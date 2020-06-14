Groupon, Kroger, Lennar, Oracle and More Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the key companies on deck to report quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) is expected to post results for its most recent quarter on Tuesday morning. Analysts anticipate $1.07 in earnings per share (EPS) and $4.93 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares were last seen trading at $59.25 apiece. The consensus price target is down at $55.69, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $25.42 to $71.38.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) will report its first-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for a net loss of $1.92 per share and $372.39 million in revenue. Shares ended the week trading at $21.75. The consensus price target is $26.66, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $20.08 to $75.00.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) also is set to release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Tuesday. The consensus forecast is $1.17 in EPS and $10.73 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. On Friday, shares closed trading at $51.86. The consensus price target is $51.16, and shares have traded between $39.71 and $60.50 in the past 52 weeks.

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has its fiscal first-quarter report scheduled for first thing on Thursday. The consensus forecast sees $1.04 in EPS on $40.45 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $32.26 on Friday. The consensus price target is $34.91, and the 52-week trading range is $20.70 to $36.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is expected to report its most recent quarterly results early Thursday. The fiscal fourth-quarter consensus estimates are $0.33 in earnings per share and revenue of $198.7 million. Shares were most recently trading at $16.47, in a 52-week range of $5.41 to $18.47.

And CarMax Inc.’s (NYSE: KMX) most recent quarterly report also is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The consensus forecast calls for earnings of $0.05 a share on $2.43 billion in revenue. Shares closed out the week at $89.98 apiece, in a 52-week range of $37.59 to $103.18. The consensus analyst target is $91.09.