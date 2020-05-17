Home Depot, Macy's, Target, Nvidia, Walmart and More Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the key companies reporting this coming week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) will release its most recent quarterly results early on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for $2.26 in earnings per share (EPS) and $27.28 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. On Friday, the share price rose above $242 for the first time since the sell-off in March. The consensus price target is $225.92, and shares have traded between $140.63 and $247.36 in the past 52 weeks.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will report its fiscal first-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday as well. Analysts are looking for $1.17 in EPS and $130.31 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week close to $126, with a consensus price target of $128.56. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $99.91 to $133.38.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has its fiscal first-quarter report scheduled for Tuesday after the closing bell. The consensus forecast calls for $0.25 in EPS on $855.65 million in revenue. Shares traded above $16 apiece on Friday. The consensus price target is $19.81, and the 52-week trading range is $12.28 to $31.41.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results first thing Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for $1.31 in EPS and revenue of $18.08 billion. The stock traded short of $114 a share on Friday’s close. The consensus price target is $116.56, and the 52-week trading range is $60.00 to $126.73.

Target Corp.’s (NYSE: TGT) fiscal first-quarter report is scheduled for Wednesday morning as well. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $0.68 on $19.0 billion in revenue. Shares rose above $122 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $121.76, and the 52-week trading range is $70.09 to $130.24.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter results after the close on Wednesday. The consensus estimates are calling for a net loss of $0.66 and $1.82 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands below $11 as the week’s trading concluded. The consensus price target is $16.21. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $8.00 to $28.02.

Look for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to release its most recent quarterly results late on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.89 in EPS and $582.22 million in revenue. Shares traded on Friday above $132 apiece. The consensus price target is $132.21, and shares have traded between $100.00 and $135.70 in the past 52 weeks.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) will share its most recent quarterly earnings on Thursday morning. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $1.22 per share on $3.29 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week above $5, in a 52-week range of $4.38 to $23.40. The consensus price target is $7.77.

The Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fiscal third-quarter results report is due after the markets close on Thursday. Analysts are looking for $0.93 in EPS and $829.48 million in revenue. On Friday, shares rose above $223 for the first time since February. The consensus price target is just $212.77. The 52-week trading range is $125.47 to $251.11.

Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) to release its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.30 in EPS and $6.32 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. Shares traded above $9 late in the week. The consensus price target is $12.29, and the stock has ranged between $7.43 and $17.59 in the past 52 weeks.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday as well. Analysts are looking for $1.68 in EPS and $2.98 billion in revenue. Shares reached a year-to-date high of about $340 last week, but the consensus price target is $300.40. The stock has a 52-week low of $132.60.

And look for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) to release its most recent quarterly results before the open on Friday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.80 in EPS and $7.76 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Late in the week, shares traded above $126. The consensus price target is $161.76, and shares have traded between $106.14 and $181.99 in the past 52 weeks.