginia: $128,800)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.1% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 55

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Wisconsin: Waukesha
> Median household income: $94,310 (Wisconsin: $67,080)
> Poverty rate: 4.9% (Wisconsin: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $306,300 (Wisconsin: $200,400)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.9% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

Source: Zachary Joing / iStock via Getty Images

Wyoming: Teton
> Median household income: $94,498 (Wyoming: $68,002)
> Poverty rate: 7.1% (Wyoming: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $945,300 (Wyoming: $237,900)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.9% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23

Methodology

To identify the richest county or county equivalent in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. 

Only counties or county equivalents with available data were considered. Counties and county equivalents with a sampling error deemed to be too high were also excluded. Of the 3,481 counties and county equivalents in the United States, 3,043 were considered in this ranking. 

All supplemental data on poverty, home values, and educational attainment are also five-year estimates from the 2021 ACS. 

