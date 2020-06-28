FedEx, Macy's, Micron Technology and Other Earnings to Watch For This Week Trey Thoelcke

Here, 24/7 Wall St. offers a preview of what to expect from some of the key companies on deck to report quarterly results this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change earnings dates as well.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is expected to post results for its most recent quarter on Monday afternoon. Analysts anticipate earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 and $5.29 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Shares ended the week trading at $48.49 apiece. The consensus price target is $62.49, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $31.13 to $61.19.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is set to release its most recent quarterly results before the markets open on Tuesday. The consensus forecast is $0.64 in EPS and $3.08 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. On Friday, shares closed at $32.64. The consensus price target is $34.14, and shares have traded between $22.83 and $35.59 in the past 52 weeks.



FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for EPS of $1.90 and $16.56 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $130.08 on Friday. The consensus price target is $145.25, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $88.69 to $178.50.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has its fiscal fourth-quarter report scheduled for first thing on Wednesday. The consensus forecast sees earnings of $1.05 per share on $4.91 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $59.21 on Friday. The consensus price target is $61.65, and the 52-week trading range is $46.59 to $64.31.

Constellation Brands Inc.’s (NYSE: STZ) most recent quarterly report also is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The consensus forecast for the fiscal first quarter calls for EPS of $1.98 on $1.96 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands at $168.99 apiece as the week concluded, in a 52-week range of $104.28 to $212.00. The consensus analyst target is $186.78.

And look for Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) to share its fiscal first-quarter results Wednesday as well. Analysts expect to see a per-share net loss of $2.57 and $3.72 billion in revenue. Shares were last seen trading at $6.02. The consensus price target is $6.54, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $4.38 to $23.40.

