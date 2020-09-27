Conagra, Constellation Brands, Micron, Pepsi and More Major Earnings This Week

24/7 Wall St. has previewed some of the key companies expected to report results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

United Natural Foods Inc.’s (NYSE: UNFI) fiscal fourth-quarter report is scheduled for Monday after the closing bell. The consensus forecast calls for earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 on $6.63 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $17.91 apiece. The consensus price target is $23.25, and the 52-week trading range is $5.00 to $23.38.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MKC) is due to post its fiscal third-quarter report early on Tuesday. The consensus forecast sees EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $1.39 billion. The stock was changing hands at $191.57 as the week concluded. The consensus analyst target is $169.50, and the 52-week range is $112.23 to $211.07.

Expect Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to release its most recent quarterly results Tuesday afternoon. The consensus forecast is $0.99 in EPS and $5.9 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares were most recently trading at $49.14. The consensus price target is $63.65, and shares have traded between $31.13 and $61.19 in the past 52 weeks.

The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fiscal second-quarter results also are expected early on Thursday. The consensus estimates see a net loss of $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion. Shares were last trading at $14.53. The consensus price target is just $11.15, and the trading range in the past year is $3.43 to $17.79.

Look for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to release its most recent quarterly results before the opening bell on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.57 in EPS and $2.61 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares ended the week at $35.12. The consensus price target is $38.06, and shares have traded between $22.83 and $39.34 in the past 52 weeks.

The Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) fiscal second-quarter report also is due before Thursday’s trading begins. The consensus forecast sees $2.49 in EPS, as well as revenue of $2.18 billion. The stock was trading at $181.82 as the week came to a close. The consensus analyst target is $205.26, and the 52-week trading range is $104.28 to $210.65.

And PepsiCo Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PEP) fiscal second-quarter report is due first thing Thursday morning as well. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $1.48 and revenue of $17.21 billion. Shares closed at $133.55 apiece. The consensus price target of $146.59 compares with a 52-week trading range of $101.42 to $147.20.