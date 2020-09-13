Adobe and FedEx to Highlight Quiet Earnings Week

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed some of the few key companies expected to report results in what will be a quiet week on the earnings front. We have included the consensus earnings estimates from Refinitiv and the stock price and trading history.

Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies change earnings dates as well.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) is set to release its most recent quarterly results after the markets close on Monday. The consensus forecast for this homebuilder calls for $1.55 in earnings per share (EPS) and $5.47 billion in revenue for the third quarter. On Friday, shares closed trading at $77.48, above the consensus price target of $77.07, and shares have traded between $25.42 and $80.00 in the past 52 weeks.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ: FRAN) fiscal second-quarter report is scheduled for a Tuesday morning release. The consensus forecast is a $1.77 per share net loss on $3.47 billion in revenue. This apparel retailer has made a push into e-commerce recently. Its shares ended the week changing hands at $4.70, and they have traded between $1.70 and $21.95 a share in the past 52 weeks. No consensus price target was available.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) will report its third-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for a profit of $2.41 per share and $3.16 billion in revenue from this diversified software company. Some insiders were selling shares recently. The shares were last seen trading at $471.35. The consensus price target is $462.36, and the stock has a 52-week trading range of $255.13 to $536.88.

And FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) also is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter results after the close on Tuesday. The consensus estimates call for $2.64 in EPS and $17.55 billion in revenue. Analysts were impressed after the company crushed expectations in the previous quarter. Shares closed at $232.79 on Friday. The consensus price target is just $215.35, and the 52-week range is $88.69 to $233.67.

In the following week, watch for upcoming earnings from AutoZone, CarMax, Costco, Nike, Rite Aid and more.