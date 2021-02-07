Cisco, Disney, GM, Twitter, Uber, Under Armour and More Major Earnings to Watch This Week

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter financial results Monday afternoon. The consensus analyst forecast has $0.96 in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue of $746.96 million. Take-Two’s stock bounced between $200 and $210 a share last week. The consensus price target is $201.79, and the 52-week trading range is $100.00 to $211.44.

Cisco Systems Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CSCO) fiscal second-quarter report is expected late on Tuesday. Analysts on average are looking for $0.75 in EPS, as well as $11.92 billion in revenue. The stock saw a year-to-date high of $48.21 on Friday, and it has a 52-week trading range of $32.40 and $50.28. The mean target price is $49.23.

Look for Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to share its fourth-quarter numbers Tuesday afternoon as well. The consensus estimates are $0.31 in EPS and revenue of $1.19 billion. Shares traded near $56 apiece late in the week, above the consensus price target of $47.78. The 52-week trading range is $20.00 to $56.52.

Expect Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) to release its most recent quarterly results after Tuesday’s close. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.72 per share and $562.49 million in revenue for the fourth quarter. The share price climbed more than 15% this week and was last seen trading above $52. The consensus price target is $50.61, and shares have traded between $14.56 and $54.50 in the past 52 weeks.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $0.42 in EPS and revenue of $8.66 billion. Shares were changing hands just below $50 on Friday. The $57.20 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $36.27 to $60.13.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is expected to share its fourth-quarter report Wednesday before the opening bell. The consensus estimates are $1.63 in EPS and revenue of $36.12 billion. A 6% or so gain this week took shares to almost $55 apiece. The $58.71 mean price target is just outside the 52-week trading range of $14.33 to $56.97.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) will release its most recent quarterly results early on Wednesday. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.07 per share and $1.26 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares climbed from below $18 to nearly $21 last week. The consensus price target is just $16.32. The share price has ranged from $7.15 to $20.85 in the past 52 weeks.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: UBER) fourth-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Wednesday. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.55 in EPS and $3.57 billion in revenue. Shares were trading around $57 late in the week, near the consensus price target of $57.88. The 52-week range trading range is $13.71 to $60.03.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is set to release its fourth-quarter numbers Thursday morning. The consensus estimates are $1.45 in EPS and revenue of $21.76 billion. Shares rose less than 4% during the week to near $142. The consensus price target is $154.58, and the 52-week trading range is $101.42 to $148.77.

The Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) fourth-quarter report is expected early Thursday. Analysts on average are looking for $1.03 in EPS, as well as $6.72 billion in revenue. The stock was trading at around $95 on Friday, in a 52-week trading range of $62.13 and $103.79. It has a $100.13 mean target price.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ: KHC) will release its most recent quarterly results before the markets open Thursday. The consensus forecast calls for $0.73 in EPS and $6.82 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter. Shares traded close to $34 on Friday. The consensus price target is $36.42. The share price has ranged from $19.99 to $36.37 in the past 52 weeks.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $1.97 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. Late in the week, shares were changing hands at around $142 apiece. The $131.89 mean price target compares with a 52-week trading range of $40.76 to $147.55.

The Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fourth-quarter report is due after the closing bell on Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $0.02 in EPS and $163.56 million in revenue. Shares hit a year-to-date high above $115 on Friday, while the consensus price target is $105.35. The 52-week range trading range is $28.88 to $118.13.

And watch for Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) to release its most recent quarterly results late on Thursday as well. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.42 per share and $15.91 billion in revenue for the fiscal first quarter. Shares were north of $180 on Friday, for the first time since the beginning of the year. The consensus price target is $187.42, and the 52-week trading range is $79.07 to $183.40.