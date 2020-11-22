Best Buy, Dell, Dollar Tree, HP and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

The third-quarter earnings reporting season is winding down, but a few more major companies will be sharing their results soon. Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports expected in this truncated trading week.

We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) will post results for its fiscal third quarter on Monday afternoon. Analysts anticipate $0.05 in earnings per share (EPS) and $55.04 million in revenue. Shares broke above $66 late last week. The consensus price target is just $63.85, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $36.02 to $73.59.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) has its fiscal third-quarter report scheduled for Tuesday before the opening bell. The consensus forecast calls for $1.15 in EPS on $6.12 billion in revenue. Shares traded near $96 apiece on Friday. The consensus price target is $107.54, and the 52-week trading range is $60.20 to $113.35.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (NYSE: BBY) fiscal third-quarter report is scheduled for early Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $1.69 on $10.97 billion in revenue. The stock faced resistance at $120 a share last week. The consensus price target is $119.52, and the 52-week trading range is $48.11 to $124.89.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) will release its most recent quarterly results before the markets open on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.80 in EPS and $7.08 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. In recent days, shares have traded near $110. The consensus price target is $119.38, and shares have changed hands between $72.13 and $122.15 in the past 52 weeks.

Expect Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) also to post results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday morning. Analysts anticipate $0.98 in EPS and $2.22 billion in revenue. Shares were trading above $57 on Friday. The consensus price target is $63.67, and the 52-week trading range is $13.46 to $63.29.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for $0.52 in EPS and $14.65 billion in revenue. Shares traded above $20 for much of last week, with a consensus price target of $20.18. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $12.54 to $23.93.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) results for the fiscal third quarter are coming out after the close Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $0.96 in EPS and $942.24 million in revenue. Shares peeked above $260 on Friday. The consensus price target is $268.40, and the 52-week range trading range is $125.38 to $276.68.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) has its fiscal third-quarter report scheduled for late on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for breakeven earnings on $406.03 million in revenue. Shares were trading shy of $19 apiece. The consensus price target is $19.86, and the 52-week trading range is $7.93 to $19.75.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) will release its most recent quarterly results after the close on Tuesday as well. The consensus forecast calls for $1.39 in EPS and $21.85 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. The stock traded above $68 late in the week. The consensus price target is $72.28, and shares have ranged between $25.51 and $71.45 in the past 52 weeks.

And look for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) to release its most recent quarterly results before the open on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.38 in EPS and $7.68 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter. Deere stock traded Friday around $258 or so. The consensus price target is $244.29, and shares have traded between $106.14 and $265.87 in the past 52 weeks.