These Are the Construction Methods Used for the World's Most Extreme Bridges

Modern bridges use advanced materials and construction techniques to survive in harsh environments.

From resisting harsh weather to reinforcing against earthquakes and unstable geology, engineers must use cutting-edge techniques to build bridges in extreme conditions.

Building extreme bridges requires coming up with new construction methods and using unique materials. Often, people dream and then have to figure out how to make those dreams a reality!

We’ll explore some of the times this has occurred in the world of bridge building. These structures are marvels of engineering and often lead to the production of new methods.

New, modern bridges stand in stark contrast to the oldest bridges in the world.

1. The Millau Viaduct

Samir Mohamed / Flickr

The Millau Viaduct is the tallest bridge in the world. It was constructed using steel and concrete, with reinforced pylons and strong cables to minimize the number of support columns needed.

2. Akashi Kaikyō Bridge

AustralianCamera / Shutterstock.com

The Akashi Kaikyō Bridge is located in Japan and holds the record as the world’s longest suspension bridge. The area is also seismically active, so the bridge had to be built with flexible joints to withstand earthquakes.

3. The Øresund Bridge

Mehaniq / Shutterstock.com

The Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden over the sea. Special construction techniques like submerged tunnels and reinforced pylons were used to ensure stability.

4. The Qingdao Haiwan Bridge

Anastasia Deriy / iStock via Getty Images

The Qingdao Haiwan Bridge stretches over 26 miles across Jiaozhou Bay. The bridge had to be built using corrosion-resistant materials to endure the saltwater.

5. The Golden Gate Bridge

Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com

The Golden Gate Bridge is a well-known landmark in San Francisco, and it is also one of the most wind-resistant bridges. The design uses flexible towers and keeps aerodynamics in mind to keep it stable in strong winds.

6. The Rion-Antirion Bridge

Neirfy / Shutterstock.com

The Rion-Antirion Bridge was built in a very seismically active region in Europe. It uses special seismic isolation bearings and a floating foundation to allow it to shift during an earthquake.

Engineering Advances

Rashmiranjan Parida/Shutterstock.com

Materials like high-strength steel, high-performance concrete, and carbon fiber have changed how modern bridges are made. These materials are stronger while also being more lightweight. Many even require less maintenance over time.

Cable-Stayed Bridges

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This special style of bridge uses fewer pilings. Strong steel cables transfer loads to towers. This method reduces construction time and costs. It’s especially helpful in deep waters and challenging terrains.

Building Bridges to Survive Earthquakes

Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many of the bridges we discussed were built over earthquake-prone areas, and engineers have had to come up with creative solutions to prevent the buildings from falling.

Prefabrication Techniques

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Many modern bridges are built largely off-site and then transported to the location. This method reduces construction time and makes quality control a bit easier.