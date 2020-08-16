Alibaba, Nvidia, Target, Walmart and More Major Earnings Coming This Week Chris Lange

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the key companies reporting quarterly results this coming week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Refinitiv and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is set to release its most recent quarterly results early on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for $3.62 in earnings per share (EPS) and $34.18 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. On Friday, Home Depot stock closed at $280.55. The consensus price target is $274.28, and shares have traded between $140.63 and $282.97 in the past 52 weeks.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will report its fiscal second-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday as well. Analysts are looking for $1.25 in EPS and $135.25 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $132.60, with a consensus price target of $138.71. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $102.00 to $134.13.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) has its fiscal second-quarter report scheduled for Tuesday after the closing bell. The consensus forecast calls for $1.94 in EPS on $2.37 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $158.66 apiece on Friday. The consensus price target is just $153.17, and the 52-week trading range is $71.33 to $171.43.

Target Corp.’s (NYSE: TGT) fiscal first-quarter report is expected Wednesday morning. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $1.58 on $19.94 billion in revenue. Shares closed at $136.53 on Friday. The consensus price target is $132.84, and the 52-week trading range is $83.17 to $137.00.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is due to report its fiscal second-quarter results after the close on Wednesday. The consensus estimates are calling for a net loss of $0.43 and $2.21 billion in revenue. Shares were changing hands at $26.54 as the week’s trading concluded. The consensus price target is $22.92. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $8.00 to $28.17.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) also will report its most recent quarterly results late on Wednesday. Analysts are looking for $1.68 in EPS and $2.98 billion in revenue for its second quarter. Shares closed out the week at $462.56, with a consensus price target of $414.18. Nvidia stock has a 52-week range of $156.88 to $468.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results first thing Thursday. The consensus estimates call for $1.99 in EPS and revenue of $21.3 billion. Alibaba stock was last seen trading at $253.97. The consensus price target is $286.14, and the 52-week trading range is $161.68 to $268.00.

Look for Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) to release its most recent quarterly results before the open on Friday. The consensus forecast calls for $1.17 in EPS and $6.6 billion in revenue for the fiscal second quarter. Deere stock closed at $191.13. The consensus price target is $172.72, and shares have traded between $106.14 and $195.85 in the past 52 weeks.

And Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) will share its most recent quarterly earnings on Friday morning as well. The second-quarter consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.25 per share on $1.83 billion in revenue. Shares ended the week at $28.73, in a 52-week range of $17.46 to $47.86. The consensus price target is $32.27.