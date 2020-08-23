Best Buy, Dollar General, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce and More Earnings Due This Week

The second-quarter earnings reporting season is winding down, but a few more major companies will be sharing their results soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports expected this week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the markets close on Monday. Analysts are looking for $1.39 in earnings per share (EPS) and $923.24 million in revenue. Shares ended the week’s trading at $269.33. The consensus price target is $272.21. The 52-week trading range is $125.47 to $275.03.

The Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) fiscal second-quarter report is scheduled for early Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $1.08 on $9.71 billion in revenue. The stock closed most recently at $114.00 a share. The consensus price target is $103.10, and the 52-week trading range is $48.11 to $114.45.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) also will release its most recent quarterly results before the markets open on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.18 in EPS and $5.44 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. On Friday, shares ended trading at $98.73. The consensus price target is $109.50, and shares have traded between $72.13 and $122.15 in the past 52 weeks.

Salesforce.com Inc.’s (NYSE: CRM) results for the fiscal second quarter are due later on Tuesday. The consensus estimates are calling for $0.67 in EPS and $4.9 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $207.53 on Friday. The consensus price target is $204.97, and the 52-week range trading range is $115.29 to $210.11.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) results for the fiscal fourth quarter are coming out after the close Tuesday. The consensus estimates are calling for $0.90 in EPS and $899.25 million in revenue. Shares were last seen trading at $248.27. The consensus price target is $247.81, and the 52-week range trading range is $125.38 to $251.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) will report its fiscal third-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday as well. Analysts are looking for $0.23 in EPS and $6.07 billion in revenue. Shares traded $9.33 apiece as the week came to a close, with a consensus price target of $10.97. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $7.43 to $17.59.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has its fiscal second-quarter report scheduled for Thursday before the opening bell. The consensus forecast calls for $0.92 in EPS on $6.2 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $100.30 apiece on Friday. The consensus price target is $105.58, and the 52-week trading range is $60.20 to $119.71.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results first thing Thursday too. The consensus estimates call for $2.41 in EPS and revenue of $8.31 billion. The stock ended the week at $198.93 a share. The consensus price target is $206.60, and the 52-week trading range is $125.00 to $202.28.

And look for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to release its most recent quarterly results after the close on Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.38 in EPS and $22.48 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. The final trade on Friday was posted at $60.46. The consensus price target is $61.22, and shares have ranged between $25.51 and $63.19 in the past 52 weeks.