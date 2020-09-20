KB Home, Nike, Stitch Fix, Rite Aid and More Earnings Coming This Week

24/7 Wall St. has previewed some of the key companies expected to report results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

AutoZone Inc.’s (NYSE: AZO) fiscal fourth-quarter report is scheduled for Tuesday before the opening bell. The consensus forecast calls for earnings per share (EPS) of $24.65 on $4.13 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week above $1,205.28 apiece. The consensus price target is $1,342.38, and the 52-week trading range is $684.91 to $1,274.41.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is due to post its fiscal third-quarter report late on Tuesday. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.54 per share on revenue of $893.24 million. The stock was changing hands at $38.99 as the week’s trading ended. The consensus analyst target is $40.21, and the 52-week range is $9.82 to $40.51.

Expect Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to release its most recent quarterly results Tuesday afternoon as well. The consensus forecast is $0.44 in EPS and $9.07 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares were most recently trading at $114.66. The consensus price target is $120.23, and shares have traded between $60.00 and $120.48 in the past 52 weeks.

Stitch Fix Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SFIX) fiscal fourth-quarter results also are expected after the close on Tuesday. The consensus estimates are a net loss of $0.16 per share on revenue of $411.31 million. Shares were last trading at $28.36. The consensus price target is just $27.87, and the trading range in the past year is $10.90 to $27.87.

Look for General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to release its most recent quarterly results early on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.87 in EPS and $4.21 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares ended the week at $57.32. The consensus price target is $64.46, and shares have traded between $46.59 and $66.14 in the past 52 weeks.

The BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) fiscal second-quarter report is due before trading opens on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $0.02 and revenue of $237.95 million. Shares closed at $4.86 apiece. The consensus price target of $5.72 compares with a 52-week trading range of $2.70 to $7.64.

Also watch for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to release its most recent quarterly results early on Thursday. The fiscal second-quarter consensus forecast is $1.03 in EPS and $5.14 billion in revenue. Shares traded most recently at $103.07. The consensus price target is $111.30, and the share price has ranged between $37.59 and $109.31 in the past 52 weeks.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is expected to release its fiscal first-quarter report before the opening bell on Thursday. The consensus estimates calls for $0.05 in EPS on revenue of $1.56 billion. Shares closed at $89.97. The consensus price target is $90.83, and the 52-week trading range is $26.15 to $124.01.

And Rite Aid Corp.’s (NYSE: RAD) fiscal second-quarter report also is due for before Thursday’s trading begins. The consensus forecast sees a net loss of $0.44 per share, as well as revenue of $5.74 billion. The stock traded at $13.44 as the week came to a close. The consensus analyst target is $10.17, and the 52-week trading range is $6.59 to $23.88.