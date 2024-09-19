The Terrifying Undersea Tunnels Completed or Planned peeterv / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Most people are familiar with the Channel Tunnel (or “Chunnel”) that links the U.K. and France. But around the world, other undersea tunnels are in use or proposed to shorten transportation times. We’ve listed the longest ones for you, along with a list of some of the most serious new tunnel proposals. Would you be brave enough to travel under the ocean in one of these feats of engineering?

The longest undersea tunnel in the world links Japan’s two largest islands.

One of the most interesting proposed tunnels is a link between Spain and Morocco under the Strait of Gibraltar.

7. North Cape Tunnel

Location: Norway

Norway Date completed: 1999

1999 Length: 4.3 miles

4.3 miles Facts: Connects the North Cape region to the Norwegian mainland.

6. Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay Tunnel

Location: Shandong Province, China, running beneath Jiaozhou Bay.

Shandong Province, China, running beneath Jiaozhou Bay. Date completed: 2011

2011 Length: 4.8 miles

4.8 miles Facts: A second tunnel is currently being built. It will be 9.87 miles long and have 6 lanes in each direction.

5. Great Belt Bridge Tunnel

Location: Connects the islands of Zealand and Funen, Denmark.

Connects the islands of Zealand and Funen, Denmark. Date completed: 1998

1998 Length: 4.98 miles with an additional two bridges making a total length for the link between thing islands of 11 miles.

4.98 miles with an additional two bridges making a total length for the link between thing islands of 11 miles. Facts: The second longest bored tunnel in Europe, with 31 connecting tunnels.

4. Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line

Location: Links Kawasaki and Kisarazu across Tokyo Bay, Japan.

Links Kawasaki and Kisarazu across Tokyo Bay, Japan. Date completed: 1997

1997 Length: 5.9 miles in two separate tunnels linking artificial islands.

5.9 miles in two separate tunnels linking artificial islands. Facts: A road and rail line.

3. Ryfast Tunnel

Location: Norway

Norway Date completed: 2020

2020 Length: 8.9 miles in a system of two tunnels.

8.9 miles in a system of two tunnels. Facts: The deepest subsea road tunnel, reaching 958 feet at the deepest point.

2. Channel Tunnel (Chunnel)

Location: Links the United Kingdom and France

Links the United Kingdom and France Date completed: 1994

1994 Length: 31.35 miles

31.35 miles Facts: A rail link that carries more than 10 million passengers a year.

1. Seikan Tunnel

Location: Links Honshu and Hokkaido islands, Japan

Links Honshu and Hokkaido islands, Japan Date completed: 1988

1988 Length: 33.46 miles

33.46 miles Facts: The world’s longest undersea rail tunnel.

Proposed Tunnels

These are some of the most serious proposals for new long-distance undersea tunnels:

Strait of Gibraltar Tunnel: a 9-mile link between Spain and Morocco. Construction is to begin in 2030.

a 9-mile link between Spain and Morocco. Construction is to begin in 2030. Suðuroyartunnilin: a 16-mile link between two of the Faroe Islands planned for 2030.

a 16-mile link between two of the Faroe Islands planned for 2030. Strait of Sicily Tunnel: a 96-mile connection between Sicily and Tunisia. Under preliminary study.